Remember 10.30pm transfer news?

Now.. nothing!
I googled Pedro Goncalves and it says he's a Trade Account Manager at Frame Your TV on LinkedIn?
I think they do usually do all this and engage with the targets from Jan onwards but I wonder how it works when we are not sure whether we are in the CL.
The last couple of years we knew very early we were in CL so could advance conversations with agents and Klopp can talk to the players. The same can be said this season for the other clubs.
Be interesting to know how we have managed the conversations with our a list targets and b list targets and whether the likes of Utd are more advanced and appear to the players to be kenber cause they have had that extra time.
When we were after Virgil, journos close to the club said that it depended on us qualifying. This means that we approach our first choice targets and sound them out before the season ends.

Some targets like Mané join regardless but others like Alisson and Virgil depend on making the top four. I remember that we were neck and neck with Chelsea in 2018. If we'd missed out, they'd have signed Alisson instead.
Bit slow, Peter. Already posted, pal.  ;)
Liverpool have made no contact with Leeds United over Raphinha despite rampant transfer talk

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/sport/football/leeds-united/liverpool-have-made-no-contact-with-leeds-united-over-raphinha-despite-rampant-transfer-talk-3260647

I remember german journos saying the same about Thiago last year...

If we really want him, we'll get him.
Liverpool have made no contact with Leeds United over Raphinha despite rampant transfer talk

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/sport/football/leeds-united/liverpool-have-made-no-contact-with-leeds-united-over-raphinha-despite-rampant-transfer-talk-3260647

Doesn't matter, Klopp's taking him to Blackpool over the weekend.
"I've been told 'unlikely, but not impossible'," Pearce explained in his Q&A in The Athletic.

"Klopp rates him highly, he's available and keen on moving to the PL. However, his age, injury record and the fact that LFC already have so many options in midfield count against it happening. Certainly no contact with Bayern yet."
I remember german journos saying the same about Thiago last year...

If we really want him, we'll get him.

Thiago had 12 months left on his contract. We could probably get Raphinha, but it would cost us at least £50 million ...
Doesn't matter, Klopp's taking him to Blackpool over the weekend.
I hope they go properly masked up and everything






(nothing to do with covid, Blackpool's just a shithole ;) )
I hope they go properly masked up and everything






(nothing to do with covid, Blackpool's just a shithole ;) )

And they had better stay off the National.
When we were after Virgil, journos close to the club said that it depended on us qualifying. This means that we approach our first choice targets and sound them out before the season ends.

Some targets like Mané join regardless but others like Alisson and Virgil depend on making the top four. I remember that we were neck and neck with Chelsea in 2018. If we'd missed out, they'd have signed Alisson instead.

Thanks.

The more you think about it, the more you think this summer represents a wonderful opportunity for us.

With a recent CL and PL win in our pocket, the return of CL and Anfield nights and a World Class manager we must be able to attract the very best players.

In a perverse way we are probably even more attractive after a poor season as players will fancy their chances more of breaking into the 11 with probably only Alisson, Salah and the full backs irreplaceable.

When you consider that Barca and Real are in a mess, Utd probably still have some question marks, that leaves us fighting City, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern for the type of players we are after.We finished above Chelsea who chop and change their managers, PSG and Bayern are in 1-2 team leagues and City may well have the problem we had last summer where players don't want to sit on the bench.

With so many selling clubs skint and so many players available and our covid debts hopefully offset by Redbird investment arguably we are in a better position both financially and relative to our competitors to go big this summer to revamp the squad and team than we would be next summer.

Hopefully that is the plan of the owners.
