When we were after Virgil, journos close to the club said that it depended on us qualifying. This means that we approach our first choice targets and sound them out before the season ends.



Some targets like Mané join regardless but others like Alisson and Virgil depend on making the top four. I remember that we were neck and neck with Chelsea in 2018. If we'd missed out, they'd have signed Alisson instead.



Thanks.The more you think about it, the more you think this summer represents a wonderful opportunity for us.With a recent CL and PL win in our pocket, the return of CL and Anfield nights and a World Class manager we must be able to attract the very best players.In a perverse way we are probably even more attractive after a poor season as players will fancy their chances more of breaking into the 11 with probably only Alisson, Salah and the full backs irreplaceable.When you consider that Barca and Real are in a mess, Utd probably still have some question marks, that leaves us fighting City, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern for the type of players we are after.We finished above Chelsea who chop and change their managers, PSG and Bayern are in 1-2 team leagues and City may well have the problem we had last summer where players don't want to sit on the bench.With so many selling clubs skint and so many players available and our covid debts hopefully offset by Redbird investment arguably we are in a better position both financially and relative to our competitors to go big this summer to revamp the squad and team than we would be next summer.Hopefully that is the plan of the owners.