Are FSG not better than Chelsea, City, Utd & Arsenal owners?



I think they have done OK. They have redeveloped Anfield, giving us a new training ground and brought us Klopp.I think thus summer is massive for them though. The last few summers they have done the absolute bare minimum in terms of squad investment (in my opinion) and that was sold (by the likes of Pearce) on the basis that they were waiting for the big targets - Sancho being one of them.In January their actions were completely idiotic and they were only saved by Klopp's brilliance and the failure of others.This summer a number of targets are supposedly available at good prices and with the Redbird investment potentially offsetting the Covid debts they are in a better position than most - save for Chelsea and Man City - to invest.Ideally I would like 3 but a midfielder and a class forward would be enough. With Barca and Real Madrid in a mess, Man U still not massively attractive, its a great chance for ourselves to reassert our position.Do not a lot and we will probably do alright this season but who knows? Everyone is banking on Van Dijk and Gomez being fit but typically players coming back from injury are in and out for a while e.g. Laporte, Hendo being pretty injury free, Naby and the Ox turning up and Sadio and Bobby coming back to form. Plus Alisson stopping missing 6 or 7 games with injury.From a risk perspective it is a lot of ifs. I imagine privately, Klopp will be looking to mitigate as many of those risks as possible and so I think 2 or 3 more in are not beyond realms of possibility.So for me it's a huge summer for the owners.