LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35320 on: Today at 02:00:17 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:00:33 pm
Oh no he's not remotely beyond us :D I just dont think we particularly....want him right now.

That kind of money to acquire him, connotes that he would start.   And at the moment, starting positions at LFC are pretty scarce.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35321 on: Today at 02:08:27 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:46:53 pm
Better owners?

Are FSG not better than Chelsea, City, Utd & Arsenal owners?

I could add in a few more like Newcastle, Everton & West Ham, but we're not really competing with them.

What exactly is so bad about FSG?

I think they have done OK. They have redeveloped Anfield, giving us a new training ground and brought us Klopp.

I think thus summer is massive for them though. The last few summers they have done the absolute bare minimum in terms of squad investment (in my opinion) and that was sold (by the likes of Pearce) on the basis that they were waiting for the big targets - Sancho being one of them.

In January their actions were completely idiotic and they were only saved by Klopp's brilliance and the failure of others.

This summer a number of targets are supposedly available at good prices and with the Redbird investment potentially offsetting the Covid debts they are in a better position than most - save for Chelsea and Man City - to invest.

Ideally I would like 3 but a midfielder and a class forward would be enough. With Barca and Real Madrid in a mess, Man U still not massively attractive, its a great chance for ourselves to reassert our position.

Do not a lot and we will probably do alright this season but who knows? Everyone is banking on Van Dijk and Gomez being fit but typically players coming back from injury are in and out for a while e.g. Laporte, Hendo being pretty injury free, Naby and the Ox turning up and Sadio and Bobby coming back to form. Plus Alisson stopping missing 6 or 7 games with injury.

From a risk perspective it is a lot of ifs. I imagine privately, Klopp will be looking to mitigate as many of those risks as possible and so I think 2 or 3 more in are not beyond realms of possibility.

So for me it's a huge summer for the owners.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35322 on: Today at 02:12:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm
Rumours going around that we're trying to complete another signing before the Euro's start.  Who could it be? ???

Sancho







Maxi was an 'ITK' back in 2018 or something like that - remember him getting a lot of our deals spot on ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35323 on: Today at 02:14:05 pm
Ahh that lad. Aye, could be onto something.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35324 on: Today at 02:15:33 pm
Not the only Utd target we want? Last minute swoop for Tom Heaton ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35325 on: Today at 02:15:48 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:12:43 pm
Sancho







Maxi was an 'ITK' back in 2018 or something like that - remember him getting a lot of our deals spot on ;D
:lmao

It has come to this

:lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35326 on: Today at 02:16:53 pm
Maxi Rodriguez says it's happening.

Sound.  Works for me.

Welcome to Liverpool, Jaden.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35327 on: Today at 02:22:02 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 08:44:09 am


A 21 year old who's already had 3 years like the below? I mean if people think we can't afford him or pay his wages etc that's fine but to say he's not worth the 80 odd million or whatever it is I politely disagree sir  ;D

2018/19 : 13 Goals 20 Assists
2019/20 : 20 Goals 20 Assists
2020/21 : 14 Goals 18 Assists

Three consecutive seasons with 30+ G/A Contributions.


I stand corrected though to be fair Killer Heels would get 18 assists with Haaland in front of her  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35328 on: Today at 02:28:36 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:22:02 pm

I stand corrected though to be fair Killer Heels would get 18 assists with Haaland in front of her  ;D

That is a fair point! I would probably get 10 assists and I'm shite!

The dilemma is easily fixed though! We just buy Haaland too  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35329 on: Today at 02:29:34 pm
If we were working on a deal to sign Sancho within the next week, I think it would be leaked. It just seems that there are too many journalists covering that player and his future for no one to get wind of us trying to sneak in ahead of United and not want to be the first to report it as some sort of exclusive.

We've done deals on the quiet before, but one for Sancho seems like it would be too big to keep in-house until it was close to done.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35330 on: Today at 02:30:42 pm
Think he'll end up at Chelsea
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35331 on: Today at 02:34:52 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 02:29:34 pm
If we were working on a deal to sign Sancho within the next week, I think it would be leaked. It just seems that there are too many journalists covering that player and his future for no one to get wind of us trying to sneak in ahead of United and not want to be the first to report it as some sort of exclusive.

We've done deals on the quiet before, but one for Sancho seems like it would be too big to keep in-house until it was close to done.

Why would LFC buy the player for that kind of money now?

1. When Jurgen has said this Summer is unlikely to bring about a whole host of large money transfers
2. Euros and the risk of a major injury after the transaction
3. Starting or Playing concerns -- does he walk into the side?  For that kind of money he'd almost have to
4. Opportunity cost - for that kind of money, why not commit to a Haaland or Mbappe
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35332 on: Today at 02:36:50 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:12:43 pm
Sancho







Maxi was an 'ITK' back in 2018 or something like that - remember him getting a lot of our deals spot on ;D

Well I would be amazed if he didn't want to join us! That part of the deal isn't the problem! Klopp would obviously love to have a player of his quality in the squad so that also isn't the problem.

There's only one thing stopping us from buying him and we all know what that is  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35333 on: Today at 02:37:12 pm
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 02:34:52 pm
4. Opportunity cost - for that kind of money, why not commit to a Haaland or Mbappe

Because "that kind of money" doesn't come close to signing either of them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35334 on: Today at 02:39:49 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:37:12 pm
Because "that kind of money" doesn't come close to signing either of them.
It does next year when Haaland has a 65m buy out clause. But his wages will be ridiculous.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35335 on: Today at 02:40:32 pm
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 02:34:52 pm
Why would LFC buy the player for that kind of money now?

1. When Jurgen has said this Summer is unlikely to bring about a whole host of large money transfers
2. Euros and the risk of a major injury after the transaction
3. Starting or Playing concerns -- does he walk into the side?  For that kind of money he'd almost have to
4. Opportunity cost - for that kind of money, why not commit to a Haaland or Mbappe

Send a Tweet to the person who is claiming we want to get a deal done before the Euros and ask them.

If you have the resources to sign him, you do it because he's outstanding and opportunities to sign a player of that quality don't come around too often.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35336 on: Today at 02:42:38 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 02:29:34 pm
If we were working on a deal to sign Sancho within the next week, I think it would be leaked. It just seems that there are too many journalists covering that player and his future for no one to get wind of us trying to sneak in ahead of United and not want to be the first to report it as some sort of exclusive.

We've done deals on the quiet before, but one for Sancho seems like it would be too big to keep in-house until it was close to done.

who is going to leak it though?

especially if the we, dortmund, sancho and his agent keep it under wraps. maybe there is an unwritten agreement to not let the news leak and if it does put the deal under jeopardy.

Really love the way we do business now. Even the konate deal was wrapped up pretty quick. and Jota signing came out of nowhere.

wont even be shocked if we already have the deal done and just let sancho concentrate on playing his best for england
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35337 on: Today at 02:46:19 pm
I do think that if we were to sign a high profile player we wouldn't want it to turn into a running saga, and if we were really keen on it, we'd just get it done. We wouldn't do what United did last season with Sancho, we learnt our lesson from that after van Dijk. Since then all of our transfers have been pretty smooth from what I recall.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35338 on: Today at 02:47:18 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:37:12 pm
Because "that kind of money" doesn't come close to signing either of them.

80M could go towards signing them though, and if we did pull the trigger -  then no chance at Haaland or Mbappe, whereas now - they are still in frame depending upon how much we have saved over the last three years for this type of investment,
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35339 on: Today at 02:47:56 pm
Don't think Sancho happening tho sorry fellas
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35340 on: Today at 02:49:35 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:12:43 pm
Sancho







Maxi was an 'ITK' back in 2018 or something like that - remember him getting a lot of our deals spot on ;D

Presumably a bullshitter like all the other ITKs but if we had another transfer target in common with Man United I'd guess it would be Declan Rice.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35341 on: Today at 02:52:18 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:39:49 pm
It does next year when Haaland has a 65m buy out clause. But his wages will be ridiculous.
And Raiola will instruct him to let his contract wind down so he can get a huge sign-on fee somewhere else while we get no selling fee.
