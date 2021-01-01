« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35240 on: Today at 10:05:48 am
fucking appalled on Today at 09:59:35 am
I was actually there for Kantes debut for Leicester, and obviously that whole season. I saw him out and about in Leicester a few times too. I'm 6'2 and he was no shorter than me. They used to make a big thing of him being so humble that he drove a mini, but never mentioned he'd had it customised to allow for his immense frame. He used to practically sit in the boot to drive it.

Shit. That doesn't even take into account his growth spurt at 27!
MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35241 on: Today at 10:10:56 am
a treeless whopper on Today at 09:22:22 am
Henderson was unable to ay yesterday although his scan came back clear. Just a note to how the stuff we put out about not needing a midfielder because Henderson was fit was the same as what we put out about Matip in January.

Fully expect we are signing a midfielder though.
yeah if Henderson was not picking up injuries we may be ok.
But we have Henderson & Milner picking up injuries last season & they are getting older. Surgery to a muscle injury in our 30's too probably a chance of reoccurring.

We do need another midfield option unless we want to run some of our midfielders into the ground next season.

Im sure we will sign another midfield & forward option.
fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,981
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35242 on: Today at 10:13:26 am
Dont forget we have Grujic returning though. And Keita potentially being fit and available would be like a new signing.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,211
  • The first five yards........
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35243 on: Today at 10:15:33 am
fucking appalled on Today at 10:13:26 am
Dont forget we have Grujic returning though. And Keita potentially being fit and available would be like a new signing.

Grujic is pretty decent but he lacks the physical attributes to be a top player.
