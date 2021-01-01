Henderson was unable to ay yesterday although his scan came back clear. Just a note to how the stuff we put out about not needing a midfielder because Henderson was fit was the same as what we put out about Matip in January.



Fully expect we are signing a midfielder though.



yeah if Henderson was not picking up injuries we may be ok.But we have Henderson & Milner picking up injuries last season & they are getting older. Surgery to a muscle injury in our 30's too probably a chance of reoccurring.We do need another midfield option unless we want to run some of our midfielders into the ground next season.Im sure we will sign another midfield & forward option.