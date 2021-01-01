All bar Milner are quicker than Elliott imo.
Ive never said you need exceptional pace. But i think Elliott is slow. Its the only thing that I feel may hold him back.
When i was mentioning physical limitations I was talking speed not his size which is no issue.
Strange, been lots of small diminutive players past and present who played in midfield who had exceptional vision and not much pace.
You sound like someone who was a disciple of Charles Hughes.
If you were a coach the likes of Thiago, Modric, Iniesta, Xabi, Riquelme, Totti, Del Piero, Baggio, Rui Costa even a Joe Cole wouldn't have amounted to nothing.
You're obsessed with pace power and strength it seems, must play FIFA and stack your team with high pace and power stats.