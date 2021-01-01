Haha.



My best mate is a Blackburn fan and watches them week in week out (well, when he can find a stream as he lives down south now) and told me that pace was what he thought could hold him back. He has no difficulty creating the half yard of space but then at times doesn't seem to accelerate away. I don't think that's a particularly outlandish thing to say.



Seems like if anyone suggests he isn't "the best young talent in Europe" or destined to play in the first team then you get battered for holding the opinion.



Watching him before he went out in loan he didn't look massively quick but he was also 16 or 17 so it's not to say he hasn't got quicker.I get what people are saying about the pace but for me it comes down to where you play him.When Bobby first arrived he played on the right if the front 3 under Brendan and was absolutely panned. For one he was adapting and two he looked slow as hell.The same for Lallana, sometimes he would be outwide and beat a man 3 times cause he couldn't get away from him.He may not be as slow as though guys but I don't see him playing wide in the front 3, no chance. That said he may be absolutely phenomenal playing in Bobby's position or behind the front 3 (like a Coutinho) or even as an Iniesta as the boy clearly has vision and talent.As long as he is not super slow I don't see it affecting him if played centrally.