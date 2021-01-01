« previous next »
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35160 on: Today at 04:05:06 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:38:52 pm
it isnt. The top level is full of sides with pace all over the pitch bar 1 or 2 players.
Its become a bigger part of the modern game than even 10 years ago.

Does Firmino have a lot of pace?  He's done ok at the top level I think.

Then there's this one lad in Barcelona playing who has never been the fastest player around but has done pretty well for himself.

There's more to a top player then having pace. 
Online Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35161 on: Today at 04:08:20 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:38:52 pm
it isnt. The top level is full of sides with pace all over the pitch bar 1 or 2 players.
Its become a bigger part of the modern game than even 10 years ago.

We won the CL and PL with the likes of Bobby, Firmino, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Matip and Milner in the team. None are blessed with exceptional pace, or even great pace.
Offline .adam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35162 on: Today at 04:14:38 pm »
I don't think it's unfair to say that Elliot's limitation might be his lack of pace. Certainly not an opinion that should see the poster attacked from all angles.

There seems to be a bit of a thing going on in here at the moment that if you express an opinion which is anything other than the common consensus you get absolutely jumped on.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35163 on: Today at 04:16:10 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 04:14:38 pm
There seems to be a bit of a thing going on in here at the moment that if you express an opinion which is anything other than the common consensus you get absolutely jumped on.
No you don't!!!  ;)

I come here for wild links and to be told that Ollie Watkins has been seen approaching Junction 21A wearing a red scarf - I don't come here to discuss the rapidity of movement of an 18 year old who already plays for us.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35164 on: Today at 04:17:22 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 04:14:38 pm
I don't think it's unfair to say that Elliot's limitation might be his lack of pace. Certainly not an opinion that should see the poster attacked from all angles.

There seems to be a bit of a thing going on in here at the moment that if you express an opinion which is anything other than the common consensus you get absolutely jumped on.

He firstly said he was physically limited, then said he was slow.

I mean it's not like he said he's not the fastest, which he isn't, he went pretty hyperbolic with it. Which tends to get replies like he got.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35165 on: Today at 04:18:46 pm »
He's only just turned 18, I don't think its getting 'jumped on' for people to say its a bit daft to be talking about limitations.
Offline .adam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35166 on: Today at 04:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:16:10 pm
No you don't!!!  ;)

I come here for wild links and to be told that Ollie Watkins has been seen approaching Junction 21A wearing a red scarf - I don't come here to discuss the rapidity of movement of an 18 year old who already plays for us.

Haha.

My best mate is a Blackburn fan and watches them week in week out (well, when he can find a stream as he lives down south now) and told me that pace was what he thought could hold him back. He has no difficulty creating the half yard of space but then at times doesn't seem to accelerate away. I don't think that's a particularly outlandish thing to say.

Seems like if anyone suggests he isn't "the best young talent in Europe" or destined to play in the first team then you get battered for holding the opinion.
Offline .adam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35167 on: Today at 04:22:44 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:18:46 pm
He's only just turned 18, I don't think its getting 'jumped on' for people to say its a bit daft to be talking about limitations.

Fair enough. I'm not sure he will suddenly get a lot faster but he's still got plenty of growing to do so who knows.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35168 on: Today at 04:23:31 pm »
When Kloppo plays a front three of Musialowski, Elliott and Gordon then you will know peace.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35169 on: Today at 04:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 04:05:06 pm
Does Firmino have a lot of pace?  He's done ok at the top level I think.

Then there's this one lad in Barcelona playing who has never been the fastest player around but has done pretty well for himself.

There's more to a top player then having pace. 
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:08:20 pm
We won the CL and PL with the likes of Bobby, Firmino, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Matip and Milner in the team. None are blessed with exceptional pace, or even great pace.
All bar Milner are quicker than Elliott imo.
Ive never said you need exceptional pace. But i think Elliott is slow. Its the only thing that I feel may hold him back.
When i was mentioning physical limitations I was talking speed not his size which is no issue.

Offline Welshred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35170 on: Today at 04:28:05 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 04:14:38 pm
I don't think it's unfair to say that Elliot's limitation might be his lack of pace. Certainly not an opinion that should see the poster attacked from all angles.

There seems to be a bit of a thing going on in here at the moment that if you express an opinion which is anything other than the common consensus you get absolutely jumped on.

No one's attacking anyone or jumping on them. An opinion was posted and counter opinions were replied. Literally nothing other than that has happened.
Online Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35171 on: Today at 04:28:46 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:28:05 pm
All bar Milner are quicker than Elliott imo.
Ive never said you need exceptional pace. But i think Elliott is slow. Its the only thing that I feel may hold him back.
When i was mentioning physical limitations I was talking speed not his size which is no issue.

And you're still wrong.

Harvey Elliott is not slow.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35172 on: Today at 04:30:16 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 04:21:23 pm
Haha.

My best mate is a Blackburn fan and watches them week in week out (well, when he can find a stream as he lives down south now) and told me that pace was what he thought could hold him back. He has no difficulty creating the half yard of space but then at times doesn't seem to accelerate away. I don't think that's a particularly outlandish thing to say.

Seems like if anyone suggests he isn't "the best young talent in Europe" or destined to play in the first team then you get battered for holding the opinion.

But the thing is hes not that slow. He really isnt. Generally hes fairly adapt at creating space for himself, and its not all down to beating the last man on the outside. Sometimes you have to think about how fast the player is able to play with the ball at his feet versus his ultimate top sprint speed, and Elliott is very adept at that.

But there will always be players who are even faster. But you end up going down the road of diminishing returns, that is you could always have an Adama Traore.
Offline .adam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35173 on: Today at 04:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:30:16 pm
But the thing is hes not that slow. He really isnt. Generally hes fairly adapt at creating space for himself, and its not all down to beating the last man on the outside. Sometimes you have to think about how fast the player is able to play with the ball at his feet versus his ultimate top sprint speed, and Elliott is very adept at that.

But there will always be players who are even faster. But you end up going down the road of diminishing returns, that is you could always have an Adama Traore.

Aye, indeed, the pace merchants do tend to rely less on technique. I wonder whether that sort of player was always so fast compared to those around them when they were younger that they perfected kick and run to the detriment of other parts of the game. You'll eventually get found out when you reach a certain level.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35174 on: Today at 04:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:30:16 pm
But the thing is hes not that slow. He really isnt. Generally hes fairly adapt at creating space for himself, and its not all down to beating the last man on the outside. Sometimes you have to think about how fast the player is able to play with the ball at his feet versus his ultimate top sprint speed, and Elliott is very adept at that.

But there will always be players who are even faster. But you end up going down the road of diminishing returns, that is you could always have an Adama Traore.

Pace won't matter if he has pacy players around him.
Offline FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35175 on: Today at 04:47:43 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 04:21:23 pm
Haha.

My best mate is a Blackburn fan and watches them week in week out (well, when he can find a stream as he lives down south now) and told me that pace was what he thought could hold him back. He has no difficulty creating the half yard of space but then at times doesn't seem to accelerate away. I don't think that's a particularly outlandish thing to say.

Seems like if anyone suggests he isn't "the best young talent in Europe" or destined to play in the first team then you get battered for holding the opinion.

Watching him before he went out in loan he didn't look massively quick but he was also 16 or 17 so it's not to say he hasn't got quicker.
I get what people are saying about the pace but for me it comes down to where you play him.
When Bobby first arrived he played on the right if the front 3 under Brendan and was absolutely panned. For one he was adapting and two he looked slow as hell.
The same for Lallana, sometimes he would be outwide and beat a man 3 times cause he couldn't get away from him.
He may not be as slow as though guys but I don't see him playing wide in the front 3, no chance. That said he may be absolutely phenomenal playing in Bobby's position or behind the front 3 (like a Coutinho) or even as an Iniesta as the boy clearly has vision and talent.
As long as he is not super slow I don't see it affecting him if played centrally.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35176 on: Today at 04:51:42 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 04:47:43 pm
Watching him before he went out in loan he didn't look massively quick but he was also 16 or 17 so it's not to say he hasn't got quicker.
I get what people are saying about the pace but for me it comes down to where you play him.
When Bobby first arrived he played on the right if the front 3 under Brendan and was absolutely panned. For one he was adapting and two he looked slow as hell.
The same for Lallana, sometimes he would be outwide and beat a man 3 times cause he couldn't get away from him.
He may not be as slow as though guys but I don't see him playing wide in the front 3, no chance. That said he may be absolutely phenomenal playing in Bobby's position or behind the front 3 (like a Coutinho) or even as an Iniesta as the boy clearly has vision and talent.
As long as he is not super slow I don't see it affecting him if played centrally.

Bobby is actually one of the slowest players in our team. Playing centrally and being flanked by two very quick players masks that. He is also very intelligent and tends to release the ball quickly.

I haven't watched Harvey a lot to be honest but what I'll say is that his pace won't matter if he has a good burst of acceleration(like Coutinho) and is supported by quick players.
Online BigCDump

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35177 on: Today at 05:13:46 pm »
Is Thiago rapid? Far from it, especially as he's aged. But he seems to do alright in football games even as a wide midfielder.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35178 on: Today at 05:26:00 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:28:05 pm
All bar Milner are quicker than Elliott imo.
Ive never said you need exceptional pace. But i think Elliott is slow. Its the only thing that I feel may hold him back.
When i was mentioning physical limitations I was talking speed not his size which is no issue.

So you are comparing a kid who just turned 18, someone who's just becoming an adult, to men who are in their prime athletic years.  And the one player who you say is slower then Elliot is a guy who is twice the kids age.  Do you not see why what you are saying doesn't make any sense?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35179 on: Today at 05:27:25 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 05:13:46 pm
Is Thiago rapid? Far from it, especially as he's aged. But he seems to do alright in football games even as a wide midfielder.

He's very slow. Can remember him chasing Greenwood I think in the FA cup game. Got nowhere near.

That's why he needs a Fab or and Henderson.
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35180 on: Today at 05:38:38 pm »
If Harvey needs specialist coaching to improve his sprinting / bursts of pace then we should be keeping hold of him this summer, sending him to another club who care only about what he does on the pitch and not his long term development will only hold him back in the long run.

I remember Carra saying on commentary that his mate was Foden's sprint coach and he'd come on leaps and bounds, I'm sure we could see similar results.
Online Henry Kissinger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35181 on: Today at 05:43:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:23:31 pm
When Kloppo plays a front three of Musialowski, Elliott and Gordon then you will know peace.

Is that from the Old or New Testament?
Online RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35182 on: Today at 05:52:36 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:28:05 pm
All bar Milner are quicker than Elliott imo.
Ive never said you need exceptional pace. But i think Elliott is slow. Its the only thing that I feel may hold him back.
When i was mentioning physical limitations I was talking speed not his size which is no issue.
Strange, been lots of small diminutive players past and present who  played in midfield who had exceptional vision and not much pace.

You sound like someone who was a disciple of Charles Hughes.

If you were a coach the likes of Thiago, Modric, Iniesta, Xabi, Riquelme, Totti, Del Piero, Baggio, Rui Costa even a Joe Cole wouldn't have amounted to nothing.

You're obsessed with pace power and strength it seems, must play FIFA and stack your team with high pace and power stats.
Offline FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35183 on: Today at 06:07:42 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:51:42 pm
Bobby is actually one of the slowest players in our team. Playing centrally and being flanked by two very quick players masks that. He is also very intelligent and tends to release the ball quickly.

I haven't watched Harvey a lot to be honest but what I'll say is that his pace won't matter if he has a good burst of acceleration(like Coutinho) and is supported by quick players.

Completely agree. A quick burst will definetly help him.

Slow players can still be class as long as the team makeup is right. Look at Matt Elliott at Leicester or Xabi Alonso. Alonso was great here once Mascherano was alongside him but much less effective with Gerrard in a two.
Same for Lovren at Southampton. Had pace around him but when he arrived here under Rodgers looked slow as hell as he kept getting isolated on the touch line.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35184 on: Today at 06:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 05:26:00 pm
So you are comparing a kid who just turned 18, someone who's just becoming an adult, to men who are in their prime athletic years.  And the one player who you say is slower then Elliot is a guy who is twice the kids age.  Do you not see why what you are saying doesn't make any sense?
Why doesn't it make any sense? There are and have been plenty of fast teenage players, particularly in attacking positions. His strength is what's likely to see a significant change with age, not his pace. He isn't going to suddenly turn into Gareth Bale when he reaches his 20's.
Online Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35185 on: Today at 06:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:23:31 pm
When Kloppo plays a front three of Musialowski, Elliott and Gordon then you will know pace.

Fixed that for you
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35186 on: Today at 06:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 06:12:35 pm
Why doesn't it make any sense? There are and have been plenty of fast teenage players, particularly in attacking positions. His strength is what's likely to see a significant change with age, not his pace. He isn't going to suddenly turn into Gareth Bale when he reaches his 20's.

A prime David Silva would get absolutely rinsed by bale in a foot race but hes still a world class
Player
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35187 on: Today at 06:37:48 pm »
Daka feels like such a low risk signing. Hes a pacey goalscorer, even if it doesnt work out for us hell have significant resale value.

Hope we get him.
Online timbucktoo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35188 on: Today at 06:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 04:28:46 pm
And you're still wrong.

Harvey Elliott is not slow.
Will his pace goals count though?
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35189 on: Today at 06:42:22 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 05:43:42 pm
Is that from the Old or New Testament?

Always the OT mate.
Online Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35190 on: Today at 06:46:51 pm »
DONT

Bogart that joint, my friends. Pass it this way.






Online duvva

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35191 on: Today at 06:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:23:31 pm
When Kloppo plays a front three of Musialowski, Elliott and Gordon then you will know peace.
So, all you are saying is, give peace a chance?
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35192 on: Today at 06:49:44 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 06:37:48 pm
Daka feels like such a low risk signing. Hes a pacey goalscorer, even if it doesnt work out for us hell have significant resale value.

Hope we get him.

Yeah depends on the price but seems a no brainer really
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35193 on: Today at 06:51:06 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:47:18 pm
So, all you are saying is, give peace a chance?

Yes but to get to peace we must walk through shite.
Online duvva

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35194 on: Today at 06:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:51:06 pm
Yes but to get to peace we must walk through shite.
Or read through the RAWK transfer thread - which is 99.9% shite
Online muszka

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35195 on: Today at 06:53:03 pm »
I was watching this Harvey compilation today https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zu6sXQyr2GI and I have no idea why there is a discussion about his pace. He has a nice acceleration and has that Messi's low kind of gravity speed that is not on Mane's and Salah's level but is certainly fast enough.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35196 on: Today at 06:55:20 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:52:36 pm
Strange, been lots of small diminutive players past and present who  played in midfield who had exceptional vision and not much pace.

You sound like someone who was a disciple of Charles Hughes.

If you were a coach the likes of Thiago, Modric, Iniesta, Xabi, Riquelme, Totti, Del Piero, Baggio, Rui Costa even a Joe Cole wouldn't have amounted to nothing.

You're obsessed with pace power and strength it seems, must play FIFA and stack your team with high pace and power stats.
im talkiing about as one of the front 3.
CMs of course dont all need pace. But I dont know if Elliot can play as a CM. He can play as 10 but not many teams now play with a 10.
