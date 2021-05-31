How many goals has Ward Prowse scored from open play? I'm under the impression that the vast majority are from free kicks.



1.4 free kick goals, 3 penalties. He profiles as an average to good deep lying passer, but doesn't produce robust enough defensive stats or progressives to merit a place in pretty much any top midfield in the division. He's an excellent set-piece taker, but this does amp up what could be seen as a misleading level of productivity. He had a much lesser xG from these opportunities than what he produced also, so it's fair to say that whilst he is indeed very good at them, he couldn't be relied upon to complete the feat consistently.He probably slightly improves on Trent's set pieces, but lacks the overall skillset to play in our midfield, or you could also argue he just isn't good enough as a specialist to play for us. Undoubtedly had his best season ever, but when your closest comparisons profile wise are Jonjo Shelvey and an out of form Ruben Neves, it gives some context to the type and level of player he is. I quite like him personally, tidy, good decision maker, works hard and undoubted dead-ball quality. He's not at our level though and it would strike me as pretty odd if we dropped £30m+ on a 27 year old midfielder who hasn't exactly got room to grow.