LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34960 on: Today at 12:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:10:59 pm
Don't get the love for Raphinha.

A good player, sure, but not in the 'elite' tier (nor likely to reach that level) and Leeds would demand north of £50m - and he's not nearly as good as Sancho (who's also 4 years younger)
Dont agree with that at all.
14 goal involvements in 30(26 starts) apps in the PL. That is pretty a 1 in 2 record. Jota had similar numbers.

Raphinha is different to Jota though. He is not as much of a finisher but more creative would really helps us in many ways.
Very creative with his passing,pace going both ways,brillant 1v1 player, excellent set piece deliverly.

A deal similar to Jota i.e 45-50m in installments would be a good deal for both Leeds & Liverpool.
Because I am sure he would be a brillant player for us. Like how Mane & Jota have been.

Sancho would cost a lot more when wages are factored in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34961 on: Today at 12:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:50:36 am
Something like Raphinha and Daka would be a really smart way to go IMO. Raphina comes in as an immediate starting option, and we can pick 3/4 from Mane, Salah, Firmino, Jota and Raphinha. Then Daka as a cheapish CF rotation option with the potential to force his way into the starting line up in a year or two. Also means that when Sadio and Mo go to Afcon, we still have good options - Firmino, Jota, Raphinha and Daka.

How much would it cost to do this, £20m for Daka and £50m for Raphina? I'd rather we go for a single higher level forward to be honest and bring Elliott back into the squad as 6th choice forward
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34962 on: Today at 12:44:58 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:24:43 pm
...pace going both ways,

Is he fast running backwards or something?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34963 on: Today at 12:49:06 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:26:03 pm
How much would it cost to do this, £20m for Daka and £50m for Raphina? I'd rather we go for a single higher level forward to be honest and bring Elliott back into the squad as 6th choice forward

Those figures wont be to far off
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34964 on: Today at 12:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:12:04 am
It's a fantastic phenomenon, that. There's Malcolm, Alan and Douglas too. When I was a kid Brazilian footballers' names conjured up an exotic world of carnival and all-night beach parties on the Copacabana. Now they make me think of old fellas having a brew-up on a 1970s Huddersfield allotment.   

Last of the Summervinho.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34965 on: Today at 12:54:10 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:22:22 pm
Have there been any genuine reports about us being interested in Raphina, or is it RAWk speculation?
Pretty much confirmed now.
Quote
indykaila News
@indykaila
Liverpool want Raphinha #LFC #LUFC
8:59 pm · 31 May 2021
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34966 on: Today at 12:55:05 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:26:03 pm
How much would it cost to do this, £20m for Daka and £50m for Raphina? I'd rather we go for a single higher level forward to be honest and bring Elliott back into the squad as 6th choice forward

Something along those lines I'd reckon. Maybe a bit more for Raphinha. Think the talk around Daka is that he's around £17m but who knows. Reckon both (Daka especially) will be on relatively low wages.

Not saying either are the answer, just like their profiles and they feel like good fits for us. On Daka, I do still doubt we buy a striker straight from Austria but his price tag might shift that thinking.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34967 on: Today at 01:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:58:21 am
Nah, Zambia didn't qualify for it.

Ok sure, I thought you just meant in general. Is Afcon every two years right? If so him, Mane and Salah if they are all here in 2-3 years will be affected by it potentially.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34968 on: Today at 01:20:28 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:50:06 pm
Last of the Summervinho.

Excellent!

I think - if I may - I'll use that for an academic article looking more closely at the phenomenon. 'Last of the Summervinho: From Compo to Clegg - an anthropological look at the evolution of Brazilian football'.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34969 on: Today at 01:23:24 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 01:12:31 pm
Ok sure, I thought you just meant in general. Is Afcon every two years right? If so him, Mane and Salah if they are all here in 2-3 years will be affected by it potentially.

The following Afcon (which is happening in 2023) is scheduled for June/July so it should be fine. Unless they change the dates, obviously.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34970 on: Today at 01:31:14 pm »
A Cunha matata

It means no worries.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34971 on: Today at 02:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:19:29 am
Not heard of Bobb mate, but he sounds good. I even like the extra 'b' at the end. Like his mum and dad wanted you to really go for it.

"The extra 'b' is for B.Y.O.B.B"

"What's That extra 'b' for?"

"That's a typo."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34972 on: Today at 02:45:43 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:31:14 pm
A Cunha matata

It means no worries.

.. it's a transfer fee philosophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34973 on: Today at 02:53:40 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:20:28 pm
Excellent!

I think - if I may - I'll use that for an academic article looking more closely at the phenomenon. 'Last of the Summervinho: From Compo to Clegg - an anthropological look at the evolution of Brazilian football'.

:D Be my guest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34974 on: Today at 02:54:59 pm »
Anyone fancy Ward-Prowse  to add some  more goals to our midfield, are there any another Englishmen we should be looking at?
no links Tmarkt values him at 30M  and he is only 26 proven Premier league quality -consistent goal scorer, assists and one of the best AM in England after Grealish, Foden, Mount.

anybody else in the midfield we should be looking at ?
Where are the next Grealish, Foden's and Mounts in English football?

As Barca are signing all the talent available on a FREE - who should be looking at as our token transfer free quality Talent?
https://www.transfermarkt.com/statistik/endendevertraege

I know  a few have mentioned Hakan Calhanoglu  - I am sure AC Milan will offer him a bumper deal, but do we want to replace a Gini, Naby Keita , Shaqiri, Minamino  with this kind of player?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34975 on: Today at 02:56:08 pm »
Mate, we should get a free buy for any Southampton players we buy now. We got six stamps already.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34976 on: Today at 03:05:34 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:54:59 pm
I know  a few have mentioned Hakan Calhanoglu

Been offered a good deal by Milan apparently and seems intent of trying to bleed more money out of them. Given their stance on Donnarumma I wouldn't be surprised to see him leave. Rumours he was looking at heading off to one of the 'final big contract' destinations (Saudi/Qatar/China/wherever).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34977 on: Today at 03:13:55 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:54:59 pm
Anyone fancy Ward-Prowse  to add some  more goals to our midfield, are there any another Englishmen we should be looking at?


There's this guy at Dortmund called Jaden Sancho....





















 8)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34978 on: Today at 03:17:05 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:54:59 pm
Anyone fancy Ward-Prowse  to add some  more goals to our midfield, are there any another Englishmen we should be looking at?
no links Tmarkt values him at 30M  and he is only 26 proven Premier league quality -consistent goal scorer, assists and one of the best AM in England after Grealish, Foden, Mount.

anybody else in the midfield we should be looking at ?
Where are the next Grealish, Foden's and Mounts in English football?

As Barca are signing all the talent available on a FREE - who should be looking at as our token transfer free quality Talent?
https://www.transfermarkt.com/statistik/endendevertraege

I know  a few have mentioned Hakan Calhanoglu  - I am sure AC Milan will offer him a bumper deal, but do we want to replace a Gini, Naby Keita , Shaqiri, Minamino  with this kind of player?

How many goals has Ward Prowse scored from open play? I'm under the impression that the vast majority are from free kicks.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34979 on: Today at 03:19:37 pm »
Liverpool assess transfer options as £1.3m defender becomes wanted man

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/sepp-van-den-berg-liverpool-20717430.amp?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34980 on: Today at 03:38:24 pm »
I like Raphinha, good buy and adds creativity (not just directness).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34981 on: Today at 03:52:50 pm »
Shite sources (not Samie) linking us with Daka. I would bite your hand off for him as a Origi replacement but I fear if we were to sign him that would be us done when it comes to attacking signings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34982 on: Today at 04:00:18 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:17:05 pm
How many goals has Ward Prowse scored from open play? I'm under the impression that the vast majority are from free kicks.
1.

4 free kick goals, 3 penalties. He profiles as an average to good deep lying passer, but doesn't produce robust enough defensive stats or progressives to merit a place in pretty much any top midfield in the division. He's an excellent set-piece taker, but this does amp up what could be seen as a misleading level of productivity. He had a much lesser xG from these opportunities than what he produced also, so it's fair to say that whilst he is indeed very good at them, he couldn't be relied upon to complete the feat consistently.

He probably slightly improves on Trent's set pieces, but lacks the overall skillset to play in our midfield, or you could also argue he just isn't good enough as a specialist to play for us. Undoubtedly had his best season ever, but when your closest comparisons profile wise are Jonjo Shelvey and an out of form Ruben Neves, it gives some context to the type and level of player he is. I quite like him personally, tidy, good decision maker, works hard and undoubted dead-ball quality. He's not at our level though and it would strike me as pretty odd if we dropped £30m+ on a 27 year old midfielder who hasn't exactly got room to grow.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:02:29 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34983 on: Today at 04:02:37 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:52:50 pm
Shite sources (not Samie) linking us with Daka. I would bite your hand off for him as a Origi replacement but I fear if we were to sign him that would be us done when it comes to attacking signings.

As a club we narrowly missed out on the title with only Firmino, Salah and Mane up front, then went into the title winning season with the exact same group. I really don't think signing a new forward is as nailed on as some others believe so even getting a raw young forward as 5th choice would be great.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBA
« Reply #34984 on: Today at 04:09:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:19:37 pm
Liverpool assess transfer options as £1.3m defender becomes wanted man

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/sepp-van-den-berg-liverpool-20717430.amp?

Sell him with a buy back clause inserted.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34985 on: Today at 04:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:50:36 am
Something like Raphinha and Daka would be a really smart way to go IMO. Raphina comes in as an immediate starting option, and we can pick 3/4 from Mane, Salah, Firmino, Jota and Raphinha. Then Daka as a cheapish CF rotation option with the potential to force his way into the starting line up in a year or two. Also means that when Sadio and Mo go to Afcon, we still have good options - Firmino, Jota, Raphinha and Daka.

There's reports of Daka being available for less than £20M, if that is the case then I think he would be a great buy for someone.  Young, quick, two footed, good finisher.  I think Leeds would want a lot more for Raphinha.  Daka would be an interesting option for us, that is of course if we don't go for Sancho........  ;D ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34986 on: Today at 04:20:52 pm »
No chance Leeds sell Raphinha for £32m when they paid £17m last summer. £15m seems a handsome profit in most circles, but now he's proven he can do it to such a level in the Premier League - and he's only one year into a four-year deal - they'll be looking to scalp someone for upwards of £40m.

The only way I can see there being some concession where price is concerned is if he kicks up a fuss for a move. Feasible given he didn't want to leave France in the first place.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34987 on: Today at 04:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:02:37 pm
As a club we narrowly missed out on the title with only Firmino, Salah and Mane up front, then went into the title winning season with the exact same group. I really don't think signing a new forward is as nailed on as some others believe so even getting a raw young forward as 5th choice would be great.

I see what you mean, but we seem keen to push Shaqiri, Origi and Minamino out the door which means a new attacker is (surely!) a certainty. May not be someone on the level of the front four, as you say, but we'll definitely sign one IMO. It should be two.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34988 on: Today at 04:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:20:52 pm
No chance Leeds sell Raphinha for £32m when they paid £17m last summer. £15m seems a handsome profit in most circles, but now he's proven he can do it to such a level in the Premier League - and he's only one year into a four-year deal - they'll be looking to scalp someone for upwards of £40m.

The only way I can see there being some concession where price is concerned is if he kicks up a fuss for a move. Feasible given he didn't want to leave France in the first place.

Unless maybe there is some clause in his contract for Champions League teams... wishful thinking probably though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34989 on: Today at 04:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:21:03 pm
I see what you mean, but we seem keen to push Shaqiri, Origi and Minamino out the door which means a new attacker is (surely!) a certainty. May not be someone on the level of the front four, as you say, but we'll definitely sign one IMO. It should be two.
It's also worth noting that all three of our 'elite' attackers tick into 30 years of age during this season. That's by no means a death knell but it most likely means we're going to see a further decrease in production from at best one of the three, a decrease that will not be temporary. Jota alleviates the issue somewhat, but an attacker that isn't going to be involved in Afcon who's 25 or under would be ideal.

Quote from: Phineus on Today at 04:28:21 pm
Unless maybe there is some clause in his contract for Champions League teams... wishful thinking probably though.
Perhaps - it's something smaller sides do to convince bigger profile players to join them. Given Leeds's appetite to spend under Radrizzani though, and the noises he's made about pursuing European football next season, I doubt they'd give the big teams an easy option to lever out one of their big signings of last summer. Shame really! I like Raphinha, I can see him working here, but he's some way down my personal list. Not that that list probably aligns with Edwards' in any way.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:38:19 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34990 on: Today at 05:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 04:28:21 pm
Unless maybe there is some clause in his contract for Champions League teams... wishful thinking probably though.

Poor by the Agent if he didnt knowing he will be watched by a lot of champions league clubs
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34991 on: Today at 05:46:06 pm »
Watkins not in the Euros squad hopefully brings his price down a bit
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34992 on: Today at 05:48:09 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 05:46:06 pm
Watkins not in the Euros squad hopefully brings his price down a bit

That would be good for Tottenham and West Ham ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34993 on: Today at 06:10:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:48:09 pm
That would be good for Tottenham and West Ham ...

Exactly Peter, not at 300 million
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34994 on: Today at 06:21:31 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:10:48 pm
Exactly Peter, not at 300 million

He will be still too expensive for what he offers, but that is the English tax ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34995 on: Today at 06:30:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:22:50 pm
Bobic casts doubt on Cunha's Hertha future

By Henrik Petersen
Today 14:58

Hertha boss Fredi Bobic has addressed speculation linking Matheus Cunha with a move away from the club.

New Hertha BSC head of sport Fredi Bobic has refused to guarantee that Matheus Cunha will stay at the club beyond the summer.

Cunha has been linked with a host of clubs, including Leeds, Monaco, Napoli and Atalanta, and Bobic admits he isn't sure the 22-year-old will still be a Hertha player when the transfer window slams shut at the end of August.

"I'm glad he's with us and doesn't have a release clause," Bobic said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"We'll have to see if he'll still play for us in the future. I can't say right now whether he is so happy here that he wants to stay."

According to reports, Hertha would be ready to let Cunha go for around 30 million.

https://bulinews.com/news/8665/bobic-casts-doubt-cunhas-hertha-future

Nothing to do with us - please put this in the other thread.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34996 on: Today at 06:30:36 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34997 on: Today at 06:35:39 pm »
Daka isn't one to operate off either flank or necessarily work like Firmino so not sure we will look at him although he looks like a decent finisher.

As for buying two attackers I can't see that and won't Klopp just utilise Ox up front?
