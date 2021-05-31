Don't get the love for Raphinha.
A good player, sure, but not in the 'elite' tier (nor likely to reach that level) and Leeds would demand north of £50m - and he's not nearly as good as Sancho (who's also 4 years younger)
Dont agree with that at all.
14 goal involvements in 30(26 starts) apps in the PL. That is pretty a 1 in 2 record. Jota had similar numbers.
Raphinha is different to Jota though. He is not as much of a finisher but more creative would really helps us in many ways.
Very creative with his passing,pace going both ways,brillant 1v1 player, excellent set piece deliverly.
A deal similar to Jota i.e 45-50m in installments would be a good deal for both Leeds & Liverpool.
Because I am sure he would be a brillant player for us. Like how Mane & Jota have been.
Sancho would cost a lot more when wages are factored in.