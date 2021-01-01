Cunha would be an interesting opportunity. Came to Europe young and having been excellent in Switzerland, he didn't get much of an opportunity at Red Bull, mainly because at the time they had Werner, Sabitzer, Nkunku, Forsberg and the expensively signed Bruma occupying the positions he'd play. He was 19/20 too so naturally down the pecking order. He's been good in a shit Hertha Berlin team, who came way, way closer to relegation than a squad of that calibre should have done this season. Cordoba and Piatek collectively lost their heads this season and only managed 14 goals combined all campaign - Cunha wasn't exactly supplying superstars. He also missed matches here and there with ankle, groin and hamstring issues, which meant his season was stop start. He has a good injury record generally, only having missed matches through concussion and Covid quarantine previously. He was a victim of some bizarre indecisiveness on the behalf of the coaching staff late on in the season, where they consistently rotated all their attacking options in a desperate attempt to find something that would work and regain some defensive solidity. He was shunted about to left wing, part of a two upfront and behind one striker, so rhythm wasn't something afforded to him. Better coaches, more consistent set up, more clarity in expectation and I think the kid flourishes.



He got 11 G+A in 2100 minutes this season - excellent productivity (about 23 matches). He looks to me like a better in-between-the-lines player than a typical striker, but he's got good progressives in both passing and dribbling, exhibits good control in tight spaces and pressures off the ball phenomenally well - as you would expect from any player who's spent time in the Red Bull system. Surprisingly good defensive actions all over the pitch really.



A good signing, one who can play across the front three or as a 10, so there's versatility there. I like him in the middle, bringing players into the game around him. He needs to learn to dwell on the ball slightly less - whilst he is an excellent dribbler he sometimes has the tendency to hold onto the ball a touch too long, or twist back into space he's already vacated which allows teams to stack players behind the ball and reset. He's young, so decision making like this doesn't worry me overly, it would need to be coached out of him though because that sort of thing plays into the hands of the low block teams we can struggle against.



