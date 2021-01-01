« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 869 870 871 872 873 [874]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE  (Read 1471051 times)

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34920 on: Today at 09:23:27 am »
Anyone actually seen Cunha play?

His numbers looks pretty poor.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34921 on: Today at 09:28:24 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:23:27 am
Anyone actually seen Cunha play?

His numbers looks pretty poor.

He's a good player, stylistically quite similar to Firmino in he starts in 9 position and often drops, links the play.

I do like him as a player and get why we'd be interested but I think he'd be better staying there for at least another season, putting up some more numbers as you say. He only recently left Leipzig for game time and he's not a signing who would immediately displace any of our front 3, so not quite sure signing as a squad depth option is best move for him just yet (though would be good for us).
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,885
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34922 on: Today at 09:37:53 am »
Cunha would be an interesting opportunity. Came to Europe young and having been excellent in Switzerland, he didn't get much of an opportunity at Red Bull, mainly because at the time they had Werner, Sabitzer, Nkunku, Forsberg and the expensively signed Bruma occupying the positions he'd play. He was 19/20 too so naturally down the pecking order. He's been good in a shit Hertha Berlin team, who came way, way closer to relegation than a squad of that calibre should have done this season. Cordoba and Piatek collectively lost their heads this season and only managed 14 goals combined all campaign - Cunha wasn't exactly supplying superstars. He also missed matches here and there with ankle, groin and hamstring issues, which meant his season was stop start. He has a good injury record generally, only having missed matches through concussion and Covid quarantine previously. He was a victim of some bizarre indecisiveness on the behalf of the coaching staff late on in the season, where they consistently rotated all their attacking options in a desperate attempt to find something that would work and regain some defensive solidity. He was shunted about to left wing, part of a two upfront and behind one striker, so rhythm wasn't something afforded to him. Better coaches, more consistent set up, more clarity in expectation and I think the kid flourishes.

He got 11 G+A in 2100 minutes this season - excellent productivity (about 23 matches). He looks to me like a better in-between-the-lines player than a typical striker, but he's got good progressives in both passing and dribbling, exhibits good control in tight spaces and pressures off the ball phenomenally well - as you would expect from any player who's spent time in the Red Bull system. Surprisingly good defensive actions all over the pitch really.

A good signing, one who can play across the front three or as a 10, so there's versatility there. I like him in the middle, bringing players into the game around him. He needs to learn to dwell on the ball slightly less - whilst he is an excellent dribbler he sometimes has the tendency to hold onto the ball a touch too long, or twist back into space he's already vacated which allows teams to stack players behind the ball and reset. He's young, so decision making like this doesn't worry me overly, it would need to be coached out of him though because that sort of thing plays into the hands of the low block teams we can struggle against.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:43:56 am by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34923 on: Today at 10:00:26 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:23:27 am
Anyone actually seen Cunha play?

His numbers looks pretty poor.

His numbers aren't brilliant, but you have to remember he is playing in an utterly woeful Hertha side where he was the best player. Only 22, quite skillful; for the right price he could be a good signing. I wouldn't think we would pay more than say 15-20 million though.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34924 on: Today at 10:05:13 am »
Don't know much about Cunha but Fbref says Raphina is the third closest player to him in terms of statistical profile, so maybe we have a type. And perhaps not surprising that he's being linked with Leeds either.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,104
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34925 on: Today at 10:42:15 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:37:53 am
Cunha would be an interesting opportunity. Came to Europe young and having been excellent in Switzerland, he didn't get much of an opportunity at Red Bull, mainly because at the time they had Werner, Sabitzer, Nkunku, Forsberg and the expensively signed Bruma occupying the positions he'd play. He was 19/20 too so naturally down the pecking order. He's been good in a shit Hertha Berlin team, who came way, way closer to relegation than a squad of that calibre should have done this season. Cordoba and Piatek collectively lost their heads this season and only managed 14 goals combined all campaign - Cunha wasn't exactly supplying superstars. He also missed matches here and there with ankle, groin and hamstring issues, which meant his season was stop start. He has a good injury record generally, only having missed matches through concussion and Covid quarantine previously. He was a victim of some bizarre indecisiveness on the behalf of the coaching staff late on in the season, where they consistently rotated all their attacking options in a desperate attempt to find something that would work and regain some defensive solidity. He was shunted about to left wing, part of a two upfront and behind one striker, so rhythm wasn't something afforded to him. Better coaches, more consistent set up, more clarity in expectation and I think the kid flourishes.

He got 11 G+A in 2100 minutes this season - excellent productivity (about 23 matches). He looks to me like a better in-between-the-lines player than a typical striker, but he's got good progressives in both passing and dribbling, exhibits good control in tight spaces and pressures off the ball phenomenally well - as you would expect from any player who's spent time in the Red Bull system. Surprisingly good defensive actions all over the pitch really.

A good signing, one who can play across the front three or as a 10, so there's versatility there. I like him in the middle, bringing players into the game around him. He needs to learn to dwell on the ball slightly less - whilst he is an excellent dribbler he sometimes has the tendency to hold onto the ball a touch too long, or twist back into space he's already vacated which allows teams to stack players behind the ball and reset. He's young, so decision making like this doesn't worry me overly, it would need to be coached out of him though because that sort of thing plays into the hands of the low block teams we can struggle against.

Thanks mate, great analysis. I hope that he is a genuine target for us. Fits the profile perfectly, and the price also won't be be prohibitive ...
Logged

Online emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
    • X-Realms
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34926 on: Today at 10:53:49 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:37:53 am
Cunha would be an interesting opportunity. Came to Europe young and having been excellent in Switzerland (...)



Oh god, I had forgotten all about that. I live in Switzerland and did a short stint as a sports TV reporter back then. I did a brief post-match interview with Cunha on the pitch after a game where he got the opponent team's keeper sent off with what was clearly a dive. I questioned him about it, and I can't recall his exact words (my french is pretty shit), but he basically shrugged it off with a grin and said stuff like that was just part of the game.

The keeper that got send off was Tomas Vaclik for FC Basel, which is my home team. So ever since then I've harbored a slight antipathy towards Cunha :-D
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34927 on: Today at 10:53:56 am »
Th only thing is Cunha though plays mostly down the left hand side. I know he can play in central positions as well but he is best when I have watched on the left & is more similar to Jota than Firmino imo.We have Mane & Jota who prefer the LW as well.

Although for 15-20m its superb business. In a better side he probably is worth closer to 40m.


Raphinha being left footed would be the better option of the two. We could do with another left footed attacker.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34928 on: Today at 11:03:21 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:53:56 am
Th only thing is Cunha though plays mostly down the left hand side. I know he can play in central positions as well but he is best when I have watched on the left & is more similar to Jota than Firmino imo.We have Mane & Jota who prefer the LW as well.

Although for 15-20m its superb business. In a better side he probably is worth closer to 40m.


Raphinha being left footed would be the better option of the two. We could do with another left footed attacker.

Another Brazilian Matheus (Pereira) is being linked to Leeds and he's a lefty. Does that suggest they may be expecting Raphinha to move on?

Raphinha will be expensive but we've seen before that we do like players with PL experience where possible. And Bielsa isn't the type to hold a player against his will.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 869 870 871 872 873 [874]   Go Up
« previous next »
 