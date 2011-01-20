« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34840 on: Today at 06:14:10 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:58:57 pm
Yes it does make sense.  1000's of players and one or two examples (mainly bad) doesn't mean it's common at all.  More just like with Messi and Ronaldo in that all time greats can age "well" but that doesn't mean it actually works for the team as a whole.  You could actually argue the teams themselves are worse off as they have to make up the lack of legs in that position being taken up by the "star" player.

As far as gambling, when you have finite resources (wages) you want to do your utmost to make sure that they are on the pitch.  If you're wrong and the player does age badly then you have huge wages going to nothing.  You're better off being a year too early than too late unless you're ManC or PSG where the wage bill is just meaningless.

So at what age would you decide to sell Salah, regardless of his form or fitness?

Selling a successful player because they're likely to decline at some point when there has been no clear indication that the decline has actually started is a huge waste, especially when you can often still sell those players after the decline has started. Of course you don't want to give a player a massive 5 year contract around the point that most players do start to lose their ability, but going the other way and just selling them regardless is also a poor idea, usually one pushed by people just desperate to see more transfer drama.

Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 04:37:55 pm
he said "all of the expiring contracts".  Obviously, there are going to be exceptions to that but the general point is a good one. 

Fair enough, it seems odd to suggest acting on expiring contracts though when most are likely to get renewed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34841 on: Today at 06:21:34 pm
So, Issa on or Issa off?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34842 on: Today at 06:23:55 pm
Great finish from Puado ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34843 on: Today at 06:42:36 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:14:10 pm
So at what age would you decide to sell Salah, regardless of his form or fitness?

Selling a successful player because they're likely to decline at some point when there has been no clear indication that the decline has actually started is a huge waste, especially when you can often still sell those players after the decline has started. Of course you don't want to give a player a massive 5 year contract around the point that most players do start to lose their ability, but going the other way and just selling them regardless is also a poor idea, usually one pushed by people just desperate to see more transfer drama.

Fair enough, it seems odd to suggest acting on expiring contracts though when most are likely to get renewed.

I think you're just making stuff up at this point.  I didn't say anything about selling anybody.  A lot of contracts are going to expire between now and 2023, the club isn't going to renew most of them and understandably so as they'll all be over 30.  You're better off adding the replacements gradually than all at once which is why the club let Gini go now as well.

As far as Salah in particular, why would we sell him?  He'll be 31 when his contract is up in 2023 and why he's pushing for a renewal now when he can still command high wages.  His value and wages will only go down from here, I just wouldn't renew his contract.  Maybe give him the option of a one year extension and that's it.  If you think that's creating "transfer drama" then I'm not sure what to tell you considering that's just a natural sport process.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34844 on: Today at 07:17:32 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:09:03 pm
Ansu Fati a free agent next summer? Seems an unreal talent and wouldnt mind testing Barca this summer for him with a cheeky bid.

In a heartbeat.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34845 on: Today at 07:22:48 pm
Tchouameni was very impressive in that u21 game.
Looks a super player

Aouar done ok. But it seems his progress has stalled
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34846 on: Today at 07:23:33 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:42:36 pm
I think you're just making stuff up at this point.  I didn't say anything about selling anybody.  A lot of contracts are going to expire between now and 2023, the club isn't going to renew most of them and understandably so as they'll all be over 30.  You're better off adding the replacements gradually than all at once which is why the club let Gini go now as well.

As far as Salah in particular, why would we sell him?  He'll be 31 when his contract is up in 2023 and why he's pushing for a renewal now when he can still command high wages.  His value and wages will only go down from here, I just wouldn't renew his contract.  Maybe give him the option of a one year extension and that's it.  If you think that's creating "transfer drama" then I'm not sure what to tell you considering that's just a natural sport process.
There is absolutely no ways Mo Salah would accept just a one year extension on his contract. We'd be taking the piss if we even thought of offering one of the best players we've had such an insulting offer. He'll get offered a 4 year contract which he absolutely deserves and it will reflect his importance to the club. He and Virgil are in no ways replaceable and anyone who thinks otherwise is naive.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34847 on: Today at 07:36:56 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:57:54 pm
Sancho left City to get gametime. He obviously cares about his development over money.

I cant see him joining Man Utd with Ole as manager

I have a feeling we sign him late in the window.

 :lmao :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34848 on: Today at 07:58:00 pm
Is Sports Illustrated reliable?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34849 on: Today at 07:58:28 pm
Yes mate, who the cover girl?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34850 on: Today at 08:00:28 pm
They're rumour-mongering re: Patson Daka to us.
Scrub that - quoting sources in Spain. Clickbait and I clicked.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34851 on: Today at 08:00:56 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:23:33 pm
There is absolutely no ways Mo Salah would accept just a one year extension on his contract. We'd be taking the piss if we even thought of offering one of the best players we've had such an insulting offer. He'll get offered a 4 year contract which he absolutely deserves and it will reflect his importance to the club. He and Virgil are in no ways replaceable and anyone who thinks otherwise is naive.

Who comes first, the player or the club?  Sometimes what's best for the club isn't the best for the player.  Not to say that Salah doesn't deserve every penny he can get, he certainly does.  I don't know that I'd put the highest earner on guaranteed wages until 33 or 35 though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34852 on: Today at 08:06:37 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:00:28 pm
They're rumour-mongering re: Patson Daka to us.
Scrub that - quoting sources in Spain. Clickbait and I clicked.

So did I. It says we'll announce the signing in the next few days. Here we go! (although probably not).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34853 on: Today at 08:06:53 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:00:56 pm
Who comes first, the player or the club?  Sometimes what's best for the club isn't the best for the player.  Not to say that Salah doesn't deserve every penny he can get, he certainly does.  I don't know that I'd put the highest earner on guaranteed wages until 33 or 35 though.

Depends on whether we think we can recoup our costs with a sale down the line. Salah is by some distance the most marketable player we have, so it's pretty much guaranteed that we can offload him should we want to, and it's just a case of safeguarding the asset. We may prefer to minimise the financial risk of wasted wages, but there's also realism, and a 1 year extension is not realistic for Salah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34854 on: Today at 08:07:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:58:28 pm
Yes mate, who the cover girl?

Mac Red. Looks great in a swimsuit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34855 on: Today at 08:09:25 pm
Salah is a fitness freak who takes very good care of himself. Barring a nightmare injury he will be doing the business for years to come. I think of Robben and Ribery.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34856 on: Today at 08:09:35 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:07:06 pm
Mac Red. Looks great in a swimsuit.
Those moobs, once seen, never forgotten.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34857 on: Today at 08:14:43 pm
are we linked with anyone? it doesn't even have to be a footballer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34858 on: Today at 08:53:27 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:14:43 pm
are we linked with anyone? it doesn't even have to be a footballer.

Dua Lipa likes us
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34859 on: Today at 09:07:23 pm
Linked with Raphinha tonight in Brazil, probably incredibly unreliable but yes bloody please.

Would love him here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34860 on: Today at 09:13:02 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:07:23 pm
Linked with Raphinha tonight in Brazil, probably incredibly unreliable but yes bloody please.

Would love him here.
Source?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34861 on: Today at 09:15:00 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34862 on: Today at 09:15:49 pm
Would be great if we could get a Sancho in. I dont think we will but if we do itll likely be completely out of the blue, like almost all of our transfers are these days. I look forward to breaking news at 11pm on an inconspicuous Tuesday night.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34863 on: Today at 09:17:05 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:13:02 pm
Source?

A not very good one in Brazil, he said it above.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34864 on: Today at 09:19:40 pm
Raphinha would be great. Get another squad attacker in aswell and wed be set.
