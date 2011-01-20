So at what age would you decide to sell Salah, regardless of his form or fitness?



Selling a successful player because they're likely to decline at some point when there has been no clear indication that the decline has actually started is a huge waste, especially when you can often still sell those players after the decline has started. Of course you don't want to give a player a massive 5 year contract around the point that most players do start to lose their ability, but going the other way and just selling them regardless is also a poor idea, usually one pushed by people just desperate to see more transfer drama.



Fair enough, it seems odd to suggest acting on expiring contracts though when most are likely to get renewed.



I think you're just making stuff up at this point. I didn't say anything about selling anybody. A lot of contracts are going to expire between now and 2023, the club isn't going to renew most of them and understandably so as they'll all be over 30. You're better off adding the replacements gradually than all at once which is why the club let Gini go now as well.As far as Salah in particular, why would we sell him? He'll be 31 when his contract is up in 2023 and why he's pushing for a renewal now when he can still command high wages. His value and wages will only go down from here, I just wouldn't renew his contract. Maybe give him the option of a one year extension and that's it. If you think that's creating "transfer drama" then I'm not sure what to tell you considering that's just a natural sport process.