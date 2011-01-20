Yes it does make sense. 1000's of players and one or two examples (mainly bad) doesn't mean it's common at all. More just like with Messi and Ronaldo in that all time greats can age "well" but that doesn't mean it actually works for the team as a whole. You could actually argue the teams themselves are worse off as they have to make up the lack of legs in that position being taken up by the "star" player.
As far as gambling, when you have finite resources (wages) you want to do your utmost to make sure that they are on the pitch. If you're wrong and the player does age badly then you have huge wages going to nothing. You're better off being a year too early than too late unless you're ManC or PSG where the wage bill is just meaningless.
So at what age would you decide to sell Salah, regardless of his form or fitness?
Selling a successful player because they're likely to decline at some point when there has been no clear indication that the decline has actually started is a huge waste, especially when you can often still sell those players after the decline has started. Of course you don't want to give a player a massive 5 year contract around the point that most players do start to lose their ability, but going the other way and just selling them regardless is also a poor idea, usually one pushed by people just desperate to see more transfer drama.
he said "all of the expiring contracts". Obviously, there are going to be exceptions to that but the general point is a good one.
Fair enough, it seems odd to suggest acting on expiring contracts though when most are likely to get renewed.