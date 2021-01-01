« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 865 866 867 868 869 [870]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE  (Read 1463003 times)

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,845
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34760 on: Today at 12:13:15 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:23:42 pm
The fuckin' disrespect I get on here when I bring you lads fresh meat always.  ;D

You deserve nothing, ya bum.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34761 on: Today at 12:15:59 am »
I'd love it if we actually competed for the FA cup in addition to the league and the Champions League. We'd need to replace our squad players to do that.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,900
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34762 on: Today at 12:37:46 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:15:59 am
I'd love it if we actually competed for the FA cup in addition to the league and the Champions League. We'd need to replace our squad players to do that.

I think the ridiculous combo of injuries and fixture schedule this past season has led to our depth issues being a bit overstated, it wasn't that long ago that we could rotate our entire midfield without much of a drop in level! I know injuries won't just magically disappear next season, and some of those more prone players will continue to pick up soft injuries, but I'm betting we'll see bigger contributions from a few next season. Just having more depth in defence will be huge.
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 754
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34763 on: Today at 01:40:21 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:01:59 pm
But seriously, having watched him in the U20 Afcon, I'm delighted. The lad's a generational talent.

Hes Ghana be a great player.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,274
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34764 on: Today at 01:53:56 am »
Steadfast FC. I like that name.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,845
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34765 on: Today at 01:54:02 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:09:01 pm
Suspented for playing an illegal player on Fifa.

Got a hold of a hacked 99 somewhere. Really sad story.  Gambling dens and painted women.


but hey if hes that good this 5 year thing is a long contract to be able to get a renewal of at some point. that seems a long contract for a kid that age which makes some kind of statement in itself.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34766 on: Today at 03:41:12 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:15:59 am
I'd love it if we actually competed for the FA cup in addition to the league and the Champions League. We'd need to replace our squad players to do that.

That's hard for us and FA Cup does not have much value long term from the owners POV.

Sure nice trophy to win, but I would take another league title or CL with Klopp. For that we need to rest players for League/FA Cup as we can't afford depth like City or give up on League form like Leicester did to win the cup.

That's why I think we will persist with Keita/Ox as replacing them will be costly (their resale value is low) and focus on extending contracts of the core players.
Logged
True North Strong

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,091
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34767 on: Today at 08:40:52 am »
If the Fatawu reports are true, it is a further indication of our strategy to recruit as much talent as we could, at a younger age when the prices are still reasonable. Allan, Elliott, Grabara, Camacho, Hoever, Jaros, Koumetio, Duncan, Gordon, Ojrzynski, Mrozek, Musialowski, Frauendorf, Bradley, Pitaluga, just some of the youngsters we have got since Klopp took over, and some of them have already been moved for a profit. With our squad being so strong, most of these kids will never become regulars at LFC, but seeing that we are at a level where even £20-million players will struggle to get into our matchday 18, any of these kids who will become a squad player will save us a lot of money ...
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,128
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34768 on: Today at 08:48:59 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:23:42 pm
The fuckin' disrespect I get on here when I bring you lads fresh meat always.  ;D
You end up stuffing most of the meat into your kebab mate  :P

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:15:59 am
I'd love it if we actually competed for the FA cup in addition to the league and the Champions League. We'd need to replace our squad players to do that.
If we got the kind of draws the oil cheats get we could compete for the FA Cup. I'm sure existing squad players could win against League 1 and League 2 sides like those scumbags always seem to get.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,259
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34769 on: Today at 09:08:01 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:32:39 pm
The rules now give more points to competitions like copa libertadores than they used to

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/brexit-could-see-influx-of-players-from-south-america-to-fill-void-left-by-eu-players-unable-to-gain-permits-810398/amp


Wow, didn't think it'd extend to signings like this. That could be quite the game changer for scouting in African countries for.us

Africa would be a goldmine if it wasn't for the stupid Afcon scheduling and tournament every other year (whether winter or summer).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,513
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34770 on: Today at 09:31:26 am »
With money being a factor this summer, I wonder if we're looking at any free transfer options? Julian Draxler is out of contract at PSG and I've always thought he's a player that Klopp would get the very best out of. He can play attacking midfield, as a false 9 or winger, and is the same age as Ox and only a year older than Keita - neither of whom look like holding down a regular place due to fitness or form. He probably wouldn't command a high salary either, as he's been out of favour at PSG and might relish the chance to kick start a career that showed so much promise.

On a related note, I'm surprised at how few Germans Klopp has signed, given the time he spent in the Bundesliga and his connections. Perhaps the talent or the right fit isn't there, but I've always thought German players have a good mentality, seem durable and technically strong, and good at carrying out the manager's gameplan - much like their national team. Although Klopp is capable of transforming players from any country (and doesn't need a compatriot to help with communication like some managers), I still thought we'd see a few more rough diamonds coming in that Klopp had tracked down the years. I can only think of Karius he's brought in, although Matip was also German born (even though he plays for Cameroon).
« Last Edit: Today at 09:34:46 am by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,091
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34771 on: Today at 09:37:13 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:31:26 am
With money being a factor this summer, I wonder if we're looking at any free transfer options? Julian Draxler is out of contract at PSG and I've always thought he's a player that Klopp would get the very best out of. He can play attacking midfield, as a false 9 or winger, and is the same age as Ox and only a year older than Keita - neither of whom look like holding down a regular place due to fitness or form. He probably wouldn't command a high salary either, as he's been out of favour at PSG and might relish the chance to kick start a career that showed so much promise.

On a related note, I'm surprised at how few Germans Klopp has signed, given the time he spent in the Bundesliga and his connections. Perhaps the talent or the right fit isn't there, but I've always thought German players have a good mentality, seem durable and technically strong, and good at carrying out the manager's gameplan - much like their national team. Although Klopp is capable of transforming players from any country (and doesn't need a compatriot to help with communication like some managers), I still thought we'd see a few more rough diamonds coming in that Klopp had tracked down the years. I can only think of Karius he's brought in, although Matip was German born (even though he plays for Cameroon).

Draxler has signed a new contract at PSG ...
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,513
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34772 on: Today at 09:40:47 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:37:13 am
Draxler has signed a new contract at PSG ...
Thanks - didn't realise that. Thought he might want a new challenge.

I'll continue scouting...
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,091
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34773 on: Today at 09:48:05 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:40:47 am
Thanks - didn't realise that. Thought he might want a new challenge.

I'll continue scouting...

I think we should pay more attention to the players who are out of contract in 12 months. They will be available at a cut price this summer, and there are some very interesting players ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/transfers/endendevertraege/statistik?plus=0&jahr=2022&ausrichtung=alle&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&land_id=0&yt0=Show
Logged

Offline Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34774 on: Today at 09:53:58 am »
Youtube certainly isnt everything to go by but it does show that Issahaku has some real talent.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Z4aqXbnhzk
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,629
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34775 on: Today at 10:05:30 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:48:05 am
I think we should pay more attention to the players who are out of contract in 12 months. They will be available at a cut price this summer, and there are some very interesting players ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/transfers/endendevertraege/statistik?plus=0&jahr=2022&ausrichtung=alle&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&land_id=0&yt0=Show

Some really interesting names on this list

David Brooks
Odsonne Edouard
Franck Kessié
Marcel Sabitzer
Paulo Dybala
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,091
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34776 on: Today at 10:16:20 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 10:05:30 am
Some really interesting names on this list

David Brooks
Odsonne Edouard
Franck Kessié
Marcel Sabitzer
Paulo Dybala

Marcel Sabitzer could be perfect for what we need in midfield. Very versatile player who can play several positions ...
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34777 on: Today at 10:16:54 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 10:05:30 am
Some really interesting names on this list

David Brooks
Odsonne Edouard
Franck Kessié
Marcel Sabitzer
Paulo Dybala

Dybala won't be going anywhere with his fan Allegri going back to Juve.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34778 on: Today at 10:22:46 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:16:20 am
Marcel Sabitzer could be perfect for what we need in midfield. Very versatile player who can play several positions ...
Probably a lttle bit too old now.

I think we will sign players 25 & under this summer.
Our midfield in particular is aging
Even Ox will be 28 next season. Same with Fabinho.

Milner,Thiago & Henderson all in 30's as well.
Think we need a younger option in midfield.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34779 on: Today at 10:24:41 am »
https://sportsworldghana.com/totally-untrue-ghana-u-20-star-abdul-fatawu-issahakus-representatives-deny-liverpool-deal/

Quote
He has not signed for Liverpool as reported but I can assure the general public that he [Fatawu Issahaku], will sign a deal with a Champions League club in the coming days. Mr. Abu Alhassan added.

Watch him rock up at City next week and spend 5 years on loan to Girona.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,463
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34780 on: Today at 10:25:19 am »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,091
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34781 on: Today at 10:26:06 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:22:46 am
Probably a lttle bit too old now.

I think we will sign players 25 & under this summer.
Our midfield in particular is aging
Even Ox will be 28 next season. Same with Fabinho.

Milner,Thiago & Henderson all in 30's as well.
Think we need a younger option in midfield.

He has just turned 27, so not that old. We should probably include Minamino in our bid, or sell Oxlade-Chamberlain in order to finace it ...
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34782 on: Today at 10:33:49 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:26:06 am
He has just turned 27, so not that old. We should probably include Minamino in our bid, or sell Oxlade-Chamberlain in order to finace it ...
He certaintly isnt old.
Just that I think we need a more longer term signing in midfield.

Minamino i think isnt good enough for Leipzig not sure they would be interested. Not enough pace to play in their side.

Laimer is the CM i would want from Leipzig.
Maybe something to look at next summer as he had an injury this year. Out of contract in 2023.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,091
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34783 on: Today at 10:39:36 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:33:49 am
He certaintly isnt old.
Just that I think we need a more longer term signing in midfield.

Minamino i think isnt good enough for Leipzig not sure they would be interested. Not enough pace to play in their side.

Laimer is the CM i would want from Leipzig.
Maybe something to look at next summer as he had an injury this year. Out of contract in 2023.

With Jesse Marsch being their manager now, I think that Minamino would do well there. As for the younger midfielders, we already have Jones, so I think that Sabitzer would be a good option even age wise, especially if he replaces Ox, who is a bit older than him ...
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34784 on: Today at 10:46:08 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:39:36 am
With Jesse Marsch being their manager now, I think that Minamino would do well there. As for the younger midfielders, we already have Jones, so I think that Sabitzer would be a good option even age wise, especially if he replaces Ox, who is a bit older than him ...

Ox is a massive 5 months older than Sabitzer.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,091
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34785 on: Today at 10:54:28 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:46:08 am
Ox is a massive 5 months older than Sabitzer.

It is actually 7 months, and that is why I said "a bit older". Anyway, Sabitzer has all the qualities to replace Henderson in our starting XI in the coming seasons, with Hendo taking over the backup DM/CM role ...
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34786 on: Today at 10:55:16 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:33:49 am
He certaintly isnt old.
Just that I think we need a more longer term signing in midfield.

Minamino i think isnt good enough for Leipzig not sure they would be interested. Not enough pace to play in their side.

Laimer is the CM i would want from Leipzig.
Maybe something to look at next summer as he had an injury this year. Out of contract in 2023.

The one positive about AOC is that with his many injuries, he has very few miles on the clock. I bet he has around half the career minutes on the field at 27 than Milner had at that age. So if he can regain regular fitness and form, he still has a lot left to give IMO.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,924
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34787 on: Today at 11:11:24 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:39:36 am
With Jesse Marsch being their manager now, I think that Minamino would do well there. As for the younger midfielders, we already have Jones, so I think that Sabitzer would be a good option even age wise, especially if he replaces Ox, who is a bit older than him ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:54:28 am
It is actually 7 months, and that is why I said "a bit older". Anyway, Sabitzer has all the qualities to replace Henderson in our starting XI in the coming seasons, with Hendo taking over the backup DM/CM role ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:54:28 am
As Ive said repeatedly, hell be replacing Milner (who is older than Sabitzer)

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:54:28 am
Id be looking at Sabitzer to come in and replace Paul Ince, who is nearly twice as old as Sabitzer and play in a similar style

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:54:28 am
In theory, Sabitzer would be replacing Methuselah as he is around 940 years younger



Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34788 on: Today at 11:12:25 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:54:28 am
It is actually 7 months, and that is why I said "a bit older". Anyway, Sabitzer has all the qualities to replace Henderson in our starting XI in the coming seasons, with Hendo taking over the backup DM/CM role ...

Got my order around the wrong way. If someone is the same age as you they are not a bit older. They're the same age.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,091
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34789 on: Today at 11:16:56 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:11:24 am


2021/22 - Sabitzer replacing Ox on our squad

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:39:36 am
With Jesse Marsch being their manager now, I think that Minamino would do well there. As for the younger midfielders, we already have Jones, so I think that Sabitzer would be a good option even age wise, especially if he replaces Ox, who is a bit older than him ...

2022/23 - Sabitzer replacing Hendo on our starting XI

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:54:28 am
It is actually 7 months, and that is why I said "a bit older". Anyway, Sabitzer has all the qualities to replace Henderson in our starting XI in the coming seasons, with Hendo taking over the backup DM/CM role ...

It is actually not that difficult to understand. You just need to read the posts ...
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34790 on: Today at 11:22:03 am »
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-abdul-fatawu-issahaku-transfer-20711169

Quote
However, the ECHO understands the Reds are not pursuing a deal for Issahaku at present.

The 'at present' line was used with Thiago for months. It all looks a bit dodgy, we can't legally sign him at the moment anyway, maybe we've got a gentlemans agreement with Sporting to let them keep him for a year and then we sign him officially from them (with a tidy profit for them, obviously).
Logged

Offline Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34791 on: Today at 11:24:16 am »
In what world are we living in where we think Hendo will be replaced in the starting XI next season?
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,305
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34792 on: Today at 11:39:25 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:48:05 am
I think we should pay more attention to the players who are out of contract in 12 months. They will be available at a cut price this summer, and there are some very interesting players ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/transfers/endendevertraege/statistik?plus=0&jahr=2022&ausrichtung=alle&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&land_id=0&yt0=Show

Mbappe has 12 months left on his contract but I doubt he'd go at a cut price. Even hazard went for 100 mill with 1 year left on his contract. A lot of our incomings will depend on outgoings. Among free agents, Calhanoglu is probably the only player that somewhat makes sense for us.
All that said, if any team wants Mbappe, then the next 6 months is probably the best possible window to get him away from PSG because if he extends his contract, he'll become financially unaffordable to any team that isnt funded by a whole country. I can't see us not keeping an eye on that situation and trying to see if there is an opportunity there for a player plus cash type of deal.
Logged

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34793 on: Today at 12:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 11:24:16 am
In what world are we living in where we think Hendo will be replaced in the starting XI next season?

The starting midfield next season will be Fabinho, Hendo and Thiago. Nothings changing that. Only injury or loss of form will mean that three don't start the majority of games.

Anybody we sign in midfield will just be to compete with Milner, Jones, Ox and Keita for a backup role. Unless we sell Ox or Keita i doubt we'll sign anyone for that position. Let alone anybody the quality to replace those three first choice players.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,380
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #34794 on: Today at 12:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 11:24:16 am
In what world are we living in where we think Hendo will be replaced in the starting XI next season?

Peter's world. We're all merely guests
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 865 866 867 868 869 [870]   Go Up
« previous next »
 