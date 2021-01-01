If the Fatawu reports are true, it is a further indication of our strategy to recruit as much talent as we could, at a younger age when the prices are still reasonable. Allan, Elliott, Grabara, Camacho, Hoever, Jaros, Koumetio, Duncan, Gordon, Ojrzynski, Mrozek, Musialowski, Frauendorf, Bradley, Pitaluga, just some of the youngsters we have got since Klopp took over, and some of them have already been moved for a profit. With our squad being so strong, most of these kids will never become regulars at LFC, but seeing that we are at a level where even £20-million players will struggle to get into our matchday 18, any of these kids who will become a squad player will save us a lot of money ...