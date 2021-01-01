With money being a factor this summer, I wonder if we're looking at any free transfer options? Julian Draxler is out of contract at PSG and I've always thought he's a player that Klopp would get the very best out of. He can play attacking midfield, as a false 9 or winger, and is the same age as Ox and only a year older than Keita - neither of whom look like holding down a regular place due to fitness or form. He probably wouldn't command a high salary either, as he's been out of favour at PSG and might relish the chance to kick start a career that showed so much promise.



On a related note, I'm surprised at how few Germans Klopp has signed, given the time he spent in the Bundesliga and his connections. Perhaps the talent or the right fit isn't there, but I've always thought German players have a good mentality, seem durable and technically strong, and good at carrying out the manager's gameplan - much like their national team. Although Klopp is capable of transforming players from any country (and doesn't need a compatriot to help with communication like some managers), I still thought we'd see a few more rough diamonds coming in that Klopp had tracked down the years. I can only think of Karius he's brought in, although Matip was also German born (even though he plays for Cameroon).