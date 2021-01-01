Was bored so thought i'd have a look at league minutes played for Liverpool the last 3 seasons:



Origi Shaqiri Keita Ox Thiago Jota Jones

20/21 180 548 517 243 1851 1106 1169

19/20 699 181 806 1475 121

18/19 364 1052 1385 19



Thiago has played more minutes for us in the league than Origi, Shaqiri or Ox have managed in the last 3 years and Keita in 2 years even though he missed a huge chunk of the season. For context Wijnaldum has played 8594 league minutes in 3 seasons which is more than Origi, Shaqiri, Keita and Ox combined . Barring injuries Thiago, Jota and Jones will play more minutes next season but we really need more from our squad players.