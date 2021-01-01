« previous next »
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34760 on: Today at 12:13:15 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:23:42 pm
The fuckin' disrespect I get on here when I bring you lads fresh meat always.  ;D

You deserve nothing, ya bum.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34761 on: Today at 12:15:59 am
I'd love it if we actually competed for the FA cup in addition to the league and the Champions League. We'd need to replace our squad players to do that.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34762 on: Today at 12:37:46 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:15:59 am
I'd love it if we actually competed for the FA cup in addition to the league and the Champions League. We'd need to replace our squad players to do that.

I think the ridiculous combo of injuries and fixture schedule this past season has led to our depth issues being a bit overstated, it wasn't that long ago that we could rotate our entire midfield without much of a drop in level! I know injuries won't just magically disappear next season, and some of those more prone players will continue to pick up soft injuries, but I'm betting we'll see bigger contributions from a few next season. Just having more depth in defence will be huge.
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34763 on: Today at 01:40:21 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:01:59 pm
But seriously, having watched him in the U20 Afcon, I'm delighted. The lad's a generational talent.

Hes Ghana be a great player.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34764 on: Today at 01:53:56 am
Steadfast FC. I like that name.
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34765 on: Today at 01:54:02 am
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:09:01 pm
Suspented for playing an illegal player on Fifa.

Got a hold of a hacked 99 somewhere. Really sad story.  Gambling dens and painted women.


but hey if hes that good this 5 year thing is a long contract to be able to get a renewal of at some point. that seems a long contract for a kid that age which makes some kind of statement in itself.
Gifted Right Foot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34766 on: Today at 03:20:06 am
Was bored so thought i'd have a look at league minutes played for Liverpool the last 3 seasons:

               Origi     Shaqiri     Keita     Ox     Thiago    Jota    Jones   
20/21       180        548         517     243    1851     1106    1169     
19/20       699        181         806    1475                            121
18/19       364       1052       1385     19

Thiago has played more minutes for us in the league than Origi, Shaqiri or Ox have managed in the last 3 years and Keita in 2 years even though he missed a huge chunk of the season.  For context Wijnaldum has played 8594 league minutes in 3 seasons which is more than Origi, Shaqiri, Keita and Ox combined .  Barring injuries Thiago, Jota and Jones will play more minutes next season but we really need more from our squad players. 
CalgarianRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34767 on: Today at 03:41:12 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:15:59 am
I'd love it if we actually competed for the FA cup in addition to the league and the Champions League. We'd need to replace our squad players to do that.

That's hard for us and FA Cup does not have much value long term from the owners POV.

Sure nice trophy to win, but I would take another league title or CL with Klopp. For that we need to rest players for League/FA Cup as we can't afford depth like City or give up on League form like Leicester did to win the cup.

That's why I think we will persist with Keita/Ox as replacing them will be costly (their resale value is low) and focus on extending contracts of the core players.
