There can be middle ground about Sterling, he got shit from the press and we know why, and its not on. He also acted like a complete prick and attacked one of our players cos he couldnt take the heat.



Hes a petulant prick - we actually dont kneed to know him personally to see that - it was there in full colour during the game and in the aftermath. And its ok to call him out on it.



Anyway, isnt this weird chat about him leaving Abu Dhabi, cos he had another shit game and their idiot fans are using him as one of their scapegoats?



He wont be going anywhere.