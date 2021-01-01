There can be middle ground about Sterling, he got shit from the press and we know why, and its not on. He also acted like a complete prick and attacked one of our players cos he couldnt take the heat.
Hes a petulant prick - we actually dont kneed to know him personally to see that - it was there in full colour during the game and in the aftermath. And its ok to call him out on it.
Anyway, isnt this weird chat about him leaving Abu Dhabi, cos he had another shit game and their idiot fans are using him as one of their scapegoats?
He wont be going anywhere.