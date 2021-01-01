« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE

PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34680 on: Today at 07:35:51 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:28:48 pm
We wont.

I know that we won't, but it would have been funny. Talking about Barcelona players, it seems that Dembele is also on the market. With 12 months left on his contract, and with an injury-free season behind him, he could be an interesting option. He has just turned 24 ...
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34681 on: Today at 07:38:37 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:35:11 pm
Yeah but that was it and that was done in October.

Ben got an injury but not other Liverpool joined since.

To be honest, we were not in a position to loan out many players in January, and League One is a pretty tough place. I am pretty sure that we will send a player or two there on loan, now that they are in the Championship ...
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34682 on: Today at 07:39:28 pm
On loan, I'd probably do it.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34683 on: Today at 07:41:56 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 01:49:58 pm
Agreed on all points.

Not so keen on the "don't like his personality" shouts either. Sure, he left us on bad terms, but most of the shit about his "personality" is media fabrication with thoroughly nasty motives.

The Lads an absolute c*nt

do we want a lad who does a TV advert saying beat opponentS with skill not your fists aftwr the gomez incident - terrible person
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34684 on: Today at 07:49:01 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:41:56 pm
The Lads an absolute c*nt



Know him well do you?
Djozer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34685 on: Today at 07:53:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:39:28 pm
On loan, I'd probably do it.
This is the sort of enigmatic and profound statement that makes RAWK the king of all football forums. Or you might just have been talking about Dembele.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34686 on: Today at 07:57:10 pm
https://twitter.com/SaddickAdams/status/1399075183881768967

Quote
DONE DEAL: Ghana U-20 star Fatawu Abdul Issahaku has signed a 5-year deal for English giants Liverpool FC from local side, Steadfast FC. Fee rumoured to be around £1.5m

Fatawu was minutes away from joining Bayer Leverkusen last week. The 17yo was voted as MVP of last Afcon U20.

he has already been called up to the Ghana senior squad,
So seems a good talent
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34687 on: Today at 07:59:55 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:57:10 pm
https://twitter.com/SaddickAdams/status/1399075183881768967

he has already been called up to the Ghana senior squad,
So seems a good talent

Lovely. Having done a cursory google search, it says he was born in March 2004, just about enough for the club to ask him about his memories of Istanbul when he signs.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34688 on: Today at 08:01:00 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:49:01 pm
Know him well do you?

well  enough to know he assaulted a liverpool player cos he couldnt beat him at footy
 enough to know he let his agent bad mouth my club

Do you??
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34689 on: Today at 08:01:59 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:57:10 pm
https://twitter.com/SaddickAdams/status/1399075183881768967

he has already been called up to the Ghana senior squad,
So seems a good talent

But seriously, having watched him in the U20 Afcon, I'm delighted. The lad's a generational talent.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Djozer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34690 on: Today at 08:03:13 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:57:10 pm
https://twitter.com/SaddickAdams/status/1399075183881768967

he has already been called up to the Ghana senior squad,
So seems a good talent
Exciting if true. Not cos I know anything about him, it's just always exciting when we make a signing out of thin air. Looks to have the proverbial lovely left foot.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWxDo7JkY_g
Norse Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34691 on: Today at 08:04:37 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:01:59 pm
But seriously, having watched him in the U20 Afcon, I'm delighted. The lad's a generational talent.

Excited that we have signed a new player and he seems promising, but is he really that good though?
Djozer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34692 on: Today at 08:05:08 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:01:59 pm
But seriously, having watched him in the U20 Afcon, I'm delighted. The lad's a generational talent.
Issa high ceiling he's got, would you say?
Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34693 on: Today at 08:05:46 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:02:10 pm
Keep editing - youll land on something readable eventually
im tping with impaired vision and only one hand after a stroke do you have a point to make?
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34694 on: Today at 08:09:09 pm
No nothing about this kid.
But Gordon who was bought in January & is now our best prospect.

It is good to see us buying some of the best young players.
Not really something we have done since Sterling & Ibe.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34695 on: Today at 08:13:46 pm
You lads not read the Mac Red dossier on the lad?  ???
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34696 on: Today at 08:16:06 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:05:46 pm
im tping with impaired vision and only one hand after a stroke do you have a point to make?

already deleted my comment - Id delete yours too. No interest in reading that kind of crap about footballers just because they dont play for your team 
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34697 on: Today at 08:18:59 pm
Quote
The 17-year-old signed a five-year contract with the Reds on Saturday night to complete the Europe move. He was on Germany to seal the deal with Leverkusen but #LFC sent a medical staff and he completed the medical there for the Anfield side. [@Ghanasoccernet]
Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34698 on: Today at 08:21:47 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:16:06 pm
already deleted my comment - Id delete yours too. No interest in reading that kind of crap about footballers just because they dont play for your team

why delete yours ?

make your point
 
does sterlingn get special treatment over the likes of neville, carragher savage etc who are heavily criticised in here

PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34699 on: Today at 08:22:23 pm
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34700 on: Today at 08:27:08 pm
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 08:04:37 pm
Excited that we have signed a new player and he seems promising, but is he really that good though?

Yep, he's going to be a star.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34701 on: Today at 08:27:12 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:21:47 pm
why delete yours ?

make your point
 
does sterlingn get special treatment over the likes of neville, carragher savage etc who are heavily criticised in here



I deleted my 2nd comment before you quoted it because I thought it was petty after posting it

Ive already made my point - you dont know him and posting base insults like that at players is small time
He fell out with the execs at our club, it happens. Hes since put up with a stream of unmitigated shit from the right wing press in this country. Id expect liverpool fans to have at least some understanding but it seems like most dont; each his own I guess
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34702 on: Today at 08:28:44 pm
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 08:05:08 pm
Issa high ceiling he's got, would you say?

Definitely ;D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34703 on: Today at 08:32:49 pm
There can be middle ground about Sterling, he got shit from the press and we know why, and its not on. He also acted like a complete prick and attacked one of our players cos he couldnt take the heat.

Hes a petulant prick - we actually dont kneed to know him personally to see that - it was there in full colour during the game and in the aftermath. And its ok to call him out on it.

Anyway, isnt this weird chat about him leaving Abu Dhabi, cos he had another shit game and their idiot fans are using him as one of their scapegoats?

He wont be going anywhere.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34704 on: Today at 08:35:43 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:27:12 pm
I deleted my 2nd comment before you quoted it because I thought it was petty after posting it

Ive already made my point - you dont know him and posting base insults like that at players is small time
He fell out with the execs at our club, it happens. Hes since put up with a stream of unmitigated shit from the right wing press in this country. Id expect liverpool fans to have at least some understanding but it seems like most dont; each his own I guess


if you think its small time thats up  to you

Loads of public figures get similar shit of rawk posters who dont know them personally

Im not going to pretend hes sound cos a newspaper slagged off his gun tattoo

JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34705 on: Today at 08:38:28 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:32:49 pm
There can be middle ground about Sterling, he got shit from the press and we know why, and its not on. He also acted like a complete prick and attacked one of our players cos he couldnt take the heat.

Hes a petulant prick - we actually dont kneed to know him personally to see that - it was there in full colour during the game and in the aftermath. And its ok to call him out on it.

Anyway, isnt this weird chat about him leaving Abu Dhabi, cos he had another shit game and their idiot fans are using him as one of their scapegoats?

He wont be going anywhere.

I mean he kicked off with one player once and was petulant with that player - dont think that says much about him as a person to be honest. Most players have kicked off with another player, many have had training bust ups with someone on their own team. Sterlings a lightning rod for Liverpool fans - I get why but he left a lifetime ago in a different era for the club

He wont be going anywhere no - hes still quality despite having a down year
B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34706 on: Today at 08:40:51 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:35:43 pm

if you think its small time thats up  to you

Loads of public figures get similar shit of rawk posters who dont know them personally

Im not going to pretend hes sound cos a newspaper slagged off his gun tattoo

There's way too much hate in football if we're being honest. Yes we all childishly insult other players on here and in real life. Although even on here people go OTT and get too emotional and tribal over a stupid game. It's no wonder horrible bastards and kids take it to another level on social media and that. It's a pretty unsavoury, unnecessary, and childish part of the game.
NsRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34707 on: Today at 08:43:52 pm
Could Ousmane Dembele actually be a potential target this summer? Hadnt considered his contract situation, but youd have to assume hes on the move this summer as its his last year. The state Barca are in, I have a hard time picturing them committing money to him on a long term deal.
Hes got the profile of someone we could slot into our forward line. Other than not being a prolific finisher thus far in his career, I think hes a very interesting proposition. He was also fit all year for the first time in what seems like ages.
Logged
