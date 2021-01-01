Klopp explained the lack of use of players like Keita, Ox, and Shaqiri. He said due to the instability in defence he couldn't afford to rotate as much as he'd have liked in midfield. Or words to that effect.
I think there's logic to that. But also he's someone who will always back his players in public, so I wouldn't necessarily rule out that he's unhappy with them.
Just because they didn't get a lot of minutes this season though, doesn't mean it'll be the same next.
It does make sense to a large degree, due to how much the team lost important elements of its spine and the lack of stability that came with that, you then look to keep as stable as possible eleswhere. Its why Robbo and Trent basically played every signle game they where fit for, bringing in Tsmikas for instance was difficult, due to not having any of the leaders in the centre of the back four so Robbo and Trent had to lead. Then moving midfielders, you then lose stability there, so he want to keep that as much as he could with Gini and Hendo till he got injured, same with Milner, and then Thiago and Fab when he could put him back there. Those when the players he understandably turned too, to try and get us through.
So yes, totally get that.
Doesnt quite explain how frozen out Keita was to the extent of never even getting off the bench for a few minutes, but I just presumed at the end he was injured again anyway. Not that I blame him if he has lost faith in Keita. Time will tell!