I'd agree with this. Not sure I'd sell both Keita and Ox, but I'd def accept a decent fee for one of them if it was my choice. They'll both have just 12 months on their contract come next summer so would be the best time to do so.



Think that is the key point when it comes to Keita and Ox. Even if you believe we should keep them and Klopp will use them a lot next season then you have to give them new contracts ... in the same summer were trying to tie up Van Dijk, Allison, Fabinho and Salah to new deals.Because if you dont then next summer they have a year left and, like most players, would be better served sticking here for another year on good wages then getting a large signing on bonus like Gini has done.So if we keep them, and use them, then we need to be looking at new contacts for them and theyre both coming into the stage in their career where their next contract should be their biggest one. Do people think their form and injury records warrant not just an extension but an increase? For that money, Id hedge my bets and move them on and bring in 1 top quality player for the money youd otherwise spend on their wages for the next 4-5 years and theyll bring in more money this summer with 2 years on their deal than they will next summer with 1 year left.