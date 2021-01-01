« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
https://youtu.be/nK58AssP9tc

Klopp probably still remembers that free kick he scored against Dortmund  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:04:57 pm
While I think Maradona and Pele are unrealistic targets at this stage, I would give up a new CM to sign Mbappe.

If it's Diego you will need a medium to even contact him. Bloody agents
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:04:54 pm
If we werent spreading the load in midfield this season, during a pandemic season with no pre-season preparation and a horrific injury crisis and plenty of players going through poor spells, then why would we spread the load next season?

No one is saying we dont have plenty of options in midfield but its fairly reasonable to think that Klopp doesnt particularly trust 2 of them that cost us a pretty penny and are top earners on the wage bill. So even if we do keep Keita and Ox fit, will they be consistently used? Have they shown enough, when given chances, to really push Henderson and Thiago?

Id rather have 4 top quality options fighting for those 3 midfield spots with Jones/Milner supporting than 7 options of which 2 arent really trusted.

You also cant build a squad to compete for the biggest trophies by not buying quality better than or at least equal to what you have.

I agree with this and you have saved me from having to reply to Peter's response to my post.  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:41:09 am
;D naaa thats just to say i do like him as a player.

him possibly not having another gear and his price are all my own concerns. He would easily fit in with us most likely, but i think they are talking about totally insane money.

Oh yes big money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:07:35 pm
https://youtu.be/nK58AssP9tc

Klopp probably still remembers that free kick he scored against Dortmund  ;D
that Klopp smile  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:32:48 am
To be honest, I don't think there is much point in discussing if Klopp trusts Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain. If he trusts them, he will keep them, and there is little chance of us signing another quality midfielder this summer. If he doesn't trust them, at least one of them will be sold this summer, and the money (combined with the money from the sale of Grujic) will be used on a quality new midfielder ...

You say this as if its actually what will happen ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:04:54 pm
If we werent spreading the load in midfield this season, during a pandemic season with no pre-season preparation and a horrific injury crisis and plenty of players going through poor spells, then why would we spread the load next season?

No one is saying we dont have plenty of options in midfield but its fairly reasonable to think that Klopp doesnt particularly trust 2 of them that cost us a pretty penny and are top earners on the wage bill. So even if we do keep Keita and Ox fit, will they be consistently used? Have they shown enough, when given chances, to really push Henderson and Thiago?

Id rather have 4 top quality options fighting for those 3 midfield spots with Jones/Milner supporting than 7 options of which 2 arent really trusted.

You also cant build a squad to compete for the biggest trophies by not buying quality better than or at least equal to what you have.

Oh, you mean this theory that Klopp didn't want to use Keita and Ox this season, even though they were completely match fit. Yes, I've heard about it ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Fabrizio Romano

@FabrizioRomano for sure... Liverpool will sign some players dont worry.

If Fab says so I am good ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:35:42 am
100M is a pre COVID price and also a fantasy, he will go for half of that imo

Id have to agree with the Transfer fee been  around £45-55m
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:56:26 am
Think it was more the Brexit situation that made his heart sink rather than Konate potentially not getting a work permit

You're going to be disappointed if you want players to go straight into the first team. Short of signing someone like Mbappe everyone else bar Konate are probably going to be squad options.

It depends really the profile of the player. Jota is someone bought with a clear pathway to get into the side. Buying a free transfer to provide an option like Shaqiri I wouldnt class as the former.

If we sign someone like Bissouma then he is going to be kind of like Keita. A player bought with the intention of becoming a first choice player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:21:10 pm
Oh, you mean this theory that Klopp didn't want to use Keita and Ox this season, even though they were completely match fit. Yes, I've heard about it ...

Its a less a theory and more an accurate account of recent history ...

But Im out. Ill let someone else pick up this argument should they wish.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:21:10 pm
Oh, you mean this theory that Klopp didn't want to use Keita and Ox this season, even though they were completely match fit. Yes, I've heard about it ...

He hardly used them. Keita was pretty much bombed out after our loss to Madrid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:32:33 pm
He hardly used them. Keita was pretty much bombed out after our loss to Madrid.

If Keita is still here when the transfer window closes he'll be used. The players who have no future at the club would be told they will have no part to play and so they would actively look to leave.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:37:48 pm
If Keita is still here when the transfer window closes he'll be used. The players who have no future at the club would be told they will have no part to play and so they would actively look to leave.

Exactly. It has always been like this under Klopp ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Klopp likes dealing with small squads and also Klopp treats footballers like people rather than going after the next shiny thing. I can't imagine Klopp having players in his squad he doesn't want to work with. If someone mentions Origi and Shaq, the club actively tried to get rid of them in the summer but didn't want to budge on the fee.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Klopp explained the lack of use of players like Keita, Ox, and Shaqiri. He said due to the instability in defence he couldn't afford to rotate as much as he'd have liked in midfield. Or words to that effect.

I think there's logic to that. But also he's someone who will always back his players in public, so I wouldn't necessarily rule out that he's unhappy with them.

Just because they didn't get a lot of minutes this season though, doesn't mean it'll be the same next.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 12:43:17 pm
Klopp explained the lack of use of players like Keita, Ox, and Shaqiri. He said due to the instability in defence he couldn't afford to rotate as much as he'd have liked in midfield. Or words to that effect.
Exactly right. That's the kind of positive attitude towards Klopp and the players we need to see

Quote
I think there's logic to that. But also he's someone who will always back his players in public, so I wouldn't necessarily rule out that he's unhappy with them.
Oh...

Quote
Just because they didn't get a lot of minutes this season though, doesn't mean it'll be the same next.
Alisson-level last minute salvation! :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 12:43:17 pm
Klopp explained the lack of use of players like Keita, Ox, and Shaqiri. He said due to the instability in defence he couldn't afford to rotate as much as he'd have liked in midfield. Or words to that effect.

I think there's logic to that. But also he's someone who will always back his players in public, so I wouldn't necessarily rule out that he's unhappy with them.

Just because they didn't get a lot of minutes this season though, doesn't mean it'll be the same next.

All true but i can as others havev said see many players leave this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 12:43:17 pm
Klopp explained the lack of use of players like Keita, Ox, and Shaqiri. He said due to the instability in defence he couldn't afford to rotate as much as he'd have liked in midfield. Or words to that effect.

I think there's logic to that. But also he's someone who will always back his players in public, so I wouldn't necessarily rule out that he's unhappy with them.

Just because they didn't get a lot of minutes this season though, doesn't mean it'll be the same next.
Klopp is not a Mourinho type manager in that he won't throw players under the bus even if they perform badly. He values the individual too highly and shows all the players respect. However I think we can safely say that both Ox and Keita were not trusted for a variety of reasons, Curtis Jones who is younger got more game time.

I highly doubt we'll see both Ox and Keita here next season and we'll definitely need someone to fill in the gap that Gini has left. Otherwise next season we'll be left short because no ways is Fab, Hendo, Thiago, Jones, Miller enough to get us through another demanding season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
This is my take on the list of our players who might be sold this summer, if a suitable offer arrives. Of course, not all of them will be sold ...

Karius
Grabara
Phillips
Davies
Grujic
Keita
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Minamino
Woodburn
Shaqiri
Wilson
Ojo
Awoniyi
Origi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 12:43:17 pm
Klopp explained the lack of use of players like Keita, Ox, and Shaqiri. He said due to the instability in defence he couldn't afford to rotate as much as he'd have liked in midfield. Or words to that effect.

I think there's logic to that. But also he's someone who will always back his players in public, so I wouldn't necessarily rule out that he's unhappy with them.

Just because they didn't get a lot of minutes this season though, doesn't mean it'll be the same next.

It does make sense to a large degree, due to how much the team lost important elements of its spine and the lack of stability that came with that, you then look to keep as stable as possible eleswhere. Its why Robbo and Trent basically played every signle game they where fit for, bringing in Tsmikas for instance was difficult, due to not having any of the leaders in the centre of the back four so Robbo and Trent had to lead.  Then moving midfielders, you then lose stability there, so he want to keep that as much as he could with Gini and Hendo till he got injured, same with Milner, and then Thiago and Fab when he could put him back there. Those when the players he understandably turned too, to try and get us through.
So yes, totally get that.

Doesnt quite explain how frozen out Keita was to the extent of never even getting off the bench for a few minutes, but I just presumed at the end he was injured again anyway.  Not that I blame him if he has lost faith in Keita. Time will tell!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:57:27 pm
This is my take on the list of our players who might be sold this summer, if a suitable offer arrives. Of course, not all of them will be sold ...

Karius
Grabara
Phillips
Davies
Grujic
Keita
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Minamino
Woodburn
Shaqiri
Wilson
Ojo
Awoniyi
Origi

Ox wont be going anywhere i think, the rest bar Kieta and Philips yes i agree, they are both 50/50. Add a few more 23s and youth players to that list.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Very difficult to replace someone like Wijnaldum, especially if you can't guarantee them to be in the starting eleven every week - I don't see Tielemans as being anywhere near that level but maybe Klopp believes he could get him there
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:57:27 pm
This is my take on the list of our players who might be sold this summer, if a suitable offer arrives. Of course, not all of them will be sold ...

Karius
Grabara
Phillips
Davies
Grujic
Keita
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Minamino
Woodburn
Shaqiri
Wilson
Ojo
Awoniyi
Origi

I'd agree with this. Not sure I'd sell both Keita and Ox, but I'd def accept a decent fee for one of them if it was my choice. They'll both have just 12 months on their contract come next summer so would be the best time to do so.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:57:27 pm
This is my take on the list of our players who might be sold this summer, if a suitable offer arrives. Of course, not all of them will be sold ...

Karius
Grabara
Phillips
Davies
Grujic
Keita
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Minamino
Woodburn
Shaqiri
Wilson
Ojo
Awoniyi
Origi

My valuation

Karius £1m
Grabara £3m
Phillips £10m
Davies £4m
Grujic £9m
Keita £25m
Oxlade-Chamberlain £18m
Minamino £10m
Woodburn £2m
Shaqiri £8m
Wilson £10m
Ojo £3m
Awoniyi £6m
Origi £12m
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 01:02:33 pm
Ox wont be going anywhere i think, the rest bar Kieta and Philips yes i agree, they are both 50/50. Add a few more 23s and youth players to that list.

I like Ox, but he might be easier to sell, especially if the reported interest from West Ham is genuine. They can easilly afford to pay £20+ million for him ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:48:19 am
The fitness record of our midfielders is properly horrendous
Dont think Thiago or Hendrson have started 30 leagues games in years and Fabinho hasnt started 30 since he joined us or had an injury free season. Henderson is a particular concern on thjs front that never seems to be talked about
If theyre our first choice 3 how many weeks this year could we have picked them - its not many

Great point. Last season they were unavailable in following weeks:

Thiago 1, 3-4, 6-15
Fabinho 7-8, 20-22, 24-26
Henderson 3, 9, 18, 26-38

So if we go by the last season, our first team midfield would only play in weeks 2, 5, 6, 16, 17, 23 so a total of 6 times. To think that we don't need a Wijnaldum replacement to play over 30 games in the league as a starter is shocking.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:06:30 pm
I'd agree with this. Not sure I'd sell both Keita and Ox, but I'd def accept a decent fee for one of them if it was my choice. They'll both have just 12 months on their contract come next summer so would be the best time to do so.

Think that is the key point when it comes to Keita and Ox. Even if you believe we should keep them and Klopp will use them a lot next season then you have to give them new contracts ... in the same summer were trying to tie up Van Dijk, Allison, Fabinho and Salah to new deals.

Because if you dont then next summer they have a year left and, like most players, would be better served sticking here for another year on good wages then getting a large signing on bonus like Gini has done.

So if we keep them, and use them, then we need to be looking at new contacts for them and theyre both coming into the stage in their career where their next contract should be their biggest one. Do people think their form and injury records warrant not just an extension but an increase? For that money, Id hedge my bets and move them on and bring in 1 top quality player for the money youd otherwise spend on their wages for the next 4-5 years and theyll bring in more money this summer with 2 years on their deal than they will next summer with 1 year left.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
I don't really see anyone saying that we shouldn't and won't sign a midfielder. Just that it's not happening without one of our existing midfielders going. That's just common sense.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Not fond of Tielemans for what Leicester will ask.

I feel you have to be careful with Leicester defenders and midfielders because in recent times they've always had a phenomenal multiplier player in midfield who covers deficiencies in those areas by much more than that player should. In the past it was Kante and we all saw how pants Drinkwater was and now its Ndidi who is basically a vacuum like Kante was.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: muszka on Today at 01:10:14 pm
Great point. Last season they were unavailable in following weeks:

Thiago 1, 3-4, 6-15
Fabinho 7-8, 20-22, 24-26
Henderson 3, 9, 18, 26-38

So if we go by the last season, our first team midfield would only play in weeks 2, 5, 6, 16, 17, 23 so a total of 6 times. To think that we don't need a Wijnaldum replacement to play over 30 games in the league as a starter is shocking.

Thanks for this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: muszka on Today at 01:10:14 pm
Great point. Last season they were unavailable in following weeks:

Thiago 1, 3-4, 6-15
Fabinho 7-8, 20-22, 24-26
Henderson 3, 9, 18, 26-38

So if we go by the last season, our first team midfield would only play in weeks 2, 5, 6, 16, 17, 23 so a total of 6 times. To think that we don't need a Wijnaldum replacement to play over 30 games in the league as a starter is shocking.

Fabinho and Henderson were pretty much having to play every game due to the centre back situation in a compressed season and Thiago was out with covid initially and then out due to a horrendous challenge. I don't think you can really extrapolate anything from those injuries.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:22:57 am
Oxlade-Chamberlain should be more at risk than Keita arguably. Keita gets injured buttering toast but at least he offers something most of the times he does manage to put boots on. Oxlade-Chamberlain hasnt been a good footballer for several seasons now, its very rare he changes games or does anything tangible. He might get another season because of the quota but I reckon if he didnt help towards that hed be right in the firing line.

Ox seems to be the new Lallana to be honest. A good character to have around the squad, English for the quota and can offer something here and there but contribution limited by the effect of accumulative injuries and a difficulty to regain full match sharpness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: muszka on Today at 01:10:14 pm
Great point. Last season they were unavailable in following weeks:

Thiago 1, 3-4, 6-15
Fabinho 7-8, 20-22, 24-26
Henderson 3, 9, 18, 26-38

So if we go by the last season, our first team midfield would only play in weeks 2, 5, 6, 16, 17, 23 so a total of 6 times. To think that we don't need a Wijnaldum replacement to play over 30 games in the league as a starter is shocking.
Yea thats interesting that. Do you have the available weeks for Keita, Ox, Jones and Milner too so we could see if we were able to field a midfield 3 +1 on the bench every game week last season without Gini?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
We definitely need a new midfielder - and one of proven excellence who can slot straight into the team. Someone who knows how to play the Klopp way and can bring some energy and tenacity to the middle of the park. Someone who knows how to get the ball off the opposition and how to keep it for his own team. Ideally he'll never be injured, since so many of our current midfielders struggle to complete a full season. Ideally he will have considerable experience of playing in one of the elite leagues for a top European club. It would be great if he had leadership skills too - some experiencing of captaining the teams he plays for.

Obviously such a player will be expensive, unless we can get him on a Bosman. But there is one guy who is available for nothing. He's missed just 12 league games in the last 6 seasons. I can't remember his name right now but if we're quick we could steal him from under the noses of Barcelona.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: muszka on Today at 01:10:14 pm
Great point. Last season they were unavailable in following weeks:

Thiago 1, 3-4, 6-15
Fabinho 7-8, 20-22, 24-26
Henderson 3, 9, 18, 26-38

So if we go by the last season, our first team midfield would only play in weeks 2, 5, 6, 16, 17, 23 so a total of 6 times. To think that we don't need a Wijnaldum replacement to play over 30 games in the league as a starter is shocking.

That is fine, if we ignore the fact that Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip were out for most of the season, so Fabinho and Henderson had to play in defence, and that Thiago missed games due to Covid and that horrendous tackle from the BS pigeon ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:45:07 am
He's sending out the message that the club wants the world to hear right now and has been for the last few years.

He was played over Thiago, or at least willingly used to get the club message across. He kept saying we weren't interested, when it was becoming clear he was the main target and we were haggling over a fee.

This summer Konate was the main target and we've got that done early (Thiago turned into a saga). We're led to believe that's the bulk of the budget blown and the rest is sales dependent. Last summer we added Tsimikas as soon as Lovren was sold and Brewster and Hoever helped finance Jota and Tiago, who we paid little for up front.

It's true we have too many players on the books and need to sell some, but the risk is we drag our feet all summer while hoping anyone will offer anything like what we'd want for Shaq or Origi, whether we can get our money back or turn a profit on Minamino, or whether we get the money we wanted last summer for Wilson and Grujic. If that's all dependent on us getting a forward and/or midfielder then it's going to drag on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:44:30 pm
We definitely need a new midfielder - and one of proven excellence who can slot straight into the team. Someone who knows how to play the Klopp way and can bring some energy and tenacity to the middle of the park. Someone who knows how to get the ball off the opposition and how to keep it for his own team. Ideally he'll never be injured, since so many of our current midfielders struggle to complete a full season. Ideally he will have considerable experience of playing in one of the elite leagues for a top European club. It would be great if he had leadership skills too - some experiencing of captaining the teams he plays for.

Obviously such a player will be expensive, unless we can get him on a Bosman. But there is one guy who is available for nothing. He's missed just 12 league games in the last 6 seasons. I can't remember his name right now but if we're quick we could steal him from under the noses of Barcelona.

Sounds perfect! Is he the same guy who hinted that he'd like to play for Liverpool next season? Dutch lad, Gini Vanaldo or something?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: muszka on Today at 01:10:14 pm
Great point. Last season they were unavailable in following weeks:

Thiago 1, 3-4, 6-15
Fabinho 7-8, 20-22, 24-26
Henderson 3, 9, 18, 26-38

So if we go by the last season, our first team midfield would only play in weeks 2, 5, 6, 16, 17, 23 so a total of 6 times. To think that we don't need a Wijnaldum replacement to play over 30 games in the league as a starter is shocking.

Wijnaldum played every PL game this season, therefore his minutes need to be re-distributed somewhere. Henderson and Fabinho not having to play at the back is a start and Thiago had a lengthy injury which kept Wijnaldum in the team (he was left out the one game we actually had a Henderson/Fabinho/Thiago midfield ready to start). However, Milner, Henderson and Thiago are all 30+ so you want some rotation at least. Klopp was really careful with Henderson last season before injuries forced his hand to just keep playing him.

Either we go into the season relying on Curtis Jones, Ox and Keita between them or we sign someone. The fact Naby and Ox have been glued to the bench all year,  suggests we need to sign someone.

From an age point of view, I could understand letting Gini go. But if we don't replace him it's as foolish as ending the last summer window with only three CB's with one of them injured.

