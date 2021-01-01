« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34440 on: Today at 12:07:35 pm
https://youtu.be/nK58AssP9tc

Klopp probably still remembers that free kick he scored against Dortmund  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34441 on: Today at 12:09:11 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:04:57 pm
While I think Maradona and Pele are unrealistic targets at this stage, I would give up a new CM to sign Mbappe.

If it's Diego you will need a medium to even contact him. Bloody agents
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34442 on: Today at 12:11:30 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:04:54 pm
If we werent spreading the load in midfield this season, during a pandemic season with no pre-season preparation and a horrific injury crisis and plenty of players going through poor spells, then why would we spread the load next season?

No one is saying we dont have plenty of options in midfield but its fairly reasonable to think that Klopp doesnt particularly trust 2 of them that cost us a pretty penny and are top earners on the wage bill. So even if we do keep Keita and Ox fit, will they be consistently used? Have they shown enough, when given chances, to really push Henderson and Thiago?

Id rather have 4 top quality options fighting for those 3 midfield spots with Jones/Milner supporting than 7 options of which 2 arent really trusted.

You also cant build a squad to compete for the biggest trophies by not buying quality better than or at least equal to what you have.

I agree with this and you have saved me from having to reply to Peter's response to my post.  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34443 on: Today at 12:11:32 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:41:09 am
;D naaa thats just to say i do like him as a player.

him possibly not having another gear and his price are all my own concerns. He would easily fit in with us most likely, but i think they are talking about totally insane money.

Oh yes big money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34444 on: Today at 12:12:51 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:07:35 pm
https://youtu.be/nK58AssP9tc

Klopp probably still remembers that free kick he scored against Dortmund  ;D
that Klopp smile  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34445 on: Today at 12:15:08 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:32:48 am
To be honest, I don't think there is much point in discussing if Klopp trusts Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain. If he trusts them, he will keep them, and there is little chance of us signing another quality midfielder this summer. If he doesn't trust them, at least one of them will be sold this summer, and the money (combined with the money from the sale of Grujic) will be used on a quality new midfielder ...

You say this as if its actually what will happen ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34446 on: Today at 12:21:10 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:04:54 pm
If we werent spreading the load in midfield this season, during a pandemic season with no pre-season preparation and a horrific injury crisis and plenty of players going through poor spells, then why would we spread the load next season?

No one is saying we dont have plenty of options in midfield but its fairly reasonable to think that Klopp doesnt particularly trust 2 of them that cost us a pretty penny and are top earners on the wage bill. So even if we do keep Keita and Ox fit, will they be consistently used? Have they shown enough, when given chances, to really push Henderson and Thiago?

Id rather have 4 top quality options fighting for those 3 midfield spots with Jones/Milner supporting than 7 options of which 2 arent really trusted.

You also cant build a squad to compete for the biggest trophies by not buying quality better than or at least equal to what you have.

Oh, you mean this theory that Klopp didn't want to use Keita and Ox this season, even though they were completely match fit. Yes, I've heard about it ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34447 on: Today at 12:23:17 pm
Fabrizio Romano

@FabrizioRomano for sure... Liverpool will sign some players dont worry.

If Fab says so I am good ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34448 on: Today at 12:27:51 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:35:42 am
100M is a pre COVID price and also a fantasy, he will go for half of that imo

Id have to agree with the Transfer fee been  around £45-55m
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #34449 on: Today at 12:30:26 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:56:26 am
Think it was more the Brexit situation that made his heart sink rather than Konate potentially not getting a work permit

You're going to be disappointed if you want players to go straight into the first team. Short of signing someone like Mbappe everyone else bar Konate are probably going to be squad options.

It depends really the profile of the player. Jota is someone bought with a clear pathway to get into the side. Buying a free transfer to provide an option like Shaqiri I wouldnt class as the former.

If we sign someone like Bissouma then he is going to be kind of like Keita. A player bought with the intention of becoming a first choice player.
