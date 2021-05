I think the MF question will not be sorted now, but after Euros. Henderson, Thiago need to stay fit through the Euros - priority #1. There will be a few players, after the year we've had, that will have major injuries in this tournament -- let's just pray its not a Liverpool player.

THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:

It’s there to remind our lads who they’re playing for and to remind the opposition who they’re playing against! - Bill Shankly



We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp



You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare. - Djozer