Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1443793 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34320 on: Yesterday at 09:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:24:51 pm
The problem with needing to sell first is we're stubborn on prices and it's a buyer's market, particularly with fringe players.

Take last summer where we turned down 12.5 million for Wilson, yet had no money for another CB. We'll hear tough talk and then end up loaning Wilson/Grujic/Ojo out again if we're too stubborn. No doubt we're open to offers for Shaq, Origi, Minamino and probably Keita.

I tend to trust the judgement of Klopp and Edwards on these matters. The £12 million Burnley have offered us for Wilson wouldn't have got us a quality central defender ...
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34321 on: Yesterday at 09:35:33 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:50:15 pm
I can see a world where we dont sign a midfielder.

I too, see this world....
Let us call it....Middle World.
No wait,  instead, I propose: Middle Earth.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34322 on: Yesterday at 09:37:13 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:28:09 pm
Thing is these are 8 players for 3 positions in areas that involves a lot of intensity (thereby high risk of muscle injuries). We can't apply the CB position logic where 2 players per position is enough as it only worked while VVD was available. Plus, as it has been said, Milner will play fewer minutes, Keita and Ox are "always" injured, which leaves us with 5 to chose from most of the time. And these 5 include the new MF.

We can always use Milner for the backup fullback positions, but what happens if Keita and Ox are fit? We just pay them to sit in the stands?
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34323 on: Yesterday at 09:39:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:37:13 pm
We can always use Milner for the backup fullback positions, but what happens if Keita and Ox are fit? We just pay them to sit in the stands?
Keita + Ox will be available for as many games as Matip + Gomez. You are talking about a miracle. Both areas create problems that need resolving.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34324 on: Yesterday at 09:54:12 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:39:27 pm
Keita + Ox will be available for as many games as Matip + Gomez. You are talking about a miracle. Both areas create problems that need resolving.

We should have learned by now how Klopp and Edwards operate. If we are to sign another midfielder, one of Keita or Ox will be sold. We are not going into the new season with 8 senior midfielders ...
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34325 on: Yesterday at 09:59:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:54:12 pm
We should have learned by now how Klopp and Edwards operate. If we are to sign another midfielder, one of Keita or Ox will be sold. We are not going into the new season with 8 senior midfielders ...
Timing is important in how Klopp and Edwards operate. If VVD, Gomez and Matip are not fit at the end of preseason, we will have a 5th CB (maybe Nat isn't sold, or Rhys isn't loaned). Same for the MFs, if both Keita and Ox aren't fit and firing, rest assured we will have another MF joining in. The rest can be taken care of in January. And in the event that the quartet mentioned above w/o VVD are all fit, I'd bite the hand off of someone who wants to buy them.

EDIT: Plus, did we not start with 8 senior MFs this season? (you can't have Jones counting differently as you please :) )
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Gini
Keita
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Jones
Milner
Offline fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34326 on: Yesterday at 10:31:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:54:12 pm
We should have learned by now how Klopp and Edwards operate. If we are to sign another midfielder, one of Keita or Ox will be sold. We are not going into the new season with 8 senior midfielders ...

You should have learned that you have literally fuck all idea how Klopp and Edwards operate, but here we are :D
Offline Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34327 on: Yesterday at 10:34:28 pm »
https://twitter.com/svenclaes/status/1397612185321418757?s=20

Sven Claes a reliable belgian journalist on Twitter is saying Tielemans got Liverpool as one of the options.


True. Liverpool are one of many options for Youri Tielemans. Not concrete (yet) at the moment. I expect after Euro's he'll decide where to go (or stay - 30% chance).
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34328 on: Yesterday at 10:40:56 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:59:22 pm
Timing is important in how Klopp and Edwards operate. If VVD, Gomez and Matip are not fit at the end of preseason, we will have a 5th CB (maybe Nat isn't sold, or Rhys isn't loaned). Same for the MFs, if both Keita and Ox aren't fit and firing, rest assured we will have another MF joining in. The rest can be taken care of in January. And in the event that the quartet mentioned above w/o VVD are all fit, I'd bite the hand off of someone who wants to buy them.

EDIT: Plus, did we not start with 8 senior MFs this season? (you can't have Jones counting differently as you please :) )
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Gini
Keita
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Jones
Milner

Last season, Jones has played only 587 minutes of senior football, so he has not really started this season as a senior player. This season, he has played 1,920 minutes of senior football, so he will be starting next season as a senior player. There is a significant difference ...
Offline Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34329 on: Yesterday at 10:44:50 pm »
I could see no midfielder being brought in quite easily.

First and most importantly, this would give al a thesis for the entire season "Clear we needed a mf in pre season complete dereliction of duty"

Second i think fab thiago and henderson will be all but ever present in important games, fitness allowing

third that leaves jones naby ox and milner as the mainstay rotation options.

fourth shaq woodburn wilson mini-me grujic and harvey all still exist irl to be the cup and injury rotation bolstering options.. even ojo technically exists

fifth if we add to the forward line, someone in the mold of Jota or Firmino or the new guy might play as a false 9 thereby occupying a midfield position, we saw jota used like this so another addition in the same mold might see it happen more often.

As it stands and with the idea that Jones is going to be given a much expanded role in mind, could easily see Edwards andKlopp happy enough with that for the next year. Dont think they will run with the common assumption that everybody will be hurt all the time.

for me, if they could turn 4 or 5  of the spares into a top quality mid on a level with the starters that would work well, or 4-5 of the spares and maybe naby into 2 on a par, or somehow get a better return from naby all of those things would work.

finally, when mbappe comes in even at the hugely reduced price and salary he forces his way into us at, there wont be much money left over.
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34330 on: Yesterday at 10:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:34:28 pm
https://twitter.com/svenclaes/status/1397612185321418757?s=20

Sven Claes a reliable belgian journalist on Twitter is saying Tielemans got Liverpool as one of the options.


True. Liverpool are one of many options for Youri Tielemans. Not concrete (yet) at the moment. I expect after Euro's he'll decide where to go (or stay - 30% chance).

Tielemans is a great shout for most unlikely midfield transfer for us - possibly the most expensive midfielder you could think of that definitely isnt good enough to get in our first team
Online RayPhilAlan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34331 on: Yesterday at 11:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:24:51 pm
The problem with needing to sell first is we're stubborn on prices and it's a buyer's market, particularly with fringe players.

Take last summer where we turned down 12.5 million for Wilson, yet had no money for another CB. We'll hear tough talk and then end up loaning Wilson/Grujic/Ojo out again if we're too stubborn. No doubt we're open to offers for Shaq, Origi, Minamino and probably Keita.
I think it was pretty reasonable at the time to turn down Burnley's first offer. If they were really interested , it's standard to offer a lower amount and then come back with a better offer. Also, I don't think we know how much of that 12m offer was conditional.
In hindsight, assuming it was a 12m offer with no conditions, perhaps we should have taken it, but I can completely understand why we didn't.
It may also be worth noting that Burnley didn't spend the money on anyone else. It could be that they weren't really serious, and just wanted to pretend to their fans that they were able to make a big bid, but made sure it was a bid they knew would be rejected.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34332 on: Yesterday at 11:04:13 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:53:48 pm
Tielemans is a great shout for most unlikely midfield transfer for us - possibly the most expensive midfielder you could think of that definitely isnt good enough to get in our first team

i thought i was the only one felt like that  ;D i kind of like him, hes a good player,  i put him in and out of my fantasy team lots, but he just seems to me to be one level down from what we need, ie he doesn't seem to have that level up for the really big games. He plays at the same good level very consistently but doesn't seem to have anything much more than that in the tank. He might be caopable hes young and im not sure what the stats geeks think but the prices mooted are too high for me.

Same thing for bissouma for me like him but not as much as the noise level or price tag 
 
Online RayPhilAlan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34333 on: Yesterday at 11:06:43 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:22:13 am
Max of 17 non-homegrown players. Assuming Konate signs, our current squad has 16 (I'm including Minamino as he was part of the squad this season, but not Grujic/Awoniyi/Karius):

Alisson, Adrian, Matip, Konate, Virgil, Robertson, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Shaqiri, Minamino, Mane, Salah, Jota, Origi.

So we have one slot spare, but likely more with Shaq, Minamino and Origi all possible/likely departures. And potentially Adrian too, although sounds like we're offering him a deal to stay as third choice.


We could use that 17th slot for Bobby Firmino, Doc!
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34334 on: Yesterday at 11:14:03 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:34:28 pm
https://twitter.com/svenclaes/status/1397612185321418757?s=20

Sven Claes a reliable belgian journalist on Twitter is saying Tielemans got Liverpool as one of the options.


True. Liverpool are one of many options for Youri Tielemans. Not concrete (yet) at the moment. I expect after Euro's he'll decide where to go (or stay - 30% chance).

30% chance, i'll take it.
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34335 on: Yesterday at 11:14:57 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:53:48 pm
Tielemans is a great shout for most unlikely midfield transfer for us - possibly the most expensive midfielder you could think of that definitely isnt good enough to get in our first team

You having a laugh. He is quality and would be a fantastic addition to the team/squad.
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34336 on: Yesterday at 11:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:04:13 pm
i thought i was the only one felt like that  ;D i kind of like him, hes a good player,  i put him in and out of my fantasy team lots, but he just seems to me to be one level down from what we need, ie he doesn't seem to have that level up for the really big games. He plays at the same good level very consistently but doesn't seem to have anything much more than that in the tank. He might be caopable hes young and im not sure what the stats geeks think but the prices mooted are too high for me.

Same thing for bissouma for me like him but not as much as the noise level or price tag 
 

Ahh the Fantasy Football gauge, jaysus.
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34337 on: Yesterday at 11:16:44 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 11:06:43 pm
We could use that 17th slot for Bobby Firmino, Doc!

And not a chance Origi will be a Liverpool player next season.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34338 on: Yesterday at 11:24:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:40:56 pm
Last season, Jones has played only 587 minutes of senior football, so he has not really started this season as a senior player. This season, he has played 1,920 minutes of senior football, so he will be starting next season as a senior player. There is a significant difference ...
As I said, you can't list Jones as senior when it suits your logic and non-senior when it doesn't. He is not a senior player, end of. Your logic is flawed, the only reason why Jones played as much as he did this season was because there were glaring holes in MF, especially with Fabinho and Hendo playing as CBs. We had seven last season, we will likely have seven this season.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34339 on: Yesterday at 11:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:14:57 pm
You having a laugh. He is quality and would be a fantastic addition to the team/squad.

I rate him highly.
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34340 on: Yesterday at 11:29:14 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:34:28 pm
https://twitter.com/svenclaes/status/1397612185321418757?s=20

Sven Claes a reliable belgian journalist on Twitter is saying Tielemans got Liverpool as one of the options.

True. Liverpool are one of many options for Youri Tielemans. Not concrete (yet) at the moment. I expect after Euro's he'll decide where to go (or stay - 30% chance).

He might be on our list but not sure hes good value, probably cost 2-3X what other comparable players would be available for
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34341 on: Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:29:14 pm
He might be on our list but not sure hes good value, probably cost 2-3X what other comparable players would be available for

This statement could have been made with equal credibility at the time of Van Dijk and Alisson's buying.
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34342 on: Yesterday at 11:39:59 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm
This statement could have been made with equal credibility at the time of Van Dijk and Alisson's buying.

But, but, but...........
Offline Simplexity

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34343 on: Yesterday at 11:40:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:53:48 pm
Tielemans is a great shout for most unlikely midfield transfer for us - possibly the most expensive midfielder you could think of that definitely isnt good enough to get in our first team

I have never understood the hype behind him. I have never seen him have a good game, I am not even sure what he is supposed to be good at.
Offline Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34344 on: Yesterday at 11:41:42 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:53:48 pm
Tielemans is a great shout for most unlikely midfield transfer for us - possibly the most expensive midfielder you could think of that definitely isn’t good enough to get in our first team

Yep all the talk has me wondering what I'm missing about him. Just do not see him as a Klopp-era Liverpool type of midfielder. He's less combative than Thiago and doesn't seem to cover as much ground (not to mention obviously not being as good a passer/player), why would we spend big for a midfielder that doesn't play the kind of midfield role we need (unless we're suddenly going to reinvent ourselves as a team that cedes control and tries to counter more.

If we're after slight but aesthetically pleasing midfielders, I'd rather Aouar. Seems to have a lot more about him off the ball, looks less one-paced and is much better further forwards from what I've seen
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34345 on: Yesterday at 11:43:34 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:24:07 pm
As I said, you can't list Jones as senior when it suits your logic and non-senior when it doesn't. He is not a senior player, end of. Your logic is flawed, the only reason why Jones played as much as he did this season was because there were glaring holes in MF, especially with Fabinho and Hendo playing as CBs. We had seven last season, we will likely have seven this season.

My logic is that a very talented 20-year-old player has matured and developed over the last 12 months (with his playing time being more than tripled), and that he is ready to assume an even bigger role on the team next season. Yes, Wijnaldum's playing time needs to be replaced. How we should do it? Well, there are several ways:

1. Curtis Jones getting even more playing time
2. Fabinho not playing in defence
3. Thiago being fit
4. Henderson being fit
5. Keita being fit
6. Oxlade-Chamberlain being fit

Can these 6 players get additional 3,922 minutes in midfield next season? I think they could ...
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34346 on: Yesterday at 11:44:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:43:34 pm
My logic is that a very talented 20-year-old player has matured and developed over the last 12 months (with his playing time being more than tripled), and that he is ready to assume an even bigger role on the team next season. Yes, Wijnaldum's playing time needs to be replaced. How we should do it? Well, there are several ways:

1. Curtis Jones getting even more playing time
2. Fabinho not playing in defence
3. Thiago being fit
4. Henderson being fit
5. Keita being fit
6. Oxlade-Chamberlain being fit

Can these 6 players get additional 3,922 minutes in midfield next season? I think they could ...

But what if two of them get injured, I think its a possibility.
Offline B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34347 on: Yesterday at 11:46:05 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:59:22 pm
Timing is important in how Klopp and Edwards operate. If VVD, Gomez and Matip are not fit at the end of preseason, we will have a 5th CB (maybe Nat isn't sold, or Rhys isn't loaned). Same for the MFs, if both Keita and Ox aren't fit and firing, rest assured we will have another MF joining in. The rest can be taken care of in January. And in the event that the quartet mentioned above w/o VVD are all fit, I'd bite the hand off of someone who wants to buy them.

EDIT: Plus, did we not start with 8 senior MFs this season? (you can't have Jones counting differently as you please :) )
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Gini
Keita
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Jones
Milner
I would say you can't discount the fact we will be expecting Jones to play more this season. Also the start of last season Fabinho was our 4th choice CB, Ox was injured, and Gini had a year left on his contract.

Klopp is on record saying he prefers a smaller squad. So I really do think it would take someone to leave
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34348 on: Yesterday at 11:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:44:21 pm
But what if two of them get injured, I think its a possibility.

That is why we have Milner, the 7th midfield option ...
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34349 on: Yesterday at 11:49:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:48:29 pm
That is why we have Milner, the 7th midfield option ...

Always with your answer. How many games has Naby played in two years, you're hoping he will be fit but history teall us differently.
Offline darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34350 on: Yesterday at 11:55:28 pm »
Tielemans would be a massive upgrade on Shaqiri in our squad.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34351 on: Yesterday at 11:56:02 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:49:29 pm
Always with your answer. How many games has Naby played in two years, you're hoping he will be fit but history teall us differently.

If Klopp is not expecting that Keita or Ox will be playing significant minutes next season, at least one of them should be sold, and replaced by another midfielder. But, we won't be keeping both of them, and sign another midfielder on top of them. Having 8 senior midfielders is too much ...
Offline CalgarianRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34352 on: Yesterday at 11:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:24:51 pm
The problem with needing to sell first is we're stubborn on prices and it's a buyer's market, particularly with fringe players.

Take last summer where we turned down 12.5 million for Wilson, yet had no money for another CB. We'll hear tough talk and then end up loaning Wilson/Grujic/Ojo out again if we're too stubborn. No doubt we're open to offers for Shaq, Origi, Minamino and probably Keita.

I think we will only sign a midfielder if we can sell Keita for a decent fee (~30 mil). Hopefully Leicester or RBL take a gamble on him.

Otherwise it will be hard as we will prioritize an attacker. Club then has to hope Ox and Keita can be valuable squad players or step up in case of injuries. Which is a gamble IMO as their injury records are brutal. Even Hendo is injury prone recently and Thiago had a fair share of injuries at Bayern.

We could end up with Jones (who I highly rate) and Milner getting a lot of minutes and that can go either way. Problem is we are competing with City, so we will likely need a 90 points plus season hence margin of error is low.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34353 on: Today at 12:18:41 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:46:05 pm
I would say you can't discount the fact we will be expecting Jones to play more this season. Also the start of last season Fabinho was our 4th choice CB, Ox was injured, and Gini had a year left on his contract.

Klopp is on record saying he prefers a smaller squad. So I really do think it would take someone to leave
But that wasn't my logic. My objection was the Mac Red counted Jones as a young player last season and as a senior for the new season, because that's what suited his argument. I expect (and I want) Jones to play more. But most of these minutes will come at Milly's expense, and some would be taking more of the load off of Hendo, Thiago and Gini's replacement.

It may well end up with no one coming and Jones instantly rising to Foden's level, but that's either a wishful thinking, or due to lack of funds at the club. The latter no one wants to hear but I can take, the former I see as delusional.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34354 on: Today at 12:41:09 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:15:35 pm
Ahh the Fantasy Football gauge, jaysus.

 ;D naaa thats just to say i do like him as a player.

him possibly not having another gear and his price are all my own concerns. He would easily fit in with us most likely, but i think they are talking about totally insane money.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34355 on: Today at 12:42:41 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:55:28 pm
Tielemans would be a massive upgrade on Shaqiri in our squad.

totally valid  :lmao


well when you put it like that......
Offline Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34356 on: Today at 01:21:28 am »
Wait a minute.....who is saying were not getting a replacement for Gini?
Online rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34357 on: Today at 01:22:17 am »
My 2 cents worth on todays happenings..

Great to complete the Konate deal, hope he stays fit, hell be brilliant.

Not sure we should consider Pearce as reliable, hell say what the club want him to say and given what happened with VVD the club aint telling him shit anymore.

Hoping we can bring in some serious cash by selling our fringe players. Div, Shaq, Wilson, Grujic and Awonyi should be fetching us some £50m.

Tielemens is a good player, hell cost upwards of £50m, do we need him? Probably not, do I think well go for him? Highly doubt it. I wouldnt be complaining if we signed him, hell add quality to our midfield but the priority position for me where we splash thd big bucks should be in the attacking areas. Someone to take the goalscoring burden off of Mo that can play in one of the attacking positions.
Offline Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34358 on: Today at 03:24:51 am »
Now that Konates confirmed, maybe he can put in a word for this guy

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/UucT6vV-Kh4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/UucT6vV-Kh4</a>
Online xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34359 on: Today at 04:12:09 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:14:03 pm
30% chance, i'll take it.

slim hopes. and the fact that leicester are a bitch to deal with and having won a nice piece of metal means his price is going to be sky high

doubt that appeal to edwards but what the fuck do we know how we operate nowdays. everything under wraps till the lean. not even pictures of awkward medicals that we all crave for. no chance to crash flight trackers as well. Our days of internet terrorist are well dead and buried.
