I could see no midfielder being brought in quite easily.



First and most importantly, this would give al a thesis for the entire season "Clear we needed a mf in pre season complete dereliction of duty"



Second i think fab thiago and henderson will be all but ever present in important games, fitness allowing



third that leaves jones naby ox and milner as the mainstay rotation options.



fourth shaq woodburn wilson mini-me grujic and harvey all still exist irl to be the cup and injury rotation bolstering options.. even ojo technically exists



fifth if we add to the forward line, someone in the mold of Jota or Firmino or the new guy might play as a false 9 thereby occupying a midfield position, we saw jota used like this so another addition in the same mold might see it happen more often.



As it stands and with the idea that Jones is going to be given a much expanded role in mind, could easily see Edwards andKlopp happy enough with that for the next year. Dont think they will run with the common assumption that everybody will be hurt all the time.



for me, if they could turn 4 or 5 of the spares into a top quality mid on a level with the starters that would work well, or 4-5 of the spares and maybe naby into 2 on a par, or somehow get a better return from naby all of those things would work.



finally, when mbappe comes in even at the hugely reduced price and salary he forces his way into us at, there wont be much money left over.