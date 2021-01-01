With Konaté's injuries that's a huge gamble even though there's no doubt he's been a top prospect when being fit. That being said, so long as two of the defenders are fit simultaneously the back line should be alright I suppose...



Yeah,i feel we need to keep at least 5 cb's on our books for the time being or rely on some luck. Gomez and Matip i think we can now say are prone to injuries and are coming back from long term ones,our likely new signing Konate's already had quite a few himself.I understand Jurgen likes to keep the squad compact but still..Don't know which ones we'll keep out of Phillips/Williams/Davies or sign some Klavan type journeyman who's happy to start on the bench mostly but feel we need more cb's than is ideal for now as an insurance so we don't have to play midfielders there again and weaken our midfield.