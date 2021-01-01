Normally I'd say we need a midfielder more than an attacker but if we can only choose one quality player I'd go for an attacker just because Mane and Salah will be off to AFCON for over a month and give Jones more minutes.
But this "Senior Anfield sources have indicated that signing a replacement for Wijnaldum is not regarded as a necessity." is surely just a smokescreen, we know exactly what happened last season with "Liverpool dont need to sign a Lovren replacement" and I don't think we are stupid enough to make the same mistake twice. Especially as Gini was a first team player and Lovren just a sub.
So the reality is probably that we are looking for a midfielder but to buy a forward we would need to indeed sell a few players.
Gini's replacement was Thiago in effect. Thiago getting the contract Gini didn't.
The problem was we were left short in midfield because Thiago was injured for 4 months, Henderson didn't play in midfield pretty much at all since the start of January due to playing at the back and then injury, Fabinho played more at the back than in midfield and Ox and Keita were either injured or not used.
If we can't rely on Ox and Keita then we need a midfielder. Henderson, Thiago and Milner all being 30+ as well. I could understand letting Gini go but only with a younger replacement lined up.