Mel Reddy seems to think it's unlikely Ben Davies is here next season (shocking I know). She also says we have a 'bespoke payment structure' with Leipzig which suggests we haven't had to pay the full fee upfront as rumoured.

Personally I think we should keep 2 from Phillips, Williams and Davies and then assess in January by when hopefully van Djik, Gomez and Matip are injury free and have had game time under their belt and Konate has settled in. If we let all 3 go in the summer what do we have behind the main 4 assuming that Sepp van den Berg will probably also go on loan? We're back to moving Fabinho to CB.
To me it's fairly clear that if we're only expected to add a couple more players, both need to be in the final third of the pitch. A forward-thinking midfielder who can be the fourth attacker, whether it's as the most advanced mid in a 4-3-3 or joining the attack in a 4-2-3-1 (which I expect we'll see a bit more of next season). A bit like Coutinho, I suppose, but more suited to Klopp's style - maybe the role we looked at Fekir for (and Lemar?). Then the second signing should be an out-and-out forward, whether it's a No9 as some want or someone more in the mould of Mane/Salah.

That should help take us to the next level, and getting those profiles in will offset the likely departures in attack - you assume at least two of Shaq, Origi and Minamino will all go, but probably all three. If it's all three, then you bring Elliott back into the squad too, as he'll get a good few games.

Aouar is probably the obvious one for the attacking midfielder, and seems very gettable this summer. Nkunku feels a great fit, a bit more explosive and capable of playing in the front three aswell which would be a nice bonus. I'm sure there's a few other really good options too.

For the out-and-out forward, as I said it depends on how we approach it - an actual striker or a wide forward? I prefer the latter, but have no doubt we'll find the right fit. Jonathan David feels a solid choice, but still think it's maybe a year or two too soon. Marcus Thuram? But there's the Raiola factor.
Romano reckons we do want Bissouma so who knows what will happen there, it wouldn't be the first time that Pearce has got something like that wrong. Not fussed, he's a good player but I wouldn't be too disappointed if he's not someone we're looking at.

Konate, Aouar and David would be a great window if we can get a midfielder and a forward, we've got one priority deal done nice and early so hopefully we can push on and get a couple more through the door soon.
Hard to read in to those articles as they pretty much say what Klopp said a few weeks ago in his press conferences. I think we expect Shaqiri and Origi to go this summer - I think we replace those two by bringing Elliot in to the squad and another attacker. All the hints have been we need to sell players, which is fair enough as our squad is bloated enough as it is. Touch and go about Taki too.

Suspect we won't get another midfielder unless someone else goes at this stage. Although who knows really, but I suspect a lot of our transfer business will be done after the Euros - Konate aside obviously.
