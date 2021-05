To be honest if you take the Pearce article at face value for a moment, if we got all of our major players on new contracts (he mentions Van Dijk, Salah, Mane, Alisson, Fabinho and Hendo) and signed a midfielder and a forward (which he is eluding to) as well as Konate which now looks done, I know for me Iíd be delighted with that.



A big summer of incomings was never really needed, more just some really intelligent acquisitions and holding on to our existing world class talent.



As ever his article is well written and discusses a lot of topics without really saying anything specific that we didnít already know, if our incomings are to be Ďlittle adjustmentsí as Klopp put it (according to that article) then thereís a number of different ways you can take that - personally I always had it down as a quality hover quantity thing as the squad is for the most part more than good enough as is.