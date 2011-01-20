Saw a random link to Hakan Calhanoglu there. Presumably nonsense, but his stats this season for Milan are actually pretty great. Hes a free agent.
Talk in Italy is that he has been given a deadline by Milan as to when he needs to make a clear decision on their contract offer - reportedly around £100k per week to make him one of their top earners. Talk of him going to Turkey or even to the Middle East on a huge semi-retirement style contract, which would be a shame.
Lovely player to watch, technically excellent, superb set pieces and is a brave passer in the final third. He offers little in terms of pressing and as part of the defensive function - his G+A stats are also primarily accrued against the bottom 7 teams in Serie A. I dont see how he fits in at Liverpool, even though hes clearly a very good player.