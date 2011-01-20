« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1431905 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34000 on: Today at 09:06:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:58:58 pm
Moving Trent to midfield (especially our midfield 3) probably won't be a shit idea, but why move the player from his position, when he can be the player to define the position for the next decade, something like Cafu was at the time?

As I say, for me it's a case of looking at the combined output of Trent plus the additional signing (whether that be a centre-back or a right-back) and the cost of doing it.

I wouldn't be proposing it if it was a case of bringing in Cedric Soares to play there but Hakimi's stats are (league only):

2018/19 - Dortmund - 2G/4A
2019/20 - Dortmund - 5G/10A
2020/21 - Inter - 6G/8A
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34001 on: Today at 09:06:56 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:04:54 pm
Ah yeah, when you said "By the way, we have enough pacey wide forwards on our team in Salah, Mane and Jota ..." what you meant was 'we don't have enough pacey wide forwards'

No, what I meant was that I am not willing to sacrifice the chance to sign Mbappe next season, and sign an over-rated and over-priced wide forward instead ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34002 on: Today at 09:09:37 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 08:53:06 pm
An excellent point. Wonder if rot und weiß kop was full of people saying it was a shit idea.

This is a wonderful post and deserves a bump on the new page.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34003 on: Today at 09:10:03 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 08:53:06 pm
An excellent point. Wonder if rot und weiß kop was full of people saying it was a shit idea.
Think the fan base was split when guardiola was doing it with lahm, but nobody is arguing over kimmich at cm. He is imo the best in that position by now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34004 on: Today at 09:11:29 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 09:06:37 pm
As I say, for me it's a case of looking at the combined output of Trent plus the additional signing (whether that be a centre-back or a right-back) and the cost of doing it.

I wouldn't be proposing it if it was a case of bringing in Cedric Soares to play there but Hakimi's stats are (league only):

2018/19 - Dortmund - 2G/4A
2019/20 - Dortmund - 5G/10A
2020/21 - Inter - 6G/8A

If Henderson is fit, he will be starting at the right-sided midfield position for us next season, so effectively, we will be buying a £50 million backup right fullback in Hakimi. And yes, I like the player a lot ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34005 on: Today at 09:12:00 pm »
I hope Solskjaer's reading this thread and starts to mull over playing Wan Bissaka in midfield. I genuinely no idea whether he'd be an upgrade on Fred, McTominay and Pogba.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34006 on: Today at 09:12:08 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are demanding 14m for Xherdan Shaqiri.  Sevilla, Roma and Lazio are in talks with the player. [@Ekremkonur]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34007 on: Today at 09:15:45 pm »
That seems a little cheap for Shaqiri, how long does he have left on his contract?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34008 on: Today at 09:16:20 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 09:15:45 pm
That seems a little cheap for Shaqiri, how long does he have left on his contract?

Its not cheap I dont think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34009 on: Today at 09:18:33 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:16:20 pm
Its not cheap I dont think.

It's, what, around £12m?  I know he's not played much for the past year but I would've thought we'd get closer to £15m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34010 on: Today at 09:20:03 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Today at 08:49:24 pm
Bayern did the same and it tturned out great both times.

With Joshua Kimmich, he played pretty much always as a midfielder when he was with RB Leipzig, and quite a bit when he went to Bayern. He only played 2 full seasons exclusively as a right back.

So its more a case of midfield - right back - midfield for Kimmich.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34011 on: Today at 09:22:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 09:18:33 pm
It's, what, around £12m?  I know he's not played much for the past year but I would've thought we'd get closer to £15m.

We got him for 10m, he is 30 in Autumn and he had a lot of injuries last season. Any profit would be great.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34012 on: Today at 09:24:04 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:22:05 pm
We got him for 10m, he is 30 in Autumn and he had a lot of injuries last season. Any profit would be great.

In my head he's still around 27.  But yeah, getting him off the books for a decent amount has to be the priority, just never really suited to Klopp's brand of footy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34013 on: Today at 09:39:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 09:24:04 pm
In my head he's still around 27.  But yeah, getting him off the books for a decent amount has to be the priority, just never really suited to Klopp's brand of footy.

he played his role as expected in his first season here, starting a few here and there, good off the bench, scored a good number of goals for the minutes he played. So I dont think it was a case of not suiting, as he certainly suited it that season. More a case of injuries affecting him so badly in that 2nd season, where he missed the majority of it with that calf issue.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34014 on: Today at 09:40:38 pm »
His calfs are bigger than some people's head.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34015 on: Today at 09:51:57 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 08:07:48 pm
It will be really annoying if we miss out on Auoar. He is perfect for our midfield and will be an upgrade over Gini IMO. Its a steal for the reported 25 million pounds.

All links point to Arsenal unfortunately.

why on earth would he join Arsenal if we were genuinely interested in him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34016 on: Today at 09:53:59 pm »
I would like to enter this picture of Nicolas Pepe into evidence.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34017 on: Today at 10:01:44 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 09:53:59 pm
I would like to enter this picture of Nicolas Pepe into evidence.

Arsenal spending 80 million on Pepe was a ridiculous gamble. Chelsea spending 35 million on Hazard was a reasonable gamble ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34018 on: Today at 10:02:11 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 09:53:59 pm
I would like to enter this picture of Nicolas Pepe into evidence.

Do you think we or others offered the same amount?  There's no way so it wasn't a choice between the two or more but just Arsenal or no one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34019 on: Today at 10:03:16 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:16:20 pm
Its not cheap I dont think.

It is for a player of his quality. He would run the show for lower table teams.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #34020 on: Today at 10:08:13 pm »
Quote from: ... on Today at 10:03:16 pm
It is for a player of his quality. He would run the show for lower table teams.

Got relegated with Stoke....

In all seriousness, I think nobody knows what the market is actually going to look like and a couple of clubs paying the buyout clauses for players may not be indicative of the overall market health.  £12m could be great depending on what happens. 

To that end I'm surprised we haven't heard more about swap type deals like with Arthur/Pjanic last year.  Granted that was a FFP bullshit deal but for all these teams that can't really afford a fee but are looking to change out your problem for someone elses problem it would seem a decent option.  It's early so maybe that's why but you'd think teams would start getting creative instead of just sitting around hoping a money tree sprouts on their training pitch or something. 
