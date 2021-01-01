Think it's pretty clear from Klopp's previous form with young squad players, and from his comments on Phillips and Williams showing they are ready for full time first team football (bigging them up to prospective future coaches), that he won't want to limit their careers for the sake of a safety blanket.
Phillips seems a smart lad, he'll know he has an opportunity (earned entirely on merit) for a good move to a side that want him to be a key part of their defence over the course of his next contract. Alternatively he could stay here and, all going to plan with squad fitness from Klopp's perspective, play up to ten first team games next season.