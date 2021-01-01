« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1424397 times)

Offline Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33840 on: Yesterday at 07:52:48 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:32:15 pm
I think Gomez has done well at RB in the past.

There is no one in world football like Trent at RB you cant expect anyone to be close to him gong forward.

He's done fine but the consistent criticism at the time was how limited he was in the attacking phase, and this was when our full backs were expected to be considerably less attacking than they are currently. In the current set up Trent is our primary playmaker/creator. Our attacking play suffers significantly when he doesn't play or when he is out of form, such is our reliance on him in that role. Not sure rotating him with a CB is the answer really, unless we plan on totally changing the set up of the team. We'd be better served sticking Henderson or Oxlade-Chamberlain there.

Plus, assuming he is even fit for the start of the season, I expect us to ease him back into action rather than expecting him to put in a double shift as a CB and RB running up the wing all day long...
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33841 on: Yesterday at 07:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:45:15 pm
Wouldn't even offer £30m for Tielemanns.  He's got the Gini thing where when things are going good he looks amazing but when things are bad he's a non-entity but he's worse to boot.  Hopefully better options out there.
If they accepted £30 million for him I'd carry him on my shoulders to Kirkby.

More likely they ask for about £60-70m. He's a very good player at a good age. Klopp would turn him into a monster. I don't know if it's necessary to be actively trying to sell Keita, but if someone is willing to give us upwards of £30 million for him, we should definitely consider Tielemans.
Offline JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33842 on: Yesterday at 07:55:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:38:55 pm
Keita + cash for Tielemans?

I could imagine us ending up looking a bit silly with a deal like that. Keita has a much higher ceiling than Tielemans if he gets over his injury problems.

I like Tielemans but I think he's a bit pedestrian for our midfield.
Offline Bob Sacamano

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33843 on: Yesterday at 08:00:05 pm »
Would much much much prefer Aouar over Tielemans. Younger, cheaper, more versatile, and overall just a better player.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33844 on: Yesterday at 08:33:05 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 07:39:50 am
Whatever happened to our reported interest in Rodrigo de Paul? Some other interesting options for CM no one is thinking of (just like Jota last summer) Franck Kessié, Fabián Ruiz, Kerem Demirbay, Joe Willock

I'd love us to sign Kessie, he's really impressed me this season
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33845 on: Yesterday at 08:55:16 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 07:55:29 pm
I could imagine us ending up looking a bit silly with a deal like that. Keita has a much higher ceiling than Tielemans if he gets over his injury problems.

I like Tielemans but I think he's a bit pedestrian for our midfield.

To be honest, if Keita could get over his injury problems, we won't be having this discussion ...
Offline 5-times-Phill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33846 on: Yesterday at 08:56:04 pm »
Surely were not in for Tielemans.
If were so relaxed about letting Gini go we must be chasing something that is more of a sure thing than hell decide on his future after the euros and a difficult and expensive negotiation with Leicester?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33847 on: Yesterday at 08:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:37:20 pm
Leicester also rumoured to be in for Keita as said by our good mate SEGA.
Where has Sega said this?

I havent seen this
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33848 on: Yesterday at 08:59:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:57:47 pm
Where has Sega said this?

I havent seen this

Don't doubt SEGA and NEVER doubt me mate.  ;D

https://twitter.com/segadiallo/status/1394295003179016192
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33849 on: Yesterday at 09:02:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:36:47 pm
Hakimi.

He looks a fantastic player
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33850 on: Yesterday at 09:03:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:59:50 pm
Don't doubt SEGA and NEVER doubt me mate.  ;D

https://twitter.com/segadiallo/status/1394295003179016192
I see a while ago

He was just repeating what football factory said though and we shouldnt take anything as gospel until Amadou Makadji has confirmed it.

Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33851 on: Yesterday at 09:04:29 pm »
Take the L with dignity and humility Teps.  ;D
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33852 on: Yesterday at 09:06:20 pm »
Mods were can i start the Summer 2021 In and Outs thread?

Yasser Larouci
Liam Ciyle
Gini Wijnaldum

All three are gone so far.
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33853 on: Yesterday at 09:24:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:55:16 pm
To be honest, if Keita could get over his injury problems, we won't be having this discussion ...

Im not sure about that, I dont think Keita wants the role that Koop wants him to play, Keita wants to be more of a playmaker and klopp is looking for a more all round footballer, if he doesnt want to do the defensive work hes not right for us
Offline Jono69

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33854 on: Yesterday at 09:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 09:06:20 pm
Mods were can i start the Summer 2021 In and Outs thread?

Yasser Larouci
Liam Ciyle
Gini Wijnaldum

All three are gone so far.

When we have 3 days of pure sunshine and not before
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33855 on: Yesterday at 09:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:24:25 pm
Im not sure about that, I dont think Keita wants the role that Koop wants him to play, Keita wants to be more of a playmaker and klopp is looking for a more all round footballer, if he doesnt want to do the defensive work hes not right for us

Well, I suppose Klopp has told Keita what he expects of him, before spending £50+ million to get him. Anyway, we shouldn't bother much with this Twitter talk about Keita not being happy about the way he is used. His problems are of a completely different nature ...
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33856 on: Yesterday at 10:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:24:25 pm
Im not sure about that, I dont think Keita wants the role that Koop wants him to play, Keita wants to be more of a playmaker and klopp is looking for a more all round footballer, if he doesnt want to do the defensive work hes not right for us

At Leipzig Naby profiled as the best all around midfielder in the world and why he was so valued.  Im pretty sure any talk of playmaker is just agent bullshit to try to protect his clients value as thats hogwash.
Offline harleydanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33857 on: Today at 02:01:55 am »
100%. Kieta profiled as the perfect Klopp midfielder, and has been a monster when fit and firing.

There's a reason he is being stuck with.
Offline mallin9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33858 on: Today at 04:28:40 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:45:15 pm
Wouldn't even offer £30m for Tielemanns.  He's got the Gini thing where when things are going good he looks amazing but when things are bad he's a non-entity but he's worse to boot.  Hopefully better options out there.

Can I borrow the Fabio Aurelio what the fuck is this.gif from someone?

Say whatever about Tielemans but preposterous slandering of Gini. Too many big big moments over Klopp era where Gini was center stage. You make it sound like he would go hiding when in reality he would be progressing the ball with three happy assholes draped all over him
Online Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33859 on: Today at 04:54:00 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:45:15 pm
Wouldn't even offer £30m for Tielemanns.  He's got the Gini thing where when things are going good he looks amazing but when things are bad he's a non-entity but he's worse to boot.  Hopefully better options out there.

It's difficult to say how a player will do once he gets here and plays in the Klopp system. When Gini was signed I had some doubts about him, but he proved to be a very good player in the system. When Keita was signed I had really high hopes for him but it's pretty much turned into a nightmare. Tielemanns in Liverpool might be much better than Tielemanns in Leicester.

I personally think we will prioritize Bissouma over him.
