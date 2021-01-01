Fair enough. He has to be our primary cover for Robbo and Trent in this case and we should assume he won't play in the midfield.



Why is Tsimikas being written off?He joined us, caught the virus not long after the season started, then had injuries that kept him out for months. By the time he came back from that, we were scrapping to save our season from what looked like potential disaster, so we weren't going to rotate when the prority was to get our best available eleven on the pitch as often as possible to try and qualify for the CL.He's fit and will have the benefit of a full pre-season with us. We'd been following him for a couple of years before signing him so obviously think he's a good player, his first season was unfortunately a bit of a write-off for reasons he couldn't control, but give him a chance.