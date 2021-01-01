« previous next »
Reply #33800 on: Today at 04:10:41 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 04:04:28 pm
Why are we not involved in the Kane lottery? We would win two of the next four leagues easy. So annoying.  :no

Because hes massively injury prone and would cost the world.
Reply #33801 on: Today at 04:11:12 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:06:09 pm
If we sign him, we'll win everything

We would. Can't stand him when he plays for other teams, but he had 23 goals and 14 assists this season. Him, Salah and Mane/Jota would be so hot they would probably melt a few stadiums. 
Reply #33802 on: Today at 04:13:20 pm
I doubt there's much appetite to spend £120m+ fee and £300k a week wages on a 4 year deal for a 28 year old with a poor injury record, where the specific issue is one recurring injury, that's been confirmed by specialists to become more frequent and less durable with every injury occurred.
Reply #33803 on: Today at 04:15:22 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:05:13 pm
Fair enough. He has to be our primary cover for Robbo and Trent in this case and we should assume he won't play in the midfield.

Why is Tsimikas being written off?

He joined us, caught the virus not long after the season started, then had injuries that kept him out for months. By the time he came back from that, we were scrapping to save our season from what looked like potential disaster, so we weren't going to rotate when the prority was to get our best available eleven on the pitch as often as possible to try and qualify for the CL.

He's fit and will have the benefit of a full pre-season with us. We'd been following him for a couple of years before signing him so obviously think he's a good player, his first season was unfortunately a bit of a write-off for reasons he couldn't control, but give him a chance.
Last Edit: Today at 04:18:44 pm by Oskar
Reply #33804 on: Today at 04:16:39 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 04:04:28 pm
Why are we not involved in the Kane lottery? We would win two of the next four leagues easy. So annoying.  :no
Because he is 28 in 2 months, would cost the thick end of £100m or more and doesn't want to go another PL team unless it is city. The Liverpool transfer model is buy sub-prime, sell at just after prime, not buy at just after prime, sell at sub-prime.
Reply #33805 on: Today at 04:19:59 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 04:04:28 pm
Why are we not involved in the Kane lottery?

Kane's first game for Liverpool.  5 minutes in and he gets clattered from behind by a defender.  Cut to Tyler and Carragher on commentary:

Tyler: "Kane goes down but far too easily and the referee rightly waves play on"

Carragher: "He's obviously been getting lessons from Mo as we never saw him diving like that at Spurs"
Reply #33806 on: Today at 04:24:26 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 04:19:59 pm
Kane's first game for Liverpool.  5 minutes in and he gets clattered from behind by a defender.  Cut to Tyler and Carragher on commentary:

Tyler: "Kane goes down but far too easily and the referee rightly waves play on"

Carragher: "He's obviously been getting lessons from Mo as we never saw him diving like that at Spurs"

So it is a Liverpool thing? I thought if someone was English no one cares?
Reply #33807 on: Today at 04:26:25 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 04:15:22 pm
Why is Tsimikas being written off?

He joined us, caught the virus not long after the season started, then had injuries that kept him out for months. By the time he came back from that, we were scrapping to save our season from what looked like potential disaster, so we weren't going to rotate when the prority was to get our best available eleven on the pitch as often as possible to try and qualify for the CL.

He's fit and will have the benefit of a full pre-season with us. We'd been following him for a couple of years before signing him so obviously think he's a good player, his first season was unfortunately a bit of a write-off for reasons he couldn't control, but give him a chance.

because we never learn our lesson. see robbo. was written off when moreno and even milly was being played as left back. what can a LB with relegated hull offer us anyway.

or fabinho. hardly set the world alight with his first few performances. slow on the ball. hardly mobile and doesn't do sliding tackles enough like fred who is ahead of him in the brazil squad.

honestly i do hope to see tsimi next season. this season was a total wreck with both CB out injured. he would have been 1st in the firing line for any goals conceded from the left.
Reply #33808 on: Today at 05:22:26 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 04:15:22 pm
Why is Tsimikas being written off?

He joined us, caught the virus not long after the season started, then had injuries that kept him out for months. By the time he came back from that, we were scrapping to save our season from what looked like potential disaster, so we weren't going to rotate when the prority was to get our best available eleven on the pitch as often as possible to try and qualify for the CL.

He's fit and will have the benefit of a full pre-season with us. We'd been following him for a couple of years before signing him so obviously think he's a good player, his first season was unfortunately a bit of a write-off for reasons he couldn't control, but give him a chance.

He looks lightweight.
Reply #33809 on: Today at 05:25:17 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:22:26 pm
He looks lightweight.

Does he?  When he did manage to get on the pitch for us I thought he looked the right type of fullback, lots of energy, up and down and fairly physical.
Reply #33810 on: Today at 05:26:33 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 04:15:22 pm
Why is Tsimikas being written off?

He joined us, caught the virus not long after the season started, then had injuries that kept him out for months. By the time he came back from that, we were scrapping to save our season from what looked like potential disaster, so we weren't going to rotate when the prority was to get our best available eleven on the pitch as often as possible to try and qualify for the CL.

He's fit and will have the benefit of a full pre-season with us. We'd been following him for a couple of years before signing him so obviously think he's a good player, his first season was unfortunately a bit of a write-off for reasons he couldn't control, but give him a chance.

Plenty of mitigation there, but it was ominous when we played Fulham at home and had 3 kids at the back (with Neco at right back) and Robbo played left back. We needed one experienced defender but Robbo needed the rest more, yet Neco got the game at RB.

Klopp seemingly hasn't been too impressed with him so far. Like several players he needs a good pre-season to show Klopp what he can do. We missed that last year.
Reply #33811 on: Today at 05:30:47 pm
With so much upheaval in defense, it isnt that surprising he barely featured.  The only stability we had most of the season was Trent and Robbo, and even out of form, they could offer leadership and be able to organise. It was the worst possible season for a full back from a different league to come into the club, especially as full backs play a very important role in Klopp teams, so it isn't just a case of throwing them in.  It takes time.

Not sure if there are any murmurings that Tsimikas isnt happy, but if all is well in that sense, then next season is the time for him to push on and well see if hes up to the task!
Reply #33812 on: Today at 05:33:48 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:26:33 pm
Plenty of mitigation there, but it was ominous when we played Fulham at home and had 3 kids at the back (with Neco at right back) and Robbo played left back. We needed one experienced defender but Robbo needed the rest more, yet Neco got the game at RB.

Klopp seemingly hasn't been too impressed with him so far. Like several players he needs a good pre-season to show Klopp what he can do. We missed that last year.

It really wasn't ominous.

He pretty much missed the first half of the season and came back into a mess having never really had any sort of opportunity to adjust to the PL. He deserves a bit more of a chance than that, hopefully in what will be a more settled defence than we had for most of last season.

Reply #33813 on: Today at 05:35:15 pm
One thing I will say about Tsimikas, given that none of us know if he's any good at football, is that he seems to be a popular member of the squad. Shaq gave him a shout out in a recent video, and he was one of the main people greeting Alisson after the West Brom game.
Reply #33814 on: Today at 05:43:15 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:35:15 pm
One thing I will say about Tsimikas, given that none of us know if he's any good at football, is that he seems to be a popular member of the squad. Shaq gave him a shout out in a recent video, and he was one of the main people greeting Alisson after the West Brom game.

Salah seems friendly with him too, he stepped into the Lovren-shaped hole after he left. Also, he and Mané looked very friendly in the warm up before the game where Mané was benched recently. He's clearly a popular member of the group.
Reply #33815 on: Today at 06:26:52 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:35:15 pm
One thing I will say about Tsimikas, given that none of us know if he's any good at football, is that he seems to be a popular member of the squad. Shaq gave him a shout out in a recent video, and he was one of the main people greeting Alisson after the West Brom game.

Greece not going to the Euros puts him in a good position going into next season. He'll be ready for the start of pre-season, along with Milner and a few others. I sitll don't think Southgate is daft enough to leave Trent out.
Reply #33816 on: Today at 06:33:07 pm
Joe Gomez will play right back next season a lot more than any of you are considering right now
Reply #33817 on: Today at 06:34:51 pm
So, who do we fancy from Inter then?
Reply #33818 on: Today at 06:36:47 pm
Hakimi.
Reply #33819 on: Today at 06:38:36 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:33:07 pm
Joe Gomez will play right back next season a lot more than any of you are considering right now

My thoughts too...I wonder if Jurgen goes more adventurous with Trent
