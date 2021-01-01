With so much upheaval in defense, it isnt that surprising he barely featured. The only stability we had most of the season was Trent and Robbo, and even out of form, they could offer leadership and be able to organise. It was the worst possible season for a full back from a different league to come into the club, especially as full backs play a very important role in Klopp teams, so it isn't just a case of throwing them in. It takes time.
Not sure if there are any murmurings that Tsimikas isnt happy, but if all is well in that sense, then next season is the time for him to push on and well see if hes up to the task!