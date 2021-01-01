I think Jurgen just hates the whole transfer market obsession, he always goes out of his way to talk down the need for players. He knows that any slight hint of discontent will be analysed and talked about for months, and used to create a disharmony narrative that'll follow him around for the rest of his time at the club. Klopp is very honest in some ways but dishonest in others, he doesn't like to feed the trolls.



Yes, could well be true. That said, surely he needs to be replaced so the fact that they chose not to meet his demands (which would be cheaper) suggests a replacement is lined up.Promises to be an intriguing summer though. Not least with the cover for the forwards. Paul Gorst just says he thinks we will go for a traditional 9 type. For me that is not the way we play and so expected to see us go after (again) someone like Doku that can cover for Salah and Mane and potentially gradually transition in. With French football in a mess maybe not cost the Earth and got huge potential.I just don't see us going for a typical number 9 or a big money player like Sancho (unless one of the top 3 are off). I think we will probably bring in 4, Konate, 2 midfielders and a versatile forward. In that scenario don't see us having the money for a Kane/Sancho type signing, more a versatile young forward with potential.