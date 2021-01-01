« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1410688 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33520 on: Today at 04:38:31 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:22:52 am
He's excellent technically. Some on here may not like it but he's what we hoped Naby'll be. That's the most succint way I can describe him.
Absoultely laughable. You think people were hoping Naby would score 2 goals and provide 0 assists over the course of three seasons? Bissouma is good at what he does and has been better than Naby defensively, but if he's coming in it's not going to be as a starter, it's going to be as cover and possible successor to Hendo. This season has shown that if we're reinforcing the midfield, number one priority has to be someone who's at least some kind of an attacking or creative threat, and Bissouma barely registers on either front.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33521 on: Today at 04:38:58 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:54:08 pm
I feel for Kabak, but spending £18m on a fifth-choice CB was always uncertain. Yes, he'd maybe have been higher up the pecking order to start the season, but it's still a decent wedge of cash that could be better spent on a backup for Trent or maybe a depth attacker.

I expect part of the issue is that we had to activate his clause this month, which is tricky when we have no idea how our sales will go or how Virgil, Matip and Gomez will respond during pre-season. It's all well and good saying that we should sell Phillips (and I think we should) but until an offer materialises we can't count on that happening. So it may yet be that we go into the market for a second CB if we receive a good offer for Nat, but otherwise he'll be kept as backup.

Think it's telling too that Koumetio was injured large swaths of last season and seemed slated for the spot Rhys slotted into. Maybe Rhys get's loaned out and Billy takes the 6th spot, floating coverage, squad role, Nat settles into the 4/5th spot depending on if we give up on Matip. Nat gives us the added benefit of some experience to be that back up during Konate's adjustment period too. Much stronger position this off-season all around really.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33522 on: Today at 04:42:36 pm »
Quote from: lfc_bhoy on Today at 04:38:58 pm
Think it's telling too that Koumetio was injured large swaths of last season and seemed slated for the spot Rhys slotted into. Maybe Rhys get's loaned out and Billy takes the 6th spot, floating coverage, squad role, Nat settles into the 4/5th spot depending on if we give up on Matip. Nat gives us the added benefit of some experience to be that back up during Konate's adjustment period too. Much stronger position this off-season all around really.

And if we get Bissouma, there's definitely the ability to allow Fabinho to play there for the odd game or two if required. Obviously you do everything you can to mitigate that possibility, but it's still a nice option to have in reserve if the worst happens. Although in fairness I think Bissouma goes to Arsenal, not here.

Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:26:22 pm
Okay STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING AND GET ON THE WHATSAPP TO MICHAEL EDWARDS:


Houssem Aouar will be available for £22m - £25m this summer following Lyons failure to qualify for the Champions League next season. 
[@lequipe]

Mad price! Really hope we're all over that, don't think his wages will be crazy either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33523 on: Today at 04:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:33:16 pm
Munich shouldn't be underestimated as a great city to be in either though, even before you consider how much of a basket case one club is compared with the other, but maybe playing a season with Messi is a big enough draw to offset that point.

Missus is in Munich working in a private posh kids school (on a not unrelated note Covid can fucking do one). Lovely City, gets really warm in the Summer but you get proper Winters with snow. It's a manageable size too, the City itself is a good size with lots of surrounding smaller towns for people to live/commute from. The Allianz Arena is in the arse end of nowhere though, the traditional Bavarian food takes a bit if getting used to and good luck being a vegetarian/vegan and trying to eat in a restaurant  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33524 on: Today at 04:47:17 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:26:22 pm
Okay STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING AND GET ON THE WHATSAPP TO MICHAEL EDWARDS:


Houssem Aouar will be available for £22m - £25m this summer following Lyons failure to qualify for the Champions League next season. 
[@lequipe]

That can't be true.

Aulas is a bastard of a negotiator.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33525 on: Today at 04:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:42:36 pm
And if we get Bissouma, there's definitely the ability to allow Fabinho to play there for the odd game or two if required. Obviously you do everything you can to mitigate that possibility, but it's still a nice option to have in reserve if the worst happens. Although in fairness I think Bissouma goes to Arsenal, not here.

Mad price! Really hope we're all over that, don't think his wages will be crazy either.

He's a great player; who knows if Edwards or Klopp like him? If Thiago and Fabinho are running a game, surely Aouar could run havok just ahead of them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33526 on: Today at 04:50:09 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:47:17 pm
That can't be true.

Aulas is a bastard of a negotiator.

Is he though? We'd managed to agree a fee for Nabil Fekir within the first few days of June a few years back, for a price most though was a relative bargain. Maybe Aulas knew Fekir's knee was fucked, but it certainly didn't seem like he'd driven a particularly hard bargain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33527 on: Today at 04:52:35 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:26:22 pm
Okay STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING AND GET ON THE WHATSAPP TO MICHAEL EDWARDS:


Houssem Aouar will be available for £22m - £25m this summer following Lyons failure to qualify for the Champions League next season. 
[@lequipe]

Definetly worth looking at. Saw him against City in last seasons CL and he was brilliant. If we got him and Bissouma it would give us so much flexibility.
He looks like he has a terrific engine and could see him playing in front of 2 holding midfielders and driving at the opposition and playing 1-2's around the opposition box.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33528 on: Today at 04:52:47 pm »
I really we don't go for Bissouma. His numbers are below average and our midfield already doesn't contribute much in terms of attacking output.

He might be a decent player but not what we need IMO. Especially when quality players like Auoar are available.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33529 on: Today at 04:56:11 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:26:22 pm
Okay STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING AND GET ON THE WHATSAPP TO MICHAEL EDWARDS:


Houssem Aouar will be available for £22m - £25m this summer following Lyons failure to qualify for the Champions League next season. 
[@lequipe]
I know Naby was a stats beast but does anyone fancy doing a comparison to Aouar?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33530 on: Today at 04:57:20 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:47:17 pm
That can't be true.

Aulas is a bastard of a negotiator.

Maybe but Lyon are outside of CL and cash strapped. Everyone knows his financial position is not strong.

Whatever the situation. Cannot help but think that Klopp is happy with whatever is happening with midfield replacements. While he was sad to see Gini go he did not seem annoyed or gutted. Maybe he was just delirious that the season was over and we were finishing in CL.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33531 on: Today at 04:58:41 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:47:17 pm
That can't be true.

Aulas is a bastard of a negotiator.

Maybe trying to drum up Interest or start a bidding war.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33532 on: Today at 04:59:05 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 04:45:45 pm
Missus is in Munich working in a private posh kids school (on a not unrelated note Covid can fucking do one). Lovely City, gets really warm in the Summer but you get proper Winters with snow. It's a manageable size too, the City itself is a good size with lots of surrounding smaller towns for people to live/commute from. The Allianz Arena is in the arse end of nowhere though, the traditional Bavarian food takes a bit if getting used to and good luck being a vegetarian/vegan and trying to eat in a restaurant  ;D

Cold winters are great though, albeit footballers are unlikely to be allowed to benefit from the proximity of the alps if there's snow. When I lived there, Munich felt like a town in many ways more than a city, while still having all the benefits of a city or in the case of their public transport, more benefits than a uk city.

I liked the local food, but for those that don't, the only real weakness I found was curries, not so many places doing them and generally not very spicy either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33533 on: Today at 05:03:37 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 04:52:47 pm
I really we don't go for Bissouma. His numbers are below average and our midfield already doesn't contribute much in terms of attacking output.

He might be a decent player but not what we need IMO. Especially when quality players like Auoar are available.

Too be fair, Robbo and Gini's numbers weren't great at Hull and Newcastle respectively so he could be a gem.
Even then I personally don't just see us signing 1 midfield player. The Ox and Naby have been mostly injured, Hendo has had quite a few niggles and will be a year older and Milner is 35. That leaves Jones, Fabinho and Thiago. Ideally you want 6 players for those 3 positions, especially if we want to get back to getting after teams with high tempo and 3 players that work their socks off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33534 on: Today at 05:07:34 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:26:22 pm
Okay STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING AND GET ON THE WHATSAPP TO MICHAEL EDWARDS:




Houssem Aouar will be available for £22m - £25m this summer following Lyons failure to qualify for the Champions League next season. 
[@lequipe]

It actually is. I follow the french league and Lyon are cash strapped because of the collapse of the TV deal and missing out on the CL two years running.

They were supposed to sell Aouar and Depay last year but didn't because the big clubs couldn't afford them due to the pandemic. Depay is a free agent and Aouar has a year left on his deal I think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33535 on: Today at 05:12:17 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 04:57:20 pm
Maybe but Lyon are outside of CL and cash strapped. Everyone knows his financial position is not strong.

Whatever the situation. Cannot help but think that Klopp is happy with whatever is happening with midfield replacements. While he was sad to see Gini go he did not seem annoyed or gutted. Maybe he was just delirious that the season was over and we were finishing in CL.

hopefully this. our business recently is really done behind closed doors and hardly anything gets leaked. and if it does maybe its intentionally.

so konate, aouar and haaland it is. a man can still dream
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33536 on: Today at 05:24:39 pm »
we are not getting haaland.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33537 on: Today at 05:25:17 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 04:57:20 pm
Maybe but Lyon are outside of CL and cash strapped. Everyone knows his financial position is not strong.

Whatever the situation. Cannot help but think that Klopp is happy with whatever is happening with midfield replacements. While he was sad to see Gini go he did not seem annoyed or gutted. Maybe he was just delirious that the season was over and we were finishing in CL.

I think Jurgen just hates the whole transfer market obsession, he always goes out of his way to talk down the need for players. He knows that any slight hint of discontent will be analysed and talked about for months, and used to create a disharmony narrative that'll follow him around for the rest of his time at the club. Klopp is very honest in some ways but dishonest in others, he doesn't like to feed the trolls.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33538 on: Today at 05:29:26 pm »
Konate, a decent CM and another Jota like signing feels like itd be a good summer, all things considered.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33539 on: Today at 05:37:27 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:26:22 pm
Okay STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING AND GET ON THE WHATSAPP TO MICHAEL EDWARDS:


Houssem Aouar will be available for £22m - £25m this summer following Lyons failure to qualify for the Champions League next season. 
[@lequipe]

Surely we have to be all over that at that price. I feel like we need a gini replacement plus a more attacking centre mid and if we can get 20-25 million for keita and get aouar for that then that would be a no brainier. Cant see aouar wages being anywhere near what keita is currently on either. Would love nothing more than to see keita succeed with us but he seem to be made of glass and cant be relied upon at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33540 on: Today at 05:39:50 pm »
Konate, Aouar and Bissouma for less than 100m

Get it done
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33541 on: Today at 05:40:11 pm »
Would Konaté, Bissouma and Mbappe make for a good window?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33542 on: Today at 05:46:09 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:25:17 pm
I think Jurgen just hates the whole transfer market obsession, he always goes out of his way to talk down the need for players. He knows that any slight hint of discontent will be analysed and talked about for months, and used to create a disharmony narrative that'll follow him around for the rest of his time at the club. Klopp is very honest in some ways but dishonest in others, he doesn't like to feed the trolls.

Yes, could well be true. That said, surely he needs to be replaced so the fact that they chose not to meet his demands (which would be cheaper) suggests a replacement is lined up.

Promises to be an intriguing summer though. Not least with the cover for the forwards. Paul Gorst just says he thinks we will go for a traditional 9 type. For me that is not the way we play and so expected to see us go after (again) someone like Doku that can cover for Salah and Mane and potentially gradually transition in. With French football in a mess maybe not cost the Earth and got huge potential.
I just don't see us going for a typical number 9 or a big money player like Sancho (unless one of the top 3 are off). I think we will probably bring in 4, Konate, 2 midfielders and a versatile forward. In that scenario don't see us having the money for a Kane/Sancho type signing, more a versatile young forward with potential.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33543 on: Today at 05:48:10 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:26:22 pm
Okay STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING AND GET ON THE WHATSAPP TO MICHAEL EDWARDS:


Houssem Aouar will be available for £22m - £25m this summer following Lyons failure to qualify for the Champions League next season. 
[@lequipe]

I'd be looking at Rayan Cherki too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33544 on: Today at 05:52:25 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 05:37:27 pm
Surely we have to be all over that at that price. I feel like we need a gini replacement plus a more attacking centre mid and if we can get 20-25 million for keita and get aouar for that then that would be a no brainier. Cant see aouar wages being anywhere near what keita is currently on either. Would love nothing more than to see keita succeed with us but he seem to be made of glass and cant be relied upon at all.

Yeah, you just can't believe it really; this guy is set to be a new king in France's midfield. I believe his stats are amazing, he dribbles like a demon, is press resistant and he's a creative force.

Over to you Edwards, Konate and Houssem would be a miraculous start to the summer; MAKE IT SO!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33545 on: Today at 05:52:48 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:26:22 pm
Okay STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING AND GET ON THE WHATSAPP TO MICHAEL EDWARDS:


Houssem Aouar will be available for £22m - £25m this summer following Lyons failure to qualify for the Champions League next season. 
[@lequipe]

Is that due to a clause or because theyre not doing great financially?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33546 on: Today at 05:53:23 pm »
Fernando Torres anyone?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33547 on: Today at 05:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:52:48 pm
Is that due to a clause or because theyre not doing great financially?

Finances, most of France football is in trouble and I believe their new emergency TV deal is worth about 50% what they were on pre-Covid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33548 on: Today at 06:14:25 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 05:54:33 pm
Finances, most of France football is in trouble and I believe their new emergency TV deal is worth about 50% what they were on pre-Covid.

Thanks, Aulas will still drive a fucking hard bargain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33549 on: Today at 06:19:18 pm »
Can't see us signing more than one midfielder but I'd be happy with either of Bissouma or Aouar, depending on whichever direction the manager wants to move in with our recruitment this summer.
