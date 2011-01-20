« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33120 on: Yesterday at 09:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:50:10 pm
Sign Jonathan Davids. He is like Mbappe lite.

Also young enough to be happy to rotate if needed.

Isn't he sponsored by Adidas? He's certainly got the life.
I think he would be a freak on a leash in our setup.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33121 on: Yesterday at 09:59:41 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:53:49 pm
Yep. Like the Joe Cole announcement.

Purslow at his very best.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33122 on: Yesterday at 10:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:54:45 pm
No, he is a striker that is fast and good at finishing. Lille play with 4-4-2 and he plays as one of the 2. He is good at drifting wide too. I think in our system he could play anywhere along the front 3. He is a bit raw but he has really hit great form in the second half of the season.

Yeah i like him, would see him more through the middle in our set up. Seems like will be a fire sale at Lille this summer, lots of talent there to be picked up. Someone is going to get a gem of a CB in Botman too.
« Reply #33123 on: Yesterday at 10:04:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:12:08 pm
Oyarzabal and Aouar. Both of them cheaper, yet better than Sancho and Grealish ...

You're smoking that strong shit aren't you?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33124 on: Yesterday at 10:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 07:20:12 pm
Probably would cost a bit, but I would love Tielemans from Leicester.

I've said that elsewhere that I wouldn't mind causing some ructions against our top 6 rivals - Tielemans is one, and I wouldn't be averse thanking Tottenham for their co-operation today, by offering £100m for Son.
« Reply #33125 on: Yesterday at 10:14:04 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:04:49 pm
You're smoking that strong shit aren't you?

Nope, I am just not English, so I can judge players based on their real qualities ...
« Reply #33126 on: Yesterday at 10:14:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:14:04 pm
Nope, I am just not English, so I can judge players based on their real qualities ...

;D WTF bigman.
« Reply #33127 on: Yesterday at 10:15:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:14:04 pm
Nope, I am just not English, so I can judge players based on their real qualities ...

Wait are you just saying that Oyarzabal is just better value for money than Sancho, or that he's straight up a better player?

And RAWK is notorious for thinking English players are overrated, you know that, right?
« Reply #33128 on: Yesterday at 10:20:10 pm »
Doesnt oyarzabal have a 75 million release clause? Im sure I read when city were linked to him that they wouldnt accept anything less than that for him
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 10:15:12 pm
Wait are you just saying that Oyarzabal is just better value for money than Sancho, or that he's straight up a better player?

Oyarzabal is a better fit for what we need (a successor for Firmino), would cost less than Sancho in terms of transfer fee and wages (so we could actually afford him), and is not a boyhood Chelsea fan. Therefore, I'd be happier if we get him than Sancho, who I don't think we need at all ...
More cobblers than Northampton.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:21:10 pm
Oyarzabal is a better fit for what we need (a successor for Firmino), would cost less than Sancho in terms of transfer fee and wages (so we could actually afford him), and is not a boyhood Chelsea fan. Therefore, I'd be happier if we get him than Sancho, who I don't think we need at all ...
Oyarzabal plays on the left.

How is he a Firmino successor?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:14:04 pm
Nope, I am just not English, so I can judge players based on their real qualities ...

You're about as knowledgeable as Gareth Southgate on English players. And probably just as pretty.
Why is Mac picking a golfer?
im not english. Im Irish.

But england along with France have the best young players in Europe. Portugal have quite a few as well. Germany still have some but not as many as 5 years ago.
Spain are not producing many talents anymore.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:21:10 pm
Oyarzabal is a better fit for what we need (a successor for Firmino), would cost less than Sancho in terms of transfer fee and wages (so we could actually afford him), and is not a boyhood Chelsea fan. Therefore, I'd be happier if we get him than Sancho, who I don't think we need at all ...

WTF    :o
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:34:01 pm
im not english. Im Irish.

But england along with France have the best young players in Europe. Portugal have quite a few as well. Germany still have some but not as many as 5 years ago.
Spain are not producing many talents anymore.

We haven picked up many of the best English talents, Elliott being the obvious exception
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:31:48 pm
Why is Mac picking a golfer?

There is significant overlap between professional golf and professional soccer. A pro golfer scored 2 against Leicester today.
Year after year, Mac Red turns these threads into a passive aggresive snipe-fest with his know-it-all demeanour that inevitably winds everybody up.

My ideal summer ...

Sell: Mac Red

No buyback clause.
Quote from: .adam on Yesterday at 10:55:59 pm
Year after year, Mac Red turns these threads into a passive aggresive snipe-fest with his know-it-all demeanour that inevitably winds everybody up.

My ideal summer ...

Sell: Mac Red

No buyback clause.

;D
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:22:36 pm
More cobblers than Northampton.

Very true but Mr Yuri would be a nice signing.
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:45:36 pm
We haven picked up many of the best English talents, Elliott being the obvious exception
Kaide Gordon is one  of the best 16 year olds in England. Probably the best.

I have high hopes for him. Jones been brillant for England u21s.
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:16:08 pm
Kaide Gordon is one  of the best 16 year olds in England. Probably the best.

I have high hopes for him. Jones been brillant for England u21s.

Gordon does look good, not getting Bellingham is the one thats really annoying me at the moment

Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:25:01 pm
Gordon does look good, not getting Bellingham is the one thats really annoying me at the moment

He went for 20m didnt he? Think we target those for precontracts and pay smaller tribunal fees.

Missing out on sancho from Watford when he went to city was dropping the ball too on that front.
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 09:29:10 pm
If Tsimikas really isn't rated, is van Aanholt on a free a mad shout? He's at the very least an experienced PL level defender. Might not be interested in playing second fiddle at the age of 30 though, and we might prefer to be buying potential.

Yeah it's a pretty mental shout. He's never been a great defender, but he's now also lost a bit of physical ability which helped make up for it.

I also don't get the current hype over Tielemans. He would make a good Gini replacement in that he's a similar type of player, but don't we want to move away from that a little? All the criticism Wijnaldum gets about not being creative and going missing can be levelled at Tielemans too.

I'd have Bissouma over him all day long, much more mobile and much more of a presence. But then if we're only signing one CM I would go for an Aouar type.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:36:45 pm
Yes, in the same way Xabi Alonso was better than Scott Parker at the time. Of course, most English fans dissagreed with it. That is probably why Xabi Alonso never won the Player Of The Year, but Scott Parker did ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:14:04 pm
Nope, I am just not English, so I can judge players based on their real qualities ...
christ your attempts to lump us all in with the english tabloid media is tiresome as fuck mate.

you should really try and tone your posts down, you've been getting high on your own supply in such a condescending way that we're all getting pretty tired of it
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 11:27:28 pm
He went for 20m didnt he? Think we target those for precontracts and pay smaller tribunal fees.

Missing out on sancho from Watford when he went to city was dropping the ball too on that front.
I don't think these are really examples of dropping the ball. These players moved to certain clubs for certain reasons when every club in England was after them. I doubt we looked at them and decided against signing them.
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 11:34:23 pm
I don't think these are really examples of dropping the ball. These players moved to certain clubs for certain reasons when every club in England was after them. I doubt we looked at them and decided against signing them.

Also lets not forget that there are 100's of players out there that move every transfer window. We cant possibly sign every good one.
I'd still love Patson Daka from Salzburg if Mbappe or Haaland aren't getting in the van.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:12:08 pm
Oyarzabal and Aouar. Both of them cheaper, yet better than Sancho and Grealish ...

Aouar's a lovely footballer, but you make my eyes bleed.
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 09:58:52 pm
Isn't he sponsored by Adidas? He's certainly got the life.
I think he would be a freak on a leash in our setup.

Bravo on the KoЯn reference, should sign him for the music alone
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:14:04 pm
Nope, I am just not English, so I can judge players based on their real qualities ...

I'm also not English, so lemme give you a non-English perspective.

1. It isn't a hot take that English players have historically been overpriced and overrated. Everyone on RAWK knows it and many, many English football fans know it. It's not 1999.
2. With that said, there appears to currently a be a good generation of young English players. We won't know how high all of their ceilings can be, and in that context some of them will be rated higher than they should be in the 'noise'.
3. Even so, Grealish and Sancho have objectively performed very well. Their headline and underlying numbers back it up.
4. To your point about Oyarzabal being similar to Firmino - they're not, positionally or in terms of how they play.

I'll let you look at the numbers yourself

Oyarzabal
Firmino

Key points:

* Oyarzabal operates from the left, Firmino operates centrally.
* Oyarzabal takes a lot of set pieces which significantly inflate his numbers, Firmino takes no set pieces.
* Firmino is a big dribbler, both in terms of distance carried and take-ons attempted. Oyarzabal does next to no dribbling and relies almost entirely on passing to advance the ball.
* Firmino generally takes shots inside the area. Other than penalties, Oyarzabal takes a lot of shots from outside of the area.
* Firmino is one of the best defenders from the attacking third. Oyarzabal is a decent presser but otherwise doesn't do much worth writing about.

Takeaway: You're absolutely talking out of your arse something fierce.

Sancho

Then have a look at Sancho's numbers. I'd go through blow by blow, but I don't need to. He's actually just head and shoulders better than Oyarzabal in so many different ways that it'd fill the whole page.

I struggle to understand why in 2021, with the amount of video footage and data available to everyone with an internet connection, people like you would continue to just flat out make things up to sound like you know something others don't.




Don't make a tit of yourself by responding to Redcap's post. He has nailed it here. I think he has said what many people think of your posts when it comes to transfers. Don't make things up to suit your narrative. It really is getting boring. Take the L and move on.
Rumblings that RBL want the clause in full for Konate, so we're looking elsewhere, primarily Kabak.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:01:09 am
Rumblings that RBL want the clause in full for Konate, so we're looking elsewhere, primarily Kabak.

If ever there were a case for bending your own rules a little it is this. Use a credit facility to pay for this if you have to. Seems to be a cash flow issue. Really Dont want to see us fuck around all summer. Just get Klopp the CB he so desperately needs now so he has a full preseason with him.
