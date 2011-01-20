Nope, I am just not English, so I can judge players based on their real qualities ...



I'm also not English, so lemme give you a non-English perspective.1. It isn't a hot take that English players have historically been overpriced and overrated. Everyone on RAWK knows it and many, many English football fans know it. It's not 1999.2. With that said, there appears to currently a be a good generation of young English players. We won't know how high all of their ceilings can be, and in that context some of them will be rated higher than they should be in the 'noise'.3. Even so, Grealish and Sancho have objectively performed very well. Their headline and underlying numbers back it up.4. To your point about Oyarzabal being similar to Firmino - they're not, positionally or in terms of how they play.I'll let you look at the numbers yourselfKey points:* Oyarzabal operates from the left, Firmino operates centrally.* Oyarzabal takes a lot of set pieces which significantly inflate his numbers, Firmino takes no set pieces.* Firmino is a big dribbler, both in terms of distance carried and take-ons attempted. Oyarzabal does next to no dribbling and relies almost entirely on passing to advance the ball.* Firmino generally takes shots inside the area. Other than penalties, Oyarzabal takes a lot of shots from outside of the area.* Firmino is one of the best defenders from the attacking third. Oyarzabal is a decent presser but otherwise doesn't do much worth writing about.Takeaway: You're absolutely talking out of your arse something fierce.Then have a look at Sancho's numbers. I'd go through blow by blow, but I don't need to. He's actually just head and shoulders better than Oyarzabal in so many different ways that it'd fill the whole page.I struggle to understand why in 2021, with the amount of video footage and data available to everyone with an internet connection, people like you would continue to just flat out make things up to sound like you know something others don't.