If Tsimikas really isn't rated, is van Aanholt on a free a mad shout? He's at the very least an experienced PL level defender. Might not be interested in playing second fiddle at the age of 30 though, and we might prefer to be buying potential.
Yeah it's a pretty mental shout. He's never been a great defender, but he's now also lost a bit of physical ability which helped make up for it.
I also don't get the current hype over Tielemans. He would make a good Gini replacement in that he's a similar type of player, but don't we want to move away from that a little? All the criticism Wijnaldum gets about not being creative and going missing can be levelled at Tielemans too.
I'd have Bissouma over him all day long, much more mobile and much more of a presence. But then if we're only signing one CM I would go for an Aouar type.