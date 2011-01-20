« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 824 825 826 827 828 [829]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1393718 times)

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,258
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33120 on: Today at 09:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 09:50:10 pm
Sign Jonathan Davids. He is like Mbappe lite.

Also young enough to be happy to rotate if needed.

Isn't he sponsored by Adidas? He's certainly got the life.
I think he would be a freak on a leash in our setup.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,390
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33121 on: Today at 09:59:41 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:53:49 pm
Yep. Like the Joe Cole announcement.

Purslow at his very best.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33122 on: Today at 10:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 09:54:45 pm
No, he is a striker that is fast and good at finishing. Lille play with 4-4-2 and he plays as one of the 2. He is good at drifting wide too. I think in our system he could play anywhere along the front 3. He is a bit raw but he has really hit great form in the second half of the season.

Yeah i like him, would see him more through the middle in our set up. Seems like will be a fire sale at Lille this summer, lots of talent there to be picked up. Someone is going to get a gem of a CB in Botman too.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,643
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33123 on: Today at 10:04:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:12:08 pm
Oyarzabal and Aouar. Both of them cheaper, yet better than Sancho and Grealish ...

You're smoking that strong shit aren't you?
Logged

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,749
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33124 on: Today at 10:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:20:12 pm
Probably would cost a bit, but I would love Tielemans from Leicester.

I've said that elsewhere that I wouldn't mind causing some ructions against our top 6 rivals - Tielemans is one, and I wouldn't be averse thanking Tottenham for their co-operation today, by offering £100m for Son.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,852
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33125 on: Today at 10:14:04 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:04:49 pm
You're smoking that strong shit aren't you?

Nope, I am just not English, so I can judge players based on their real qualities ...
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,711
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33126 on: Today at 10:14:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:14:04 pm
Nope, I am just not English, so I can judge players based on their real qualities ...

;D WTF bigman.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,443
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33127 on: Today at 10:15:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:14:04 pm
Nope, I am just not English, so I can judge players based on their real qualities ...

Wait are you just saying that Oyarzabal is just better value for money than Sancho, or that he's straight up a better player?

And RAWK is notorious for thinking English players are overrated, you know that, right?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,383
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33128 on: Today at 10:20:10 pm »
Doesnt oyarzabal have a 75 million release clause? Im sure I read when city were linked to him that they wouldnt accept anything less than that for him
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,852
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33129 on: Today at 10:21:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 10:15:12 pm
Wait are you just saying that Oyarzabal is just better value for money than Sancho, or that he's straight up a better player?

Oyarzabal is a better fit for what we need (a successor for Firmino), would cost less than Sancho in terms of transfer fee and wages (so we could actually afford him), and is not a boyhood Chelsea fan. Therefore, I'd be happier if we get him than Sancho, who I don't think we need at all ...
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33130 on: Today at 10:22:36 pm »
More cobblers than Northampton.
Logged
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33131 on: Today at 10:25:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:21:10 pm
Oyarzabal is a better fit for what we need (a successor for Firmino), would cost less than Sancho in terms of transfer fee and wages (so we could actually afford him), and is not a boyhood Chelsea fan. Therefore, I'd be happier if we get him than Sancho, who I don't think we need at all ...
Oyarzabal plays on the left.

How is he a Firmino successor?
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,643
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33132 on: Today at 10:29:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:14:04 pm
Nope, I am just not English, so I can judge players based on their real qualities ...

You're about as knowledgeable as Gareth Southgate on English players. And probably just as pretty.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,359
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33133 on: Today at 10:31:48 pm »
Why is Mac picking a golfer?
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33134 on: Today at 10:34:01 pm »
im not english. Im Irish.

But england along with France have the best young players in Europe. Portugal have quite a few as well. Germany still have some but not as many as 5 years ago.
Spain are not producing many talents anymore.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,022
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33135 on: Today at 10:39:32 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:21:10 pm
Oyarzabal is a better fit for what we need (a successor for Firmino), would cost less than Sancho in terms of transfer fee and wages (so we could actually afford him), and is not a boyhood Chelsea fan. Therefore, I'd be happier if we get him than Sancho, who I don't think we need at all ...

WTF    :o
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,022
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33136 on: Today at 10:45:36 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:34:01 pm
im not english. Im Irish.

But england along with France have the best young players in Europe. Portugal have quite a few as well. Germany still have some but not as many as 5 years ago.
Spain are not producing many talents anymore.

We haven picked up many of the best English talents, Elliott being the obvious exception
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33137 on: Today at 10:55:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:31:48 pm
Why is Mac picking a golfer?

There is significant overlap between professional golf and professional soccer. A pro golfer scored 2 against Leicester today.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,881
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33138 on: Today at 10:55:59 pm »
Year after year, Mac Red turns these threads into a passive aggresive snipe-fest with his know-it-all demeanour that inevitably winds everybody up.

My ideal summer ...

Sell: Mac Red

No buyback clause.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,711
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33139 on: Today at 10:58:41 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 10:55:59 pm
Year after year, Mac Red turns these threads into a passive aggresive snipe-fest with his know-it-all demeanour that inevitably winds everybody up.

My ideal summer ...

Sell: Mac Red

No buyback clause.

;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,711
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33140 on: Today at 10:59:47 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:22:36 pm
More cobblers than Northampton.

Very true but Mr Yuri would be a nice signing.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33141 on: Today at 11:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:45:36 pm
We haven picked up many of the best English talents, Elliott being the obvious exception
Kaide Gordon is one  of the best 16 year olds in England. Probably the best.

I have high hopes for him. Jones been brillant for England u21s.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,022
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33142 on: Today at 11:25:01 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:16:08 pm
Kaide Gordon is one  of the best 16 year olds in England. Probably the best.

I have high hopes for him. Jones been brillant for England u21s.

Gordon does look good, not getting Bellingham is the one thats really annoying me at the moment

Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33143 on: Today at 11:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:25:01 pm
Gordon does look good, not getting Bellingham is the one thats really annoying me at the moment

He went for 20m didnt he? Think we target those for precontracts and pay smaller tribunal fees.

Missing out on sancho from Watford when he went to city was dropping the ball too on that front.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #33144 on: Today at 11:30:17 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:29:10 pm
If Tsimikas really isn't rated, is van Aanholt on a free a mad shout? He's at the very least an experienced PL level defender. Might not be interested in playing second fiddle at the age of 30 though, and we might prefer to be buying potential.

Yeah it's a pretty mental shout. He's never been a great defender, but he's now also lost a bit of physical ability which helped make up for it.

I also don't get the current hype over Tielemans. He would make a good Gini replacement in that he's a similar type of player, but don't we want to move away from that a little? All the criticism Wijnaldum gets about not being creative and going missing can be levelled at Tielemans too.

I'd have Bissouma over him all day long, much more mobile and much more of a presence. But then if we're only signing one CM I would go for an Aouar type.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 824 825 826 827 828 [829]   Go Up
« previous next »
 