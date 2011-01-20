Wait are you just saying that Oyarzabal is just better value for money than Sancho, or that he's straight up a better player?



Oyarzabal is a better fit for what we need (a successor for Firmino), would cost less than Sancho in terms of transfer fee and wages (so we could actually afford him), and is not a boyhood Chelsea fan. Therefore, I'd be happier if we get him than Sancho, who I don't think we need at all ...