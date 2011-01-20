« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,635
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32920 on: Yesterday at 05:45:42 pm »
I heard the sale of  LFC branded condoms are going to pay for Konate. Added protection at the back due to added protection at the front.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,793
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32921 on: Yesterday at 05:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:37:28 pm
I mean it is. A £70m player, and we're talking just the fee here, would need to sell an additional (so not shirt sales we'd make anyway) 3.5m shirts over their contract...and that's assuming the 20% cut is £20 per shirt. Which it isn't (not even close).

I have never claimed that shirt sales can subsidize transfer fees. You did. But, with the deal we have with Nike, shirt sales can subsidize wages, especially if the player is already the main poster boy for Nike, like Mbappe is. As I mentioned before, I am pretty confident that we have negotiated such a deal on purpose, with a certain future scenario in mind. Billy Hogan is the Michael Edwards of the sponsorship deals. After all, he is the one who negotiated Man Utd's deals with Chevrolet and Adidas ...
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,257
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32922 on: Yesterday at 05:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:39:50 pm
My word, people are still thinking we are signing Mbappe? I thought that used to be some kind of in-joke. This thread is on another planet.

Shirt sales talk aside, the reason why is he has one-year left on his contract, and there's been mutual admiration (reported at least) in the past.  That's it.  If he had 4/5 years left on his contract, it'd be a complete non-starter (might as well try signing Messi/Kane/Lewandowski).

The reason it could happen is the lack of a transfer fee (if he moves next summer).  If he had a long-term contract, even if he wanted to come here and we were willing to pay his signing fee and wages, the big variable remaining is negotiating with PSG, which would be a non-starter.  Even if he kicked up a fuss, some club would have to pony up at least 150 to 200 million in transfer fees (before signing fee and wages).  That's never happening (certainly not with us).  But if there's a chance of getting him on a free, it just comes down to if he wants to come here or somewhere else.  PSG, unless they choose to offload him this summer, has no say.

Scenario 1:  Mbappe has 4 years left; would cost 200 million+, plus 50 million signing fee for him/agent, plus 350K a week wages
Scenario 2:  Mbappe leaves on a fee; 0 transfer fee; 80 million signing fee for him/agent, plus 350K a week wages

Scenario 2 looks crazy still until you remove the transfer fee.  Don't really know how D&A works from an accounting perspective on free transfers, but that second scenario is the type of scenario FSG are used to operating in (for baseball).  In that second scenario, it may actually be a "bargain" for a player of his quality.

We've read reports FSG don't like massive transfer fees (though they've been willing to sanction those deals) but our wage bill has gone up significantly.

In the end, it's unlikely, but the fact that he could leave on a free next summer removes one of the biggest hurdles (negotiating a transfer fee with PSG).  That's the difference between Barca signing Coutinho, us signing Van Dijk, and now City trying to sign Kane.  No matter how much the player wants the move and how much the buying club wants the player, you have to negotiate with the selling club with the player on a long-term contract.  Even kicking up a giant fuss will still lead to a big transfer fee.  For someone like Kane, if he wants to break Shearer's record or win Golden Boots, he's not going to refuse to play again.  And even if he did, City aren't going to get him on a free when he has 3 years left.

The reason for the Mbappe discussion is his contract situation.  There's obviously still a lot of hurdles and barriers, but if he was interested in playing for Klopp, removing the transfer fee makes the deal easier (still difficult, but easier).

That's it really.  It's mostly pie-in-the-sky but honestly not that inconceivable if on a free transfer.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,495
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32923 on: Yesterday at 06:11:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:46:38 pm
I have never claimed that shirt sales can subsidize transfer fees. You did. But, with the deal we have with Nike, shirt sales can subsidize wages

Why are you splitting costs like that? If it can pay down one cost (wages) it can pay down another cost (fee).

The reality is new players add a very minimal amount of new shirt sales above what would have been sold anyway.
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32924 on: Yesterday at 06:15:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:46:38 pm
I have never claimed that shirt sales can subsidize transfer fees. You did. But, with the deal we have with Nike, shirt sales can subsidize wages, especially if the player is already the main poster boy for Nike, like Mbappe is. As I mentioned before, I am pretty confident that we have negotiated such a deal on purpose, with a certain future scenario in mind. Billy Hogan is the Michael Edwards of the sponsorship deals. After all, he is the one who negotiated Man Utd's deals with Chevrolet and Adidas ...

Make your mind up. When I said it's utter nonsense to suggest shirt sales can cover transfer fees, you responded by saying "In our case, it's not nonsense"

I will say it again, it's utter nonsense and a myth to believe shirt sales can cover transfer fees. Anyone who suggests otherwise need to stop smoking the high grade.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:23:40 pm by HardworkDedication »
Logged

Offline Careca9

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 36
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32925 on: Yesterday at 06:17:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:46:38 pm
I have never claimed that shirt sales can subsidize transfer fees. You did. But, with the deal we have with Nike, shirt sales can subsidize wages, especially if the player is already the main poster boy for Nike, like Mbappe is. As I mentioned before, I am pretty confident that we have negotiated such a deal on purpose, with a certain future scenario in mind. Billy Hogan is the Michael Edwards of the sponsorship deals. After all, he is the one who negotiated Man Utd's deals with Chevrolet and Adidas ...
No he didnt Billy hogan never worked with united he had been with fsg since takeover, we have recently hired an exec who did work with united with marketing etc
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,793
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32926 on: Yesterday at 06:34:00 pm »
Quote from: Careca9 on Yesterday at 06:17:12 pm
No he didnt Billy hogan never worked with united he had been with fsg since takeover, we have recently hired an exec who did work with united with marketing etc

Sorry, I meant Matt Scammell, our commercial director, who used to be Man Utd' Head of Global Sponsorship ...
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,495
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32927 on: Yesterday at 06:36:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:34:00 pm
Sorry, I meant Matt Scammell, our commercial director, who used to be Man Utd' Head of Global Sponsorship ...

Pretty certain the Nike deal was in the bag before he joined us.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,793
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32928 on: Yesterday at 06:38:10 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 06:15:22 pm
Make your mind up. When I said it's utter nonsense to suggest shirt sales can cover transfer fees, you responded by saying "In our case, it's not nonsense"

I will say it again, it's utter nonsense and a myth to believe shirt sales can cover transfer fees. Anyone who suggests otherwise need to stop smoking the high grade.

So, we agree that we can't finance Sancho's transfer fee through shirt sales, but we can subsidize Mbappe's wages if he joins us on the free next summer, due to the type of deal we have with Nike. That is what I thought ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,793
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32929 on: Yesterday at 06:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:36:21 pm
Pretty certain the Nike deal was in the bag before he joined us.

Unless you are working for the club, there is no way you can be certain of that ;)
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,495
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32930 on: Yesterday at 06:43:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:40:39 pm
Unless you are working for the club, there is no way you can be certain of that ;)

Well it was announced in Jan 2020 and he didn't start working for us until June 2020.

So...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,793
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32931 on: Yesterday at 06:45:24 pm »
I must admit, I find the Mbappe discussion in this thread pretty funny. It reminds me of the discussion in "The PL run-in" thread in the Main Board, where people have been desperately trying to find reasons why we can't win our last 5 league games, and some of them are still convinced that The Owl and Crystal Palace will stop us on Sunday ;D
Logged

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,543
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32932 on: Yesterday at 06:49:44 pm »
I don't think we have any chance of signing Mbappe but if it were to happen, he would be signing a pre-contract agreement with us in January, so only another 7 months or so left before we can put this nonsense too bed one way or another! (assuming he doesn't sign a new contract before then or move to Madrid this summer that is!)
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,607
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32933 on: Yesterday at 07:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:45:33 pm
Sancho this summer, Mbappe on a free next which means we can also get Haaland.

That could work as a front three as well considering their preferred positions!
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,702
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32934 on: Yesterday at 07:19:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:45:24 pm
I must admit, I find the Mbappe discussion in this thread pretty funny. It reminds me of the discussion in "The PL run-in" thread in the Main Board, where people have been desperately trying to find reasons why we can't win our last 5 league games, and some of them are still convinced that The Owl and Crystal Palace will stop us on Sunday ;D

Youre not the only one Peter, I fear not for the same reasons :D
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,943
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32935 on: Yesterday at 09:12:30 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:18:26 pm
That could work as a front three as well considering their preferred positions!

If so, where would Origi play?
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,607
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32936 on: Yesterday at 09:24:10 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 09:12:30 pm
If so, where would Origi play?

Up front? We could switch to an attacking four against the dross, especially Everton.
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,250
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32937 on: Yesterday at 09:35:15 pm »
Are we getting Mbappe or not?!
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,304
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32938 on: Yesterday at 10:31:30 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,310
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32939 on: Yesterday at 10:45:35 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 09:35:15 pm
Are we getting Mbappe or not?!
We are yeah
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,650
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32940 on: Yesterday at 11:48:45 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 09:35:15 pm
Are we getting Mbappe or not?!

We need someone to sling in the crosses to Nat so yeah, looks likely.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,956
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32941 on: Today at 03:12:11 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 09:35:15 pm
Are we getting Mbappe or not?!
Sunday evening Nat has a Zoom call with him. He thought one of his posters in Mbappe's bedroom was not put up straight, but bringing him to Liverpool might come on the agenda.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Red Cactii

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32942 on: Today at 03:20:58 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 04:48:55 pm
https://twitter.com/AnfieldWatch/status/1395767120567447554

souds like Southampton want to sign Minamino.

i think we should sell for 15m.

I mean doubling our money on a player we bought 18 months ago would be tidy business, comes down to what the player wants I reckon. Surely he wants to play so Id be shocked if hes still here at end of next window.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,793
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32943 on: Today at 09:22:06 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 09:35:15 pm
Are we getting Mbappe or not?!

Of course we are getting him ...
Logged

Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,329
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32944 on: Today at 09:51:50 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 05:45:42 pm
I heard the sale of  LFC branded condoms are going to pay for Konate. Added protection at the back due to added protection at the front.

Well I appreciated this even if no one else did mate.
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,285
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32945 on: Today at 10:39:59 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 09:35:15 pm
Are we getting Mbappe or not?!

Going to bring him out on the pitch after the game tomorrow under a cloud of smoke Ive heard.
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,721
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32946 on: Today at 10:54:57 am »
Who are the ones there seems to be some reality in that weve been watching? Konate, Bissouma, Neuhaus? Others?
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32947 on: Today at 11:32:17 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 10:54:57 am
Who are the ones there seems to be some reality in that weve been watching? Konate, Bissouma, Neuhaus? Others?

Theres a whole list of CBs from January - Carmo, Caleta-Car, Umtiti etc - but only Konate is being seriously linked now. Ben White was quite a strong link a year ago but all very quiet there.

Bissouma and Neuhaus probably the next strongest links but still not sure of the veracity of either. Bissouma fees agent driven to me, and Neuhaus is only via Falk in Germany. Aouar loosely linked too.

Thats about it. Dont think weve heard any potential names in attack, bar the hopeful shouts of Mbappe and Sancho.

But we know the club keeps its targets very close to its chest, although names obviously do leak out. Athletic had a big transfer piece on United yesterday laying out their targets and fallback options, and I just dont think youll see the same with us these days.
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,232
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32948 on: Today at 11:35:27 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 09:35:15 pm
Are we getting Mbappe or not?!

Don't wanna spoil a running joke but it's virtually guaranteed he will be a Real Madrid player either this summer or next.  ;D
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32949 on: Today at 11:41:53 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:32:17 am
Theres a whole list of CBs from January - Carmo, Caleta-Car, Umtiti etc - but only Konate is being seriously linked now. Ben White was quite a strong link a year ago but all very quiet there.

Bissouma and Neuhaus probably the next strongest links but still not sure of the veracity of either. Bissouma fees agent driven to me, and Neuhaus is only via Falk in Germany. Aouar loosely linked too.

Thats about it. Dont think weve heard any potential names in attack, bar the hopeful shouts of Mbappe and Sancho.

But we know the club keeps its targets very close to its chest, although names obviously do leak out. Athletic had a big transfer piece on United yesterday laying out their targets and fallback options, and I just dont think youll see the same with us these days.

Are we going to take Umtiti apart and use as components for Keita?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,793
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32950 on: Today at 12:00:10 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:35:27 am
Don't wanna spoil a running joke but it's virtually guaranteed he will be a Real Madrid player either this summer or next.  ;D

With Zidane leaving Real Madrid, that guarantee no longer exists ...
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,304
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32951 on: Today at 12:04:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:00:10 pm
With Zidane leaving Real Madrid, that guarantee no longer exists ...
Hes also a real fan as a kid
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,630
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32952 on: Today at 12:07:16 pm »
Wolves could be a nice shopping centre this summer.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,304
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32953 on: Today at 12:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:07:16 pm
Wolves could be a nice shopping centre this summer.
Having been shopping in Wolverhampton I can dispel this myth
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,262
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32954 on: Today at 12:09:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:04:47 pm
Hes also a real fan as a kid

As in he followed us home and away and knows all the words to Poor Scouser Tommy? Good lad.
Logged
