« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 819 820 821 822 823 [824]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1382542 times)

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,635
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32920 on: Today at 05:45:42 pm »
I heard the sale of  LFC branded condoms are going to pay for Konate. Added protection at the back due to added protection at the front.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,773
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32921 on: Today at 05:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:37:28 pm
I mean it is. A £70m player, and we're talking just the fee here, would need to sell an additional (so not shirt sales we'd make anyway) 3.5m shirts over their contract...and that's assuming the 20% cut is £20 per shirt. Which it isn't (not even close).

I have never claimed that shirt sales can subsidize transfer fees. You did. But, with the deal we have with Nike, shirt sales can subsidize wages, especially if the player is already the main poster boy for Nike, like Mbappe is. As I mentioned before, I am pretty confident that we have negotiated such a deal on purpose, with a certain future scenario in mind. Billy Hogan is the Michael Edwards of the sponsorship deals. After all, he is the one who negotiated Man Utd's deals with Chevrolet and Adidas ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 819 820 821 822 823 [824]   Go Up
« previous next »
 