Bissouma incoming.



Hope so, think he'd be a great replacement for Gini.He seems pretty dominant (I don't think I've ever seen someone take the ball off Gini as much as he did against us earlier in the season). Has the energy needed. Is used to the league. Is good on the ball too.I want another player like Henderson & Fabinho who can maintain our intensity. Bissouma looks like he could do that. Starting two of those three every week would be huge & allow Thiago, Keita, Jones etc to flourish more.The one downside is he's African and we might be losing lots of players next season due to that competition. But maybe not if one or two leave. I saw Sadio was linked to Dortmund last night (not especially credible links though), Keita doesn't appear to have much trust in Klopp at the moment too.