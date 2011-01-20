« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 818 819 820 821 822 [823] 824   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1382540 times)

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32880 on: Today at 11:53:14 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:17:11 am
Bissouma incoming.

Hope so, think he'd be a great replacement for Gini.

He seems pretty dominant (I don't think I've ever seen someone take the ball off Gini as much as he did against us earlier in the season). Has the energy needed.  Is used to the league.  Is good on the ball too.

I want another player like Henderson & Fabinho who can maintain our intensity.  Bissouma looks like he could do that.  Starting two of those three every week would be huge & allow Thiago, Keita, Jones etc to flourish more.

The one downside is he's African and we might be losing lots of players next season due to that competition.  But maybe not if one or two leave.  I saw Sadio was linked to Dortmund last night (not especially credible links though), Keita doesn't appear to have much trust in Klopp at the moment too.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32881 on: Today at 11:54:53 am »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 11:53:14 am
Hope so, think he'd be a great replacement for Gini.

He seems pretty dominant (I don't think I've ever seen someone take the ball off Gini as much as he did against us earlier in the season). Has the energy needed.  Is used to the league.  Is good on the ball too.

I want another player like Henderson & Fabinho who can maintain our intensity.  Bissouma looks like he could do that.  Starting two of those three every week would be huge & allow Thiago, Keita, Jones etc to flourish more.

The one downside is he's African and we might be losing lots of players next season due to that competition.  But maybe not if one or two leave.  I saw Sadio was linked to Dortmund last night (not especially credible links though), Keita doesn't appear to have much trust in Klopp at the moment too.

I haven't seen any evidence one way or the other. Klopp doesn't seem to have much trust in Keita though.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32882 on: Today at 11:56:00 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:54:53 am
I haven't seen any evidence one way or the other. Klopp doesn't seem to have much trust in Keita though.

He subbed him before half time vs Real & we've not seen him since.

It's pretty damming!
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,377
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32883 on: Today at 11:57:00 am »
By the way guy and gals,

"If Mbappé was on a FREE next summer"


FREE? Would be the most expensive player deal of all time, in terms of signing on bonus and player wages.

Plus by next summer Madrid will have found some crooked business folk and investment vehicles to make their balance sheet smell of roses.


If we want KM, we should go for it this Summer, as incredibly unlikely as that is.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,490
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32884 on: Today at 12:01:21 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:57:00 am
By the way guy and gals,

"If Mbappé was on a FREE next summer"


FREE? Would be the most expensive player deal of all time, in terms of signing on bonus and player wages.

Plus by next summer Madrid will have found some crooked business folk and investment vehicles to make their balance sheet smell of roses.


If we want KM, we should go for it this Summer, as incredibly unlikely as that is.

Why would he drop his wage demands or signing bonus if we signed him this year? He's not seeing any of the transfer fee and he seems happy enough to wait it out.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,635
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32885 on: Today at 12:12:25 pm »
Who'd be cheaper between Sancho and Grealish. I think we should at least try and go for one of them this Summer.

The attack needs a refresh and having a proper dribbler that's comfortable in the half spaces would be a massive help against some of the neanderthals we come up against.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,668
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32886 on: Today at 12:16:56 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:12:25 pm
Who'd be cheaper between Sancho and Grealish. I think we should at least try and go for one of them this Summer.

The attack needs a refresh and having a proper dribbler that's comfortable in the half spaces would be a massive help against some of the neanderthals we come up against.
Think they'd be similar in price. A price I can't see us paying.

Any person signed to challenge on the forward positions will be around the Jota transfer fee or lower imo.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,689
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32887 on: Today at 12:17:37 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:12:25 pm
Who'd be cheaper between Sancho and Grealish. I think we should at least try and go for one of them this Summer.

The attack needs a refresh and having a proper dribbler that's comfortable in the half spaces would be a massive help against some of the neanderthals we come up against.

Probably end up costing about the same, which would be mental considering how much better Sancho is.

It'll be interesting to see how they both get on at Chelsea/United/City next season (delete as appropriate)
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Red Cactii

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32888 on: Today at 12:17:50 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:57:03 am
Sounds like Gini to Bayern is a goer. Positive talks so far, according to Sport1 in Germany.

Thatd be a great move for him, probably filling the Javi Martinez-sized hole in their squad.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,040
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32889 on: Today at 12:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:25:12 pm
No you're right, that is hypocritical.


Who cares?  It's football.  It's supposed to be hypocritical. 
Logged

Offline Norse Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 598
  • Forever Red!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32890 on: Today at 12:46:25 pm »
Lets see what happens. It can be a roller coaster transfer window.

Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,213
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32891 on: Today at 12:53:33 pm »
Can't believe the Hodgson summer was 11 years ago
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,377
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32892 on: Today at 01:22:28 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:01:21 pm
Why would he drop his wage demands or signing bonus if we signed him this year? He's not seeing any of the transfer fee and he seems happy enough to wait it out.

Yeah I have no idea really :) This boy's next transfer will be very very complicated, the finances far above all of our heads to be honest.

I'm just assuming if he's on a free, the personal aspect of his deal will be off the chart and will go to the highest bidder.

There is no one on this board who has any idea whether the necessary finances could be in place to sign KM - at any point to be fair. The only assumption I would make is if Mo Salah is leaving Liverpool on a big deal, that's a possible scenario to grease the wheels, that's it really.


Sancho, more likely.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32893 on: Today at 01:31:01 pm »
Are Nike still chipping in a load of money to help finance a deal for Mbappe? Think that was the theory some were throwing around last summer, that because Mbappe is a Nike athlete theyd be desperate to get him to Liverpool and prepared to fund a decent chunk of the outlay to make it happen.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,321
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32894 on: Today at 01:33:30 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:17:11 am
Good move for him if so. Deserves it.

Bissouma incoming.

Have we got a song for him yet?

If not, I'm thinking:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bbr60I0u2Ng" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bbr60I0u2Ng</a>
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,231
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32895 on: Today at 01:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 01:31:01 pm
Are Nike still chipping in a load of money to help finance a deal for Mbappe? Think that was the theory some were throwing around last summer, that because Mbappe is a Nike athlete theyd be desperate to get him to Liverpool and prepared to fund a decent chunk of the outlay to make it happen.

Nike are paying the fee and covering his wages and taking the money back from all the shirt sales. Seems like a good deal to me.
Logged

Offline NsRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32896 on: Today at 01:59:15 pm »
Matheus Pereira of West Brom could be a good pickup for attacking depth. Can play in midfield or as a Firmino esque 9, as well as the right of a front 3. 11 goals and 6 assists for a horrendous prem team thats going down, so I can see him being available for a cut rate
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32897 on: Today at 02:12:27 pm »
Quote from: NsRed on Today at 01:59:15 pm
Matheus Pereira of West Brom could be a good pickup for attacking depth. Can play in midfield or as a Firmino esque 9, as well as the right of a front 3. 11 goals and 6 assists for a horrendous prem team thats going down, so I can see him being available for a cut rate

Yeah could be a good Shaq replacement if he leaves.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32898 on: Today at 02:23:46 pm »
Quote from: NsRed on Today at 01:59:15 pm
Matheus Pereira of West Brom could be a good pickup for attacking depth. Can play in midfield or as a Firmino esque 9, as well as the right of a front 3. 11 goals and 6 assists for a horrendous prem team thats going down, so I can see him being available for a cut rate

Yep, I'm all in on that one (providing he isn't our only attacking signing). Think he will end up at a West Ham/Everton/Aston Villa level though.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32899 on: Today at 02:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 11:34:47 am
That would eventually free up some of the wage bill, Konate will take some of the wages then.
Too bad we dont have the resources to jump on the Sancho train in this transfer window (unless we do sell one of our star players that is)

Sancho = £75m (Non-Macedonian Red figures).
£75m - Origi = £12m - £10m Shaq - £12m Wilson - £25m Keita - £10m Grujic - £10m Minamino. Sorted.

The only thing I guess that could make a problem is Sancho's wage demands of £100m per week.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,773
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32900 on: Today at 04:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 01:31:01 pm
Are Nike still chipping in a load of money to help finance a deal for Mbappe? Think that was the theory some were throwing around last summer, that because Mbappe is a Nike athlete theyd be desperate to get him to Liverpool and prepared to fund a decent chunk of the outlay to make it happen.

It has already been explained, but lets do it again ...

We have a deal with Nike that guarantees us £30 million per season. We also receive a percentage of the sales. It's been reported in the last couple of days that this percentage will be additional £30 million this season, with all the problems.

According to the marketing experts, there is still room for growth of the sales, and that after the pandemic, with good marketing strategy and a quality poster boy, this percentage from the sales can go up to £50-70 million per season. So basically, Nike don't need to give us a single penny for Mbappe ...
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,490
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32901 on: Today at 04:43:52 pm »
We'll easily pay for Sancho and Mbappe just from shirt sales alone.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32902 on: Today at 04:45:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:42:42 pm
It has already been explained, but lets do it again ...

We have a deal with Nike that guarantees us £30 million per season. We also receive a percentage of the sales. It's been reported in the last couple of days that this percentage will be additional £30 million this season, with all the problems.

According to the marketing experts, there is still room for growth of the sales, and that after the pandemic, with good marketing strategy and a quality poster boy, this percentage from the sales can go up to £50-70 million per season. So basically, Nike don't need to give us a single penny for Mbappe ...

Christ, you really are unbearable.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,773
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32903 on: Today at 04:45:57 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 02:56:27 pm
Sancho = £75m (Non-Macedonian Red figures).
£75m - Origi = £12m - £10m Shaq - £12m Wilson - £25m Keita - £10m Grujic - £10m Minamino. Sorted.

The only thing I guess that could make a problem is Sancho's wage demands of £100m per week.

Why are people still wasting their time with Sancho? He is going to Chelsea. And yes, he will be on massive wages ...
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,689
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32904 on: Today at 04:48:21 pm »
I'll be annoyed if we spend our shirts sales on two wide forwards when we already have Salah, Mane and Jota

It'd make a lot more sense to spend the shirt bonanze on Mbappe, the money we get for shorts on Camavinga and the sock dosh on Haaland. Was thinking we could maybe try for Messi but I'm not sure Adidas would allow it.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,773
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32905 on: Today at 04:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:43:52 pm
We'll easily pay for Sancho and Mbappe just from shirt sales alone.

Why would we waste any money on Sancho, when we already have Salah, Mane and Jota?
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32906 on: Today at 04:48:55 pm »
https://twitter.com/AnfieldWatch/status/1395767120567447554

Quote
NEW: Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl admits there will be discussions with Liverpool this summer over the future of Takumi Minamino.

"There are discussions going on but we will have a look in the summer." #awlfc [hampshire live]

souds like Southampton want to sign Minamino.

i think we should sell for 15m. He isnt good enough for us.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,490
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32907 on: Today at 04:52:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:48:49 pm
Why would we waste any money on Sancho, when we already have Salah, Mane and Jota?

Shirt sales, obvs. He'd be like a free signing.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,773
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32908 on: Today at 04:55:53 pm »
LeBron James to help Liverpool and FSG bridge £75m Manchester United gap with new Nike kit

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/lebron-james-help-liverpool-fsg-20639978.amp?

The Chosen 2

The LeBron 18 'The Chosen 2' brings two iconsLeBron James and Kylian Mbappétogether to celebrate their respective love of the game and community. This shoe represents two world-class athletes who are inspiring the next generation of world-class humans to elevate their greatness.

https://www.nike.com/id/launch/t/lebron-18-the-chosen-2
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,773
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32909 on: Today at 04:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:52:43 pm
Shirt sales, obvs. He'd be like a free signing.

Sancho won't sell many shirts ...
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,490
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32910 on: Today at 05:15:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:58:45 pm
Sancho won't sell many shirts ...

He'd easily cover his fee and wages.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,773
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32911 on: Today at 05:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:15:55 pm
He'd easily cover his fee and wages.

Hah, Sancho's market is only England, and that is far too litle ...
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,598
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32912 on: Today at 05:19:56 pm »
If shirt sales are covering for Sancho and Mbappe, then what about all the Insta stuff from Drake and Serena Williams?

Surely that gets us Haaland?
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32913 on: Today at 05:20:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:58:45 pm
Sancho won't sell many shirts ...

I don't think Craig was being serious but I could be wrong. It's an absolute myth that shirt sales can cover transfer fees. I remember this being said about Pogba when utd signed him. It's utter nonsense.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,490
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32914 on: Today at 05:22:23 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:20:55 pm
I don't think Craig was being serious but I could be wrong.

Next you'll be telling me Ibe isn't cup tied and Flanagan didn't go to Fiorentina on loan.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,773
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32915 on: Today at 05:22:45 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:19:56 pm
If shirt sales are covering for Sancho and Mbappe, then what about all the Insta stuff from Drake and Serena Williams?

Surely that gets us Haaland?

Well, you can joke as much as you like, but I can see that you are definitely worried about LFC actually signing Mbappe next summer :lmao
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,773
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32916 on: Today at 05:28:16 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:20:55 pm
I don't think Craig was being serious but I could be wrong. It's an absolute myth that shirt sales can cover transfer fees. I remember this being said about Pogba when utd signed him. It's utter nonsense.

In our case, it is not nonsense. We are the first big club to have negotiated a deal with Nike or Adidas to receive a fixed amount plus percentage of the merchandise sales, instead of only a fixed amount. That is something even Real Madrid and Barcelona don't have. Pure masterclass from FSG, and especially from Billy Hogan ...
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,490
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32917 on: Today at 05:37:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:28:16 pm
In our case, it is not nonsense.

I mean it is. A £70m player, and we're talking just the fee here, would need to sell an additional (so not shirt sales we'd make anyway) 3.5m shirts over their contract...and that's assuming the 20% cut is £20 per shirt. Which it isn't (not even close).
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,728
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32918 on: Today at 05:39:50 pm »
My word, people are still thinking we are signing Mbappe? I thought that used to be some kind of in-joke. This thread is on another planet.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,490
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32919 on: Today at 05:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 05:39:50 pm
My word, people are still thinking we are signing Mbappe? I thought that used to be some kind of in-joke. This thread is on another planet.

Sancho this summer, Mbappe on a free next which means we can also get Haaland.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 818 819 820 821 822 [823] 824   Go Up
« previous next »
 