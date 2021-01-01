« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32840 on: Today at 05:08:03 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 04:18:48 pm
Because we don't care about other clubs?

Fine but there's no point getting all self righteous about it when players do it to us. Either it's bad for everyone or it's bad for no one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32841 on: Today at 05:22:25 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:08:03 pm
Fine but there's no point getting all self righteous about it when players do it to us. Either it's bad for everyone or it's bad for no one.

Or it's bad for our club and we couldn't give a shit about other clubs.

That's not self righteous.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32842 on: Today at 05:25:12 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:22:25 pm
Or it's bad for our club and we couldn't give a shit about other clubs.

That's not self righteous.

No you're right, that is hypocritical.

But also, lots of the comments when it's bad for us are along the lines of, 'this is bad, players shouldn't behave like this, this is unprofessional e.t.c'. There's sometimes a bit of a sense of, 'we're liverpool, liverpool players shouldn't behave like this' - as if we have higher standards. That is, we claim there is some sort of moral code for this that for some people goes entirely out the window when it's a player wanting to come to us!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32843 on: Today at 05:35:07 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:19:39 pm
Buried in James Pearce's article on Phillips:

"But with Liverpool unlikely to trigger their £18 million option to buy Ozan Kabak from Schalke following the end of his loan spell, theres definitely still room for Phillips, especially given the uncertainty over what kind of shape and form those long-term absentees will return in."

Guess we may be just signing Konate then?

Well, Phillips has earned his right to be considered for the 5th choice central defender spot, behind Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip and Konate ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32844 on: Today at 05:44:13 pm
Plus there is always the mythical Ben Davies.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32845 on: Today at 06:06:46 pm
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 05:44:13 pm
Plus there is always the mythical Ben Davies.

I'm going to make a pretty wild assumption here and say he'll never play a competitive game for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32846 on: Today at 07:35:41 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 06:06:46 pm
I'm going to make a pretty wild assumption here and say he'll never play a competitive game for us.

Yup, I'd say that was pretty wild.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32847 on: Today at 08:12:14 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 06:06:46 pm
I'm going to make a pretty wild assumption here and say he'll never play a competitive game for us.

Thats wild!!
