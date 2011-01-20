I suspect we will keep Phillips if he is happy to stay (maybe offer him a new contract to protect his value) - but I'm more inclined to say he will probably be someone that moves on later in the summer transfer window once we have assessed how close the other 3 are to returning. Maybe the club see Williams as 5th choice? He's definitely improved recently and I suspect he would look much better next to Virgil or Matip.



Either way, after the last few weeks I don't think we need to sign Kabak as long as Konate comes in. Suspect Williams will be 5th choice, which will mainly be cup games after we let Nat go if he wishes to play regularly.