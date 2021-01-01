So does the club then keep these star players until they retire? Or 'cash in' when they're 29/30, using the fee received to buy the next generation?
And if we take the former option, rather than the latter, then how do we pay for the replacements when these players do retire?
No you don't want them to retire, but Salah isn't a year away from reitring, or two years or even three years. he's a player who is performing at a world class level, showing no signs of slowing down and with an incredible injury record, he's only had one injury since his time here, and missed a handful of games.
So no you don't cash in on players like that.
You're talking about Salah as if he's on the verge of retiring tomorrow, or like he's declining. You sell players who aren't performing to the level required, and ideally the owners start dipping more in their pockets, but if we are going to start selling salah, then we should do the same with Van Dijk and Fabinho as well.
If you want to be ruthless, then sell players who aren't performing at the level you once did. Nobody can tell me here that someone wouldn't pay 30 million for Mane and Firmino each [so even assuming that their value has dropped that low], combine that with whatever you would get for the likes of Keita,Ox,Shaqiri,Origi,etc. you could get a very good amount of money to bring in new players.
It makes zero sense to sell the one player that is absolutely world class consistently, keep the ones that arent', and then hope to compete by bringing players of lesser quality than Salah in return.