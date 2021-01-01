« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 815 816 817 818 819 [820]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1375164 times)

Offline dis_1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32760 on: Today at 12:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:37:05 am

Because Salah has way more transfer value.

We're not a plastic club bankrolled by a Russian crook or human rights-ignoring oil dictatorship. We've hit the transfer jackpot a few times, getting very inflated, top-dollar fees for players who've angled for a move (Torres, Sterling, Suarez, Coutinho), and largely re-invested that money very well.

Whether by accident or design, our business model for transfers has been to cash-in on players at peak-value before their transfer value begins to dip. It's been facilitated by players wanting out.

If no mega-price players are wanting out, does that business model continue? If so, we'd need to orchestrate the move.


i agree that we have maximised the sale value of "big name" players wanting a move, but disagree that it's our business model. i think we are more pragmatic and flexible than a single model. we have moved on numerous players for profit. Kent, Ings, Solanke, Brewster, recently spring to mind. i'm confident that we have a plan however. and whoever moves won't be solely because they have the highest transfer value, pretty sure the value of the player to the team will be factored in, along with the the cost/availability/identity of the resource to fill the gap.

i hate to use Mane as an example, as it's a bit disrespectful to any current player to talk about shifting them on, and he's a player i love to watch, but if its decided that this is now just-past-peak-Mane, then selling now makes sense. next year with a 1 year contract liverpool will not hold many cards, unless they are planning to let him see out his time and leave on a free. maybe his value to the team balances out his sale value. get 2 more years, reduced minutes to maximise his performance.

we invested around £100m 3 years ago into the squad, it may be possible that something on a smaller scale happens again, offset by low/mid level sales.

it's just pure guess work, i just don't see how anyone on here can be stating opinion as fact, "we won't sell", "we can't sign", etc
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32761 on: Today at 12:53:19 pm »
If were linked with anyone by the Portuguese, Turkish or Italian media, its usually bollocks.

That being said, he looks a good player despite it pretty certain that theres absolutely nothing in the links with us.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,003
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32762 on: Today at 12:56:16 pm »
Quote from: dis_1 on Today at 12:40:43 pm
i agree that we have maximised the sale value of "big name" players wanting a move, but disagree that it's our business model. i think we are more pragmatic and flexible than a single model. we have moved on numerous players for profit. Kent, Ings, Solanke, Brewster, recently spring to mind. i'm confident that we have a plan however. and whoever moves won't be solely because they have the highest transfer value, pretty sure the value of the player to the team will be factored in, along with the the cost/availability/identity of the resource to fill the gap.

i hate to use Mane as an example, as it's a bit disrespectful to any current player to talk about shifting them on, and he's a player i love to watch, but if its decided that this is now just-past-peak-Mane, then selling now makes sense. next year with a 1 year contract liverpool will not hold many cards, unless they are planning to let him see out his time and leave on a free. maybe his value to the team balances out his sale value. get 2 more years, reduced minutes to maximise his performance.

we invested around £100m 3 years ago into the squad, it may be possible that something on a smaller scale happens again, offset by low/mid level sales.

it's just pure guess work, i just don't see how anyone on here can be stating opinion as fact, "we won't sell", "we can't sign", etc

And all those players wanted to leave because we weren't able to win things. They were all unhappy. So we never sold our best player, or one of our best players, who were happy at the club to generate funds. We've always sold players that ultimately no longer wanted to stay at the club for XYZ reason.

For years we've talked about not selling our best players who wanted to be here, and building on the top class talent we have.

Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,371
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32763 on: Today at 01:21:00 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:07:43 am
Dont agree. Firmino playing well helps us a lot but I disagree with the belief we cant find anyone better than him. His performances have improved recently but we need far more from him.

We need more from him and conversely he needs more rest and rotation next year.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,354
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32764 on: Today at 02:04:58 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:56:16 pm
For years we've talked about not selling our best players who wanted to be here, and building on the top class talent we have.


So does the club then keep these star players until they retire? Or 'cash in' when they're 29/30, using the fee received to buy the next generation?

And if we take the former option, rather than the latter, then how do we pay for the replacements when these players do retire?

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,437
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32765 on: Today at 02:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:04:58 pm

So does the club then keep these star players until they retire? Or 'cash in' when they're 29/30, using the fee received to buy the next generation?

And if we take the former option, rather than the latter, then how do we pay for the replacements when these players do retire?

Yeah, I think a massive part of evolving a side is deciding when is best to sell players. That's not just your squad players but also your first team players.

I'd not have too much of an issue if we decided to move on someone like Firmino this summer if the fee was correct and if we replaced them with a top player (say a Sancho). It's the way top sides who aren't oil funded evolve and continue to be at the top. Then do the same the following summer with Mane maybe.

The only other option is you give them new deals, or you risk losing them for nothing - both of which prevent you evolving the side.
Logged

Offline dis_1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32766 on: Today at 02:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:04:58 pm

So does the club then keep these star players until they retire? Or 'cash in' when they're 29/30, using the fee received to buy the next generation?

And if we take the former option, rather than the latter, then how do we pay for the replacements when these players do retire?



i don't think there is one answer, it's a constantly mutating mix. some players will offer something to the team until they retire - their playing style may alter (Gerrard), whereas others their role diminishes and they are surpassed by other players. Likewise, a player who you may expect to have a role for many years, may find their time is up due to the emergence of a new lad from the academy, or a player recruited who exceeds expectations, or suffer injury, or has their head turned.

the believer in me likes to think that the club have gamed out and plotted many pathways to success, and are not relying on a single win condition. but sometimes something comes out of left field and shreds the best plaid plans, like we've just seen
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,244
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32767 on: Today at 03:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:14:06 pm
Yeah, I think a massive part of evolving a side is deciding when is best to sell players. That's not just your squad players but also your first team players.

I'd not have too much of an issue if we decided to move on someone like Firmino this summer if the fee was correct and if we replaced them with a top player (say a Sancho). It's the way top sides who aren't oil funded evolve and continue to be at the top. Then do the same the following summer with Mane maybe.

The only other option is you give them new deals, or you risk losing them for nothing - both of which prevent you evolving the side.
This is why Sir Bob is one of the greatest, he was really good at selling at the right time and replacing with the right player. Fergie too to a point.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,646
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32768 on: Today at 03:15:39 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 03:12:06 pm
This is why Sir Bob is one of the greatest, he was really good at selling at the right time and replacing with the right player. Fergie too to a point.

Quite often taken out of his hands though.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32769 on: Today at 03:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:04:58 pm

So does the club then keep these star players until they retire? Or 'cash in' when they're 29/30, using the fee received to buy the next generation?

And if we take the former option, rather than the latter, then how do we pay for the replacements when these players do retire?
Wonder if the disaster of Hazard and to a lesser extent Griezmann transfers (plus covid impacts) will or has killed off the market for selling players at that age bracket.

Their value to us as even rotation options could be more than what any club is going to be happy risking for a short term gain.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:31:03 pm by Chris~ »
Logged

Offline Norse Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 596
  • Forever Red!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32770 on: Today at 03:32:57 pm »
Silly season ahead, just awaiting the Quaresma and Simão rumors.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,836
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32771 on: Today at 03:44:57 pm »
I think fans get too obsessed with the idea of an all-encompassing strategy. People think we'll only target "moneyball" signings, then we'll only target young emerging talent, then we'll only target superstars, then we'll sell our best players at age X to fund their replacements.

There are way too many factors at play to simplify everything down like that.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,371
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32772 on: Today at 04:13:50 pm »
People forget it is a marketplace; sometimes you don't know your move until something unexpected happens.

Say PSG put £120 million down on the table (by 1970s Fax machine naturally) for Salah. Then our strategy may go out the window. Edwards/Klopp may then decide that money brings in Sancho plus a 1st choice midfielder and then you go and see what you can get done.

I think everyone agrees, you don't want to be replacing Bobby, Mo and Mané at the same time, even if that was remotely possible.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,003
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32773 on: Today at 04:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:04:58 pm

So does the club then keep these star players until they retire? Or 'cash in' when they're 29/30, using the fee received to buy the next generation?

And if we take the former option, rather than the latter, then how do we pay for the replacements when these players do retire?

No you don't want them to retire, but Salah isn't a year away from reitring, or two years or even three years. he's a player who is performing at a world class level, showing no signs of slowing down and with an incredible injury record, he's only had one injury since his time here, and missed a handful of games.

So no you don't cash in on players like that.

You're talking about Salah as if he's on the verge of retiring tomorrow, or like he's declining. You sell players who aren't performing to the level required, and ideally the owners start dipping more in their pockets, but if we are going to start selling salah, then we should do the same with Van Dijk and Fabinho as well.

If you want to be ruthless, then sell players who aren't performing at the level you once did. Nobody can tell me here that someone wouldn't pay 30 million for Mane and Firmino each [so even assuming that their value has dropped that low], combine that with whatever you would get for the likes of Keita,Ox,Shaqiri,Origi,etc. you could get a very good amount of money to bring in new players.

It makes zero sense to sell the one player that is absolutely world class consistently, keep the ones that arent', and then hope to compete by bringing players of lesser quality than Salah in return.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:22:01 pm by deFacto please, you bastards »
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32774 on: Today at 04:19:15 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:13:50 pm
People forget it is a marketplace; sometimes you don't know your move until something unexpected happens.

Say PSG put £120 million down on the table (by 1970s Fax machine naturally) for Salah. Then our strategy may go out the window. Edwards/Klopp may then decide that money brings in Sancho plus a 1st choice midfielder and then you go and see what you can get done.

I think everyone agrees, you don't want to be replacing Bobby, Mo and Mané at the same time, even if that was remotely possible.
Ive always said I would only sell Salah for Mbappe or Haaland as they are younger.

Sancho I think is brillant. The chances are he will never reach Salah's level in terms of goals & assists. I know he has great numbers in the Bundesliga. But PL much tougher less space.

I wouldnt be selling Salah to fund Sancho & a midfielder although I would like Sancho in as another forward.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32775 on: Today at 04:30:05 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:13:50 pm
People forget it is a marketplace; sometimes you don't know your move until something unexpected happens.

Say PSG put £120 million down on the table (by 1970s Fax machine naturally) for Salah. Then our strategy may go out the window. Edwards/Klopp may then decide that money brings in Sancho plus a 1st choice midfielder and then you go and see what you can get done.

I think everyone agrees, you don't want to be replacing Bobby, Mo and Mané at the same time, even if that was remotely possible.

Sancho doesnt really replace what Salah offers though, he replaces what Mane offers in many ways. The ability to carry the ball, incredible dribbling and his a better passer. With Salah though youll need a player who can guarantee 25 goals in the league a season, as well as being a creative force also, there are about 3-4 players in the world who fit this template, so why bother at all? Salah is the last player you sell in this squad.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,003
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32776 on: Today at 04:33:43 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:30:05 pm
Sancho doesnt really replace what Salah offers though, he replaces what Mane offers in many ways. The ability to carry the ball, incredible dribbling and his a better passer. With Salah though youll need a player who can guarantee 25 goals in the league a season, as well as being a creative force also, there are about 3-4 players in the world who fit this template, so why bother at all? Salah is the last player you sell in this squad.

Bingo. Whoever would replace his output, we can't afford to sign, not just because of the pricetag, but because the wages for such players are even more than what we pay our best players. The likes of Mbappe and Haaland aren't coming here to play for 200k a week.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,354
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32777 on: Today at 04:34:44 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 04:18:07 pm
No you don't want them to retire, but Salah isn't a year away from reitring, or two years or even three years. he's a player who is performing at a world class level, showing no signs of slowing down and with an incredible injury record, he's only had one injury since his time here, and missed a handful of games.

So no you don't cash in on players like that.

You're talking about Salah as if he's on the verge of retiring tomorrow, or like he's declining. You sell players who aren't performing to the level required, and ideally the owners start dipping more in their pockets, but if we are going to start selling salah, then we should do the same with Van Dijk and Fabinho as well.

If you want to be ruthless, then sell players who aren't performing at the level you once did. Nobody can tell me here that someone wouldn't pay 30 million for Mane and Firmino each [so even assuming that their value has dropped that low], combine that with whatever you would get for the likes of Keita,Ox,Shaqiri,Origi,etc. you could get a very good amount of money to bring in new players.

It makes zero sense to sell the one player that is absolutely world class consistently, keep the ones that arent', and then hope to compete by bringing players of lesser quality than Salah in return.



All the points you make are perfectly valid (apart from me making out he's close to retiring - I'm not, but I think he's about at peak transfer value). As another poster said, there's no right or wrong way here.

Similar to MD1990, I'd only be comfortable letting Salah leave if it were to facilitate us bringing in Mbappe - and that's because he's 6 years younger.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,646
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32778 on: Today at 04:35:33 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:34:44 pm


All the points you make are perfectly valid (apart from me making out he's close to retiring - I'm not, but I think he's about at peak transfer value). As another poster said, there's no right or wrong way here.

Similar to MD1990, I'd only be comfortable letting Salah leave if it were to facilitate us bringing in Mbappe - and that's because he's 6 years younger.

There is.

You keep your best player, who is still ripping it up. Thats the right way.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32779 on: Today at 04:39:02 pm »
Salah out of the front 3 is the one who can be very very good well into his 30's

I think he can be a superb CF. Strong with his back to goal,good link up play,running in behind,finishing. Not that many of his goals this season have been reliant on his pace if that goes in his 30's.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,003
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32780 on: Today at 05:37:40 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:35:33 pm
There is.

You keep your best player, who is still ripping it up. Thats the right way.

This.

And we aren't signing Mbappe because of the combination of the transfer fee and his wages. It's not just one or the other.

Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,371
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32781 on: Today at 05:44:36 pm »
Just to play Devil's advocado, Sancho's stats are I believe in a league of their own for someone of his age, no?

If Klopp were to improve certain aspects of his game, why couldn't he get 20-25 goals a season with us? With more assists than Salah?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,734
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32782 on: Today at 05:48:32 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 05:37:40 pm
This.

And we aren't signing Mbappe because of the combination of the transfer fee and his wages. It's not just one or the other.

To be honest, the only scenario where we could in theory afford to sign Mbappe is next summer, when he will be moving without a transfer fee ...
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,176
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32783 on: Today at 06:30:34 pm »
Ideally, we would sign both Kabak and Konate. Given VVD is just coming back from nearly a year out and question mark's around the fitness of Matip and Gomez, this seems a sensible option, however finances may dictate otherwise

I liked Phillip's, but maybe hes earnt himself a move to a club with lower expectations. Likewise, Rhys will benefit from going out on loan
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,283
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32784 on: Today at 07:56:43 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:32:44 pm
Markovic.

I remember thinking at the time. Benfica are doing us over here. As he wasnt that good in their Europa run in 13/14.

Portuguese clubs are brillant at getting huge fee's for average players.
Teixera too and Illori
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,233
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32785 on: Today at 10:28:17 pm »
One more win to seal Mbappe.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,568
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32786 on: Today at 10:29:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:28:17 pm
One more win to seal Mbappe.

Yep, or Sancho.

Maybe both?
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,325
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32787 on: Today at 10:31:39 pm »
Buy Mbappe and Sancho and then straight swap with Dortmund for Haaland with Phillips.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,233
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32788 on: Today at 10:33:33 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:29:32 pm
Yep, or Sancho.

Maybe both?

what have you been drinking tonight gurl?  :o
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,932
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32789 on: Today at 10:43:45 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:29:32 pm
Yep, or Sancho.

Maybe both?
Oooooooooooh, you're changing the tune a bit, KH?! Sancho might suddenly start feeling jealous...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,233
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32790 on: Today at 10:44:54 pm »
Mbappe does that to a lot of women...and men to be fair.
Logged

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,769
  • JFT 96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32791 on: Today at 10:47:06 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:13:50 pm
People forget it is a marketplace; sometimes you don't know your move until something unexpected happens.

Say PSG put £120 million down on the table (by 1970s Fax machine naturally) for Salah. Then our strategy may go out the window. Edwards/Klopp may then decide that money brings in Sancho plus a 1st choice midfielder and then you go and see what you can get done.

I think everyone agrees, you don't want to be replacing Bobby, Mo and Mané at the same time, even if that was remotely possible.

Given how shaky Mane and Firmino have looked this season, Salah is the last player I'd be selling. Even at that money.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?
Pages: 1 ... 815 816 817 818 819 [820]   Go Up
« previous next »
 