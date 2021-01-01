« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32760 on: Today at 12:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:37:05 am

Because Salah has way more transfer value.

We're not a plastic club bankrolled by a Russian crook or human rights-ignoring oil dictatorship. We've hit the transfer jackpot a few times, getting very inflated, top-dollar fees for players who've angled for a move (Torres, Sterling, Suarez, Coutinho), and largely re-invested that money very well.

Whether by accident or design, our business model for transfers has been to cash-in on players at peak-value before their transfer value begins to dip. It's been facilitated by players wanting out.

If no mega-price players are wanting out, does that business model continue? If so, we'd need to orchestrate the move.


i agree that we have maximised the sale value of "big name" players wanting a move, but disagree that it's our business model. i think we are more pragmatic and flexible than a single model. we have moved on numerous players for profit. Kent, Ings, Solanke, Brewster, recently spring to mind. i'm confident that we have a plan however. and whoever moves won't be solely because they have the highest transfer value, pretty sure the value of the player to the team will be factored in, along with the the cost/availability/identity of the resource to fill the gap.

i hate to use Mane as an example, as it's a bit disrespectful to any current player to talk about shifting them on, and he's a player i love to watch, but if its decided that this is now just-past-peak-Mane, then selling now makes sense. next year with a 1 year contract liverpool will not hold many cards, unless they are planning to let him see out his time and leave on a free. maybe his value to the team balances out his sale value. get 2 more years, reduced minutes to maximise his performance.

we invested around £100m 3 years ago into the squad, it may be possible that something on a smaller scale happens again, offset by low/mid level sales.

it's just pure guess work, i just don't see how anyone on here can be stating opinion as fact, "we won't sell", "we can't sign", etc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32761 on: Today at 12:53:19 pm »
If were linked with anyone by the Portuguese, Turkish or Italian media, its usually bollocks.

That being said, he looks a good player despite it pretty certain that theres absolutely nothing in the links with us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32762 on: Today at 12:56:16 pm »
Quote from: dis_1 on Today at 12:40:43 pm
i agree that we have maximised the sale value of "big name" players wanting a move, but disagree that it's our business model. i think we are more pragmatic and flexible than a single model. we have moved on numerous players for profit. Kent, Ings, Solanke, Brewster, recently spring to mind. i'm confident that we have a plan however. and whoever moves won't be solely because they have the highest transfer value, pretty sure the value of the player to the team will be factored in, along with the the cost/availability/identity of the resource to fill the gap.

i hate to use Mane as an example, as it's a bit disrespectful to any current player to talk about shifting them on, and he's a player i love to watch, but if its decided that this is now just-past-peak-Mane, then selling now makes sense. next year with a 1 year contract liverpool will not hold many cards, unless they are planning to let him see out his time and leave on a free. maybe his value to the team balances out his sale value. get 2 more years, reduced minutes to maximise his performance.

we invested around £100m 3 years ago into the squad, it may be possible that something on a smaller scale happens again, offset by low/mid level sales.

it's just pure guess work, i just don't see how anyone on here can be stating opinion as fact, "we won't sell", "we can't sign", etc

And all those players wanted to leave because we weren't able to win things. They were all unhappy. So we never sold our best player, or one of our best players, who were happy at the club to generate funds. We've always sold players that ultimately no longer wanted to stay at the club for XYZ reason.

For years we've talked about not selling our best players who wanted to be here, and building on the top class talent we have.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32763 on: Today at 01:21:00 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:07:43 am
Dont agree. Firmino playing well helps us a lot but I disagree with the belief we cant find anyone better than him. His performances have improved recently but we need far more from him.

We need more from him and conversely he needs more rest and rotation next year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32764 on: Today at 02:04:58 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:56:16 pm
For years we've talked about not selling our best players who wanted to be here, and building on the top class talent we have.


So does the club then keep these star players until they retire? Or 'cash in' when they're 29/30, using the fee received to buy the next generation?

And if we take the former option, rather than the latter, then how do we pay for the replacements when these players do retire?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32765 on: Today at 02:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:04:58 pm

So does the club then keep these star players until they retire? Or 'cash in' when they're 29/30, using the fee received to buy the next generation?

And if we take the former option, rather than the latter, then how do we pay for the replacements when these players do retire?

Yeah, I think a massive part of evolving a side is deciding when is best to sell players. That's not just your squad players but also your first team players.

I'd not have too much of an issue if we decided to move on someone like Firmino this summer if the fee was correct and if we replaced them with a top player (say a Sancho). It's the way top sides who aren't oil funded evolve and continue to be at the top. Then do the same the following summer with Mane maybe.

The only other option is you give them new deals, or you risk losing them for nothing - both of which prevent you evolving the side.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32766 on: Today at 02:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:04:58 pm

So does the club then keep these star players until they retire? Or 'cash in' when they're 29/30, using the fee received to buy the next generation?

And if we take the former option, rather than the latter, then how do we pay for the replacements when these players do retire?



i don't think there is one answer, it's a constantly mutating mix. some players will offer something to the team until they retire - their playing style may alter (Gerrard), whereas others their role diminishes and they are surpassed by other players. Likewise, a player who you may expect to have a role for many years, may find their time is up due to the emergence of a new lad from the academy, or a player recruited who exceeds expectations, or suffer injury, or has their head turned.

the believer in me likes to think that the club have gamed out and plotted many pathways to success, and are not relying on a single win condition. but sometimes something comes out of left field and shreds the best plaid plans, like we've just seen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32767 on: Today at 03:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:14:06 pm
Yeah, I think a massive part of evolving a side is deciding when is best to sell players. That's not just your squad players but also your first team players.

I'd not have too much of an issue if we decided to move on someone like Firmino this summer if the fee was correct and if we replaced them with a top player (say a Sancho). It's the way top sides who aren't oil funded evolve and continue to be at the top. Then do the same the following summer with Mane maybe.

The only other option is you give them new deals, or you risk losing them for nothing - both of which prevent you evolving the side.
This is why Sir Bob is one of the greatest, he was really good at selling at the right time and replacing with the right player. Fergie too to a point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32768 on: Today at 03:15:39 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 03:12:06 pm
This is why Sir Bob is one of the greatest, he was really good at selling at the right time and replacing with the right player. Fergie too to a point.

Quite often taken out of his hands though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32769 on: Today at 03:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:04:58 pm

So does the club then keep these star players until they retire? Or 'cash in' when they're 29/30, using the fee received to buy the next generation?

And if we take the former option, rather than the latter, then how do we pay for the replacements when these players do retire?
Wonder if the disaster of Hazard and to a lesser extent Griezmann transfers (plus covid impacts) will or has killed off the market for selling players at that age bracket.

Their value to us as even rotation options could be more than what any club is going to be happy risking for a short term gain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32770 on: Today at 03:32:57 pm »
Silly season ahead, just awaiting the Quaresma and Simão rumors.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32771 on: Today at 03:44:57 pm »
I think fans get too obsessed with the idea of an all-encompassing strategy. People think we'll only target "moneyball" signings, then we'll only target young emerging talent, then we'll only target superstars, then we'll sell our best players at age X to fund their replacements.

There are way too many factors at play to simplify everything down like that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32772 on: Today at 04:13:50 pm »
People forget it is a marketplace; sometimes you don't know your move until something unexpected happens.

Say PSG put £120 million down on the table (by 1970s Fax machine naturally) for Salah. Then our strategy may go out the window. Edwards/Klopp may then decide that money brings in Sancho plus a 1st choice midfielder and then you go and see what you can get done.

I think everyone agrees, you don't want to be replacing Bobby, Mo and Mané at the same time, even if that was remotely possible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32773 on: Today at 04:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:04:58 pm

So does the club then keep these star players until they retire? Or 'cash in' when they're 29/30, using the fee received to buy the next generation?

And if we take the former option, rather than the latter, then how do we pay for the replacements when these players do retire?

No you don't want them to retire, but Salah isn't a year away from reitring, or two years or even three years. he's a player who is performing at a world class level, showing no signs of slowing down and with an incredible injury record, he's only had one injury since his time here, and missed a handful of games.

So no you don't cash in on players like that.

You're talking about Salah as if he's on the verge of retiring tomorrow, or like he's declining. You sell players who aren't performing to the level required, and ideally the owners start dipping more in their pockets, but if we are going to start selling salah, then we should do the same with Van Dijk and Fabinho as well.

If you want to be ruthless, then sell players who aren't performing at the level you once did. Nobody can tell me here that someone wouldn't pay 30 million for Mane and Firmino each [so even assuming that their value has dropped that low], combine that with whatever you would get for the likes of Keita,Ox,Shaqiri,Origi,etc. you could get a very good amount of money to bring in new players.

It makes zero sense to sell the one player that is absolutely world class consistently, keep the ones that arent', and then hope to compete by bringing players of lesser quality than Salah in return.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32774 on: Today at 04:19:15 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:13:50 pm
People forget it is a marketplace; sometimes you don't know your move until something unexpected happens.

Say PSG put £120 million down on the table (by 1970s Fax machine naturally) for Salah. Then our strategy may go out the window. Edwards/Klopp may then decide that money brings in Sancho plus a 1st choice midfielder and then you go and see what you can get done.

I think everyone agrees, you don't want to be replacing Bobby, Mo and Mané at the same time, even if that was remotely possible.
Ive always said I would only sell Salah for Mbappe or Haaland as they are younger.

Sancho I think is brillant. The chances are he will never reach Salah's level in terms of goals & assists. I know he has great numbers in the Bundesliga. But PL much tougher less space.

I wouldnt be selling Salah to fund Sancho & a midfielder although I would like Sancho in as another forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32775 on: Today at 04:30:05 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:13:50 pm
People forget it is a marketplace; sometimes you don't know your move until something unexpected happens.

Say PSG put £120 million down on the table (by 1970s Fax machine naturally) for Salah. Then our strategy may go out the window. Edwards/Klopp may then decide that money brings in Sancho plus a 1st choice midfielder and then you go and see what you can get done.

I think everyone agrees, you don't want to be replacing Bobby, Mo and Mané at the same time, even if that was remotely possible.

Sancho doesnt really replace what Salah offers though, he replaces what Mane offers in many ways. The ability to carry the ball, incredible dribbling and his a better passer. With Salah though youll need a player who can guarantee 25 goals in the league a season, as well as being a creative force also, there are about 3-4 players in the world who fit this template, so why bother at all? Salah is the last player you sell in this squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32776 on: Today at 04:33:43 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:30:05 pm
Sancho doesnt really replace what Salah offers though, he replaces what Mane offers in many ways. The ability to carry the ball, incredible dribbling and his a better passer. With Salah though youll need a player who can guarantee 25 goals in the league a season, as well as being a creative force also, there are about 3-4 players in the world who fit this template, so why bother at all? Salah is the last player you sell in this squad.

Bingo. Whoever would replace his output, we can't afford to sign, not just because of the pricetag, but because the wages for such players are even more than what we pay our best players. The likes of Mbappe and Haaland aren't coming here to play for 200k a week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32777 on: Today at 04:34:44 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 04:18:07 pm
No you don't want them to retire, but Salah isn't a year away from reitring, or two years or even three years. he's a player who is performing at a world class level, showing no signs of slowing down and with an incredible injury record, he's only had one injury since his time here, and missed a handful of games.

So no you don't cash in on players like that.

You're talking about Salah as if he's on the verge of retiring tomorrow, or like he's declining. You sell players who aren't performing to the level required, and ideally the owners start dipping more in their pockets, but if we are going to start selling salah, then we should do the same with Van Dijk and Fabinho as well.

If you want to be ruthless, then sell players who aren't performing at the level you once did. Nobody can tell me here that someone wouldn't pay 30 million for Mane and Firmino each [so even assuming that their value has dropped that low], combine that with whatever you would get for the likes of Keita,Ox,Shaqiri,Origi,etc. you could get a very good amount of money to bring in new players.

It makes zero sense to sell the one player that is absolutely world class consistently, keep the ones that arent', and then hope to compete by bringing players of lesser quality than Salah in return.



All the points you make are perfectly valid (apart from me making out he's close to retiring - I'm not, but I think he's about at peak transfer value). As another poster said, there's no right or wrong way here.

Similar to MD1990, I'd only be comfortable letting Salah leave if it were to facilitate us bringing in Mbappe - and that's because he's 6 years younger.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32778 on: Today at 04:35:33 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:34:44 pm


All the points you make are perfectly valid (apart from me making out he's close to retiring - I'm not, but I think he's about at peak transfer value). As another poster said, there's no right or wrong way here.

Similar to MD1990, I'd only be comfortable letting Salah leave if it were to facilitate us bringing in Mbappe - and that's because he's 6 years younger.

There is.

You keep your best player, who is still ripping it up. Thats the right way.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32779 on: Today at 04:39:02 pm »
Salah out of the front 3 is the one who can be very very good well into his 30's

I think he can be a superb CF. Strong with his back to goal,good link up play,running in behind,finishing. Not that many of his goals this season have been reliant on his pace if that goes in his 30's.
