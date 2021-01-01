

Because Salah has way more transfer value.



We're not a plastic club bankrolled by a Russian crook or human rights-ignoring oil dictatorship. We've hit the transfer jackpot a few times, getting very inflated, top-dollar fees for players who've angled for a move (Torres, Sterling, Suarez, Coutinho), and largely re-invested that money very well.



Whether by accident or design, our business model for transfers has been to cash-in on players at peak-value before their transfer value begins to dip. It's been facilitated by players wanting out.



If no mega-price players are wanting out, does that business model continue? If so, we'd need to orchestrate the move.





i agree that we have maximised the sale value of "big name" players wanting a move, but disagree that it's our business model. i think we are more pragmatic and flexible than a single model. we have moved on numerous players for profit. Kent, Ings, Solanke, Brewster, recently spring to mind. i'm confident that we have a plan however. and whoever moves won't be solely because they have the highest transfer value, pretty sure the value of the player to the team will be factored in, along with the the cost/availability/identity of the resource to fill the gap.i hate to use Mane as an example, as it's a bit disrespectful to any current player to talk about shifting them on, and he's a player i love to watch, but if its decided that this is now just-past-peak-Mane, then selling now makes sense. next year with a 1 year contract liverpool will not hold many cards, unless they are planning to let him see out his time and leave on a free. maybe his value to the team balances out his sale value. get 2 more years, reduced minutes to maximise his performance.we invested around £100m 3 years ago into the squad, it may be possible that something on a smaller scale happens again, offset by low/mid level sales.it's just pure guess work, i just don't see how anyone on here can be stating opinion as fact, "we won't sell", "we can't sign", etc