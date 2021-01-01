Has anyone reliable suggested we're looking for an attacker? We went into our CL and title winning seasons with Salah/Mane/Firmino and a mishmash of backups, now we have Jota who has been pretty immense for us.
We've got Gini leaving, Matip looking permafucked, Gomez coming out of yet another knee injury, AoC/Keita always injured, Neco not looking the required level and question marks around Tsimikas. It seems like every other area of the pitch other than in goal needs some work, but everyone is focused on attack seemingly because there happens to be 3-4 high profile players all likely to be looking to move.