The wage bill is big but we still do have scope for a bit more and also we cannot get dragged into a situation where we are hamstrung by our own decisions. We have Matip, Ox and Keita contributing very little, all earning over or about £100k a week apparently. If they are not contributing then we need to move them on, otherwise we will miss out on players that help us progress and keep moving forward.



Our best signings have been the proven talents. If we move away from that then in the long run we could be wasting money in signing players in the levels below.



The fact that they are earning £100k a week and contributing very little is the reason we aren't going to be able to move them. Nobody out there is going to help Liverpool get out of these deals out of the goodness of their hearts.So many of our best signings have not been at the level of Sancho, Alisson or VVD. When you look through the squad it's full of talents who were not at that 'star' level but cost around £40m and looking to make their big move. I can't see any reason the club moves away from that. We're far more likely to target a Jota type than Sancho. Especially as the front three are not leaving.