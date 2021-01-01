« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32640 on: Today at 10:34:22 am
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 10:24:16 am
I doubt we'll be signing a attacker the level of Sancho even if we make CL. I imagine it'll be a player the level of Jota.

I'd be pleasantly surprised if we actually have the money for Konate, a £40m midfielder and a £40m attacker.

Laughable if we cannot sign a player like Sancho if we make CL. Klopp said the Redbird investment allowed us to operate more towards 'normal'.

No doubt the likes of Reddy and Pearce will be out claiming that this summer there is some other excuse.
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32641 on: Today at 10:42:23 am
I'd like us to sign Sancho, but there's the added bonus that if we don't sign him there's going to be some proper tantrums in here :D
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32642 on: Today at 10:43:56 am
Sancho is the level of player where if you don't sign him you've already made a mistake, then it'd be compounded if he goes to a rival PL team. He's no run of the mill talent where there'll be another like him in a year.
peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32643 on: Today at 10:44:59 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:34:22 am
Laughable if we cannot sign a player like Sancho if we make CL. Klopp said the Redbird investment allowed us to operate more towards 'normal'.

'Normal' for us is £35m net spend a season under Klopp though right? So unless we make a Coutinho level sale then it's unrealistic to expect anything above the £30-40M range. And the club could argue it hasn't done too badly at that level.

And our wage bill is massive. Unless a huge earner leaves there can't be room to add another massive contract.

MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32644 on: Today at 10:59:19 am
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 10:44:59 am
'Normal' for us is £35m net spend a season under Klopp though right? So unless we make a Coutinho level sale then it's unrealistic to expect anything above the £30-40M range. And the club could argue it hasn't done too badly at that level.

And our wage bill is massive. Unless a huge earner leaves there can't be room to add another massive contract.
Jota cost 45m.

If that is the case then we can rule out Isak,Vlahovic or any top performing young striker in the top 5 leagues.

If we make CL somehow we have to capitlise this summer & learn from our mistakes since 2019 in terms lack of planning.
We have only 4 proper forward options for 3 positions.
Look at how poor Shaqiri was sunday. Shaq,Origi & Minamino should be nowhere near our squad next season.
Our bench on Sunday in forward positions was awful & only Jota was out.
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32645 on: Today at 10:59:59 am
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 10:44:59 am
'Normal' for us is £35m net spend a season under Klopp though right? So unless we make a Coutinho level sale then it's unrealistic to expect anything above the £30-40M range. And the club could argue it hasn't done too badly at that level.

And our wage bill is massive. Unless a huge earner leaves there can't be room to add another massive contract.



The wage bill is big but we still do have scope for a bit more and also we cannot get dragged into a situation where we are hamstrung by our own decisions. We have Matip, Ox and Keita contributing very little, all earning over or about £100k a week apparently. If they are not contributing then we need to move them on, otherwise we will miss out on players that help us progress and keep moving forward.

Our best signings have been the proven talents. If we move away from that then in the long run we could be wasting money in signing players in the levels below.
cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32646 on: Today at 11:00:19 am
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 10:44:59 am
'Normal' for us is £35m net spend a season under Klopp though right? So unless we make a Coutinho level sale then it's unrealistic to expect anything above the £30-40M range. And the club could argue it hasn't done too badly at that level.

And our wage bill is massive. Unless a huge earner leaves there can't be room to add another massive contract.


I think none of us really know what a normal level of spend is to be honest. I think we could afford a relatively big net spend if the Redbird investment covers Covid losses, but the proof will be this summer

Don't think the wage bill is a big issue, we should lose quite a few earners off it this summer and unfortunately there will be no win bonuses to pay out so it should drop a bit
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32647 on: Today at 11:02:51 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:43:56 am
Sancho is the level of player where if you don't sign him you've already made a mistake, then it'd be compounded if he goes to a rival PL team. He's no run of the mill talent where there'll be another like him in a year.

Yep. The guy is immense and really there are very few players in world football who deliver to the level he does. He is the most attainable of that group itself.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32648 on: Today at 11:03:16 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:42:23 am
I'd like us to sign Sancho, but there's the added bonus that if we don't sign him there's going to be some proper tantrums in here :D
I'll start a petition and get signatures so that we can do one collective mega tantrum rather than clog up the boards with myriad individual tantrums. It just makes sense to get organised.  ;)
Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32649 on: Today at 11:05:35 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:42:23 am
I'd like us to sign Sancho, but there's the added bonus that if we don't sign him there's going to be some proper tantrums in here :D

And rightly so too! If he chose to go to another club then fair enough but if we didn't buy him because the owners refused to pay the money then it would be a disgrace.
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32650 on: Today at 11:05:39 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:03:16 am
I'll start a petition and get signatures so that we can do one collective mega tantrum rather than clog up the boards with myriad individual tantrums. It just makes sense to get organised.  ;)

I think we'll need a separate thread
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32651 on: Today at 11:14:14 am
Depending on how the fallout from Covid is handled (as in does the RedBird money come into the club and cover those losses, effectively putting us at 0 losses and in a cash position where we were pre-covid) then we should be able to finance a big deal like Sancho.

Assuming we can offload the squad players who we all expect will be off.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32652 on: Today at 11:15:13 am
Has anyone reliable suggested we're looking for an attacker? We went into our CL and title winning seasons with Salah/Mane/Firmino and a mishmash of backups, now we have Jota who has been pretty immense for us.

We've got Gini leaving, Matip looking permafucked, Gomez coming out of yet another knee injury, AoC/Keita always injured, Neco not looking the required level and question marks around Tsimikas. It seems like every other area of the pitch other than in goal needs some work, but everyone is focused on attack seemingly because there happens to be 3-4 high profile players all likely to be looking to move.
peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32653 on: Today at 11:16:53 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:59:59 am
The wage bill is big but we still do have scope for a bit more and also we cannot get dragged into a situation where we are hamstrung by our own decisions. We have Matip, Ox and Keita contributing very little, all earning over or about £100k a week apparently. If they are not contributing then we need to move them on, otherwise we will miss out on players that help us progress and keep moving forward.

The fact that they are earning £100k a week and contributing very little is the reason we aren't going to be able to move them. Nobody out there is going to help Liverpool get out of these deals out of the goodness of their hearts.

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:59:59 am
Our best signings have been the proven talents. If we move away from that then in the long run we could be wasting money in signing players in the levels below.

So many of our best signings have not been at the level of Sancho, Alisson or VVD. When you look through the squad it's full of talents who were not at that 'star' level but cost around £40m and looking to make their big move. I can't see any reason the club moves away from that. We're far more likely to target a Jota type than Sancho. Especially as the front three are not leaving.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32654 on: Today at 11:18:00 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:59:59 am
We have Matip...contributing very little

I mean I'll give you the other two you mentioned, but not Matip.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32655 on: Today at 11:21:32 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:42:23 am
I'd like us to sign Sancho, but there's the added bonus that if we don't sign him there's going to be some proper tantrums in here :D

I would agree but having terms like 'it would be a disgrace' bandied about willy nilly if we don't sign him would be too much.
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32656 on: Today at 11:25:35 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:21:32 am
I would agree but having terms like 'it would be a disgrace' bandied about willy nilly if we don't sign him would be too much.

Can you invest in gifs? I'm all over that Drogba one in preparation
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32657 on: Today at 11:26:57 am
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 11:16:53 am
So many of our best signings have not been at the level of Sancho, Alisson or VVD. When you look through the squad it's full of talents who were not at that 'star' level but cost around £40m and looking to make their big move. I can't see any reason the club moves away from that. We're far more likely to target a Jota type than Sancho. Especially as the front three are not leaving.
The fact is though, those signings were all done 4/5 years ago and our hit rate has been ever-diminishing in the seasons since in those value brackets. Not to mention the inflation of the market and FSG's own belief that a £35m player when they first bought us is now a £50m player.

Analytics have moved on and a lot of clubs have started to catch up, you just won't get clubs sleeping on a Salah or a Wijnaldum in the same way, without a lot of luck or an extremely progressive model that has moved beyond what are the assumed metrics club's value. I agree that we are more likely to target that bracket below the top drawer, but it's not as rich a seam as it was a few years back.
