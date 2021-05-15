« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1361714 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32560 on: Yesterday at 04:41:34 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 04:35:43 pm
Thats not a remotely acceptable word to describe someone from Japan.
As you already know Im not English native, and my English grammar is not that good. I did not know that, I thought the word just was an abbreviation to describe a person of Japaneese nationality, nothing more.  I have edited my post and changed it already.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32561 on: Yesterday at 06:37:03 pm »
Sign tielemans.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32562 on: Yesterday at 06:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 06:37:03 pm
Sign tielemans.

Its spelt S,A,N,C,H,O.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32563 on: Yesterday at 06:46:39 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:41:54 pm
Its spelt S,A,N,C,H,O.

Sign both and they can be besties.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32564 on: Yesterday at 07:01:29 pm »
What's the transfer situation with Jack Harrison? I know he is a Man City player and on loan at Leeds but does he have a future at City? He will have one year left on his contract at the end of the season.

He is as good as Raphinha IMO. He may count as homegrown too. Could be a good fit in that attacking midfield role, and can also play in the front three if needed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32565 on: Yesterday at 08:00:19 pm »
Did KH say "sign Sancho" yet?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32566 on: Yesterday at 08:10:39 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:00:19 pm
Did KH say "sign Sancho" yet?

Who is Sancho? Is he any good?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32567 on: Yesterday at 08:51:48 pm »
Seems to be CB / CM / WF or ST that were are after. First choices seemingly Konate, Bissouma and Sancho?

If we are interested in Sancho then we have the money to do something like that on top of the others, as they seem to have set fees. CL probably a big part of that too with money. Not sure what Sanchos preference is, as he has been heavily linked to United but those 3 signings would be incredible.

Think we need to get players off the books though - its time for Origi, Gruijic, Wilson, Shaq to leave IMO. If Gini leaves it frees up big money and I think if we got a decent offer for AOC or Naby then they could go (but not both).Theres at least £55m worth of talent there to ship out if Clubs are spending. Its clear Harvey Elliot can come into the squad and get the minutes Shaq would expect to get. Curtis Jones has proved himself very capable of more minutes and the lads back from injury is the key part.

If we dont get CL or if Sancho is a pipe dream then maybe we are more likely to go after striker? I think its obvious Klopp likes Sancho and we would pay for that level of talent, especially in that age range. He could be the future and a replacement for one of the front 3. I dont think any of the front 3 move this summer - I dont think something like that happens until the Halaand/Mbappe moves happen to wherever they go and money starts to move around.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32568 on: Yesterday at 09:02:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:10:39 pm
Who is Sancho? Is he any good?
He's the bee's knees. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32569 on: Yesterday at 09:03:28 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:02:52 pm
He's the bee's knees. ;D

Brentford are signing him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32570 on: Yesterday at 09:07:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:03:28 pm
Brentford are signing him?
Yep. He has to follow the path laid by Ollie Watkins and soon Ivan Toney.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32571 on: Yesterday at 09:13:14 pm »
Jokes aside, I'd be seriously surprised if we make a move for Sancho this summer. Apart from the fact that he would cost a fortune in terms of transfer fee, agent fee and wages, a new wide forward is hardly what we need, with Salah, Mane and Jota on the team. I can understand why many of our fans (especially the English ones) would like for us to reinvent our setup in order to accomodate Sancho (not that we would ever do it), but in reality there are better and cheaper solutions for what we need.

The same goes for Bissouma. He is not what we need, and he would be firmly behind Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago in the pecking order. I like the player, bit I simply can't see us spending £40+ million on a squad player who won't offer us anything new.

I think that we will sign a striker and a midfielder, in addition to Konate, but I doubt that Sancho and Bissouma are even seriously considered by Klopp and Edwards. It is much more likely that we are having just another couple of cases of lazy journalism here ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32572 on: Yesterday at 09:57:49 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:07:14 pm
Yep. He has to follow the path laid by Ollie Watkins and soon Ivan Toney.

At least for once I'd be OK with an ex-brentford striker being linked with us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32573 on: Yesterday at 11:12:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:13:14 pm
Jokes aside, I'd be seriously surprised if we make a move for Sancho this summer. Apart from the fact that he would cost a fortune in terms of transfer fee, agent fee and wages, a new wide forward is hardly what we need, with Salah, Mane and Jota on the team. I can understand why many of our fans (especially the English ones) would like for us to reinvent our setup in order to accomodate Sancho (not that we would ever do it), but in reality there are better and cheaper solutions for what we need.

The same goes for Bissouma. He is not what we need, and he would be firmly behind Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago in the pecking order. I like the player, bit I simply can't see us spending £40+ million on a squad player who won't offer us anything new.

I think that we will sign a striker and a midfielder, in addition to Konate, but I doubt that Sancho and Bissouma are even seriously considered by Klopp and Edwards. It is much more likely that we are having just another couple of cases of lazy journalism here ...
English fans?! Im Irish and Id love for us to sign sancho if there was a possibility, outside of mbappe and haaland Im not seeing anyone else in European football touching sancho of players potentially available. I saw earlier comments from people re Neto and raphinha who could all be 40 to 50 million plus so if sancho does come in at rumoured 70 million if we could afford it Id hope we would be all over that, if we cant it is what it is. I also saw a comment re sancho not impressing international wise I believe strike me down if not the case but that struck me similar to what people said about john Barnes, international football even more these days so is not relevant to club football any longer. I take your point re sancho wage expectations but Im more inclined to follow dim glas view on what he is paid in Germany so and bear with me as this is pure speculation on may part if u were to offload taki, shaqiri and divock wages combined it wouldnt be far off maybe what sancho would look for but who knows either way he is a fantastic player and great example for young English lads to try different route to make a name for themselves, Id love for more Irish players to do this, for ray k and sarge there was a player back in the day at Leeds Stephen mcphail who I would love to have seen play for a European club as I thought he didnt fit English football at time but not to be
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32574 on: Yesterday at 11:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 08:51:48 pm
Seems to be CB / CM / WF or ST that were are after. First choices seemingly Konate, Bissouma and Sancho?


Id say Konate is the only genuine transfer link at this point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32575 on: Yesterday at 11:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:24:45 pm
Id say Konate is the only genuine transfer link at this point.
Don't ruin her dream, mate!  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32576 on: Yesterday at 11:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Careca9 on Yesterday at 11:12:02 pm
English fans?! Im Irish and Id love for us to sign sancho if there was a possibility, outside of mbappe and haaland Im not seeing anyone else in European football touching sancho of players potentially available. I saw earlier comments from people re Neto and raphinha who could all be 40 to 50 million plus so if sancho does come in at rumoured 70 million if we could afford it Id hope we would be all over that, if we cant it is what it is. I also saw a comment re sancho not impressing international wise I believe strike me down if not the case but that struck me similar to what people said about john Barnes, international football even more these days so is not relevant to club football any longer. I take your point re sancho wage expectations but Im more inclined to follow dim glas view on what he is paid in Germany so and bear with me as this is pure speculation on may part if u were to offload taki, shaqiri and divock wages combined it wouldnt be far off maybe what sancho would look for but who knows either way he is a fantastic player and great example for young English lads to try different route to make a name for themselves, Id love for more Irish players to do this, for ray k and sarge there was a player back in the day at Leeds Stephen mcphail who I would love to have seen play for a European club as I thought he didnt fit English football at time but not to be

The idea that Sancho would cost £70 million is an utopia. He has never expressed a specific desire to join LFC (in fact, he has expressed only a desire to join Chelsea), so he will go to whatever club offers him the highest wages. That means PSG, Chelsea or Man Utd, assuming that he won't go back to Man City. There is a better chance of LFC signing Mbappe on the free next summer, than Sancho this summer. When we are at Mbappe, Zidane has told his players this evening that he will be leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season ...
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,652
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32577 on: Yesterday at 11:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:24:45 pm
Id say Konate is the only genuine transfer link at this point.

Yes, Konate is pretty much the only player we've been linked with by multiple reliable sources ...
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32578 on: Today at 05:36:30 am »
Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool transfer stance on 'absolutely insane' centre-back pair

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has addressed the immediate futures of Nat Phillips and Rhys William's.

By Ian Doyle Chief Liverpool writer
22:30, 15 MAY 2021 UPDATED 22:38, 15 MAY 2021

Jurgen Klopp has indicated both Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams will be needed next season as doubts continue over the fitness of Liverpool's injured centre-backs.

Phillips and Williams have emerged as key players in the battle for Champions League qualification with on-loan Ozan Kabak and fellow February signing Ben Davies having joined long-term central defensive absentees Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in the treatment room.

Van Dijk confirmed on Wednesday he will miss Euro 2020 as he concentrates on his rehabilitation from surgery after suffering knee ligament damage in October.

Gomez, out since November with a knee problem, and Matip, sidelined in January by an ankle ligaments issue, have started running outside at Liverpool's training complex at Kirkby.

But with no guarantee the trio will be available for the start of pre-season, Klopp is expecting to retain Phillips and Williams, who impressed in Thursday's 4-2 win at Manchester United.

"I've said before, it's not sure that the three centre-backs who are injured will start the pre-season with us," said the Reds boss.

"The boys (Phillips and Williams) will be here. We need the numbers of centre-halves, we need to work on all the different things and step by step we hopefully have the other guys back.

"The boys did incredibly well. Ozan came in and played a super part for us, but is now injured.

"Nat now for weeks already, Rhys at the start, mainly in the Champions League because Nat wasn't on the list for the competition and we had to figure out how we can make sure at least one of the two can play.

"Now they are playing together. They did really well at United, I loved what they did.

"This year they have created two proper careers. When you are at the Academy at whichever club, that's not written in stone, but now they have could show how good they are. Everything will be fine."

Liverpool are nevertheless planning to bolster their defensive resources this summer having drawn up a five-man centre-back shortlist.

Among the main targets is 21-year-old RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate - who has a confirmed release clause believed to be in the region of £34million - while the Reds have yet to make a decision over whether to trigger an option to make Kabak's move from Schalke permanent for £18m.

With Kabak still struggling to overcome a muscle complaint, Phillips and Williams are in line to start together for the third successive game at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday afternoon, where a Liverpool victory will move them to within a point of the top four.

"Team selection is based on performance and training," added Klopp. "The door is always open. I don't get blind that I don't see a good performance anymore.

"In general, the concentration level they (Phillips and Williams) showed at United was immense. Absolutely insane what they did there against the front four of United. It's not easy, but it was really well supported by our two full-backs.

"They were really leading the line with a lot of talks. Rhys is a natural talker on the pitch, which helps. I liked how we organised the last line, that was really good."

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/phillips-williams-liverpool-transfer-news-20604753
