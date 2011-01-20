If we don't sign Kabak permanently, someone else probably will.



He's impressed at this level, he won't cost a fortune, there'll be takers for him elsewhere. His stock will be pretty high, a lot moreso than it was before January, and Schalke will want him off their books.



I don't think it's a huge deal, assuming we get the deal for Konate done - worse defenders will probably go for more than the £18m he'd cost this summer, but the money would probably be better spent on other areas of the squad and we've already got a few options who could compete to be the extra body in defence to cover us while VVD, Gomez and Matip work their way back.