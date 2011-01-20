« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32520 on: Yesterday at 07:13:24 pm
I think we need the option of a more creative midfield and Klopp clearly doesnt trust his attacking 8 options so Im fully on the Aouar train rather than Bissouma. Both would be ideal mind.
Bergersleftpeg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32521 on: Yesterday at 07:21:13 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 12:51:25 pm
It is a pressing midfielder we need rather than a creator.

Our XG going fprward last few weeks has been very good. Van Dijk back next season with the 60 yard passes will be huge. He is a playmaker for us.

But in midfield we have seen we are lacking legs in there. Bissouma actually doesnt cover that much ground. But I think he would adapt. He is brillant ball winner,good turn of pace & excellent on the ball as well & only missed 8 games in his career through injury,

I havent seen enough of Bissouma to know whether he fits the bill, but completely agree that we need to sign another runner Henderson is not getting any younger and tends to pick up a lot of knocks these days. Milner can only be a bit part player at this point given his age.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32522 on: Yesterday at 07:33:09 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:06:04 pm
I think Phillip's form will mean we wont sign Kabak for 18m.

We wouldnt get 18m for Phillips & he has been brillant last few months.
His passing has improved quite a bit as well

Phillips want to play regularly presumably, and he isn't getting that here, when the others come back.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32523 on: Yesterday at 08:08:45 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:06:04 pm
I think Phillip's form will mean we wont sign Kabak for 18m.

We wouldnt get 18m for Phillips & he has been brillant last few months.
His passing has improved quite a bit as well

I think that we will try to get Kabak on another loan, with a decent loan fee, and with some of our young players (hopefully Van den Berg or R.Williams) going to Schalke on loan. No info, just an opinion ...
Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32524 on: Yesterday at 08:39:29 pm
If we don't sign Kabak permanently, someone else probably will.

He's impressed at this level, he won't cost a fortune, there'll be takers for him elsewhere. His stock will be pretty high, a lot moreso than it was before January, and Schalke will want him off their books.

I don't think it's a huge deal, assuming we get the deal for Konate done - worse defenders will probably go for more than the £18m he'd cost this summer, but the money would probably be better spent on other areas of the squad and we've already got a few options who could compete to be the extra body in defence to cover us while VVD, Gomez and Matip work their way back.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32525 on: Yesterday at 10:08:49 pm
very impressed with Joe Willock tonight & last few weeks.
Reminds me a bit of a younger Ox.

maybe an option if we want a goalscoring midfielder
JordanTremenderson

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32526 on: Yesterday at 10:31:00 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:13:24 pm
I think we need the option of a more creative midfield and Klopp clearly doesnt trust his attacking 8 options so Im fully on the Aouar train rather than Bissouma. Both would be ideal mind.

He usually adapts his attacking midfielders into fitting into our structure.

Wijnaldum and Keita for example, very different here to before they signed.

I just think our results and performances are so much better when we have Henderson and Fabinho in centre midifeld. 

"Intensity is our identity" and I'd like more intense midfielders to maintain that.  Bissouma looks like the man to provide that out of the options we've been linked with.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32527 on: Yesterday at 10:35:42 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:06:04 pm
I think Phillip's form will mean we wont sign Kabak for 18m.

We wouldnt get 18m for Phillips & he has been brillant last few months.
His passing has improved quite a bit as well

But Phillips value will never be higher than it will be this summer. I think we could quite easily get at least £10m for him and I just dont think you turn that down for someone who is going to be fifth choice CB. Kabak, on the other hand, could potentially grow into a starter in the future.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32528 on: Yesterday at 10:43:47 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:35:42 pm
But Phillips value will never be higher than it will be this summer. I think we could quite easily get at least £10m for him and I just dont think you turn that down for someone who is going to be fifth choice CB. Kabak, on the other hand, could potentially grow into a starter in the future.
Also worth noting that Nat is 3 years senior and doesnt have time on his side to wait in the wings and develop anymore, as Kabak does to a greater extent.

Lets not forget that Phillips would likely have been sold for £500k or so last summer, if that. Like Doc has said, hes performed admirably and inflated his value (perhaps somewhat over-inflated) to a fee in that £10m - £15m bracket. Given what theyve spent on lesser players from The Championship, I could easily see Burnley liking the look of him and thinking £12m or so represents really good value. And I must agree wed be silly not to take advantage of that.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32529 on: Today at 01:14:52 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 12:51:25 pm
It is a pressing midfielder we need rather than a creator.

Our XG going fprward last few weeks has been very good. Van Dijk back next season with the 60 yard passes will be huge. He is a playmaker for us.

But in midfield we have seen we are lacking legs in there. Bissouma actually doesnt cover that much ground. But I think he would adapt. He is brillant ball winner,good turn of pace & excellent on the ball as well & only missed 8 games in his career through injury,

I can't see us pay big money for a midfielder who will be behing Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago in the pecking order. We need a creator and goalscorer from midfield, not another destroyer and runner ...
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32530 on: Today at 08:12:51 am
Would you people take back Emre Can? I haven't followed his career since he left but he was very versatile that can cover almost every position on the pitch except GK and #9. Kind of younger Milner
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32531 on: Today at 08:22:44 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:12:51 am
Would you people take back Emre Can? I haven't followed his career since he left but he was very versatile that can cover almost every position on the pitch except GK and #9. Kind of younger Milner

No. Milner can run and is tactically adept. Can is not.
markthescouser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32532 on: Today at 08:32:31 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:14:52 am
I can't see us pay big money for a midfielder who will be behing Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago in the pecking order. We need a creator and goalscorer from midfield, not another destroyer and runner ...
Yea I agree completely, weve got 2/3 players in Ox, Keita and Minamino who should play there but dont. On kabak, the only reason I can see for us not to sign him, is if Klopp doesnt think his natural attributes will make him a realistic starter for us ie, not particularly fast or dominant in the air. I think hell almost certainly be a very good player for some top team, but might not exactly be the sort of cb wed ideally want.
No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32533 on: Today at 08:41:08 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:43:47 pm
Also worth noting that Nat is 3 years senior and doesnt have time on his side to wait in the wings and develop anymore, as Kabak does to a greater extent.

Lets not forget that Phillips would likely have been sold for £500k or so last summer, if that. Like Doc has said, hes performed admirably and inflated his value (perhaps somewhat over-inflated) to a fee in that £10m - £15m bracket. Given what theyve spent on lesser players from The Championship, I could easily see Burnley liking the look of him and thinking £12m or so represents really good value. And I must agree wed be silly not to take advantage of that.
How useful is his homegrown status to us, especially if Ox-C and Milner leave us over the next year or two?
