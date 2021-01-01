« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1356093 times)

Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32480 on: Today at 11:59:37 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:14:04 am
Same. I enjoy watching him play, but his stats aren't particularly exciting and it feels like he'd be a squad player. Although as always, I'd say that how Bissouma plays at Brighton could be very different to how he would play for us (see: Wijnaldum, Gini).

But I'm fine with it if we also sign a more attacking midfielder and someone for the forward line.

One of Gini's main functions is someone who can accept the ball in deep positions and progress it effectively or to be very press resistant when we need an outball, Bissouma is very good at this in particular, he's probably a cross between Gini/Hendo as a player from what I've seen, I think his presence would mean we would let the shackles off Thiago or Jones (Bissouma + Fabinho provide the foundation)
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32481 on: Today at 12:06:40 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:59:37 am
One of Gini's main functions is someone who can accept the ball in deep positions and progress it effectively or to be very press resistant when we need an outball, Bissouma is very good at this in particular, he's probably a cross between Gini/Hendo as a player from what I've seen, I think his presence would mean we would let the shackles off Thiago or Jones (Bissouma + Fabinho provide the foundation)
Good post, that would logically be the thinking behind Bissouma - an athletic and press resistant physical presence that sits somewhere between a six and an eight that limits Thiago's defensive responsibilities and gets him on the ball in central areas near the final third. A £35m signing to make sure the £25m one plays his best stuff  ;D Tongue in cheek really because Thiago's a £60m+ midfielder in a normal market.

It makes sense from that perspective. There's two or three names that excite me more and I would rather see, but I can see why we'd go for Bissouma even if it's not as glamorous as some of the other prospects.
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32482 on: Today at 12:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:06:40 pm
Good post, that would logically be the thinking behind Bissouma - an athletic and press resistant physical presence that sits somewhere between a six and an eight that limits Thiago's defensive responsibilities and gets him on the ball in central areas near the final third. A £35m signing to make sure the £25m one plays his best stuff  ;D Tongue in cheek really because Thiago's a £60m+ midfielder in a normal market.

It makes sense from that perspective. There's two or three names that excite me more and I would rather see, but I can see why we'd go for Bissouma even if it's not as glamorous as some of the other prospects.

Yeah, it's an example of how the clever people think laterally, we all know we need more goals/threat from midfield but rather than trying to sign a goalscoring midfielder we add an enabler, either way we do need to add similar qualities to what Gini provided as he was almost an ever present in the system
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32483 on: Today at 12:27:16 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:06:40 pm
Good post, that would logically be the thinking behind Bissouma - an athletic and press resistant physical presence that sits somewhere between a six and an eight that limits Thiago's defensive responsibilities and gets him on the ball in central areas near the final third. A £35m signing to make sure the £25m one plays his best stuff  ;D Tongue in cheek really because Thiago's a £60m+ midfielder in a normal market.

It makes sense from that perspective. There's two or three names that excite me more and I would rather see, but I can see why we'd go for Bissouma even if it's not as glamorous as some of the other prospects.

Watching us play last night (especially in the 2nd half), we were buzzing in between United's midfield and backline like angry bees, in that full Klopp style and so I kind of agree with you both.

Our midfield unit also allows Trent to be magnificent as he was. I've not seen a lot of Bissouma, I think a lot of us are caught between two ideas:

Idea one: Bissouma comes in and updates the engine room to keep us playing as we do now but with youth.

Idea two: Fab and Thiago anchor the midfield themselves and we bring in a more progressive player like Houssem Aouar and suddenly Liverpool are taken to another level.


Be interesting to see what happens and I would also bring back Marco Grujic to help the squad but that will depend on offers for him I guess.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32484 on: Today at 12:39:10 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:27:16 pm
Be interesting to see what happens and I would also bring back Marco Grujic to help the squad but that will depend on offers for him I guess.
Have you seen much of him at all this season? Genuine question, not being funny, I've barely seen any of him. I did check his stats earlier in the year and oddly, at that point, he'd played more in Europe than in the league. They do seem to have started to utilise him now though, 21 league appearances to go with his 8 European starts.

If you were to just look at his metrics though, you'd think he was a centre half - not much time on the ball, only short, simple passes, no real progressions, but hefty 'stopper' style stats such as clearances, blocks, tackles, pressures and superb aerial numbers. Makes you think is there a good centre half in there? The last five games though, he's played 4, an unused sub in one, but always been central midfield, so the stats are maybe misleading positionally. Weird how Porto chop and change between a midfield three, a two and even a one with full on wide midfielders and wingers ahead of them! Suppose they can afford it against cannon fodder such as struggling Farense (5-1 Porto).

I don't know if Porto will want him or if his stock is still high enough in Germany to attract a reasonable fee, but you feel this might be his final summer at Anfield. Doesn't help that he's played for Porto the one year they've failed to effectively compete for the Portuguese title.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32485 on: Today at 12:51:25 pm »
It is a pressing midfielder we need rather than a creator.

Our XG going fprward last few weeks has been very good. Van Dijk back next season with the 60 yard passes will be huge. He is a playmaker for us.

But in midfield we have seen we are lacking legs in there. Bissouma actually doesnt cover that much ground. But I think he would adapt. He is brillant ball winner,good turn of pace & excellent on the ball as well & only missed 8 games in his career through injury,
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32486 on: Today at 12:56:21 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:51:25 pm
It is a pressing midfielder we need rather than a creator.

Our XG going fprward last few weeks has been very good. Van Dijk back next season with the 60 yard passes will be huge. He is a playmaker for us.

But in midfield we have seen we are lacking legs in there. Bissouma actually doesnt cover that much ground. But I think he would adapt. He is brillant ball winner,good turn of pace & excellent on the ball as well & only missed 8 games in his career through injury,
He's definitely capable of doing some heavy running though - he has good sprints per90 up until the final whistle and certainly looks athletic, even though he covers an average amount of ground generally. It also must be said he plays in a midfield 5 at Brighton, where 4, sometimes all 5 are central midfielders. The full backs are their width, so there's more bodies in there, compressing the space and creating little opportunity for transition, which is where harder running is done. So I'd say that's systemic rather than him lacking the ability or fitness to run hard.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32487 on: Today at 01:01:52 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:51:25 pm
It is a pressing midfielder we need rather than a creator.



I present to you Curtis Jones, who is both
Offline ToneLa

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32488 on: Today at 01:06:06 pm »
Holding midfielder
Seeking creator to play
Contact Fabinho
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32489 on: Today at 01:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 01:01:52 pm
I present to you Curtis Jones, who is both
Yeah i think we another one as well.

I rate Jones very highly though.

I would be starting him ahead of Gini atm.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32490 on: Today at 01:21:54 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:08:08 pm
Yeah i think we another one as well.

I rate Jones very highly though.

I would be starting him ahead of Gini atm.

These are Gini's last 3 matches as a Liverpool player. Maybe Curtis starts against Palace.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32491 on: Today at 01:26:33 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:21:54 pm
These are Gini's last 3 matches as a Liverpool player. Maybe Curtis starts against Palace.

Was just thinking that. Mad that he's almost certainly finished with us in just nine days. Glad he'll get to play in front of the fans one last time though.

Be nice to round off his last season with us in the same way he rounded off his first - scoring on the last day of the season to secure us CL footy.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32492 on: Today at 01:36:38 pm »
Right, the Copa America is on the Beeb this summer. Time you all begin RAWK Scouting.  :wave
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32493 on: Today at 01:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:36:38 pm
Right, the Copa America is on the Beeb this summer. Time you all begin RAWK Scouting.  :wave

Fred as a replacement for Wijnaldum?
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32494 on: Today at 01:38:54 pm »

I'm sure some Bolivian farmer is better than Fred.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32495 on: Today at 01:43:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:38:54 pm
I'm sure some Bolivian farmer is better than Fred.

Sound, I'll look out for him next month.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32496 on: Today at 01:46:46 pm »
Just ask Mac Red, He's already got a profile saved onto a USB.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32497 on: Today at 01:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:46:46 pm
Just ask Mac Red, He's already got a profile saved onto a USB.

;D
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32498 on: Today at 01:52:20 pm »
https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1393186668455337985

Quote
Ibrahima Konaté has a total agreement on personal terms with Liverpool until June 2026, as announced last April.  #LFC

The board is working to complete the signing from RB Leipzig in the next weeks - the release clause is available. #Liverpool

Here we go expected soon

that deal should be done about a week after the season i would think after a medical
Online Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32499 on: Today at 02:10:40 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:52:20 pm
https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1393186668455337985

that deal should be done about a week after the season i would think after a medical

So his update is exactly the same as what he said on the 23rd April  ;D

If we pay the buyout clause does it have to be paid in one go?
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32500 on: Today at 02:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:10:40 pm
So his update is exactly the same as what he said on the 23rd April  ;D

If we pay the buyout clause does it have to be paid in one go?

unless they can agree differently with the team I suppose!
Online Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32501 on: Today at 02:14:40 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:12:20 pm
unless they can agree differently with the team I suppose!

OK, Do you think his clause is a true indicator of his value? If he didn't have one do you think they would be asking for more money for him?
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32502 on: Today at 02:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:14:40 pm
OK, Do you think his clause is a true indicator of his value? If he didn't have one do you think they would be asking for more money for him?

its a tricky one really, on talent alone, the clause is very reasonable.   But of course, with him not having played much for a while, having had a couple lengthy injuries, there is always that side to consider, but they will do due dilligence! And hes been back fit for a while (just dont get picked a lot now at Leipzig).

But hes such a talent, if all goes to plan, its a great fee.  When you look at other central defenders in the 30 mill price bracket, then it doesnt really get you much a lot of times! (Man Utd last night being a very good example). 
Online Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32503 on: Today at 02:21:49 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:18:06 pm
its a tricky one really, on talent alone, the clause is very reasonable.   But of course, with him not having played much for a while, having had a couple lengthy injuries, there is always that side to consider, but they will do due dilligence! And hes been back fit for a while (just dont get picked a lot now at Leipzig).

But hes such a talent, if all goes to plan, its a great fee.  When you look at other central defenders in the 30 mill price bracket, then it doesnt really get you much a lot of times! (Man Utd last night being a very good example).

OK sound, Cheers mate. Hopefully we can get it across the line! It's looking very positive anyway.
