Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32400 on: Today at 11:54:42 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:42:20 am
If Sancho was German he'd get a lot more respect over here. He's genuinely underrated because he's not played in the Premier League.

I don't think that Sancho is a bad player, quite the opposite. But, him being English is making his cost prohibitive. I can see him having a similar career as Sterling, and to be honest, for the money required (transfer fee and wages) to sign Sancho, we could sign 2 players who will reach a similar level ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32401 on: Today at 11:57:13 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:50:34 am
For real or is this your disaster fan schtick  ;D

I mean Sancho to United seems very likely tbf. All I can say on it from the view of my United supporting brother in law, while it's a fantastic signing he doesn't think it's really what they need.

Haaland to Chelsea I can see but I don't actually expect it, I think especially it Sancho goes Haaland will be held for another year or so and go to probably City or Real or something

Just giving the people what they want :D
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32402 on: Today at 12:06:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:54:42 am
I don't think that Sancho is a bad player, quite the opposite. But, him being English is making his cost prohibitive. I can see him having a similar career as Sterling, and to be honest, for the money required (transfer fee and wages) to sign Sancho, we could sign 2 players who will reach a similar level ...
Is it though? I'd agree in typical circumstances - last summer I'd certainly agree. But if he's £70m - that is probably about 'right' (in relative terms) for a young, internationally capped winger, playing for an elite side in Europe and a Top 5 League, producing elite statistics three seasons running.

We can't compare it to the Mo signing because that was patently daylight robbery, but this feels to me like an Alisson or Van Dijk-sized opportunity and thus will cost comparably.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32403 on: Today at 12:08:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:48:07 am
Talking about Vlahovic, I've had this conversation with a Serbian mate of mine, who has certainly seen more of him. He is of the opinion that we actually need a new Suarez-type attacker for our team, and that in Vlahovic we will be getting a Torres-type striker. It is certainly an interesting dilemma ...
What we really need is a Voronin-type striker.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32404 on: Today at 12:10:22 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 11:52:11 am
He's seen a lot of Vlahović, but has he seen a lot of us? I think we could just about accommodate a peak Torres in our current team.

That is why he suggest that we need a Suarez-type forward, but I am genuinely intrigued by the Torres-type comment ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32405 on: Today at 12:15:41 pm »
Shades of Torres, I can see it.

He strikes me as a Van Nistelrooy type, but with more range in his shooting.

The closest Suarez analogue is more difficult to pick out, because you're then looking for someone who is good in tight spaces, a phenomenal dribbler, superb finisher, capable of summoning opportunities from nothing whilst still offering reasonable mobility and brilliant work rate. Lautaro has some of those attributes and I still think a player will emerge from Cucho Hernandez (though maybe not at our level).

To go full-CM loon, there's an 18 year old Uruguayan that they're raving about in South America that Real Madrid are after - Matias Arezo. Excellent scoring record for Uruguay's U18s and now has moved up to the U23s. A view of his videos on WhyScout is certainly impressive - low centre of gravity, Messi-esque slalom dribbling, athletic, quick and a few tasty bicycle kicks to go with it. Has 13 goals in 35 in the Uruguayan top flight and 2 in 5 in the Copa Sudamericana.

I realise the absurdity of this post but heard 'next Luis Suarez' and thought of the man they're calling that in Uruguay.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32406 on: Today at 12:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:06:02 pm
Is it though? I'd agree in typical circumstances - last summer I'd certainly agree. But if he's £70m - that is probably about 'right' (in relative terms) for a young, internationally capped winger, playing for an elite side in Europe and a Top 5 League, producing elite statistics three seasons running.

We can't compare it to the Mo signing because that was patently daylight robbery, but this feels to me like an Alisson or Van Dijk-sized opportunity and thus will cost comparably.

Course it bloody isn't  ;D Sancho has 30 plus G/A contributions the past 3 years. What other player at 21 in world football can say that besides Mbappe? I can't think of any. If he does leave for £70m then he will be worth every single penny of that.

I know it wasn't you who said it but he's also nothing like Sterling. It's such a lazy comparison to make.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32407 on: Today at 12:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:06:02 pm
Is it though? I'd agree in typical circumstances - last summer I'd certainly agree. But if he's £70m - that is probably about 'right' (in relative terms) for a young, internationally capped winger, playing for an elite side in Europe and a Top 5 League, producing elite statistics three seasons running.

We can't compare it to the Mo signing because that was patently daylight robbery, but this feels to me like an Alisson or Van Dijk-sized opportunity and thus will cost comparably.

I am not so worried about the fee. Even though people refuse to accept it, several Manchester-based sources have reported last October that Man Utd pulled out of the deal because the entire package to sign Sancho (transfer fee, agent fee, wages) would have cost them 250 million. Knowing that Dortmund were asking for a fee of 120 million, it shows that Sancho and his agent were asking for top money from Man Utd. And why wouldn't they, knowing that De Gea and Pogba are already on £400,000 per week there, and the Mancs have just offered Fernandes a similar deal?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32408 on: Today at 12:25:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:18:42 pm
I am not so worried about the fee. Even though people refuse to accept it, several Manchester-based sources have reported last October that Man Utd pulled out of the deal because the entire package to sign Sancho (transfer fee, agent fee, wages) would have cost them 250 million. Knowing that Dortmund were asking for a fee of 120 million, it shows that Sancho and his agent were asking for top money from Man Utd. And why wouldn't they, knowing that De Gea and Pogba are already on £400,000 per week there, and the Mancs have just offered Fernandes a similar deal?

I suspect refusing to accept the account of local Manchester press is probably a pretty sound policy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32409 on: Today at 12:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:16:33 pm
Course it bloody isn't  ;D Sancho has 30 plus G/A contributions the past 3 years. What other player at 21 in world football can say that besides Mbappe? I can't think of any. If he does leave for £70m then he will be worth every single penny of that.

I know it wasn't you who said it but he's also nothing like Sterling. It's such a lazy comparison to make.

I dont get why he keeps comparing him to Sterling.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32410 on: Today at 12:27:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:18:42 pm
I am not so worried about the fee. Even though people refuse to accept it, several Manchester-based sources have reported last October that Man Utd pulled out of the deal because the entire package to sign Sancho (transfer fee, agent fee, wages) would have cost them 250 million. Knowing that Dortmund were asking for a fee of 120 million, it shows that Sancho and his agent were asking for top money from Man Utd. And why wouldn't they, knowing that De Gea and Pogba are already on £400,000 per week there, and the Mancs have just offered Fernandes a similar deal?
If those numbers are correct, that's Sancho on £380k a week over a 5 year deal, when taking into account the exchange rate. He may have asked for that, he may not have done. Maybe that was just the number he would need in order to consider playing for Man Utd at that time - a less attractive proposition than they are now and us not looking nearly as pretty (still think we're the better bet). The only sources I can find that verifies that though are Manchester Evening News and Mirror Sport's Utd correspondent. No one else was saying that.

Personally I choose to believe the Athletic's piece - which reports Sancho being Dortmund's 4th highest earner on less than £120k a week at present. Could I see him wanting double that? Probably. But triple? It just doesn't seem like he has the pedigree of yet to be asking for Mbappe wages. That same Athletic piece - unrelated - stated that Dortmund would be loathe to do business with Utd again and were perplexed by the way the approached negotiations as well as their posturing and attempts to leak misinformation directly to the UK and German press. Even more bizarre is how they came back on the last day of the window, offering the same price they'd offered at the start of the negotiations and wanting Nico Schulz thrown in on loan too for good measure.

The second scenario is A) from a much better source, arguably the best third party source out there and B) Makes Utd look stupid and suits my wishes/agenda so I choose to believe that version of events  ;D

The Sterling comparison is off. Maybe Hazard is a better comparison?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32411 on: Today at 12:31:30 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:25:00 pm
I suspect refusing to accept the account of local Manchester press is probably a pretty sound policy

Well, considering that Sancho and his agent can easily get the money they want from PSG, I see no reason for them to give a discount to Man Utd, because they already have 2 (soon to be 3) players on £400,000 per week. Of course, we might decide to ignore the reality and discuss Sancho until the hell freezes over, but the only scenario where I can see him coming to LFC is if PSG make a strong push for Salah this summer, and to be honest, I don't like that scenario. I'd rather let Sancho go to Man Utd or PSG ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32412 on: Today at 12:32:37 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:26:37 pm
I dont get why he keeps comparing him to Sterling.

Especially when the deal City got for Sterling was sensational for them

In general saying signing player X has a total cost of Y is a one eyed way to view transfers ... the fee isnt paid in one lump and neither are the wages. Youve also bought ownership rights of the player for the duration of that contract so they become an asset
If I asked people whether Sancho at 23 in a market 2 years from now will be worth more or less than Sancho at 21 in this market most would bet more

If the price tag is true as both a footballing asset (lets not lose sight of the fact they actually play football for you) and a financial asset hes under priced at 70 million
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32413 on: Today at 12:33:07 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:25:00 pm
I suspect refusing to accept the account of local Manchester press is probably a pretty sound policy

So he's not costing £600 million?
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32414 on: Today at 12:34:21 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:49:47 am
Would Maxence Lacroix not be a better option than Konate?

He is likely available for 25m. Part of the 2nd best defence in the Bundesliga,21, Very fast(2nd fasted CB in the Bundesliga),good ball player. Only ever missed 1 game in his career(covid) so never had an injury.

Konate I think is better but reports than the buyout has to be in full straight away.
Could hinder other signings possibly.

Lacroix is heading to BVB last I heard, although that was from weeks ago!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32415 on: Today at 12:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:27:55 pm
The Sterling comparison is off. Maybe Hazard is a better comparison?

I am talking about Sterling's level as a player, not a direct comparison in terms of playing style. As for Hazard, I don't expect that Sancho will ever reach his peak level from his Chelsea days ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32416 on: Today at 12:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:26:37 pm
I dont get why he keeps comparing him to Sterling.

It's a lazy comparison, they are nothing alike. Now will Sancho be cheap? no course he wont purely because of what I put earlier and his amazing stats and yeah I know we have as a club lost money due to the pandemic etc but for once it would be nice if FSG went Jurgen mate, You've totally exceeded expectation here, You've won the biggest competitions on a very low net spend and because of that the club has grown at a massive rate off the pitch and the clubs now worth over a billion and a lot of that is down to your management so here's some money go and get us the title back. But will they? no course they wont! they will expect him to carry on working miracles and standing toe to toe in the league with some of the biggest spenders in world football. Now the media etc can carry on wanking about Pep and his team but they can fuck off as we have the best manager in world football and he's constantly competing with one had tied behind his back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32417 on: Today at 12:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:38:28 pm
It's a lazy comparison, they are nothing alike. Now will Sancho be cheap? no course he wont purely because of what I put earlier and his amazing stats and yeah I know we have as a club lost money due to the pandemic etc but for once it would be nice if FSG went Jurgen mate, You've totally exceeded expectation here, You've won the biggest competitions on a very low net spend and because of that the club has grown at a massive rate off the pitch and the clubs now worth over a billion and a lot of that is down to your management so here's some money go and get us the title back. But will they? no course they wont! they will expect him to carry on working miracles and standing toe to toe in the league with some of the biggest spenders in world football. Now the media etc can carry on wanking about Pep and his team but they can fuck off as we have the best manager in world football and he's constantly competing with one had tied behind his back.

Keep that view out of sight of the owners, they will start calling their buddy Perez again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32418 on: Today at 01:13:59 pm »
Sancho is exactly what United need unfortunately, they've been crying out for someone creative on the flanks to replace Martial for years. I'm going to be very disappointed if we don't even bother competing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32419 on: Today at 01:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:13:59 pm
Sancho is exactly what United need unfortunately, they've been crying out for someone creative on the flanks to replace Martial for years. I'm going to be very disappointed if we don't even bother competing.

prepare to be dissapointed!

I think the chances of Liverpool even thinking about going for a player in that price range is slim to none. They have only done it once.

I wonder if Kloppo is correct when he says he dosent think there will be much movment on many of this big fee players this summer. Anyway, I do expect hes correct in saying there wont be much early movement.

IF its true Liverpool are signing Konate, I expect that could be an early one, then there will be tumbleweeds for much of the summer till theyve maybe managed to sell 2 or 3.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32420 on: Today at 01:46:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:18:51 pm
prepare to be dissapointed!

I think the chances of Liverpool even thinking about going for a player in that price range is slim to none. They have only done it once.

I wonder if Kloppo is correct when he says he dosent think there will be much movment on many of this big fee players this summer. Anyway, I do expect hes correct in saying there wont be much early movement.

IF its true Liverpool are signing Konate, I expect that could be an early one, then there will be tumbleweeds for much of the summer till theyve maybe managed to sell 2 or 3.
Yep thats how i see it. Konate possibly early then not a lot else in the short term
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32421 on: Today at 02:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:06:02 pm
Is it though? I'd agree in typical circumstances - last summer I'd certainly agree. But if he's £70m - that is probably about 'right' (in relative terms) for a young, internationally capped winger, playing for an elite side in Europe and a Top 5 League, producing elite statistics three seasons running.

We can't compare it to the Mo signing because that was patently daylight robbery, but this feels to me like an Alisson or Van Dijk-sized opportunity and thus will cost comparably.

Think that's bang on. If we get a chance, we got to at least try and get it done.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32422 on: Today at 03:07:58 pm »
But we did it for a goalie and a CB. In relative terms what we spent on Van Dijk and Allison was a lot more than the absolute number. Goalies and CBs simply arent worth as much as attackers. Now perhaps they were to us which is a slightly different question but given our willingness to spend 60+ million on a goalie and 70+ million on a CB I really dont think you can discount Sancho because of our past spending. In lots of ways our past spending would actually point to us bringing in Sancho. At 70 million hes probably being undervalued, his stats are very, very good and hes young. Those are all things weve looked for in the market in the past.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32423 on: Today at 03:15:24 pm »
The money for Alisson came directly from the sale of Coutinho though.  We all know that is how it works mostly, Van Dijk was an outlier in terms of how the club spends. So there really is only one example of the club going big with a fee in recent seasons, that wasnt directly balanced by selling.

A lot is going to depend on outgoings this summer - it mostly always does. IF it is true they are bying Konate (and I am sure most agree a central defender is priority number 1 now), that is 30 million spent.  There is no way I can see them going for a player like Sancho who would be 70-80 mill of whatever it ends up being, withouth managing to bring in a lot from selling. And that is going to be tough. Which is why I can't see much happening beyond 1 signing until late in the window, as they try and clear the decks before making more commitments.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32424 on: Today at 03:27:02 pm »
We signed VVD when he was 26, knowing that he'd likely be here for either rest of, or most of, his career. So an outlay we knew we'd got no (or little) future transfer fee back on.

Sancho would be 21 if we signed him this summer. We could have him here for 5/6 years then, even if he's only moderately fulfilled his potential, sell for at least the transfer fee we paid.

Same story with Mbappe.

Yes, there's the wages and inevitable parasite bung, but both of these players could play 5/6 years at Anfield, then we recoup the transfer fee outlay by selling them on (if we choose, or if they get set on moving)

We're not talking promising players, who may take 2/3 years to start delivering. Both players are delivering elite numbers now, and would likely need little assimilating time.


I can still see some sort of deal with PSG that sees Salah moving there and Mbappe coming here. Given the sportwashing aims of the PSG owners, Salah (as THE sporting icon of the Middle East) would be far more valuable to the Qatari dictatorship than Mbappe. If that was in a swap (with not much cash adjustment), then perhaps we could also enter wet dream territory and get Sancho as well.

Would a frontline of Mane - Mbappe - Sancho appeal to people?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32425 on: Today at 03:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:06:02 pm
Is it though? I'd agree in typical circumstances - last summer I'd certainly agree. But if he's £70m - that is probably about 'right' (in relative terms) for a young, internationally capped winger, playing for an elite side in Europe and a Top 5 League, producing elite statistics three seasons running.

We can't compare it to the Mo signing because that was patently daylight robbery, but this feels to me like an Alisson or Van Dijk-sized opportunity and thus will cost comparably.

I remember last year, pre-pandemic, there was a piece from Mel Reddy talking about our plans for the summer and she said there was an acceptance internally that what previously cost us £35m would now cost us £50m. So I'm not convinced there'll be many, or indeed any, Salah/Mane level players floating about who'll only be £30-35m, even with COVID affecting things. Timo Werner, for example, was seen as a great value last summer and he cost just shy of £50m. Jota was £40-45m.

So Sancho at £70m is expensive, but for me still represents exceptional value (especially when you think about things like nationality and age). However, value is irrelevant if you can't afford the fee...and yes, wages matter. Unlike others, I have no idea what he earns at Dortmund but what I'd say is that when we've spent big - Alisson, Virgil - we've done so on players who aren't being paid at the highest level. That way, we can give them a wage bump and still fit them in our salary structure. That may not be possible with Sancho, unfortunately. Thiago is the only exception to this I can think of, but was offset by being able to get him for such a low fee. As others have said though, as soon as Sancho arrives here he is our asset and will likely retain his value, meaning we could potentially sell him to a Barca/Madrid/PSG in four or five years and make our money back and then some.

I really can't predict what we'll do in attack this summer. It feels clear we need at least one player to come in and immediately challenge for a first team place. But there's so many unpredictable elements. Do we want an out and out forward or do we prioritise a more versatile attacker (I lean towards the latter). Do we stick with our tried and tested criteria - top five league, between 21-25, experience of CL/EL...) or does the financial climate and possibility of being out of the CL mean we look to weaker leagues (Malen, Daka).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32426 on: Today at 03:32:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:10:22 pm
That is why he suggest that we need a Suarez-type forward, but I am genuinely intrigued by the Torres-type comment ...

A number 9 or false 9 that was absolutely clinical, along side Mo would be such a game changer for us after what weve witnessed this season. Whichever way we decide to go, he has to be able to put the ball in the net on a regular basis.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32427 on: Today at 03:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:30:02 pm

Good post, and it's all worth considering. RE Sancho's wages - there's probably at least 10 players on the books here on higher wages than him at present, just as there's several at Dortmund, so it's not a question of whether we could give him a wage rise, just a question of whether we could give him one that'd be seen as adequate and commensurate, from his representative's perspectives.

It's slightly frustrating to speak more about him because it just feels like we genuinely could get him but won't and he'll go elsewhere and be brilliant.

As you've said Doc, £50m is the new £35m so it's hard to imagine there's massive first-team-ready quality in that bracket. You'd hope the right people have enough influence and are putting enough upwards pressure on FSG in order to give the squad what it needs this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32428 on: Today at 04:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:55:29 pm
Good post, and it's all worth considering. RE Sancho's wages - there's probably at least 10 players on the books here on higher wages than him at present, just as there's several at Dortmund, so it's not a question of whether we could give him a wage rise, just a question of whether we could give him one that'd be seen as adequate and commensurate, from his representative's perspectives.

It's slightly frustrating to speak more about him because it just feels like we genuinely could get him but won't and he'll go elsewhere and be brilliant.

As you've said Doc, £50m is the new £35m so it's hard to imagine there's massive first-team-ready quality in that bracket. You'd hope the right people have enough influence and are putting enough upwards pressure on FSG in order to give the squad what it needs this summer.

Not sure either of those are true, to be fair. The wise 'internet' seems to think he's on £160,000 - £190,000 a week at Dortmund (depending on sources). I'd guess maybe Thiago, Mo, Virg and Bobby are on more.

But alas, I guess we're moving in that sort of direction in terms of wages so it probably is the going rate for a player like him
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32429 on: Today at 04:27:28 pm »
I like Vlahovic and think hed represent good business, but are we really comparing a guy with very little pace to prime Torres? Hes got the strength element and deadly finishing but hes not in Prime Torres league when it comes to pure sprinting power.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32430 on: Today at 04:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:27:02 pm
We signed VVD when he was 26, knowing that he'd likely be here for either rest of, or most of, his career. So an outlay we knew we'd got no (or little) future transfer fee back on.

Sancho would be 21 if we signed him this summer. We could have him here for 5/6 years then, even if he's only moderately fulfilled his potential, sell for at least the transfer fee we paid.

Same story with Mbappe.

Yes, there's the wages and inevitable parasite bung, but both of these players could play 5/6 years at Anfield, then we recoup the transfer fee outlay by selling them on (if we choose, or if they get set on moving)

We're not talking promising players, who may take 2/3 years to start delivering. Both players are delivering elite numbers now, and would likely need little assimilating time.


I can still see some sort of deal with PSG that sees Salah moving there and Mbappe coming here. Given the sportwashing aims of the PSG owners, Salah (as THE sporting icon of the Middle East) would be far more valuable to the Qatari dictatorship than Mbappe. If that was in a swap (with not much cash adjustment), then perhaps we could also enter wet dream territory and get Sancho as well.

Would a frontline of Mane - Mbappe - Sancho appeal to people?

Stop making scenarios in your heard to justify selling our best players, its beyond tedious at this point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32431 on: Today at 04:55:36 pm »
Quote from: NsRed on Today at 04:27:28 pm
I like Vlahovic and think hed represent good business, but are we really comparing a guy with very little pace to prime Torres? Hes got the strength element and deadly finishing but hes not in Prime Torres league when it comes to pure sprinting power.
He's not Torres quick but he's pretty mobile. I don't think 'very little pace' is fair at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32432 on: Today at 05:00:24 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:05:44 pm
Not sure either of those are true, to be fair. The wise 'internet' seems to think he's on £160,000 - £190,000 a week at Dortmund (depending on sources). I'd guess maybe Thiago, Mo, Virg and Bobby are on more.

But alas, I guess we're moving in that sort of direction in terms of wages so it probably is the going rate for a player like him

He signed a 6m Euro a year contract when he signed his new deal at Dortmund, so hes on whatever that is.

For comparison, Dortmunds highest earner is Marco Reus who is on 12m Euro contract. The likes of Hummels, Can and Haaland all earn more than Sancho too.

I dont think hes on quite what is rumoured in the English press.
