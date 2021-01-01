We signed VVD when he was 26, knowing that he'd likely be here for either rest of, or most of, his career. So an outlay we knew we'd got no (or little) future transfer fee back on.
Sancho would be 21 if we signed him this summer. We could have him here for 5/6 years then, even if he's only moderately fulfilled his potential, sell for at least the transfer fee we paid.
Same story with Mbappe.
Yes, there's the wages and inevitable parasite bung, but both of these players could play 5/6 years at Anfield, then we recoup the transfer fee outlay by selling them on (if we choose, or if they get set on moving)
We're not talking promising players, who may take 2/3 years to start delivering. Both players are delivering elite numbers now, and would likely need little assimilating time.
I can still see some sort of deal with PSG that sees Salah moving there and Mbappe coming here. Given the sportwashing aims of the PSG owners, Salah (as THE sporting icon of the Middle East) would be far more valuable to the Qatari dictatorship than Mbappe. If that was in a swap (with not much cash adjustment), then perhaps we could also enter wet dream territory and get Sancho as well.
Would a frontline of Mane - Mbappe - Sancho appeal to people?