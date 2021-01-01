Is it though? I'd agree in typical circumstances - last summer I'd certainly agree. But if he's £70m - that is probably about 'right' (in relative terms) for a young, internationally capped winger, playing for an elite side in Europe and a Top 5 League, producing elite statistics three seasons running.



We can't compare it to the Mo signing because that was patently daylight robbery, but this feels to me like an Alisson or Van Dijk-sized opportunity and thus will cost comparably.



I remember last year, pre-pandemic, there was a piece from Mel Reddy talking about our plans for the summer and she said there was an acceptance internally that what previously cost us £35m would now cost us £50m. So I'm not convinced there'll be many, or indeed any, Salah/Mane level players floating about who'll only be £30-35m, even with COVID affecting things. Timo Werner, for example, was seen as a great value last summer and he cost just shy of £50m. Jota was £40-45m.So Sancho at £70m is expensive, but for me still represents exceptional value (especially when you think about things like nationality and age). However, value is irrelevant if you can't afford the fee...and yes, wages matter. Unlike others, I have no idea what he earns at Dortmund but what I'd say is that when we've spent big - Alisson, Virgil - we've done so on players who aren't being paid at the highest level. That way, we can give them a wage bump and still fit them in our salary structure. That may not be possible with Sancho, unfortunately. Thiago is the only exception to this I can think of, but was offset by being able to get him for such a low fee. As others have said though, as soon as Sancho arrives here he is our asset and will likely retain his value, meaning we could potentially sell him to a Barca/Madrid/PSG in four or five years and make our money back and then some.I really can't predict what we'll do in attack this summer. It feels clear we need at least one player to come in and immediately challenge for a first team place. But there's so many unpredictable elements. Do we want an out and out forward or do we prioritise a more versatile attacker (I lean towards the latter). Do we stick with our tried and tested criteria - top five league, between 21-25, experience of CL/EL...) or does the financial climate and possibility of being out of the CL mean we look to weaker leagues (Malen, Daka).