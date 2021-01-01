Shades of Torres, I can see it.



He strikes me as a Van Nistelrooy type, but with more range in his shooting.



The closest Suarez analogue is more difficult to pick out, because you're then looking for someone who is good in tight spaces, a phenomenal dribbler, superb finisher, capable of summoning opportunities from nothing whilst still offering reasonable mobility and brilliant work rate. Lautaro has some of those attributes and I still think a player will emerge from Cucho Hernandez (though maybe not at our level).



To go full-CM loon, there's an 18 year old Uruguayan that they're raving about in South America that Real Madrid are after - Matias Arezo. Excellent scoring record for Uruguay's U18s and now has moved up to the U23s. A view of his videos on WhyScout is certainly impressive - low centre of gravity, Messi-esque slalom dribbling, athletic, quick and a few tasty bicycle kicks to go with it. Has 13 goals in 35 in the Uruguayan top flight and 2 in 5 in the Copa Sudamericana.



I realise the absurdity of this post but heard 'next Luis Suarez' and thought of the man they're calling that in Uruguay.