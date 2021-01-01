« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32400 on: Today at 11:54:42 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:42:20 am
If Sancho was German he'd get a lot more respect over here. He's genuinely underrated because he's not played in the Premier League.

I don't think that Sancho is a bad player, quite the opposite. But, him being English is making his cost prohibitive. I can see him having a similar career as Sterling, and to be honest, for the money required (transfer fee and wages) to sign Sancho, we could sign 2 players who will reach a similar level ...
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32401 on: Today at 11:57:13 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:50:34 am
For real or is this your disaster fan schtick  ;D

I mean Sancho to United seems very likely tbf. All I can say on it from the view of my United supporting brother in law, while it's a fantastic signing he doesn't think it's really what they need.

Haaland to Chelsea I can see but I don't actually expect it, I think especially it Sancho goes Haaland will be held for another year or so and go to probably City or Real or something

Just giving the people what they want :D
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32402 on: Today at 12:06:02 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:54:42 am
I don't think that Sancho is a bad player, quite the opposite. But, him being English is making his cost prohibitive. I can see him having a similar career as Sterling, and to be honest, for the money required (transfer fee and wages) to sign Sancho, we could sign 2 players who will reach a similar level ...
Is it though? I'd agree in typical circumstances - last summer I'd certainly agree. But if he's £70m - that is probably about 'right' (in relative terms) for a young, internationally capped winger, playing for an elite side in Europe and a Top 5 League, producing elite statistics three seasons running.

We can't compare it to the Mo signing because that was patently daylight robbery, but this feels to me like an Alisson or Van Dijk-sized opportunity and thus will cost comparably.
aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32403 on: Today at 12:08:47 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:48:07 am
Talking about Vlahovic, I've had this conversation with a Serbian mate of mine, who has certainly seen more of him. He is of the opinion that we actually need a new Suarez-type attacker for our team, and that in Vlahovic we will be getting a Torres-type striker. It is certainly an interesting dilemma ...
What we really need is a Voronin-type striker.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32404 on: Today at 12:10:22 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 11:52:11 am
He's seen a lot of Vlahović, but has he seen a lot of us? I think we could just about accommodate a peak Torres in our current team.

That is why he suggest that we need a Suarez-type forward, but I am genuinely intrigued by the Torres-type comment ...
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32405 on: Today at 12:15:41 pm
Shades of Torres, I can see it.

He strikes me as a Van Nistelrooy type, but with more range in his shooting.

The closest Suarez analogue is more difficult to pick out, because you're then looking for someone who is good in tight spaces, a phenomenal dribbler, superb finisher, capable of summoning opportunities from nothing whilst still offering reasonable mobility and brilliant work rate. Lautaro has some of those attributes and I still think a player will emerge from Cucho Hernandez (though maybe not at our level).

To go full-CM loon, there's an 18 year old Uruguayan that they're raving about in South America that Real Madrid are after - Matias Arezo. Excellent scoring record for Uruguay's U18s and now has moved up to the U23s. A view of his videos on WhyScout is certainly impressive - low centre of gravity, Messi-esque slalom dribbling, athletic, quick and a few tasty bicycle kicks to go with it. Has 13 goals in 35 in the Uruguayan top flight and 2 in 5 in the Copa Sudamericana.

I realise the absurdity of this post but heard 'next Luis Suarez' and thought of the man they're calling that in Uruguay.
Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32406 on: Today at 12:16:33 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:06:02 pm
Is it though? I'd agree in typical circumstances - last summer I'd certainly agree. But if he's £70m - that is probably about 'right' (in relative terms) for a young, internationally capped winger, playing for an elite side in Europe and a Top 5 League, producing elite statistics three seasons running.

We can't compare it to the Mo signing because that was patently daylight robbery, but this feels to me like an Alisson or Van Dijk-sized opportunity and thus will cost comparably.

Course it bloody isn't  ;D Sancho has 30 plus G/A contributions the past 3 years. What other player at 21 in world football can say that besides Mbappe? I can't think of any. If he does leave for £70m then he will be worth every single penny of that.

I know it wasn't you who said it but he's also nothing like Sterling. It's such a lazy comparison to make.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32407 on: Today at 12:18:42 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:06:02 pm
Is it though? I'd agree in typical circumstances - last summer I'd certainly agree. But if he's £70m - that is probably about 'right' (in relative terms) for a young, internationally capped winger, playing for an elite side in Europe and a Top 5 League, producing elite statistics three seasons running.

We can't compare it to the Mo signing because that was patently daylight robbery, but this feels to me like an Alisson or Van Dijk-sized opportunity and thus will cost comparably.

I am not so worried about the fee. Even though people refuse to accept it, several Manchester-based sources have reported last October that Man Utd pulled out of the deal because the entire package to sign Sancho (transfer fee, agent fee, wages) would have cost them 250 million. Knowing that Dortmund were asking for a fee of 120 million, it shows that Sancho and his agent were asking for top money from Man Utd. And why wouldn't they, knowing that De Gea and Pogba are already on £400,000 per week there, and the Mancs have just offered Fernandes a similar deal?
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32408 on: Today at 12:25:00 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:18:42 pm
I am not so worried about the fee. Even though people refuse to accept it, several Manchester-based sources have reported last October that Man Utd pulled out of the deal because the entire package to sign Sancho (transfer fee, agent fee, wages) would have cost them 250 million. Knowing that Dortmund were asking for a fee of 120 million, it shows that Sancho and his agent were asking for top money from Man Utd. And why wouldn't they, knowing that De Gea and Pogba are already on £400,000 per week there, and the Mancs have just offered Fernandes a similar deal?

I suspect refusing to accept the account of local Manchester press is probably a pretty sound policy
