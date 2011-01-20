« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 802 803 804 805 806 [807]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1346583 times)

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,960
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32240 on: Today at 08:09:06 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 06:29:48 am
We won't change shape next season. We have plenty of the ball, but it moves too slowly. We've no pace at the back, and no energy to press because everyone has been flogged for three seasons running. Injuries and luck shattered our confidence. The 4-3-3 hasn't been "figured out", we're just doing a really shit version of it with the wrong or faltering parts.

If we press hard, get pace and power from the back again, attack with confidence (and score some set pieces) the 4-3-3 will work fine.

Firmino is the biggest part of the team that isn't working and needs replacing.

Gini is going and Milner is ancient, Keita and Ox not up to it. Midfield needs huge amount of legs and more goals (frankly Gini should have scored way more this year from the chances he gets into).

No cover at either full back position.

Not enough CBs because 3 isn't enough anyway, and Matip can't be relied on and VVD and Gomez are coming back from crippling injuries.

Those have to be the things we address.

Yep, pretty much exactly the same as I posted earlier, we are not going to add 2 players and get back to previous form, the legs aren't there, the intensity isn't there. the pace and power isn't there.

We used to be the biggest nightmare for teams to play against, we have lost the intimidation factor as the running power / pace has gone.

Logged

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,885
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32241 on: Today at 09:24:15 am »
I don't think Klopp would ever start with 3 CBs. Part of what made us special was that we could literally play 2-5-3 with Fabinho mopping and switching between defence and midfield. He's the only midfielder we have who can do that and that is why I think it's imperative we get someone who can play his position first and foremost so that they can rotate. This season we couldn't really do that as Klopp doesn't trust the guys at the back to control the defence on their own (rightly so) so our two full backs did not venture as far as they did the previous seasons. As a result there was less space for our inside forwards as now defenders have one player to mark and not 2 or 3. And that is why we have resorted to countless games where the full backs will ping senseless crosses from deep into the box and supporters have suddenly started crying out for creative midfielders and attacking midfielders playing at centre midfield. With VVD out it's like we're playing a chess game and we're starting each game without our queen.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,456
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32242 on: Today at 09:34:32 am »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 09:24:15 am
I don't think Klopp would ever start with 3 CBs. Part of what made us special was that we could literally play 2-5-3 with Fabinho mopping and switching between defence and midfield. He's the only midfielder we have who can do that and that is why I think it's imperative we get someone who can play his position first and foremost so that they can rotate. This season we couldn't really do that as Klopp doesn't trust the guys at the back to control the defence on their own (rightly so) so our two full backs did not venture as far as they did the previous seasons. As a result there was less space for our inside forwards as now defenders have one player to mark and not 2 or 3. And that is why we have resorted to countless games where the full backs will ping senseless crosses from deep into the box and supporters have suddenly started crying out for creative midfielders and attacking midfielders playing at centre midfield. With VVD out it's like we're playing a chess game and we're starting each game without our queen.

We have done before under him surely?
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,657
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32243 on: Today at 09:38:52 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:34:32 am
We have done before under him surely?
Once I can remember - away to Brighton, 5-1 win, December 2017, with Can, Lovren and Gini as the three centre halves, Trent and Robbo as full backs and Milner, Hendo and Coutinho as the midfield three.

I suppose you could argue that's only one defender though  ;D
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,885
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32244 on: Today at 09:58:30 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:38:52 am
Once I can remember - away to Brighton, 5-1 win, December 2017, with Can, Lovren and Gini as the three centre halves, Trent and Robbo as full backs and Milner, Hendo and Coutinho as the midfield three.

I suppose you could argue that's only one defender though  ;D

Exactly the only reason he used 3 CBs was because only one of them was a real CB. The system is not broken, we currently don't have the players available to play the system. Hopefully I'm right and we correct that in the summer. If I'm wrong and the system is not working anymore than we might have bigger problems than I thought ;D..
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32245 on: Today at 10:04:02 am »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 09:58:30 am
Exactly the only reason he used 3 CBs was because only one of them was a real CB. The system is not broken, we currently don't have the players available to play the system. Hopefully I'm right and we correct that in the summer. If I'm wrong and the system is not working anymore than we might have bigger problems than I thought ;D..
I mean it's going to be hard to replicate 18/19 and 19/20 now even with the same players given injuries, age and Wijnaldum leaving. We don't need a complete overhaul of system/tactics/formation but you always need to be adapting to the players available/strengths and teams you face. Klopp's done it before and I'm sure will be looking to do it through the rest of his time.jere and career
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,572
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32246 on: Today at 10:20:34 am »
We should sign Coutinho.
Logged

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,885
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32247 on: Today at 10:21:24 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:04:02 am
I mean it's going to be hard to replicate 18/19 and 19/20 now even with the same players given injuries, age and Wijnaldum leaving. We don't need a complete overhaul of system/tactics/formation but you always need to be adapting to the players available/strengths and teams you face. Klopp's done it before and I'm sure will be looking to do it through the rest of his time.jere and career

That's true but this summer there's a possibility we will upgrade the defence, midfield and attacking options from that title winning season and that's before you consider we already added Jota and Thiago last summer.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,893
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32248 on: Today at 02:02:20 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 10:20:34 am
We should sign Coutinho.

We probably still have money left over from his sale that we could use to buy him back.

If not, top up the transfer kitty to buy Coutinho with the money we made from winning CL and PL
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32249 on: Today at 02:03:36 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 10:20:34 am
We should sign Coutinho.

He can't even get in the Inter team. I'm not even sure Rodgers would know how to use him. Might as well develop Sterling.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,344
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32250 on: Today at 02:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:02:20 pm
We probably still have money left over from his sale that we could use to buy him back.

If you believe some people we've spent it about 5x over  ;D
Logged

Offline aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,314
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32251 on: Today at 02:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:03:36 pm
He can't even get in the Inter team. I'm not even sure Rodgers would know how to use him. Might as well develop Sterling.
;D
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,456
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32252 on: Today at 02:21:11 pm »
We could probably still get Moses on loan to cover whilst they develop
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,052
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32253 on: Today at 02:42:42 pm »
James Pearce with an exclusive;

We expect Konate to come in and increase that competition for places, Pearce said on the Athletics Red Agenda Podcast.

Pearce must have some decent sources within the club.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,314
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32254 on: Today at 02:45:23 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:42:42 pm
James Pearce with an exclusive;

We expect Konate to come in and increase that competition for places, Pearce said on the Athletics Red Agenda Podcast.

Pearce must have some decent sources within the club.
Did he say anything about Thiago or are we still not signing him?
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,635
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32255 on: Today at 02:56:03 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:21:11 pm
We could probably still get Moses on loan to cover whilst they develop

As soon as I read that name I was instantly transported back to his air shot 3 yards out in front of an empty net at 3-3 at Crystal Palace..... so thanks for that.... precious memories
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,478
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32256 on: Today at 03:01:08 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:42:42 pm
James Pearce with an exclusive;

We expect Queresma to come in and increase that competition for places, Pearce said on the Athletics Red Agenda Podcast.

Pearce must have some decent sources within the club.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,398
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32257 on: Today at 03:09:11 pm »
Sign Sancho.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,030
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32258 on: Today at 03:09:51 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:09:11 pm
Sign Sancho.
Do I need to say it?

You know whats going to happen ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,165
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32259 on: Today at 03:25:03 pm »
Hope he ends up at Villa later in his career, just for the Sancho Villa headlines
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,527
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32260 on: Today at 03:48:38 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:25:03 pm
Hope he ends up at Villa later in his career, just for the Sancho Villa headlines
:wellin :wellin :wellin
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,417
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32261 on: Today at 04:55:34 pm »
We should buy 4 or 5 players at least as next year we will only have the likes of this lineup as our first 11

Alisson Trent Gomez Virgil Roberson Henderson Thiago Firmino Mane Jota Salah

That first 11 with wa few subs thrown in as backup is probably not good enough to challenge for a Top 4.......what a load of tosh but according to some here we need to buy 5 or 6 players and quality players too so 200m transfer kitty is required.

Of course some may say its wishful thinking all will be fit next season and back to close their best form so we should plan for the worse so have world class players as back up as we can afford 50m back ups for at least half the positions on the park plus the wages that go along with that. Again a load of tosh.

We will need 2 or 3 quality signings so if that is Konate, a replacement for Gini and a player who can create and score 10 goals / 10 assists then that will not be cheap but should easily have us banging heads with City. There will be lots of financial juggling this summer as we will have to loan out 3 or 4 players & cover half their wages to make room in the squad. A tight nit group of 20 lads with a mix of what we have, 2 or 3 big signings and a couple of squad additions plus youth should be a great base to work from.

It was a shyte season, one that we can write off but sure dont need to write off the core that has taken us to glory the past 2 or 3 years. Even when we were getting hobbled this season we were challenging for the Top spot until it went tits up so rest, recuperate and get that energy back which a full stadium will invigorate usnnext season.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,798
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32262 on: Today at 05:03:37 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:09:11 pm
Sign Sancho.
Why did you never mentioned that before?!...    ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,398
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32263 on: Today at 05:04:57 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:03:37 pm
Why did you never mentioned that before?!...    ;D

It was Saturday I last mentioned it. It needs to be top of the agenda.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32264 on: Today at 05:06:27 pm »
I had completely blanked Moses played for us... crikey.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,657
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32265 on: Today at 05:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 05:06:27 pm
I had completely blanked Moses played for us... crikey.
I'd also managed to blot that out of my head. God he was shit.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,798
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32266 on: Today at 05:09:32 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:04:57 pm
It was Saturday I last mentioned it. It needs to be top of the agenda.
Keep it up, KH, we can dream with you! ;)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,267
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32267 on: Today at 08:01:01 pm »
Im not ashamed to say I had a Victor Moses jersey. Gave it to a good cause eventually. What they did with it was not my business
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32268 on: Today at 08:11:49 pm »
Sign Tielemans please.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,489
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32269 on: Today at 08:17:47 pm »
                                Alisson

                                  VVD

                                Fabinho

TAA                                                                Robertson

Sancho    Mbappe       Firmino   Salah   Haaland       Mane


Sorted.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,572
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32270 on: Today at 08:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:03:36 pm
He can't even get in the Inter team. I'm not even sure Rodgers would know how to use him. Might as well develop Sterling.

 ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,404
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32271 on: Today at 08:41:58 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:42:42 pm
James Pearce with an exclusive;

We expect Konate to come in and increase that competition for places, Pearce said on the Athletics Red Agenda Podcast.

Pearce must have some decent sources within the club.
All that competition we have at CB for places right now
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,548
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32272 on: Today at 08:45:36 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 08:41:58 pm
All that competition we have at CB for places right now

Konate will not be playing for us this season ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 802 803 804 805 806 [807]   Go Up
« previous next »
 