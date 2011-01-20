We should buy 4 or 5 players at least as next year we will only have the likes of this lineup as our first 11



Alisson Trent Gomez Virgil Roberson Henderson Thiago Firmino Mane Jota Salah



That first 11 with wa few subs thrown in as backup is probably not good enough to challenge for a Top 4.......what a load of tosh but according to some here we need to buy 5 or 6 players and quality players too so 200m transfer kitty is required.



Of course some may say its wishful thinking all will be fit next season and back to close their best form so we should plan for the worse so have world class players as back up as we can afford 50m back ups for at least half the positions on the park plus the wages that go along with that. Again a load of tosh.



We will need 2 or 3 quality signings so if that is Konate, a replacement for Gini and a player who can create and score 10 goals / 10 assists then that will not be cheap but should easily have us banging heads with City. There will be lots of financial juggling this summer as we will have to loan out 3 or 4 players & cover half their wages to make room in the squad. A tight nit group of 20 lads with a mix of what we have, 2 or 3 big signings and a couple of squad additions plus youth should be a great base to work from.



It was a shyte season, one that we can write off but sure dont need to write off the core that has taken us to glory the past 2 or 3 years. Even when we were getting hobbled this season we were challenging for the Top spot until it went tits up so rest, recuperate and get that energy back which a full stadium will invigorate usnnext season.