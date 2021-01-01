We won't change shape next season. We have plenty of the ball, but it moves too slowly. We've no pace at the back, and no energy to press because everyone has been flogged for three seasons running. Injuries and luck shattered our confidence. The 4-3-3 hasn't been "figured out", we're just doing a really shit version of it with the wrong or faltering parts.
If we press hard, get pace and power from the back again, attack with confidence (and score some set pieces) the 4-3-3 will work fine.
Firmino is the biggest part of the team that isn't working and needs replacing.
Gini is going and Milner is ancient, Keita and Ox not up to it. Midfield needs huge amount of legs and more goals (frankly Gini should have scored way more this year from the chances he gets into).
No cover at either full back position.
Not enough CBs because 3 isn't enough anyway, and Matip can't be relied on and VVD and Gomez are coming back from crippling injuries.
Those have to be the things we address.