Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32200 on: Yesterday at 04:07:40 pm »
Aouar would be great if we're changing our approach.  Otherwise he'll just be dropping deep behind his fullback and being miles from goal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32201 on: Yesterday at 04:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:18:07 pm
L'Equipe say Lyon may be willing to sell Houssem Aouar for 30m euros in the summer...

Id be shocked if that fee is correct
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32202 on: Yesterday at 04:39:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:07:40 pm
Aouar would be great if we're changing our approach.  Otherwise he'll just be dropping deep behind his fullback and being miles from goal.
Agreed, absolutely no point signing an 8 that would be expected to facilitate transition by merely plugging the gap behind the fullback. You'd need to go 4-2-3-1 potentially to get the best out of Aouar and not get overrun in the middle where there's a turnover.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32203 on: Yesterday at 04:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:39:51 pm
Agreed, absolutely no point signing an 8 that would be expected to facilitate transition by merely plugging the gap behind the fullback. You'd need to go 4-2-3-1 potentially to get the best out of Aouar and not get overrun in the middle where there's a turnover.

I dont think we will change from a style that has brought us so much success. We did make some adjustments in 2018 though. Better at controlling games,

All that said the squad is showing signs of being unable to play this style anymore. Injuries & our 70 mins tail offs being prime examples.

I do think an alteration may be needed if we dont get in suitable players in the summer.

I do wonder would 3 at the back system suit us? Get Robertson & Trent even higher up the pitch. More solid at the back.
A back 3 of Konate,VVD,Gomez would be so strong.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32204 on: Yesterday at 04:51:35 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 04:46:51 pm
I dont think we will change from a style that has brought us so much success. We did make some adjustments in 2018 though. Better at controlling games,

All that said the squad is showing signs of being unable to play this style anymore. Injuries & our 70 mins tail offs being prime examples.

I do think an alteration may be needed if we dont get in suitable players in the summer.

I do wonder would 3 at the back system suit us? Get Robertson & Trent even higher up the pitch. More solid at the back.
A back 3 of Konate,VVD,Gomez would be so strong.

Was thinking this myself, really like the system Tuchel has Chelsea playing and think we have players for it. Really solid and compact but allows you to transition quickly and in numbers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32205 on: Yesterday at 04:52:26 pm »
We'd be daft not to be looking at Barnsley's players who are coached throughout the club to play a pressing game. 

No idea who they've got that would fit what we need but they've done well this season to get to the playoffs with such a young squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32206 on: Yesterday at 04:57:34 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 04:35:48 pm
Id be shocked if that fee is correct

They are still in the running for a CL spot (just out of it), but if they fail to qualify, they will be in a financial trouble, so it is possible ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32207 on: Yesterday at 04:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 04:51:35 pm
Was thinking this myself, really like the system Tuchel has Chelsea playing and think we have players for it. Really solid and compact but allows you to transition quickly and in numbers.
It is something that is becoming more common.
Bayern i think will switch to 3 under Nagelsman. City basically keep one full back in a hybrid 3 at the back as well.
something like this

----------Alisson

---Konate------Van Dijk----Gomez


Trent----Henderson---Fabinho------Robertson

------Salah-------Jota-----Mane

We could switch in Thiago for certain games. Firmino as well.
Would mean we wouldnt need another midfield signing.


Ox could play as RWB cover too with his pace when Trent needs a rest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32208 on: Yesterday at 05:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 02:26:08 pm
Fair dos but if you look into it a bit deeper you'll see the reasons for it. Gini is about par for the course. Hendo has been injured and played at CB. Fabinho has been injured and played CB. Ox, Keita and Shaqiri have had about 15 starts between them all season. Thiago was injured and has never been prolific, Jones has done ok but again hasn't played a lot. Milner you can excuse because he hasn't played loads and he has also had injuries. Not to mention the defensive work the midfielders have had to do all season to cover the inexperienced centre backs and the full backs.

And your point is?... 5 goals is fucking crap, pretty much relegation level output from a midfield
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32209 on: Yesterday at 06:25:06 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 05:43:25 pm
And your point is?... 5 goals is fucking crap, pretty much relegation level output from a midfield

the broad point is that maybe one or two have to chill their boots and see what happens in the summer. This has become an issue this season, so there is fuck all that can be done about it this season.   There is likely going to be factors that has indeed helped this become an issue this season (be it injury, moving players around, players completly out of form etc) - but I realise that on RAWK, some dont want to factor in those issues as it makes toy throwing less effective.

Hopefully if they can get a midfielder this summer, itll be someone who can help stick the ball in the net, be nice to get one or two players to shoot from distance a bit more too. We seem to have gone from a team who used to drive me mad cos theyd constantly shoot from distance at the wrong time, to one that doesn't seem to want to do it much at all.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32210 on: Yesterday at 07:06:13 pm »
If we just want goals and assists from midfield then why not just play Harry Wilson or Shaqiri? I am sure they will score a decent number if they played often.

The reality is just goals and assists won't cut it, Klopp also wants players who have immense work rate, are good at keeping the ball and have a physical presence. Such a player is hard to find.

Arguably what won us the league and CL in the past 3 seasons is our ability to dominate the game using the physicality of players like Gini, Hendo, Fabinho and Milner. This year we have missed that, plus the defence has been leaky due to injuries.

If we sort these issues out I think we will start winning more games. We do need a midfielder to add depth since Milner is a year older and Gini is leaving. But Fab + Hendo + Thiago will be a great midfield.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32211 on: Yesterday at 07:17:54 pm »
I'm not against us signing someone in that vein given the output for Keita and Ox has dwindled this season. Clearly we want that type of player as an option

But if we want to be scoring more goals then first and foremost we need to be doing the things we were doing the last couple of years. In part due to the key injuries we've suffered, we haven't been able to do that.

Can't remember if it was against Madrid or not, but watching Kante win the ball up high and create a great opportunity as a result made me think, even just having him in our team we would have been scoring more goals all around. Not necessarily just about getting someone in who looks good in the G+A column. What was it Klopp said about winning the ball up high being the best chance creator? That's still true. I know we're not that team anymore but do think most of our problems come from the fact we just can't play like we were before the injuries
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32212 on: Yesterday at 07:58:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:30:05 pm
It's called evolution. Why should we and Kloppo continue with the same methods?

May be a 4231 next season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32213 on: Yesterday at 08:02:50 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 05:43:25 pm
And your point is?... 5 goals is fucking crap, pretty much relegation level output from a midfield
I thought my point was fairly obvious.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32214 on: Yesterday at 08:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:18:07 pm
L'Equipe say Lyon may be willing to sell Houssem Aouar for 30m euros in the summer...

Yes please, love a name with a disproportionate number of vowels.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32215 on: Yesterday at 08:11:05 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:58:34 pm
May be a 4231 next season.

4-2-3-1 doesn't work as well with marauding fullbacks, as it will leave our midfield light and easy to bypass. Having only two there will make the midfield much harder to cover than with 3. We struggled even against weaker opposition this year because we couldn't get cover for the fullbacks. With VVD and Gomez coming back from injury, I imagine we would be looking at giving them greater protection instead of less next season.

I don't think we're going to neuter the best qualities of Robertson and Trent, so changing styles to a more static one for them would probably be a non-starter.

But playing a 4-4-2 part time, on the other hand, would be interesting. I think there's an argument to be made for trying a formation like that next season if we have the proper forwards for it. It would also solve the issue of the aging midfield and reduce the ground they would cover. Firmino playing the tip of the diamond would make sense, or having the likes of Oxlade-Chamberlain or even Shaqiri would fit in a flat four midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32216 on: Yesterday at 08:15:08 pm »
442, god no.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32217 on: Yesterday at 08:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:15:08 pm
442, god no.

I don't think it's out of the question. Neither is playing with 3 CB's next season considering that we may end up with 5 or even 6 CB's at the club.

I just think 4-2-3-1 would be just an own goal from our perspective if we are looking at how teams are already exploiting the space behind our FB's. And without having the ability to swap out all of our aging players all at once, I can't see us going back to the high press that we started with years ago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32218 on: Yesterday at 08:28:32 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:15:08 pm
442, god no.

Klopp's been watching Mike Bassett.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32219 on: Yesterday at 08:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:28:32 pm
Klopp's been watching Mike Bassett.

;D He must have.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32220 on: Yesterday at 09:22:23 pm »
I think it is more likely that we will switch to 3-4-3, than 4-2-3-1 ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32221 on: Yesterday at 09:52:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:22:23 pm
I think it is more likely that we will switch to 3-4-3, than 4-2-3-1 ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32222 on: Yesterday at 10:33:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:08:41 pm
Yes please, love a name with a disproportionate number of vowels.

You must have despised Skrtel.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32223 on: Yesterday at 10:40:26 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 08:11:05 pm
4-2-3-1 doesn't work as well with marauding fullbacks, as it will leave our midfield light and easy to bypass. Having only two there will make the midfield much harder to cover than with 3. We struggled even against weaker opposition this year because we couldn't get cover for the fullbacks. With VVD and Gomez coming back from injury, I imagine we would be looking at giving them greater protection instead of less next season.

I don't think we're going to neuter the best qualities of Robertson and Trent, so changing styles to a more static one for them would probably be a non-starter.

But playing a 4-4-2 part time, on the other hand, would be interesting. I think there's an argument to be made for trying a formation like that next season if we have the proper forwards for it. It would also solve the issue of the aging midfield and reduce the ground they would cover. Firmino playing the tip of the diamond would make sense, or having the likes of Oxlade-Chamberlain or even Shaqiri would fit in a flat four midfield.
So you don't want us to play a 4-2-3-1 because it won't give the full backs space, but a 4-4-2 is the answer?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32224 on: Yesterday at 10:56:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:22:23 pm
I think it is more likely that we will switch to 3-4-3, than 4-2-3-1 ...

Why?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32225 on: Yesterday at 11:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:08:41 pm
Yes please, love a name with a disproportionate number of vowels.

Join the queue...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32226 on: Yesterday at 11:17:50 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:56:47 pm
Why?

The 3-4-3 is being introduced more and more recently, even at the top European clubs. Due to the situation with our central defenders, with Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip returning from injuries, I expect that we will start next season with at least 5 quality central defenders. If hopefully everyone stays fit, these 5 central defenders will need to get some playing time, so I won't be surprised if Klopp uses the 3-4-3 at least in some games. On top of that, we have the best pair of attacking wing-backs in the World, absolutely suited to the 3-4-3 ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32227 on: Yesterday at 11:28:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:17:50 pm
The 3-4-3 is being introduced more and more recently, even at the top European clubs. Due to the situation with our central defenders, with Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip returning from injuries, I expect that we will start next season with at least 5 quality central defenders. If hopefully everyone stays fit, these 5 central defenders will need to get some playing time, so I won't be surprised if Klopp uses the 3-4-3 at least in some games. On top of that, we have the best pair of attacking wing-backs in the World, absolutely suited to the 3-4-3 ...


Wouldnt really want to see any line up that has 3 centrebacks and Fabinho in there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32228 on: Yesterday at 11:37:35 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:28:44 pm


Wouldnt really want to see any line up that has 3 centrebacks and Fabinho in there.

I am not seeing Fabinho as one of the 5 central defenders next season, but now that you've mentioned it, this setup would be ridiculously good, at least for some games. I doubt that we will see it often, though ...

Robertson - Thiago - Henderson - TAA

Gomez - Van Dijk - Fabinho

Alisson
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32229 on: Yesterday at 11:46:00 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:07:40 pm
Aouar would be great if we're changing our approach.  Otherwise he'll just be dropping deep behind his fullback and being miles from goal.

Aouar is ridiculously good at dribbling away from pressing midfielder and carrying the ball from deep. I actually think he could play that Gini role well.

See his performance against City in CL last year. Lyon didn't have much possession but he was excellent at launching counter-attacks from a deeper position.

He is not really a goal or assists machine, but he great at so many aspects of midfield play that Klopp values.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32230 on: Today at 12:25:57 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:17:50 pm
The 3-4-3 is being introduced more and more recently, even at the top European clubs. Due to the situation with our central defenders, with Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip returning from injuries, I expect that we will start next season with at least 5 quality central defenders. If hopefully everyone stays fit, these 5 central defenders will need to get some playing time, so I won't be surprised if Klopp uses the 3-4-3 at least in some games. On top of that, we have the best pair of attacking wing-backs in the World, absolutely suited to the 3-4-3 ...

I don't think that's true about our full-backs at all. They'd both still be decent there, don't get me wrong, but Trent has struggled at RWB for England as it requires him to stay wider, which isn't his natural game. Robbo would bomb up and down well but he's better arriving late onto moves. From wing back you need to have good 1v1 dribbling ability which neither really have in my view.

Personally I find three at the back formations pretty tedious to watch on the whole, there have been exceptions throughout time of course and ultimately its all about winning, but I'd rather we didn't use it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32231 on: Today at 12:34:15 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:46:00 pm
Aouar is ridiculously good at dribbling away from pressing midfielder and carrying the ball from deep. I actually think he could play that Gini role well.

See his performance against City in CL last year. Lyon didn't have much possession but he was excellent at launching counter-attacks from a deeper position.

He is not really a goal or assists machine, but he great at so many aspects of midfield play that Klopp values.

So he's basically Keita. Is his injury record similar?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32232 on: Today at 01:31:34 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:25:57 am
I don't think that's true about our full-backs at all. They'd both still be decent there, don't get me wrong, but Trent has struggled at RWB for England as it requires him to stay wider, which isn't his natural game. Robbo would bomb up and down well but he's better arriving late onto moves. From wing back you need to have good 1v1 dribbling ability which neither really have in my view.

Personally I find three at the back formations pretty tedious to watch on the whole, there have been exceptions throughout time of course and ultimately its all about winning, but I'd rather we didn't use it.

Three at the back would allow for Trent and Robbo to act effectivelly as wingers, while two of Fabinho/Henderson/Thiago would have no problem controlling the midfield, especially when covered by Van Dijk behind them. Add to that the movement and pressing from our attacking three, and you have an interesting setup ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32233 on: Today at 02:49:20 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:37:35 pm
I am not seeing Fabinho as one of the 5 central defenders next season, but now that you've mentioned it, this setup would be ridiculously good, at least for some games. I doubt that we will see it often, though ...

Robertson - Thiago - Henderson - TAA

Gomez - Van Dijk - Fabinho

Alisson

Playing Fabinho and Henderson means youre benching Kabak, Konate, Aouar, Bissouma and any one of Salah or Mane. Theyre all regular first team players. Also not sure how suited Jadon is to playing wing back?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32234 on: Today at 04:18:37 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:40:26 pm
So you don't want us to play a 4-2-3-1 because it won't give the full backs space, but a 4-4-2 is the answer?


If you play a diamond, why would they lack space? If we play compact, it wont be an issue even with a flat 4. Dont think of formations as static, I dont think thats been the case in a long time.

And the problem of 4-2-3-1 in my opinion is that unless if you ask the forwards to cover the fullbacks, they will not have cover. Teams are so adept at switching play nowadays it constantly leaves us exposed.

We have enough problems at 4-3-3, I dont think were going to exacerbate the problem.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32235 on: Today at 05:45:24 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 12:34:15 am
So he's basically Keita. Is his injury record similar?

Gini / Aouar are both great at alleviating pressure because they can accept the ball in any situation, the main difference is Gini has incredible upper body strength which means he doesnt get our muscled. My concern with Aouar is the game is much more physical here and the players get away with a lot more, could be cope with it? Klopp likes players who are physically capable of dominating the opposition which is why Bissouma makes sense

Looking at off the radar type signings what do people think of Saka (Arsenal) or Efe (Palace), would either be worth investing in to improve our squad?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32236 on: Today at 06:09:24 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:45:24 am
Gini / Aouar are both great at alleviating pressure because they can accept the ball in any situation, the main difference is Gini has incredible upper body strength which means he doesnt get our muscled. My concern with Aouar is the game is much more physical here and the players get away with a lot more, could be cope with it? Klopp likes players who are physically capable of dominating the opposition which is why Bissouma makes sense

Looking at off the radar type signings what do people think of Saka (Arsenal) or Efe (Palace), would either be worth investing in to improve our squad?

Saka would be a really good signing, but why would Arse let him go?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32237 on: Today at 06:29:48 am »
We won't change shape next season. We have plenty of the ball, but it moves too slowly. We've no pace at the back, and no energy to press because everyone has been flogged for three seasons running. Injuries and luck shattered our confidence. The 4-3-3 hasn't been "figured out", we're just doing a really shit version of it with the wrong or faltering parts.

If we press hard, get pace and power from the back again, attack with confidence (and score some set pieces) the 4-3-3 will work fine.

Firmino is the biggest part of the team that isn't working and needs replacing.

Gini is going and Milner is ancient, Keita and Ox not up to it. Midfield needs huge amount of legs and more goals (frankly Gini should have scored way more this year from the chances he gets into).

No cover at either full back position.

Not enough CBs because 3 isn't enough anyway, and Matip can't be relied on and VVD and Gomez are coming back from crippling injuries.

Those have to be the things we address.
