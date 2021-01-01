I'm not against us signing someone in that vein given the output for Keita and Ox has dwindled this season. Clearly we want that type of player as an option



But if we want to be scoring more goals then first and foremost we need to be doing the things we were doing the last couple of years. In part due to the key injuries we've suffered, we haven't been able to do that.



Can't remember if it was against Madrid or not, but watching Kante win the ball up high and create a great opportunity as a result made me think, even just having him in our team we would have been scoring more goals all around. Not necessarily just about getting someone in who looks good in the G+A column. What was it Klopp said about winning the ball up high being the best chance creator? That's still true. I know we're not that team anymore but do think most of our problems come from the fact we just can't play like we were before the injuries