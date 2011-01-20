I don't want to deal with the baguette case Aulas though.



If we were looking to sign a creative midfielder, getting Aouar at that price would be a bit of a bargain.



There hasnt been much to suggest we do though, it looks like well go for someone like Bissouma instead. Curtis Jones has had a promising first full season in the first-team, maybe were expecting more from him in terms of creativity and goals from next season onward now that hes more established within the squad.



I think his bark is worse than his bite. Bear in mind we had agreed a deal on Fekir fairly easily for a reasonable pirce - although maybe he knew his knee was dodgy! He was also more than willing to sell Aouar last summer, with the TV deal going tits up I expect it would be an easy deal to do if we wanted.I'm not sure we can gauge yet what kind of midfielder we want. The links to Bissouma are pretty tentative, and it's fair to assume Aouar has been on our radar for some time. He'd be an opportune signing, and I think this season has shown we need more creativity in that attacking midfield area. Couple the bargain fee with all the other good stuff - right age, coming from a strong team, CL experience - and it feels like a no brainer.