If we were looking to sign a creative midfielder, getting Aouar at that price would be a bit of a bargain.
There hasn’t been much to suggest we do though, it looks like we’ll go for someone like Bissouma instead. Curtis Jones has had a promising first full season in the first-team, maybe we’re expecting more from him in terms of creativity and goals from next season onward now that he’s more established within the squad.
There is an argument to say that we look to carry on the system we employ but try to do it with new, fresh players. Once you establish yourself again as a top team, then look to evolve a bit more.
I guess we will have to see. I know the media are playing it down but I don't see how we can avoid quite a busy summer. There are too many question marks around age, contract lengths, options the manager trusts, current player decline etc. that are hanging over us.
Like another poster said we probably could have a decent season without any signings but it would leave the squad with an enormous problem going forward.