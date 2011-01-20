« previous next »
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32160 on: Today at 11:44:46 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:41:18 am
How would he know how much money we have?
He's just repeating speculation he's heard off of Reddy's briefed nonsense. Like the club would tell anyone it has significant funds to spend to facilitate the beginning of a rebuild. Likewise, they're not going to transmit that they're dirt poor. Maybe the word gets out, as it has, that spending will be restricted because it helps our negotiations. So has been the way every summer since FSG have been here, post VVD-leak.

He's a chancer, Fjortoft, repeating any and all stupid Utd speculation. Awful track record.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32161 on: Today at 11:55:25 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:37:53 am
The likes of Harvey Barnes would surely be on our radar if fit but would he worth the silly money Leicester would want? Surprised Klopp has not raided the German league more often as its very comparable to the English game as strength and speed is a must.

I know he doesn't have any pace goals but don't we have our own Harvey?
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32162 on: Today at 12:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:44:46 am
He's just repeating speculation he's heard off of Reddy's briefed nonsense. Like the club would tell anyone it has significant funds to spend to facilitate the beginning of a rebuild. Likewise, they're not going to transmit that they're dirt poor. Maybe the word gets out, as it has, that spending will be restricted because it helps our negotiations. So has been the way every summer since FSG have been here, post VVD-leak.

He's a chancer, Fjortoft, repeating any and all stupid Utd speculation. Awful track record.

Plus he was a crap player :D
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32163 on: Today at 12:06:31 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:41:18 am
How would he know how much money we have?

Its pretty easy to go on past recent history and make an educated guess. Liverpool dont often splash vast amounts on one player without having outgoings along with it.  If they did end up signing him, he'd become Liverpools 2nd highest costing player, if not first, it doesn't take much guess work to conclude that isnt happening without significant outgoings. 

So yeah basically he doesnt know, but its easy to speculate, it is after all what all journos/pundits do!
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32164 on: Today at 12:13:57 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:03:03 pm
Plus he was a crap player :D
I just remember him being a journeyman type, utterly uninspiring although fairly decent for a shit Barnsley side as they got relegated. I was about 5 at the time though so maybe don't have great recall  ;D
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32165 on: Today at 12:24:02 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:03:03 pm
Plus he was a crap player :D

With a crap celebration we got to see quite rarely.
Offline Coolie High

« Reply #32166 on: Today at 12:24:47 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:41:18 am
How would he know how much money we have?

Hes doesnt hes going on our pattern and history and Im inclined to agree with him, would be a huge surprise if we make a signing like Sancho this summer, which is a shame because even at his price given his age and talent he does represent good value for money.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32167 on: Today at 12:32:39 pm »
In the last 2 years we really have not made the most of our success.

This summer is crucial because I dont see Man Utd & Chelsea making as many mistakes in spending as they have in the past.

We could be in awful shape in 2 years time if we dont start getting in some quality players rather than punts like Minamino & Tsimikas,
All that said I do expect investment this summer.
I think we would pay the 70m for Sancho. Bigger issue would be what would he want in wages?
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32168 on: Today at 12:34:25 pm »
Ed Woodward is here till the end of the year still.
Online Hash91

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32169 on: Today at 12:34:26 pm »
I know we may not have been linked to him recently, but would a player like Saka adds interesting depth to both the RW/LW positions. Such a signing could make sense if we are not signing a #9 but tweak the setup to move Salah central.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32170 on: Today at 12:35:30 pm »
Quote from: Hash91 on Today at 12:34:26 pm
I know we may not have been linked to him recently, but would a player like Saka adds interesting depth to both the RW/LW positions. Such a signing could make sense if we are not signing a #9 but tweak the setup to move Salah central.

He would be an amazing signing. No chance of it happening.
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32171 on: Today at 12:38:09 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:32:39 pm
In the last 2 years we really have not made the most of our success.

This summer is crucial because I dont see Man Utd & Chelsea making as many mistakes in spending as they have in the past.

We could be in awful shape in 2 years time if we dont start getting in some quality players rather than punts like Minamino & Tsimikas,
All that said I do expect investment this summer.
I think we would pay the 70m for Sancho. Bigger issue would be what would he want in wages?

Spot on this, hopefully we start going for proven top quality like Ollie Watkins and Patrick Bamford
Offline Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32172 on: Today at 12:46:03 pm »
Would love Harvey Barnes but as people have a said, for the fee Leicester would want youre in Sancho territory (albeit probably lower wages).

Hes muted to get a new contract soon, so cant see him moving on anytime soon either unfortunately.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32173 on: Today at 12:46:24 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:38:09 pm
Spot on this, hopefully we start going for proven top quality like Ollie Watkins and Patrick Bamford
Ive never said we should get Bamford bar as a squad option  at a cheap price if we got another forward like Sancho.. Just Klopp really rates him.
Isak could be the stand out option in terms of price & ability.
Malen the best cheaper option although I think he is wide forward,
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32174 on: Today at 12:48:32 pm »
And your mate Olle?
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32175 on: Today at 12:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:33:22 am
Come on Henry lad! after you left Klopp hang out to dry after the Super League shite least you can do is get him a player he likes.

Sell a yacht or something you tight get.

Jan Aage Fjortoft Rainbow flag Flag of Norway
@JanAageFjortoft
Re: Sancho

Manchester United still going for him.

Liverpool/ Klopp also very keen on the player, but have to sell either Salah or Mané to have the necessary money for Sanchos fee
11:23 AM · May 10, 2021·Twitter for iPhone

The MEN United correspondent seems to think Sancho isn't a priority because of Greenwood.

Bottom of this article:
https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/man-united-news-cavani-greenwood-20561681.amp?__twitter_impression=true

Which would be really odd when they're two very different types of player and Sancho would still start for them if they bought him
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32176 on: Today at 01:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:46:03 pm
Would love Harvey Barnes but as people have a said, for the fee Leicester would want youre in Sancho territory (albeit probably lower wages).

Hes muted to get a new contract soon, so cant see him moving on anytime soon either unfortunately.

Really like Harvey Barnes but don't think he's what we need at all personally.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32177 on: Today at 01:09:25 pm »
I rate Watkins but I would never wants us to pay over 50m for him. Villa would want more so wont happen. I think he is a superb player though needs to brush up finishing.

My realistic list of strikers would be


Isak
Watkins
Vlahovic
El Neysri (Would be off at ANC)
Darwin Nunez
Belotti (1 year left on contract)
Malen
Daka



Older options
Weghorst
Ben Yedder

I do think in the summer we may sign another forward rather than a central striker.
Andre Silva i dont think contributes enough defensively to be an option & his price as well being about 60m.

Offline Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32178 on: Today at 01:58:15 pm »
I totally understand the goals from midfield argument. I mean over the last two season where we won a few things our midfielders scored loads right?
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32179 on: Today at 02:01:09 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:58:15 pm
I totally understand the goals from midfield argument. I mean over the last two season where we won a few things our midfielders scored loads right?

21 in the league from midfielders last season. 18 season before.

5 this season.

So...
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32180 on: Today at 02:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:58:15 pm
I totally understand the goals from midfield argument. I mean over the last two season where we won a few things our midfielders scored loads right?

The way we're set up doesnt really lend itself to the midfield scoring many goals.....but like Craig says we've definitely not scored enough from there this season. Same from defence to be honest.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32181 on: Today at 02:18:07 pm »
L'Equipe say Lyon may be willing to sell Houssem Aouar for 30m euros in the summer...
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32182 on: Today at 02:23:44 pm »
I don't want to deal with the baguette case Aulas though.
Offline Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32183 on: Today at 02:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:01:09 pm
21 in the league from midfielders last season. 18 season before.

5 this season.

So...
Fair dos but if you look into it a bit deeper you'll see the reasons for it. Gini is about par for the course. Hendo has been injured and played at CB. Fabinho has been injured and played CB. Ox, Keita and Shaqiri have had about 15 starts between them all season. Thiago was injured and has never been prolific, Jones has done ok but again hasn't played a lot. Milner you can excuse because he hasn't played loads and he has also had injuries. Not to mention the defensive work the midfielders have had to do all season to cover the inexperienced centre backs and the full backs.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32184 on: Today at 02:30:05 pm »
It's called evolution. Why should we and Kloppo continue with the same methods?
Online Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32185 on: Today at 02:30:29 pm »
If we were looking to sign a creative midfielder, getting Aouar at that price would be a bit of a bargain.

There hasnt been much to suggest we do though, it looks like well go for someone like Bissouma instead. Curtis Jones has had a promising first full season in the first-team, maybe were expecting more from him in terms of creativity and goals from next season onward now that hes more established within the squad.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32186 on: Today at 02:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 02:30:29 pm
If we were looking to sign a creative midfielder, getting Aouar at that price would be a bit of a bargain.

There hasn’t been much to suggest we do though, it looks like we’ll go for someone like Bissouma instead. Curtis Jones has had a promising first full season in the first-team, maybe we’re expecting more from him in terms of creativity and goals from next season onward now that he’s more established within the squad.

There is an argument to say that we look to carry on the system we employ but try to do it with new, fresh players. Once you establish yourself again as a top team, then look to evolve a bit more.

I guess we will have to see. I know the media are playing it down but I don't see how we can avoid quite a busy summer. There are too many question marks around age, contract lengths, options the manager trusts, current player decline etc. that are hanging over us.

Like another poster said we probably could have a decent season without any signings but it would leave the squad with an enormous problem going forward.
Online Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32187 on: Today at 02:53:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:23:44 pm
I don't want to deal with the baguette case Aulas though.

Its ok Samie the club has professionals for that. You wont have to waste your valuable time.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32188 on: Today at 02:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:23:44 pm
I don't want to deal with the baguette case Aulas though.

I think his bark is worse than his bite. Bear in mind we had agreed a deal on Fekir fairly easily for a reasonable pirce - although maybe he knew his knee was dodgy! He was also more than willing to sell Aouar last summer, with the TV deal going tits up I expect it would be an easy deal to do if we wanted.

Quote from: Oskar on Today at 02:30:29 pm
If we were looking to sign a creative midfielder, getting Aouar at that price would be a bit of a bargain.

There hasnt been much to suggest we do though, it looks like well go for someone like Bissouma instead. Curtis Jones has had a promising first full season in the first-team, maybe were expecting more from him in terms of creativity and goals from next season onward now that hes more established within the squad.

I'm not sure we can gauge yet what kind of midfielder we want. The links to Bissouma are pretty tentative, and it's fair to assume Aouar has been on our radar for some time. He'd be an opportune signing, and I think this season has shown we need more creativity in that attacking midfield area. Couple the bargain fee with all the other good stuff - right age, coming from a strong team, CL experience - and it feels like a no brainer.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32189 on: Today at 02:56:27 pm »
Every club in the World should be after Aouar if that is how much he'll cost.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32190 on: Today at 02:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:55:16 pm
I think his bark is worse than his bite. Bear in mind we had agreed a deal on Fekir fairly easily for a reasonable pirce - although maybe he knew his knee was dodgy! He was also more than willing to sell Aouar last summer, with the TV deal going tits up I expect it would be an easy deal to do if we wanted.

I'm not sure we can gauge yet what kind of midfielder we want. The links to Bissouma are pretty tentative, and it's fair to assume Aouar has been on our radar for some time. He'd be an opportune signing, and I think this season has shown we need more creativity in that attacking midfield area. Couple the bargain fee with all the other good stuff - right age, coming from a strong team, CL experience - and it feels like a no brainer.
It's also worth noting Lyon are looking unlikely to make the CL spots - so the need for incoming funds may be even greater.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32191 on: Today at 03:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 03:05:11 pm
Tentative links are more than weve seen in regards to Aouar.

Im all for a more creative midfielder being brought in, but considering so far weve been linked with the likes of Bissouma and Neuhaus, there hasnt been much reason to hope or expect that we will. If it chances then great, Id love for us to sign Aouar.

There was the piece from Neil Jones who named Bissouma, Neuhaus and Aouar as potential targets. The Bissouma stuff feels very agent driven to me, but I could be wrong. When hes mentioned as a possible target, its usually in articles also crediting a host of other top six clubs with interest which is a bit of a red flag to me.

Neuhaus feels the strongest midfield link to me so far, but even that is tentative.
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32192 on: Today at 03:12:27 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:07:55 pm
There was the piece from Neil Jones who named Bissouma, Neuhaus and Aouar as potential targets. The Bissouma stuff feels very agent driven to me, but I could be wrong. When hes mentioned as a possible target, its usually in articles also crediting a host of other top six clubs with interest which is a bit of a red flag to me.

Neuhaus feels the strongest midfield link to me so far, but even that is tentative.

Do we think that Klopp could be the Man of the Aouar?
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32193 on: Today at 03:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:12:27 pm
Do we think that Klopp could be the Man of the Aouar?
If we concede that Rafa was the Man of the Masch.
Online Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32194 on: Today at 03:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:18:07 pm
L'Equipe say Lyon may be willing to sell Houssem Aouar for 30m euros in the summer...

I feel like they may be lyon...
Online cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32195 on: Today at 03:44:09 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:53:39 pm
The MEN United correspondent seems to think Sancho isn't a priority because of Greenwood.

Bottom of this article:
https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/man-united-news-cavani-greenwood-20561681.amp?__twitter_impression=true

Which would be really odd when they're two very different types of player and Sancho would still start for them if they bought him

I choose to believe United are saying this because we are signing Sancho

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:18:07 pm
L'Equipe say Lyon may be willing to sell Houssem Aouar for 30m euros in the summer...

That would also be ideal for the midfield role
