LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32040 on: Today at 10:30:12 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:17:56 am
Explain why ?
We need another ball winner in midfield. Especially when Henderson is out.
Looks how easily Southampton & other sides have got through our midfield at times. Thiago & Fabinho both lose runners with their lack of pace.

Bissouma also is a good dribbler in midfield as well which would open up a bit more space. Quick as well something we dont have with Thiago & Fabinho both lose runners with their lack of pace.
Something else we dont have with Keita out.

He does need to cut out the long range shots though.
He is ideal though to force more turnovers in midfield if we continue with the high pressing. Very good in possession as well.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32041 on: Today at 10:34:52 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:29:07 am
Any one in mind for those three positions mac? I agree we could do with a player in each of those positions, my concerns of course are financing them.

I expect that the central defender will be Konate. I hope that the striker will be Vlahovic. As for the midfielder, I hope that it is not Bissouma. We could do much better for the money required to get him ...
aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32042 on: Today at 10:39:11 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:34:52 am
I expect that the central defender will be Konate. I hope that the striker will be Vlahovic. As for the midfielder, I hope that it is not Bissouma. We could do much better for the money required to get him ...
Why not? I'd take him over Neuhaus for example, just because it does look like we need a dynamic presence in our midfield. Anguissa is another option I'd like.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32043 on: Today at 10:47:52 am
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 11:37:40 pm
Something just gnaws at me about Vlahovic. His numbers are great and Ive seen a few live games in which hes scored this season. Stats wise he fits the bill, its more anecdotal which youll no doubt cast aside but he just seems a tad clumsy at times for me... more instinct over technique perhaps is a better way of putting it.

I guess Im struggling to see how he fits our current system so its just not clicking in my head, but that said if we sign a player of his profile then wed likely tweak the system so its not really a fair comparison.

Ive no doubt hell go on to be a quality striker, but players like Malen or Raphinha or Daka seem a better fit to the system weve seen so far under Klopp. Theres definitely a player there, just struggling to see how we get best out of him without curtailing Mo or Jota etc.
No, its a fair comment if you dont like the look or feel of him stylistically. A lot of his goals are the more instinctual penalty box finishes, but I think maybe thats a tad unfair on his technique, he has a lovely shot with his left foot with excellent curl and placement, very Van Persie-esque.

I think from my point of view, the attraction is that he will score goals and take chances even if were not playing particularly well (god knows hes done it at Fiorentina). Hes also mobile, strong and tactically flexible - he can run the channels and create space inside for the wide forwards, drop deep and act as a staging post, or receive the ball in behind the defence. Essentially theres no easy way to defend someone with all those tools. He also offers us the ability to go two up top without replicating the skillset across both strikers, or play a 4-2-3-1 and act in concert with the crossing of the full backs.

The other players mentioned all have their positive qualities. I particularly like Malen. It will be interesting to see if any of these are looked at.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32044 on: Today at 10:56:33 am
It would be foolish to rely on Gomez,Henderson,Matip,Keita & Milner staying fit for all of next season. That is 5 players we know will miss games through injury. Henderson has been picking up quite a few injuries.
Van Dijk i would hope will be ok but it is a big injury

We had 4 new training injuries since our last game as well. Feels to me many players cant cope with the demands this season.

We are still trying to play a style of play that demands a younger squad. Look at the age of the Leipzig squad for instance compared to ours. Or even many of the Bundesliga squads.

It is why we need to bring good footballers obviously but we need players with the athleticism required to play our high pressing. 2nd most goals conceded in the last 15 mins & how we tire after 70 mins.
Even though we have an experienced older squad now we dont really look like we know how to manage games at all.

Atm our squad isnt suited for it. Lack of pace in midfield & at the back being the major problem(that will improve without signings)

Konate is a good start, Although his injury record is a worry but he has the pace we need at the back.

Henderson staying fit is crucial for us, But banking on him staying fit next season is naive. He is 31 in the summer & picking much more injuries now.

Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32045 on: Today at 11:10:31 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:47:52 am
No, its a fair comment if you dont like the look or feel of him stylistically. A lot of his goals are the more instinctual penalty box finishes, but I think maybe thats a tad unfair on his technique, he has a lovely shot with his left foot with excellent curl and placement, very Van Persie-esque.

I think from my point of view, the attraction is that he will score goals and take chances even if were not playing particularly well (god knows hes done it at Fiorentina). Hes also mobile, strong and tactically flexible - he can run the channels and create space inside for the wide forwards, drop deep and act as a staging post, or receive the ball in behind the defence. Essentially theres no easy way to defend someone with all those tools. He also offers us the ability to go two up top without replicating the skillset across both strikers, or play a 4-2-3-1 and act in concert with the crossing of the full backs.

The other players mentioned all have their positive qualities. I particularly like Malen. It will be interesting to see if any of these are looked at.

Yeah I can definitely see how we can benefit from a player of that profile ... perhaps it would make Mos role more similar to his role at Roma with Dzeko? And no longer the main forward.

I prefer options like Malen or Raphinha as I think they could get more from Salahs current role.
Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32046 on: Today at 11:11:31 am
If Klopp is looking into Bissouma's character and personality, that might suggest that our interest in him is pretty advanced and he is one we will try to bring in. Although, that article also says that Wijnaldum has already agreed a pre-contract with Barcelona which makes his agent touting him to Bayern Munich as a free agent a couple of days ago a bit odd.

I'd prefer a more attacking/creative signing and for us to maybe look to change the way we play a little, but if Klopp wants someone like Bissouma it doesn't look like that will happen. He's a good player, if the manager wants him then hopefully we'll get a deal done. But I wouldn't expect a more attacking midfielder to come in with him, not if we want to sign another forward as well.

Konate, Bissouma and Sancho would be ideal; realistically, I'd be happy with Konate, Bissouma and Malen of the forwards we've been linked with.
jedimaster

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32047 on: Today at 11:12:36 am
Don't see us signing Bissouma with the Africa Cup of Nations meaning we will be without Sadio, Naby and Mo for a month next January. I don't think we can afford to lose a fourth player for a whole month.
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32048 on: Today at 11:14:11 am
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 11:11:31 am
If Klopp is looking into Bissouma's character and personality, that might suggest that our interest in him is pretty advanced and he is one we will try to bring in. Although, that article also says that Wijnaldum has already agreed a pre-contract with Barcelona which makes his agent touting him to Bayern Munich as a free agent a couple of days ago a bit odd.

I'd prefer a more attacking/creative signing and for us to maybe look to change the way we play a little, but if Klopp wants someone like Bissouma it doesn't look like that will happen. He's a good player, if the manager wants him then hopefully we'll get a deal done. But I wouldn't expect a more attacking midfielder to come in with him, not if we want to sign another forward as well.

Konate, Bissouma and Sancho would be ideal; realistically, I'd be happy with Konate, Bissouma and Malen of the forwards we've been linked with.

I think that would be really good summer under circumstances and Bissouma and Malen can cover multiple roles/systems in midfield and attack so it would be clever squad building.

An extra signing of say someone like Aouar or Neuhaus or Nkunku would make it a great one.
Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32049 on: Today at 11:33:11 am
How good is Bissouma going forward?
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32050 on: Today at 11:35:43 am
Quote from: Wool on Today at 11:33:11 am
How good is Bissouma going forward?

I think hes an excellent dribbler and hes better at progressing the ball then his role at Brighton allows, but hes not a creative a midfielder. If we get him it makes me think were sticking with the system but adding new blood.
sinnermichael

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32051 on: Today at 11:49:00 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:59:23 am
Yves Bissouma requests Brighton & Hove Albion exit

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/1eb249da-b04a-11eb-b6c0-5386bb38660a?shareToken=06dd5d5df78b4522ae4514c928e47757


This is a player we need to get signed. Although if City advance their interest he will go to them.




They'll sign him to stop anyone else signing him. They don't even need him ffs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32052 on: Today at 11:59:59 am
Bissouma makes sense as a direct replacement for Gini, but if we're in for him that also suggests we're moving forward with the same tactics.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32053 on: Today at 12:00:00 pm
Quote from: jedimaster on Today at 11:12:36 am
Don't see us signing Bissouma with the Africa Cup of Nations meaning we will be without Sadio, Naby and Mo for a month next January. I don't think we can afford to lose a fourth player for a whole month.

Dont know whether to put any stock in the Bissouma links (the article in The Times was from Duncan Castles, after all) but I doubt AFCON will be a factor. Yes, it would be another player going away but wed still be really well stocked in midfield - Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Thiago, Jones, Chamberlain...
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32054 on: Today at 12:02:02 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:30:12 am
We need another ball winner in midfield. Especially when Henderson is out.
Looks how easily Southampton & other sides have got through our midfield at times. Thiago & Fabinho both lose runners with their lack of pace.

Bissouma also is a good dribbler in midfield as well which would open up a bit more space. Quick as well something we dont have with Thiago & Fabinho both lose runners with their lack of pace.
Something else we dont have with Keita out.

He does need to cut out the long range shots though.
He is ideal though to force more turnovers in midfield if we continue with the high pressing. Very good in possession as well.

Sides are getting through our midfield because our shape has been wrong since the gomez injury - weve become disconnected / non-compact without the ball
Even with this weve had the second most possession in the league.
We have 3 of the best ball winners in Europe on our books to address this non problem   

Bissouma dribbles from a deep lying position - this is almost entirely irrelevant under Klopp as he doesnt want his CMs to carry the ball

Nothing about his profile says hes a player we need ...... I mean hes stayed fit in fairness ... which would be nice

Hes good - if I was Arsenal Id be all over it - but he isnt an improvement on Thiago, Fabinho or Henderson so hed come as a squad player.
I think we need 5 or 6 this summer, if hes one of them thats fine but in isolation his skill set is pretty fungible for us (given we dont want cm dribblers)
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32055 on: Today at 12:06:19 pm
5 or 6 I'm guessing you mean to get to title winning and deep in the CL level? Otherwise that seems excessive.

Interested which positions/roles you'd prioritise for 6 players though
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32056 on: Today at 12:09:38 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:02:02 pm
Sides are getting through our midfield because our shape has been wrong since the gomez injury - weve become disconnected / non-compact without the ball
Even with this weve had the second most possession in the league.
We have 3 of the best ball winners in Europe on our books to address this non problem   

Bissouma dribbles from a deep lying position - this is almost entirely irrelevant under Klopp as he doesnt want his CMs to carry the ball

Nothing about his profile says hes a player we need ...... I mean hes stayed fit in fairness ... which would be nice

Hes good - if I was Arsenal Id be all over it - but he isnt an improvement on Thiago, Fabinho or Henderson so hed come as a squad player.
I think we need 5 or 6 this summer, if hes one of them thats fine but in isolation his skill set is pretty fungible for us (given we dont want cm dribblers)
conceded 7 to Villa with no Henderson. 3 against Leeds too

both occasions lack of pressure on the ball playing a high line caused us problems

we seen this issue numerous times before Cb injuries
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32057 on: Today at 12:10:42 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:06:19 pm
5 or 6 I'm guessing you mean to get to title winning and deep in the CL level? Otherwise that seems excessive.

Interested which positions/roles you'd prioritise for 6 players though

You can realistically argue 5 or 6. 2 centrebacks, 2 midfielders and 1 attacker at least is something most people would suggest.

I actually thought we could get away with just the 3 but considering how many players in the squad are essentially just earning a wage and taking up a squad place, we probably need that many.
Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32058 on: Today at 12:15:22 pm
We don't need 5 or 6 new signings new summer.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32059 on: Today at 12:15:53 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:06:19 pm
5 or 6 I'm guessing you mean to get to title winning and deep in the CL level? Otherwise that seems excessive.

Interested which positions/roles you'd prioritise for 6 players though

Yeah - dont think we will but if we want to win the league next season its what wed need
Primarily because weve ended up with a squad where Klopp will only start about 14 players in league games so on that basis we need a lot quality. I get that we basically won the league with 14/15 first choice players but were more fragile (more post peak l, post injury players) and City and Chelsea are stronger (before they add this summer)

Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32060 on: Today at 12:16:21 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:10:42 pm
You can realistically argue 5 or 6. 2 centrebacks, 2 midfielders and 1 attacker at least is something most people would suggest.

I actually thought we could get away with just the 3 but considering how many players in the squad are essentially just earning a wage and taking up a squad place, we probably need that many.

Yeah its more get 5-6 in who Klopp trusts and will actually use rather than 3 in and keep 4-5 who arent really contributing.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32061 on: Today at 12:19:29 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:09:38 pm
conceded 7 to Villa with no Henderson. 3 against Leeds too

both occasions lack of pressure on the ball playing a high line caused us problems

we seen this issue numerous times before Cb injuries

Bissoumas a deep lying midfielder with okay pressing numbers ... dont know what hes got to do with anything in this post
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32062 on: Today at 12:25:53 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:15:53 pm
Yeah - dont think we will but if we want to win the league next season its what wed need
Primarily because weve ended up with a squad where Klopp will only start about 14 players in league games so on that basis we need a lot quality. I get that we basically won the league with 14/15 first choice players but were more fragile (more post peak l, post injury players) and City and Chelsea are stronger (before they add this summer)
I think 3 signings plus things going our way (Van Dijk and Gomez come back fine, Mane and Firmino variance swing goes way positive for example) we could still win one of the two.

I think getting those 5/6 over two summers is realistic and fine given our position. Without making an unpopular sale don't think we'd be able to do a 200-300m net spend summer to finance that in one year


Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:10:42 pm
You can realistically argue 5 or 6. 2 centrebacks, 2 midfielders and 1 attacker at least is something most people would suggest.

I actually thought we could get away with just the 3 but considering how many players in the squad are essentially just earning a wage and taking up a squad place, we probably need that many.
Think we need a fullback Klopp trust more than 2 centre backs.

Also think I'm way more high on Jones than others as I'd just give him way more minutes and responsibilities than a second midfielder
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32063 on: Today at 12:30:42 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:19:29 pm
Bissoumas a deep lying midfielder with okay pressing numbers ... dont know what hes got to do with anything in this post
you mentioned pre- Gomez we were ok & is just position problem. We have had these problems before that

Bissouma can transition to our style in terms of pressing like Gini did.
He is brillant ball winner
peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32064 on: Today at 12:38:34 pm
I can't see any regular's leaving bar Gini so i don't see any major signings that walk into the first team and no more than 3 players. We need a centre back obviously and hopefully that will be Konate. A Gini replacement of a good standard is required but i can't see anyone signing to change a first choice midfield of Fabinho, Hendo and Thiago. It might not even be needed as we won't be using midfielders in defence. Then your looking at a better option than the combo Origi and Shaqiri who should both leave.

I don't think a full back is necessary. Tsimikas will be trusted more when VVD is inside him and if we're playing Europa League then he's easily good enough for the group stage. And Gomez and Konate can play right back. It might even be a chance to loan out Williams for some experience.
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32065 on: Today at 12:45:20 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:38:34 pm
I can't see any regular's leaving bar Gini so i don't see any major signings that walk into the first team and no more than 3 players. We need a centre back obviously and hopefully that will be Konate. A Gini replacement of a good standard is required but i can't see anyone signing to change a first choice midfield of Fabinho, Hendo and Thiago. It might not even be needed as we won't be using midfielders in defence. Then your looking at a better option than the combo Origi and Shaqiri who should both leave.

I don't think a full back is necessary. Tsimikas will be trusted more when VVD is inside him and if we're playing Europa League then he's easily good enough for the group stage. And Gomez and Konate can play right back. It might even be a chance to loan out Williams for some experience.

Any player we sign need to be good enough to start games against a top side. So they have to be at the very least at the level or standing as Jota and Thiago.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32066 on: Today at 01:03:33 pm

Bissouma doesnt help with our lack of goals from midfield, Jones is the only player who looks like he could score 5 from midfield, we need someone who can score a lot more goals next season from the middle of the park so a creative goal scorer is a must

Fabinho / Henderson / Thiago / Keita will not get 10 between them next season

Oxlade on previous form was capable but hes not been at that level for a while, Shaqiri will probably move on

So I think we need Bissouma + a goal scoring midfielder
Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32067 on: Today at 01:06:32 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:03:33 pm
Bissouma doesnt help with our lack of goals from midfield, Jones is the only player who looks like he could score 5 from midfield, we need someone who can score a lot more goals next season from the middle of the park so a creative goal scorer is a must

Fabinho / Henderson / Thiago / Keita will not get 10 between them next season

Oxlade on previous form was capable but hes not been at that level for a while, Shaqiri will probably move on

So I think we need Bissouma + a goal scoring midfielder

Going by the midfielders we've been linked with, I don't think Klopp or the recruitment team agree.
RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32068 on: Today at 01:08:27 pm
If Boussoma is the #1 target for midfield, then we really need to get a bonafied #9.

We are going with the same workaholic midfield tactics and relying on goals from the front 3 again, it's paramount we buy a striker.

Front 3 to get us back challenging in the PL need 60 goals at minimum.
The North Bank

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32069 on: Today at 01:10:24 pm
Bissouma looks an excellent player, dominated a lot of midfields in games Brighton ended up losing because they cant score. I think City will go for Rice from west ham.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32070 on: Today at 01:21:22 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 12:15:22 pm
We don't need 5 or 6 new signings new summer.
No we don't, we need 8-9. We're gash mate, haven't you heard?
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #32071 on: Today at 01:29:46 pm
Quote from:
Going by the midfielders we've been linked with, I don't think Klopp or the recruitment team agree.

Neuhaus is a threat but other than him most of the others are more controller types I agree

Online Historical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32072 on: Today at 01:35:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:34:52 am
I expect that the central defender will be Konate. I hope that the striker will be Vlahovic. As for the midfielder, I hope that it is not Bissouma. We could do much better for the money required to get him ...

The last player will be mbappe, if not Bissouma or Sancho will be bought to flip probably in anticipation of mbappe on a free in 2022
Online Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32073 on: Today at 01:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 01:35:16 pm
The last player will be mbappe, if not Bissouma or Sancho will be bought to flip probably in anticipation of mbappe on a free in 2022

Flip Sancho? Hes gonna cost £700m dontchaknow.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32074 on: Today at 01:46:37 pm »
The way I see it, we need a more attacking midfielder if we take the position that Keita isn't going to cut it. With someone like Bissouma, that gives us 2 dedicated holding midfielders which allows Henderson, Thiago, Jones, and Keita all to play further forward and more attacking. We want more goals in midfield but I think that stems from a change in tactics rather than a change in personel; our midfielders are not all defensive and workmanlike, just our style has relied on them being like that.

Obviously if we also say Keita just isn't going to fit, we need someone there. Personally I would say someone like Baku at Wolfsburg.

The other question I say we may have is Mane going to be phased out now. I think it is fair to say we need an attacker but do we need 2? Do we need a starter and another Jota like back up? If we do need a starter, is it a more traditional 9 or a player who can play a number of positions?

I don't think we need 5 or 6 to challenge again, I can see 3 maybe 4 needed with our defence returning. I also think we need to keep refreshing the team over the next few seasons, but there is certainly questions over some players which will be answered over the next season
