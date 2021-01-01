The way I see it, we need a more attacking midfielder if we take the position that Keita isn't going to cut it. With someone like Bissouma, that gives us 2 dedicated holding midfielders which allows Henderson, Thiago, Jones, and Keita all to play further forward and more attacking. We want more goals in midfield but I think that stems from a change in tactics rather than a change in personel; our midfielders are not all defensive and workmanlike, just our style has relied on them being like that.



Obviously if we also say Keita just isn't going to fit, we need someone there. Personally I would say someone like Baku at Wolfsburg.



The other question I say we may have is Mane going to be phased out now. I think it is fair to say we need an attacker but do we need 2? Do we need a starter and another Jota like back up? If we do need a starter, is it a more traditional 9 or a player who can play a number of positions?



I don't think we need 5 or 6 to challenge again, I can see 3 maybe 4 needed with our defence returning. I also think we need to keep refreshing the team over the next few seasons, but there is certainly questions over some players which will be answered over the next season