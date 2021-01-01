It would be foolish to rely on Gomez,Henderson,Matip,Keita & Milner staying fit for all of next season. That is 5 players we know will miss games through injury. Henderson has been picking up quite a few injuries.

Van Dijk i would hope will be ok but it is a big injury



We had 4 new training injuries since our last game as well. Feels to me many players cant cope with the demands this season.



We are still trying to play a style of play that demands a younger squad. Look at the age of the Leipzig squad for instance compared to ours. Or even many of the Bundesliga squads.



It is why we need to bring good footballers obviously but we need players with the athleticism required to play our high pressing. 2nd most goals conceded in the last 15 mins & how we tire after 70 mins.

Even though we have an experienced older squad now we dont really look like we know how to manage games at all.



Atm our squad isnt suited for it. Lack of pace in midfield & at the back being the major problem(that will improve without signings)



Konate is a good start, Although his injury record is a worry but he has the pace we need at the back.



Henderson staying fit is crucial for us, But banking on him staying fit next season is naive. He is 31 in the summer & picking much more injuries now.



