LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32040 on: Today at 10:30:12 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:17:56 am
Explain why ?
We need another ball winner in midfield. Especially when Henderson is out.
Looks how easily Southampton & other sides have got through our midfield at times. Thiago & Fabinho both lose runners with their lack of pace.

Bissouma also is a good dribbler in midfield as well which would open up a bit more space. Quick as well something we dont have with Thiago & Fabinho both lose runners with their lack of pace.
Something else we dont have with Keita out.

He does need to cut out the long range shots though.
He is ideal though to force more turnovers in midfield if we continue with the high pressing. Very good in possession as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32041 on: Today at 10:34:52 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:29:07 am
Any one in mind for those three positions mac? I agree we could do with a player in each of those positions, my concerns of course are financing them.

I expect that the central defender will be Konate. I hope that the striker will be Vlahovic. As for the midfielder, I hope that it is not Bissouma. We could do much better for the money required to get him ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32042 on: Today at 10:39:11 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:34:52 am
I expect that the central defender will be Konate. I hope that the striker will be Vlahovic. As for the midfielder, I hope that it is not Bissouma. We could do much better for the money required to get him ...
Why not? I'd take him over Neuhaus for example, just because it does look like we need a dynamic presence in our midfield. Anguissa is another option I'd like.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32043 on: Today at 10:47:52 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 11:37:40 pm
Something just gnaws at me about Vlahovic. His numbers are great and Ive seen a few live games in which hes scored this season. Stats wise he fits the bill, its more anecdotal which youll no doubt cast aside but he just seems a tad clumsy at times for me... more instinct over technique perhaps is a better way of putting it.

I guess Im struggling to see how he fits our current system so its just not clicking in my head, but that said if we sign a player of his profile then wed likely tweak the system so its not really a fair comparison.

Ive no doubt hell go on to be a quality striker, but players like Malen or Raphinha or Daka seem a better fit to the system weve seen so far under Klopp. Theres definitely a player there, just struggling to see how we get best out of him without curtailing Mo or Jota etc.
No, its a fair comment if you dont like the look or feel of him stylistically. A lot of his goals are the more instinctual penalty box finishes, but I think maybe thats a tad unfair on his technique, he has a lovely shot with his left foot with excellent curl and placement, very Van Persie-esque.

I think from my point of view, the attraction is that he will score goals and take chances even if were not playing particularly well (god knows hes done it at Fiorentina). Hes also mobile, strong and tactically flexible - he can run the channels and create space inside for the wide forwards, drop deep and act as a staging post, or receive the ball in behind the defence. Essentially theres no easy way to defend someone with all those tools. He also offers us the ability to go two up top without replicating the skillset across both strikers, or play a 4-2-3-1 and act in concert with the crossing of the full backs.

The other players mentioned all have their positive qualities. I particularly like Malen. It will be interesting to see if any of these are looked at.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32044 on: Today at 10:56:33 am »
It would be foolish to rely on Gomez,Henderson,Matip,Keita & Milner staying fit for all of next season. That is 5 players we know will miss games through injury. Henderson has been picking up quite a few injuries.
Van Dijk i would hope will be ok but it is a big injury

We had 4 new training injuries since our last game as well. Feels to me many players cant cope with the demands this season.

We are still trying to play a style of play that demands a younger squad. Look at the age of the Leipzig squad for instance compared to ours. Or even many of the Bundesliga squads.

It is why we need to bring good footballers obviously but we need players with the athleticism required to play our high pressing. 2nd most goals conceded in the last 15 mins & how we tire after 70 mins.
Even though we have an experienced older squad now we dont really look like we know how to manage games at all.

Atm our squad isnt suited for it. Lack of pace in midfield & at the back being the major problem(that will improve without signings)

Konate is a good start, Although his injury record is a worry but he has the pace we need at the back.

Henderson staying fit is crucial for us, But banking on him staying fit next season is naive. He is 31 in the summer & picking much more injuries now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32045 on: Today at 11:10:31 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:47:52 am
No, its a fair comment if you dont like the look or feel of him stylistically. A lot of his goals are the more instinctual penalty box finishes, but I think maybe thats a tad unfair on his technique, he has a lovely shot with his left foot with excellent curl and placement, very Van Persie-esque.

I think from my point of view, the attraction is that he will score goals and take chances even if were not playing particularly well (god knows hes done it at Fiorentina). Hes also mobile, strong and tactically flexible - he can run the channels and create space inside for the wide forwards, drop deep and act as a staging post, or receive the ball in behind the defence. Essentially theres no easy way to defend someone with all those tools. He also offers us the ability to go two up top without replicating the skillset across both strikers, or play a 4-2-3-1 and act in concert with the crossing of the full backs.

The other players mentioned all have their positive qualities. I particularly like Malen. It will be interesting to see if any of these are looked at.

Yeah I can definitely see how we can benefit from a player of that profile ... perhaps it would make Mos role more similar to his role at Roma with Dzeko? And no longer the main forward.

I prefer options like Malen or Raphinha as I think they could get more from Salahs current role.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32046 on: Today at 11:11:31 am »
If Klopp is looking into Bissouma's character and personality, that might suggest that our interest in him is pretty advanced and he is one we will try to bring in. Although, that article also says that Wijnaldum has already agreed a pre-contract with Barcelona which makes his agent touting him to Bayern Munich as a free agent a couple of days ago a bit odd.

I'd prefer a more attacking/creative signing and for us to maybe look to change the way we play a little, but if Klopp wants someone like Bissouma it doesn't look like that will happen. He's a good player, if the manager wants him then hopefully we'll get a deal done. But I wouldn't expect a more attacking midfielder to come in with him, not if we want to sign another forward as well.

Konate, Bissouma and Sancho would be ideal; realistically, I'd be happy with Konate, Bissouma and Malen of the forwards we've been linked with.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32047 on: Today at 11:12:36 am »
Don't see us signing Bissouma with the Africa Cup of Nations meaning we will be without Sadio, Naby and Mo for a month next January. I don't think we can afford to lose a fourth player for a whole month.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32048 on: Today at 11:14:11 am »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 11:11:31 am
If Klopp is looking into Bissouma's character and personality, that might suggest that our interest in him is pretty advanced and he is one we will try to bring in. Although, that article also says that Wijnaldum has already agreed a pre-contract with Barcelona which makes his agent touting him to Bayern Munich as a free agent a couple of days ago a bit odd.

I'd prefer a more attacking/creative signing and for us to maybe look to change the way we play a little, but if Klopp wants someone like Bissouma it doesn't look like that will happen. He's a good player, if the manager wants him then hopefully we'll get a deal done. But I wouldn't expect a more attacking midfielder to come in with him, not if we want to sign another forward as well.

Konate, Bissouma and Sancho would be ideal; realistically, I'd be happy with Konate, Bissouma and Malen of the forwards we've been linked with.

I think that would be really good summer under circumstances and Bissouma and Malen can cover multiple roles/systems in midfield and attack so it would be clever squad building.

An extra signing of say someone like Aouar or Neuhaus or Nkunku would make it a great one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32049 on: Today at 11:33:11 am »
How good is Bissouma going forward?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32050 on: Today at 11:35:43 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 11:33:11 am
How good is Bissouma going forward?

I think hes an excellent dribbler and hes better at progressing the ball then his role at Brighton allows, but hes not a creative a midfielder. If we get him it makes me think were sticking with the system but adding new blood.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32051 on: Today at 11:49:00 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:59:23 am
Yves Bissouma requests Brighton & Hove Albion exit

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/1eb249da-b04a-11eb-b6c0-5386bb38660a?shareToken=06dd5d5df78b4522ae4514c928e47757


This is a player we need to get signed. Although if City advance their interest he will go to them.




They'll sign him to stop anyone else signing him. They don't even need him ffs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32052 on: Today at 11:59:59 am »
Bissouma makes sense as a direct replacement for Gini, but if we're in for him that also suggests we're moving forward with the same tactics.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32053 on: Today at 12:00:00 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on Today at 11:12:36 am
Don't see us signing Bissouma with the Africa Cup of Nations meaning we will be without Sadio, Naby and Mo for a month next January. I don't think we can afford to lose a fourth player for a whole month.

Dont know whether to put any stock in the Bissouma links (the article in The Times was from Duncan Castles, after all) but I doubt AFCON will be a factor. Yes, it would be another player going away but wed still be really well stocked in midfield - Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Thiago, Jones, Chamberlain...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32054 on: Today at 12:02:02 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:30:12 am
We need another ball winner in midfield. Especially when Henderson is out.
Looks how easily Southampton & other sides have got through our midfield at times. Thiago & Fabinho both lose runners with their lack of pace.

Bissouma also is a good dribbler in midfield as well which would open up a bit more space. Quick as well something we dont have with Thiago & Fabinho both lose runners with their lack of pace.
Something else we dont have with Keita out.

He does need to cut out the long range shots though.
He is ideal though to force more turnovers in midfield if we continue with the high pressing. Very good in possession as well.

Sides are getting through our midfield because our shape has been wrong since the gomez injury - weve become disconnected / non-compact without the ball
Even with this weve had the second most possession in the league.
We have 3 of the best ball winners in Europe on our books to address this non problem   

Bissouma dribbles from a deep lying position - this is almost entirely irrelevant under Klopp as he doesnt want his CMs to carry the ball

Nothing about his profile says hes a player we need ...... I mean hes stayed fit in fairness ... which would be nice

Hes good - if I was Arsenal Id be all over it - but he isnt an improvement on Thiago, Fabinho or Henderson so hed come as a squad player.
I think we need 5 or 6 this summer, if hes one of them thats fine but in isolation his skill set is pretty fungible for us (given we dont want cm dribblers)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32055 on: Today at 12:06:19 pm »
5 or 6 I'm guessing you mean to get to title winning and deep in the CL level? Otherwise that seems excessive.

Interested which positions/roles you'd prioritise for 6 players though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32056 on: Today at 12:09:38 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:02:02 pm
Sides are getting through our midfield because our shape has been wrong since the gomez injury - weve become disconnected / non-compact without the ball
Even with this weve had the second most possession in the league.
We have 3 of the best ball winners in Europe on our books to address this non problem   

Bissouma dribbles from a deep lying position - this is almost entirely irrelevant under Klopp as he doesnt want his CMs to carry the ball

Nothing about his profile says hes a player we need ...... I mean hes stayed fit in fairness ... which would be nice

Hes good - if I was Arsenal Id be all over it - but he isnt an improvement on Thiago, Fabinho or Henderson so hed come as a squad player.
I think we need 5 or 6 this summer, if hes one of them thats fine but in isolation his skill set is pretty fungible for us (given we dont want cm dribblers)
conceded 7 to Villa with no Henderson. 3 against Leeds too

both occasions lack of pressure on the ball playing a high line caused us problems

we seen this issue numerous times before Cb injuries
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #32057 on: Today at 12:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:06:19 pm
5 or 6 I'm guessing you mean to get to title winning and deep in the CL level? Otherwise that seems excessive.

Interested which positions/roles you'd prioritise for 6 players though

You can realistically argue 5 or 6. 2 centrebacks, 2 midfielders and 1 attacker at least is something most people would suggest.

I actually thought we could get away with just the 3 but considering how many players in the squad are essentially just earning a wage and taking up a squad place, we probably need that many.
