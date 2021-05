Even if we don't sign anyone in the summer, the return of Van Dijk, Henderson, Gomez and Matip will be enough to secure a 2nd place finish next season. If we also add another quality central defender, another quality midfielder and another quality striker, we will challenge for the title ...



Im not confident of that at all. We dont know what level they will be when they return and quite frankly it will mean that pretty much bar 4 or 5 players, the vast majority of our top players will be between the ages of 29-31. There will be 7 or 8 of those who are all generally first teamers and thats just too old for the PL.We need investment and a big one in younger players with energy. We know about the defence but the midfield needs both energy and the ability to support the front three whilst the front three also needs work.I think 6-8 first team players over the next couple of transfer windows is an absolute must, which will for us be a lot considering we only signed 2 in the last 2 (excluding the winter window).