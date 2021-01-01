« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1331825 times)

Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31920 on: Yesterday at 07:07:25 pm »
I think Kaide Gordon will be better than Elliott.
Similar players in ways except Gordon has far more pace.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31921 on: Yesterday at 07:07:49 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:03:43 pm
Been in the showers again have ya?

Now don't be jealous
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31922 on: Yesterday at 07:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:03:14 pm
In place of Mo and Sadio right now?

Yep. Then in a few of years we can sell them and bring in Arat Hosseini.
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31923 on: Yesterday at 07:16:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:15:06 pm
Yep. Then in a few of years we can sell them and bring in Arat Hosseini.

;D Get ya.
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31924 on: Yesterday at 07:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:16:40 pm
;D Get ya.

As long we're on the same page ;D
Offline eddiedingle

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31925 on: Yesterday at 07:27:26 pm »
What did Seedorf say about us?
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31926 on: Yesterday at 07:36:50 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Yesterday at 07:27:26 pm
What did Seedorf say about us?

Lately or in the past?
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31927 on: Yesterday at 09:20:07 pm »
Lorenzo Pellegrini popping up on the usual rags and click bait shite.
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31928 on: Yesterday at 10:40:08 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Yesterday at 07:27:26 pm
What did Seedorf say about us?

Dont know but id take him - yes his legs have gone a bit at this point but class is permanent
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31929 on: Yesterday at 11:35:31 pm »
Italian international, turning 25 in June, 12 months left on his contract, fits the profile of what we need in midfield. I could see it happen ...

https://youtu.be/iXJVEl2zpg0
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31930 on: Yesterday at 11:36:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:35:31 pm
Italian international, turning 25 in June, 12 months left on his contract, fits the profile of what we need in midfield. I could see it happen ...

My post bigman?
Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31931 on: Today at 01:01:54 am »
Old mate Falk saying Salah is on Chelseas shortlist ;D
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31932 on: Today at 01:56:43 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 01:01:54 am
Old mate Falk saying Salah is on Chelseas shortlist ;D

And people lap it up! He has no idea. But he is obsessed with Liverpool, like so many Bayern twitter fans.
Offline thekitkatshuffler

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31933 on: Today at 02:06:52 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:35:31 pm
Italian international, turning 25 in June, 12 months left on his contract, fits the profile of what we need in midfield. I could see it happen ...

https://youtu.be/iXJVEl2zpg0
Fits the profile of someone we're linked with but Arsenal end up signing and he turns out to be shite.
Online Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31934 on: Today at 02:12:56 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 01:01:54 am
Old mate Falk saying Salah is on Chelseas shortlist ;D

Imagine Chelsea shelling out 200+ million to get Salah and Lukaku back.  :lmao  :mooncat :mooncat :mooncat
