LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31880 on: Today at 02:07:33 pm
Yep, enough with those same old jokes.

So do you think we'll go back to Caleta-Car this summer or did we pull the breaks on that deal?
thekitkatshuffler

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31881 on: Today at 02:14:13 pm
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 02:07:33 pm
Yep, enough with those same old jokes.

So do you think we'll go back to Caleta-Car this summer or did we pull the breaks on that deal?
There's bearly been any news on that transfer saga recently.

Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31882 on: Today at 02:19:02 pm
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 02:07:33 pm
Yep, enough with those same old jokes.

The transfer forum is all about the same old jokes.

Wait until the Bent signs come out.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31883 on: Today at 02:20:23 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:56:00 am
https://www.goal.com/en-ie/news/malen-watkins-iheanacho-strikers-replace-firmino-liverpool/o9mym6k307rg17fmqz0z4edmp

Good piece from Neill Jones

Malen has an 86 likeness to Firmino. Quite surprised by that,
He looks the best cheaper option to go for.

Watkins is the most similar to Firmino at 90. He would be ideal but would cost too much.

I saw who was the most comparable player there, I see what you are doing  ;D  ;D  ;D

Nah seriously though it should be an interesting summer in terms of attackers. I am kinda glad if we don't go after Raphinia, I like him but don't think he is the type of player suitable to us for his price, and Sarr is just not very good so yeah.
aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31884 on: Today at 02:25:21 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:19:02 pm
The transfer forum is all about the same old jokes.

Wait until the Bent signs come out.
I don't know what uhu talking about.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31885 on: Today at 02:26:37 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:19:02 pm
The transfer forum is all about the same old jokes.

Wait until the Bent signs come out.

That's been a joke for what feels like 12 years now.

Does always remind me of the shout, I think it was from Paul Merson, that we should get Bent instead of Torres cause Bent was prem proven back in the day, always good for a laugh.

Also reminds me of around 2012 or so where people were genuinely arguing for us to sign Bent from Villa which was not quite as amusing
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31886 on: Today at 02:29:00 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:19:02 pm
The transfer forum is all about the same old jokes.

Wait until the Bent signs come out.

?

Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31887 on: Today at 02:33:33 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:33:35 am
The players agent, Humphry Nijman, has conducted an interview with Sport1 in which he invited offers from the Bundesliga champions.

Wijnaldum is a free transfer and keeps all options open, Nijman explained.

FC Bayern is a great club. If you are interested in him, please feel free to speak to us.

His agent should be a bit more like this Humphrey.



Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:41:03 pm
the Almiron joke was funny.
Being way overdone now. . Would rather see discussion on players,links than this overdone joke.

Almost as funny as you parading Watkins as a legitimate target for us, actually wait that is still hilarious.
rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31888 on: Today at 02:34:18 pm
If were talking about old jokes being rinsed then look no further than the Ibe cup tied joke. Flippin pisses me right off whenever somebody brings it up.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31889 on: Today at 02:35:50 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:34:18 pm
If were talking about old jokes being rinsed then look no further than the Ibe cup tied joke. Flippin pisses me right off whenever somebody brings it up.

He isn't cup tied anyway, he's just visiting Flanagan in Florence.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31890 on: Today at 02:36:32 pm
Fuck it, it's Gomis
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31891 on: Today at 02:37:31 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:36:32 pm
Fuck it, it's Gomis

Ah, you got the PM too?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31892 on: Today at 02:44:44 pm
I miss Macca during the transfer forum days.  ;D
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31893 on: Today at 02:51:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:44:44 pm
I miss Macca during the transfer forum days.  ;D
I could never tell if he was a skilled bluffer or the finest ITK these pages have ever known  ;D
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31894 on: Today at 02:54:59 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:05:21 pm
Is there any chance Gini changes his mind and stays or is it too late for that now on both sides?

It feels too late, surely. We'll be well down the line with transfer planning, potentially even agreed a deal with a midfield target.

Gini's agent might pull a massive deal out his hat, but he wants sacking. Completely failed his client by not securing an extension 2/3 years ago when every other important player in our team has had one. Now, to stay he wants a massive pay rise - but from our perspective, we have to assume that Gini's age means he won't be better in the next 2/3 years than he has been in the previous 2/3. So why would we choose to pay him more money for that?

I'm sure he'll get a good deal from somewhere, but I think they've misjudged everything badly. Bayern might be an actual possibility though, they're really light on midfield options. Kimmich and Goretzka are great, but Alaba and Martinez are both leaving, and they obviously lost Thiago last year too. Then there's Tolisso, who is still injured and who they previously wanted to sell. They could do with a couple of midfielders, and Wijnaldum would be a great versatile piece for them.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31895 on: Today at 03:03:46 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:51:29 pm
I could never tell if he was a skilled bluffer or the finest ITK these pages have ever known  ;D

Skilled blagger extraordinaire was Macca.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31896 on: Today at 03:24:14 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:33:33 pm
His agent should be a bit more like this Humphrey.



Almost as funny as you parading Watkins as a legitimate target for us, actually wait that is still hilarious.
most similar player to Firmino.
It isnt that outlandish of a player to want us to sign.
Now the price would be the problem
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31897 on: Today at 03:26:21 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:24:14 pm
most similar player to Firmino.
It isnt that outlandish of a player to want us to sign.
Now the price would be the problem

You'd be confident having Watkins as one of our front three up front based on the way we play and the fact we haven't scored enough goals in 2021?
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31898 on: Today at 03:32:37 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:26:21 pm
You'd be confident having Watkins as one of our front three up front based on the way we play and the fact we haven't scored enough goals in 2021?
I would yeah.

Very good all round game needs to brush up his finishing though,
I think he is  superb player.

We wont be signing him though he would cost too much.

Malen looks like the best option for 30m. Isak is another I like too
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31899 on: Today at 03:40:34 pm
lurking Kolo was funny
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

has gone odd

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31900 on: Today at 03:42:27 pm
This thread is near enough the most depressing on rawk! Read the past 3 and not fuckin one of them mentions us signing Mbappe ffs.

edit: nope I was wrong, we are second favourites after RM to sign on a free. ha
Last Edit: Today at 03:44:28 pm by has gone odd
- all in my opinion of course -

Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31901 on: Today at 03:52:26 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 03:42:27 pm
This thread is near enough the most depressing on rawk!

I can hardly bear being in here.

Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31902 on: Today at 03:57:03 pm
;D

He looks like Bungle.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

BIG DICK NICK

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31903 on: Today at 03:58:59 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:57:03 pm
;D

He looks like Bungle.

God I hated that miserable prick.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31904 on: Today at 04:02:53 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:58:59 pm
God I hated that miserable prick.

