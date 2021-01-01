Is there any chance Gini changes his mind and stays or is it too late for that now on both sides?



It feels too late, surely. We'll be well down the line with transfer planning, potentially even agreed a deal with a midfield target.Gini's agent might pull a massive deal out his hat, but he wants sacking. Completely failed his client by not securing an extension 2/3 years ago when every other important player in our team has had one. Now, to stay he wants a massive pay rise - but from our perspective, we have to assume that Gini's age means he won't be better in the next 2/3 years than he has been in the previous 2/3. So why would we choose to pay him more money for that?I'm sure he'll get a good deal from somewhere, but I think they've misjudged everything badly. Bayern might be an actual possibility though, they're really light on midfield options. Kimmich and Goretzka are great, but Alaba and Martinez are both leaving, and they obviously lost Thiago last year too. Then there's Tolisso, who is still injured and who they previously wanted to sell. They could do with a couple of midfielders, and Wijnaldum would be a great versatile piece for them.