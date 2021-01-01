Don't agree with that. First and foremost, I was replying to someone that put Tuchel as a reason to pick Chelsea.



Secondly, surely younger players look at Liverpool and think they can progress here under this club which has not only much more managerial stability but has a manager that does back them? Chelsea have bought and farmed out a load of young players and there are ones now that will be sold off.



Also Tuchel will be off before Klopp, that's guaranteed.



I don't disagree with that to a certain extent. I think Tuchel as a manager is quite aloof and supposedly only concerned about his process. I also think that players do pick Chelsea or Man City too because of certain criteria, that I think can't be disputed. Players keep going to these places, left right and centre, regardless of how often they get sidelined and farmed out.I think we can compete because of many different reasons, including the support at Anfield and how we've come to win matches with such intensity and passion. Games like the win over Barcelona, I'm sure, would have captured the minds of many kids who watched it on the television. But I am not certain what type of project Mbappe would be interested in, and whether or not Klopp will be the deciding factor. I do wonder if over time Klopp's determination to leave after his contract is finished becomes a handicap for us. I don't remember a circumstance like this when such a well liked manager gives such a finite time of his tenure at a club.It's a very practical issue in my mind, it's not as if we can't compete with other clubs in terms of money or prestige. But imagine the summer window in 2023, and asking a player to come when you know the manager will only be here for another year. I do wonder what type of implication that will bring. Perhaps it won't be an issue at all, I have no idea, but it is something that I consider to be an oddity, and perhaps unprecedented.