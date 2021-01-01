« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31800 on: Today at 10:37:10 am »
Haaland will not join Chelsea.
Seen reports they are focusing on Lukaku now.

I think Sancho is a Chelsea fan & a london boy so he could end up there.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31801 on: Today at 10:39:30 am »
Can't believe Chelsea are going to have Mbappe and Haaland next season.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31802 on: Today at 10:39:51 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:39:30 am
Can't believe Chelsea are going to have Mbappe and Haaland next season.

And Sancho.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31803 on: Today at 10:40:33 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:39:51 am
And Sancho.

Presumed he would be going into their U23s?
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31804 on: Today at 10:41:00 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:40:33 am
Presumed he would be going into their U23s?

Farmed out on loan, probably.
aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31805 on: Today at 10:49:36 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:41:00 am
Farmed out on loan, probably.
Can't believe Vitesse are going to have Sancho next season.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31806 on: Today at 10:56:45 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 10:49:36 am
Can't believe Vitesse are going to have Sancho next season.

:D
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31807 on: Today at 11:41:54 am »
Id like to know who thinks winning 4 trophies in 15 or so years classes you as a consistent winner of trophies.

Unless that's Everton logic, or my numbers are wrong and they won more than that?
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31808 on: Today at 11:44:43 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 09:21:18 am
I'm all in on the Mbappe 2022 train, but I do think this whole players will pick LFC because of Klopp logic is flawed in that he already stated he will only manage until the end of his contract. I think for some players, that could be a deterrent in that it may signal uncertainties in the club within the lifetime of their contract, usually around 5 to 6 years.

I'm more inclined to think that players will buy in to LFC if there is a coherent plan going forward for the player which they can buy into. A project if you will. And I think this summer will be very crucial to that, in that we are probably going to refresh major areas of our squad with younger players who can also contribute in the long run. But the lack of CL will hurt our prospects I think, especially as many younger stars are a lot more impatient in trying to establish their legacy.

So I get the Chelsea shout, but then again Chelsea have always been major players in any transfer market. If you think about the type of players they have been able to attract after their recent 'barren' spell, it's not too far fetched to think what they could be capable of in the coming seasons.

But whatever. #Mbappe2022.

Don't agree with that. First and foremost, I was replying to someone that put Tuchel as a reason to pick Chelsea.

Secondly, surely younger players look at Liverpool and think they can progress here under this club which has not only much more managerial stability but has a manager that does back them? Chelsea have bought and farmed out a load of young players and there are ones now that will be sold off.

Also Tuchel will be off before Klopp, that's guaranteed.
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31809 on: Today at 11:46:05 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:26:00 am
Chelsea has London + pay huge wages and a squad on the up. Most players today know the Mourinho era Chelsea with Drogba not the club they were in the 90s or earlier

Except we pay more wages than them and have won a CL and League only as far ago as last season and the season before that. I know young players memories are short and you may class last season as us living in the past, but its still very recent.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31810 on: Today at 12:07:55 pm »
Reddy is right. We can't afford Sancho this summer.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31811 on: Today at 12:29:12 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:07:55 pm
Reddy is right. We can't afford Sancho this summer.

I'm always happy we have the club's accountant on RAWK to keep us in the loop.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31812 on: Today at 12:30:49 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:07:55 pm
Reddy is right. We can't afford Sancho this summer.

Well we'll need an attacker even if it isn't Sancho. If we're dipping into the £30-£40m market again for someone then we'll have to hope that they make the required step up and improve what we already have, something I believe Sancho definitely would have done.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31813 on: Today at 12:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:29:12 pm
I'm always happy we have the club's accountant on RAWK to keep us in the loop.
Reddy or I need to be an accountant to have an opinion?
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31814 on: Today at 12:39:11 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:30:49 pm
Well we'll need an attacker even if it isn't Sancho. If we're dipping into the £30-£40m market again for someone then we'll have to hope that they make the required step up and improve what we already have, something I believe Sancho definitely would have done.
Yeah we do and as perfect as Sancho would be for us I can't see it happening. The outlay on him and other areas we need addressing in the team / squad would make such a deal for him unlikely in my opinion.

A player like Jota's "value" is the more likely outcome. We also need Mane to come back after a break and play better more importantly.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31815 on: Today at 12:41:52 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:35:15 pm
Reddy or I need to be an accountant to have an opinion?

You didn't express an opinion, you told us as if it was fact.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31816 on: Today at 12:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:41:52 pm
You didn't express an opinion, you told us as if it was fact.
It's an opinion. Where did I say it's fact?
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31817 on: Today at 12:49:31 pm »
Reddy knows fuck all. Same with the Echo and the same with James Pearce.

It’s quite clear that all of them are out of the cut. In fact it looks like the foreign reporters know more considering they are probably briefed by the other side.

I imagine that British journos are probably irked about it. I notice that Salah doesn’t bother giving the local lads and lasses the time of day. That might not go down too well with them.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31818 on: Today at 12:52:36 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:43:31 pm
It's an opinion. Where did I say it's fact?

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:07:55 pm
Reddy is right. We can't afford Sancho this summer.

Where in either of those two sentences does it express it's an opinion?

The use of phrases such as "I think", "I believe", "In my opinion", tend to be used when doing so.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31819 on: Today at 12:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:52:36 pm
Where in either of those two sentences does it express it's an opinion?

The use of phrases such as "I think", "I believe", "In my opinion", tend to be used when doing so.

It doesn't say it's based on fact either. :wave
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31820 on: Today at 01:05:00 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:57:09 pm
It doesn't say it's based on fact either. :wave

That's the beauty of the English language, it doesn't need to.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31821 on: Today at 01:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:05:00 pm
That's the beauty of the English language, it doesn't need to.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:39:11 pm
Yeah we do and as perfect as Sancho would be for us I can't see it happening. The outlay on him and other areas we need addressing in the team / squad would make such a deal for him unlikely in my opinion.

A player like Jota's "value" is the more likely outcome. We also need Mane to come back after a break and play better more importantly.
And yet literally my second post after my original post I said it's an opinion and not fact.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31822 on: Today at 01:17:48 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:13:42 pm
And yet literally my second post after my original post I said it's an opinion and not fact.

I didn't have the ability to look 10mins into the future when I replied  ;D
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31823 on: Today at 01:22:50 pm »
Where is Peter when you need him.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31824 on: Today at 01:23:11 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:17:48 pm
I didn't have the ability to look 10mins into the future when I replied  ;D
You don't need to. To think anyone has an idea of the club's budget is ludicrous but in future I will add it's an opinion on whether we have the money to buy one of the more expensive players that could be bought this summer.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31825 on: Today at 01:24:12 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:23:11 pm
You don't need to. To think anyone has an idea of the club's budget is ludicrous but in future I will add it's an opinion on whether we have the money to buy one of the more expensive players that could be bought this summer.

You have read transfer threads before?  ;D ;D
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31826 on: Today at 01:25:34 pm »
Mac Red is opening up Excel as we speak.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31827 on: Today at 01:32:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:25:34 pm
Mac Red is opening up Excel as we speak.

;D

Stefan De Jrij orhowever you spell it named in the rags so add he to the list today.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31828 on: Today at 01:51:40 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:23:11 pm
You don't need to. To think anyone has an idea of the club's budget is ludicrous but in future I will add it's an opinion on whether we have the money to buy one of the more expensive players that could be bought this summer.

Too right. Nail on head.

Only thing we do know is that will need to act decisively this summer to prevent the Chelsea and City Money-trains speeding away at a rate of knots.


Konate + TWO Quality players please. [Minimum]
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31829 on: Today at 02:08:35 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:46:50 am
I have heard Mbappe say it would be a dream to play with Reece James.

If only we had a right back of that calibre. Such a shame.

To be fair Almirons xTB (expected track backs) is off the chart so its just as good as having a good right back so were still in the race.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31830 on: Today at 02:31:51 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:41:54 am
Id like to know who thinks winning 4 trophies in 15 or so years classes you as a consistent winner of trophies.

Unless that's Everton logic, or my numbers are wrong and they won more than that?

Why stop at 15 years. Think the FA Cup they won in 97 was their first since the early 70s but could be wrong. They were a decent team pre Abramovich. They win 2 FA Cups, a League Cup,a Cup Winners Cup (and a Super Cup), but that was from 97-00. Whilst still decent they didnt win anything in the few years before he took over.

All of which is a bit irrelevant as a reason to call out with quite such relish why Mbappé would be wise to choose Chelsea over us. He might want to go there, they do make big name signings but dont think the history lesson was needed.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31831 on: Today at 02:37:54 pm »
Luca Pellegrini linked with us today as well
skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31832 on: Today at 02:42:52 pm »
Unless there's a great offer for everyone, Mbappe can easily wait until next summer, leave on a free, and have his club of choosing with a big signing fee.  The new club would be happy with the free transfer and be happy to pay the signing fee and the high wages.

Of course, if a club like Chelsea came in with a 120 million pound bid, PSG don't want to lose him for free, and Mbappe is happy going to Chelsea, then maybe a deal could be worked out.

But Mbappe holds the cards here.

It would also be the best chance he has of going to Real since they're probably not spending 100+ million this summer on one player.
King Kenny.

Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31833 on: Today at 02:53:52 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:44:43 am
Don't agree with that. First and foremost, I was replying to someone that put Tuchel as a reason to pick Chelsea.

Secondly, surely younger players look at Liverpool and think they can progress here under this club which has not only much more managerial stability but has a manager that does back them? Chelsea have bought and farmed out a load of young players and there are ones now that will be sold off.

Also Tuchel will be off before Klopp, that's guaranteed.

I don't disagree with that to a certain extent. I think Tuchel as a manager is quite aloof and supposedly only concerned about his process. I also think that players do pick Chelsea or Man City too because of certain criteria, that I think can't be disputed. Players keep going to these places, left right and centre, regardless of how often they get sidelined and farmed out.

I think we can compete because of many different reasons, including the support at Anfield and how we've come to win matches with such intensity and passion. Games like the win over Barcelona, I'm sure, would have captured the minds of many kids who watched it on the television. But I am not certain what type of project Mbappe would be interested in, and whether or not Klopp will be the deciding factor. I do wonder if over time Klopp's determination to leave after his contract is finished becomes a handicap for us. I don't remember a circumstance like this when such a well liked manager gives such a finite time of his tenure at a club.

It's a very practical issue in my mind, it's not as if we can't compete with other clubs in terms of money or prestige. But imagine the summer window in 2023, and asking a player to come when you know the manager will only be here for another year. I do wonder what type of implication that will bring. Perhaps it won't be an issue at all, I have no idea, but it is something that I consider to be an oddity, and perhaps unprecedented.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31834 on: Today at 03:34:02 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:37:54 pm
Luca Pellegrini linked with us today as well
Owned by Juve, I think. Not seen him play much since he moved to Genoa (nor has he played much, out since Feb with injuries) but he looked decent during his spell at Cagliari. Good dribbling stats but hasn't played enough football to get a grasp on what his defensive output looks like.

Juve own Atalanta's Romero too, who I really like.

I'm always reticent to suggest Italians playing in Serie A, there's not a great export record, similarly to English players leaving the Premier League.

Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31835 on: Today at 04:51:05 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:42:06 am
Mbappe to Chelsea would be such an obvious fit, for many reasons:

The Nike factor (which some of our lot cling to)
One of the most exciting young squads in Europe
Former manager in place
French players
The London factor
Consistent success over 20+ years (they were winning domestic and European trophies in the years before Roman, don't forget)
Guaranteed funding to keep them challenging

Take your rose tinted glasses off, and look at it logically - if you were Mbappe would you rather join an ever improving squad with the likes of Mount, Chilwell, James, Havertz and Werner, or an ageing Liverpool/Madrid/Barca, all of which will need major surgery in most areas of the pitch in the near future.

I'm not saying we can't still attract top players because we quite clearly can (even without CL next season), but we need to be honest with ourselves and admit we're no longer the girl all the boys want to dance with.

Chelsea can't offer anything that Mbappe doesn't has already. If he comes to the Premier League, it will be LFC. That said, I still think that he will join Real Madrid on the free next summer, with us being the second favorites.
Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31836 on: Today at 05:03:44 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:37:54 pm
Luca Pellegrini linked with us today as well

Think it's actually Lorenzo.
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31837 on: Today at 05:43:12 pm »
Romano saying Konate is all but a done deal.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31838 on: Today at 06:28:21 pm »
Pretty annoyed that VVD is going to Chelsea in the summer but I guess theyre the only ones who can afford his £900,000 a day wages
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31839 on: Today at 06:31:46 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:46:05 am
Except we pay more wages than them and have won a CL and League only as far ago as last season and the season before that. I know young players memories are short and you may class last season as us living in the past, but its still very recent.

A year is a lifetime in football, weve had a fucking dire season, the team spirit has fallen off a cliff and mentality monsters have transformed into mentality midgets

Its not terminal but we certainly arent the attraction we were 2 summers ago and United / Chelsea and City can offer champions league football, which we cant

