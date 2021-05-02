Mbappe to Chelsea would be such an obvious fit, for many reasons:



The Nike factor (which some of our lot cling to)

One of the most exciting young squads in Europe

Former manager in place

French players

The London factor

Consistent success over 20+ years (they were winning domestic and European trophies in the years before Roman, don't forget)

Guaranteed funding to keep them challenging



Take your rose tinted glasses off, and look at it logically - if you were Mbappe would you rather join an ever improving squad with the likes of Mount, Chilwell, James, Havertz and Werner, or an ageing Liverpool/Madrid/Barca, all of which will need major surgery in most areas of the pitch in the near future.



I'm not saying we can't still attract top players because we quite clearly can (even without CL next season), but we need to be honest with ourselves and admit we're no longer the girl all the boys want to dance with.